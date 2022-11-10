A map showing the location of Midtown Sushi 2801 P streetView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Vegan

Midtown Sushi 2801 P street

203 Reviews

$$

2801 P street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Irishman
OMFG
Vegan OMFG (GF)

Happy Hour Menu

HH Salted Edamame (Copy)

$8.00

HH Spicy Edamame (Copy)

$8.00

HH Half & Half Edamame (Copy)

$8.00

HH Secret Tofu (Copy)

$8.50

HH Vegan Secret Tofu (Copy)

$8.50

Veggie Midtown Roll Happy Hour (Copy)

$12.00

HH Veggie Midtown (Copy)

$8.50

HH Veggie Tempura (Copy)

$10.00

HH Spicy Tuna Roll (Copy)

$8.00

HH Caifornia Roll (Copy)

$8.00

HH Sake Bomb (Copy)

$6.00

HH Sapporo (Copy)

$6.00

HH Large Hot Sake (Copy)

$9.00

HH Wine (Copy)

$7.00

Specials

Sweet & Crispy Cauliflower - Fried w/ our buffalo wing sauce

HH Edamame

$6.00

Appetizers

Wakame (V)

Wakame (V)

$8.95

seaweed salad

Salted Edamame (V+GF)

Salted Edamame (V+GF)

$9.00
Spicy Edamame (V+GF)

Spicy Edamame (V+GF)

$10.50
Half & Half Edamame (V+GF)

Half & Half Edamame (V+GF)

$10.50

Grilled Asparagus (GF)

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus served with a side of our garlic aioli

Vegan Grilled Asparagus (GF)

$10.00

Grilled asparagus served with a side of our vegan garlic mayo and lemon wedge

Secret Tofu

Secret Tofu

$11.50

fried tofu tossed in creamy & tangy garlic sauce and topped with unagi sauce and green onion

Vegan Secret Tofu (V+GF)

$11.50

gluten free fried tofu tossed in our house vegan mayo topped with scallions

Agedashi Tofu (V+GF)

$10.50

Fried tofu, warm soy broth, grated ginger & daikon.

Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$11.00

fried brussel sprouts served with garlic aioli and lemon

Vegan Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$11.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts served with house vegan mayo

Oyster Mushroom Skewers (V+GF)

Oyster Mushroom Skewers (V+GF)

$11.00

grilled oyster mushrooms topped with scallions and togarashi

Mushroom Tenders (V)

Mushroom Tenders (V)

$11.50

Tempura panko fried oyster mushrooms, topped with micro sprouts and served with a side of vegan spicy mayo

Sweet and Sour Mushrooms (V)

Sweet and Sour Mushrooms (V)

$12.00

Vegetable Tempura (V)

$14.00

light crispy mixed seasonal vegetables served with a side of tempura sauce

Mixed Tempura

$16.00

3 shrimp tempura and mixed seasonal vegetables served with a side of tempura sauce

Shrimp Tempura 6pc

$13.50

Chicken/Pork Gyoza 6pc

$11.00

Japanese potstickers filled with a combination of pork, chicken, and vegetables. Deep fried and served with our house made tempura sauce.

Vegan Gyoza 6pc

$11.00

Japanese potstickers filled with a combination of tofu, cabbage, carrots, and shitake mushrooms. Deep fried and served with our house made tempura sauce.

Crabby Cake Bites

Crabby Cake Bites

$12.50

Rock crab, cream cheese, and jalapeno. Made into panko fried bites smothered in garlic mayo, unagi sauce, and green onions

Hot Plates

Midtown BBQ Salmon

Midtown BBQ Salmon

$16.50

Grilled salmon tossed in our spicy Midtown BBQ sauce

Midtown BBQ Albacore

$16.50

Grilled albacore tossed in our spicy Midtown BBQ sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$16.50

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki served with a side of rice and topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

Breaded chicken served with a side of katsu sauce and rice

Vegan Katsu Bowl

$16.50

Tempura and panko fried tofu served over a bowl of rice topped with oyster mushrooms and micro greens with a side of our home made katsu sauce

Hamachi Kama (GF)

Hamachi Kama (GF)

$16.00
New Zealand Mussels

New Zealand Mussels

$14.00

Rolls

6-Item

6-Item

$17.50

spicy tuna, lemon and tempura shrimp topped with avocado, salmon, broiled jalapeno, masago, house sauces and scallions

Block Island

Block Island

$16.00

asparagus, avocado, salmon, tempura fried, topped with scallions and block & unagi sauce

California Roll (GF)

California Roll (GF)

$11.00

real rock crab, avocado and cucumber

Capitol roll

$17.00

Crab mix, spicy tuna and lemon topped with avocado, tempura shrimp, garlic mayo, unagi sauce, green onions and chili strings

Chuck Norris

$17.50

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, topped albacore, BBQ sauce, green onion, lemon juice and jalapenos

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$16.75

Snow Crab, tempura jalapenos, topped with sweet & spicy sauces and masago

The Godzilla

The Godzilla

$20.00

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, and avocado rolled up and topped with red and white tuna, smothered in our soy mayo, broiled jalapeños, green onions and masago. Lastly sprinkled in tempura crispies and our crunchy garlic chili oil.

Hi-Ya

$12.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado with soy mayo

The Irishman

The Irishman

$17.50

avocado and tempura yam topped with seared tuna, sweet garlic soy sauce, fried brussel sprouts and togarashi

Kaiware Kid

$17.50

Maguro and tempura fried green onion, topped with Hamachi, pickled wasabi, and scallions

M-n-M

M-n-M

$16.75

tempura shrimp and spicy tuna with avocado, unagi, masago & sweet and spicy sauce

Midtown

$15.50

Spicy tuna, avocado soy wrapped and deep fried topped with sriracha, unagi sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds

Negihama (GF)

Negihama (GF)

$9.50

hamachi chopped with scallions and a dash of wasabi

OMFG

OMFG

$18.50

fried unagi and spicy tuna topped with avocado, hamachi, masago and spicy snow crab, garlic mayo and sweet soy

Philly Roll

$15.50

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with assorted fresh fish

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$13.00

unagi and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Salmon Maki (GF)

Salmon Maki (GF)

$9.50

Salmon with a dash of wasabi

Simple Simon

Simple Simon

$18.00

scallops, tempura shrimp, lemon, avocado & salmon topped with kaiware sprouts

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber

Sunrise Roll

Sunrise Roll

$18.00

Crab mix, tempura shrimp, topped with avocado, scallops, masago, scallions, garlic mayo and unagi sauce

Tekka Maki (GF)

Tekka Maki (GF)

$9.50

Tuna with a dash of wasabi

Zig Zag Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Custom Roll

$18.00

Vegan Rolls

tempura yam, avocado, topped with marinated eggplant & seasoned Brussels sprouts
Avocado Roll (GF)

Avocado Roll (GF)

$9.00
Vegan Cosmo (GF)

Vegan Cosmo (GF)

$15.00

Fried tofu, asparagus, cucumber, lemon topped with avocado, spicy onion slaw, scallions and chili oil

Vegan Henny Roll

Vegan Henny Roll

$13.50

Fried tofu with vegan spicy sauce, and wakame and daikon

Vegan Irishman

$15.50

Fried yam and avocado topped with marinated eggplant and fried seasoned Brussels sprouts

Kappa Makki (GF)

Kappa Makki (GF)

$9.00

Cucumber with a dash of wasabi

Veggie Midtown

Veggie Midtown

$14.50

avocado, asparagus and cucumber, soy wrapped and fried, topped with sriracha and scallions

Vegan Monster

Vegan Monster

$14.50

Cucumber, avocado, and asparagus, topped with wakame, sriracha, vegan garlic mayo, and kaiware sprouts.

Vegan OMFG (GF)

Vegan OMFG (GF)

$15.00

daikon, grilled oyster mushroom, avocado, asparagus topped with onion slaw and sriracha

Vegan Spider

Vegan Spider

$14.50

tempura oyster mushrooms, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, asparagus and spicy vegan mayo

Veggie #2 (GF)

$13.50

Fresh asparagus and avocado topped with marinated eggplant

Vegan Crabby Bite

$14.00

Hand Rolls

Maguro, wakame, masago, ponzu, white and green onions

California Hand Roll

$8.50

Hawaiian Style Poke Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.50

Veggie #2 Handroll (V+GF)

$8.50

Zig Zag Shrimp Hand Roll

$8.50

Custom Handroll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$9.50

House made Spicy Salmon Mix with crunchy bits and green onions.

Fresh Salmon Handroll

$10.00

Salmon with avocado, lemon, cucumber wrap in nori sheet

Maguro Handroll

$9.00

Nigiri

All Nigiri comes with 2 pieces and is served with a dash of wasabi under the fish

Maguro Nigiri (GF)

$9.50

Hamachi Nigiri (GF)

$9.25

Salmon Nigiri (GF)

$9.00

Albacore Nigiri (GF)

$9.25

Unagi Nigiri

$9.50

Scallop Nigiri (GF)

$9.50

EBI Nigiri

$9.00

Masago Nigiri

$8.50

Vegan Inari (GF)

$8.50Out of stock

Chutoro

$13.00

Nigiri Platter

$21.00

Custer Tuna

$14.00

Ocean Trout

$11.00

Salmon Aburi #1

$10.50

Hamachi Aburi #1

$10.50

Salmon Aburi # 2

$11.00

Hamachi Aburi #2

$11.00

Sashimi Plates

Tuna Sashimi tossed in spicy sauce and topped with unagi sauce, green onions, masago, tempura crispies and avocado

BTS (GF)

$16.00

Albacore sashimi served on a bed of ponzu and chili oil and topped with jalapenos, green onions and sesame seeds

Lomi Salmon (GF)

$16.00

Salmon Sashimi that sits on a bed of ponzu and chili oil and topped with white onion, green onion, sriracha, and sesame seeds

L-Train

$15.00

grilled asparagus wrapped with tuna, crab, shiso leaf, garlic aioli and sweet sauce

Spicy Tuna Sashimi

$15.50

Maguro Sashimi (GF)

$17.00

7 pieces of Maguro sashimi style

Hamachi Sashimi (GF)

$16.50

7 pieces of Hamachi sashimi style

Salmon Sashimi (GF)

$16.00

7 pieces of salmon sashimi style

Albacore Sashimi (GF)

$16.50Out of stock

7 pieces of Albacore Sashimi style

Unagi Sashimi

$17.00

Small Sashimi Combo (GF)

$28.00

10-12 pieces of chef's choice Sashimi

Large Sashimi Combo (GF)

$45.00

16-20 pieces of Chef's choice Sashimi

Poke Salad

$15.00

Chutoro sashimi

$20.00

Ocean Trout

$11.00

Salmon Sliders

$15.00

Wine

Chardonnay Canyon Road Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay Canyon Road Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc Rabble Glass

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc Rabble Bottle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc House Glass

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc House Bottle

$28.00

Red Blend Dark Horse Glass

$7.00

Red Blend Dark Horse BTL

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Campagnola Glass

$6.50

Pinot Grigio Campagnola Bottle

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Leese- Fitch Glass

$7.50

Cabernet Sauvignon Leese- Fitch Bottle

$28.00

cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Sake

10+ Dry Sake

$18.00

Nigori Unfiltered

$15.00

Sayuri Unfiltered

$16.00

HANA Lyche 375 ml

$19.00

HANA Fugi Apple 375 ml

$19.00

Jumai Dai ginjo (Green)

$17.00

Jumai Sake (Brown)

$16.00

Funaguchi Can

$13.00

Sho Chiku Bai (Clear)

$16.00

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.50

Green Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl of Steamed Rice

$3.50

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$3.50

Desserts

Vegan Tempura Apples

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Ice Cream Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Mochi (Copy)

$5.00Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's Plate

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Chicken teriyaki with a side of rice, edamame and fruit

Kid's Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Chicken Katsu with a side of rice, edamame, and fruit

Kid's Vegan Katsu

$14.00

Kid's California Roll Plate (GF)

$14.00

California roll with a side of rice, edamame, and fruit

Kid's Avocado Roll Plate (V+GF)

$14.00

Kid's Shrimp Tempura Plate

$14.00

4 pieces of shrimp tempura served with a side of rice, edamame, and fruit

Kid's Vegetable Tempura Plate

$14.00

Tempura veggies served with a side of rice, edamame, and fruit

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happy Hour from 3 to 5pm. Go to drop down menu tab to order from Happy hour Menu.

Location

2801 P street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

