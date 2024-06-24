- Home
Midtown Pizza Kitchen-Montgomery 2940 I Zelda Road
2940 I Zelda Road
Montgomery, AL 36106
Food
Salads & Appetizers
- Small Caesar
Dressed romaine topped with Parmesan and croutons$8.00
- Large Caesar
Dressed romaine topped with Parmesan and croutons$11.00
- Small Green
Romaine topped with roma tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and croutons. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette$7.50
- Large Green
Romaine topped with roma tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and croutons. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette$10.00
- Panzanella Salad
Romaine & arugula topped with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, diced cucumber, red onion, Parmesan, and cubed bread. Served with our house Italian dressing$12.00
- Chicken Salad
Romaine topped with marinated chicken breast, sliced green apple, Gorgonzola cheese, Roma tomatoes, and croutons. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette$13.00
- Italian Salad
Romaine topped with Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Served with our house Italian dressing$12.00
- Deli Salad
Romaine topped with sliced ham, turkey, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and Fontina cheese. Served with our tangy champagne vinaigrette$12.00
- Caprese Salad
The Italian classic of Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze$10.00
- Hummus$8.00
- Small Cheese Bread$10.00
- Large Cheese Bread$15.00
- Brushetta$11.00
- Focaccia$15.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Dip$8.00
- Garlic Crostini$8.00
- 2 oz. Extra Dressing$0.50
- 4 oz. Extra Dressing$1.00
Pastas
- Lasagna$17.00
- Seiue-Seiue
Cherry tomatoes sautéed with garlic and basil in a light white wine red sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese$13.00
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.50
- Al Limone
Choice of sauteed shrimp or chicken with cherry tomatoes in a lemon-garlic cream sauce. Served over linguine$18.00
- Pasta Genovese Con Pollo
Sauteed chicken in a pesto cream sauce over bowtie pasta$18.00
- Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken and mushrooms in a Marsala cream sauce over bowtie pasta$18.00
- Mushroom Ravioli
Sauteed mushrooms in a Marsala cream sauce poured over porcini mushroom and truffle infused raviolis$18.00
- Compagnola
Sauteed sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, and garlic in a spicy red sauce over bowtie pasta$17.00
- Spaghetti and Meat Sauce$16.00
- Pasta of the Week
Ask your server about our weekly special!$18.00
Sandwiches
- The Balljacker
Meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and melted mozzarella$12.00
- Triple Stack Club
Herb aioli, melted provolone, ham, turkey, pancetta, Roma tomatoes, and dressed lettuce$13.00
- The Italian
Pepperoni, salami, ham, turkey, melted provolone, Roma tomatoes, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, and mayo$13.00
- The Midtowner
Pesto aioli, melted provolone, roasted chicken, bacon, and Roma tomatoes$13.00
- Coach's Choice
Roast beef, caramelized onions, and melted provolone served with au jus$14.00
Pizza - 12"
- 12" 5 Meat
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta, salami, prosciutto$15.00
- 12" Americana
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, green peppers$15.00
- 12" Five Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, feta, fontina$14.00
- 12" Funghi Et Salsiccia
Bianca, mozzarella, caramelized onions, mushrooms Italian sausage, ricotta$14.00
- 12" Genovese
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted chicken$15.00
- 12" La Classica
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms$13.00
- 12" Margherita
Marinara, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil$13.00
- 12" Mediterranean
EVOO, mozzarella, feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach$14.00
- 12" Nerone
Marinara, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, meatballs, fresh basil$14.00
- 12" Regina
Bianca, mozzarella, caramelized onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic, prosciutto$14.00
- 12" The Gump
Bianca, mozzarella, feta, ground beef, jalapeÃ±os, red onion$15.00
- 12" The V.Y
Marinara, provolone, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Italian sausage, spinach$14.00
- 12" Trastevere
Marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, arugula, Parmesan$15.00
- 12" Vegetariana
Marinara, mozzarella, sweet bell pepper, broccolini, mushrooms, black olives, cherry tomatoes$14.00
- 12" Zelda
Bianca, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Italian sausage$13.00
- 12" Cheese$12.00
- 12" Pepperoni$13.50
Pizza - 16"
- 16" 5 Meat
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta, salami, prosciutto$24.50
- 16" Americana
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, green peppers$24.50
- 16" Five Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, feta, fontina$23.50
- 16" Funghi Et Salsiccia
Bianca, mozzarella, caramelized onions, mushrooms Italian sausage, ricotta$23.50
- 16" Genovese
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted chicken$23.50
- 16" La Classica
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms$21.50
- 16" Margherita
Marinara, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil$21.50
- 16" Mediterranean
EVOO, mozzarella, feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach$23.50
- 16" Nerone
Marinara, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, meatballs, fresh basil$23.50
- 16" Regina
Bianca, mozzarella, caramelized onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic, prosciutto$23.50
- 16" The Gump
Bianca, mozzarella, feta, ground beef, jalapenos, red onion$24.50
- 16" The V.Y
Marinara, provolone, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Italian sausage, spinach$23.50
- 16" Trastevere
Marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, arugula, Parmesan$24.50
- 16" Vegetariana
Marinara, mozzarella, sweet bell pepper, broccolini, mushrooms, black olives, cherry tomatoes$23.50
- 16" Zelda
Bianca, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Italian sausage$21.50
- 16" Cheese$18.50
- 16" Pepperoni$21.25
Build Your Own
Folded Pies
- MPK Stromboli
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Roma tomatoes, and caramelized onions$12.00
- Chicken Stromboli
Marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic$12.00
- Three Meat Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni$12.00
- House Calzone
Bianca, mozzarella, roasted chicken, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions$12.00
- Build Your Own Calzone
Choose a sauce, cheese, and 1 topping included. Add up to 2 more toppings for $1.50 ea$8.75
- Cheese Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni$10.25
- Pepperoni Calzone$10.25
Kids & Desserts
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
2940 I Zelda Road, Montgomery, AL 36106