MidTown Ceviche Bar McAllen

4400 North 23rd Street

Mcallen, TX 78504

Order Again

Ceviches

Peruano

$12.99

White fish marinated in fresh lime juice, tossed with red onions, cilantro and our chef signature midtown sauce. Garnished with choclo, cancha and sweet potato.

Lima

$12.99

White fish marinated with fresh lime juice, tossed with red onions, cilantro and Aji Amarillo Sauce. Garnished with choclo, cancha and sweet potato.

Midtown

$12.99

White fish marinated with fresh lime juice, tossed with red onions, cucumber, jicama, tomatoes, mango, cilantro and habanero pepper. Garnished with avocado.

Machu Pichu

$12.99

White fish marinated with fresh lime juice, tossed with red onions, cucumber, fresh mango cubes and a touch of serrano pepper to give it some heat!

Mexico

$12.99

White fish marinated with fresh lime juice, tossed with red onions, cilantro, tomato, serrano pepper, tomato clam juice and a dash of salsa maggie!

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Inca Kola

$4.00

Passion Fuit

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fresh and Tasty

Aguachile Sierra

$18.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, red onion, serrano pepper, topped off with avocado. We put a little Mitown Ceviche love with our twist!

Aguachile Mango Habanero

$18.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, tossed with red onions, cucumber, fresh mango cubes and a touch of habanero to give it a little heat!

Palta Rellena de Camaron

$14.99

Fresh avocado stuffed with shrimp, diced red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and our chef signature midtown sauce.

Midtown Lobster Roll

$18.00

Midtown brings a little piece of New England your way! Try this buttery, flavor packed lobster roll. The name says it all "Lobster Roll"! Oh did we forget to mention we give it our own Midtown touch with our secret house sauce and dressing! (Served Chilled)

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Quinoa, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, avocado, fresh lime juice and extra virgin olive oil.

From The Grill

Midtown Lomo

$20.00

A Peruvian staple dish done the Midtown way! Delicious stir featuring mouth watering marinated ribeye, red onions, tomatoes and french-fries served over rice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

4400 North 23rd Street, Mcallen, TX 78504

Directions

