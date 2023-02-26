Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midway Coffee BHI

253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext

Bald Head Island, NC 28461

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Pound Coffee

$17.99

Latte

$5.00

Campfire

$4.50

Depth Charge

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

1/2 Pound Coffee

$9.99

Cappuccino

$5.00

Black & Camp

$4.25

Espresso

$2.00

Affogato

$5.50

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Steamer

$3.50

Open Beverage

Chai Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Bowls/Smoothies

Island Paradise Bowl

$15.00

Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Granola, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seed

Sunset Summer Bowl

$15.00

Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate Chips, Walnuts, Peanut Butter

Acai Base

$9.50

Banana PB Smoothie

$7.00

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$7.00

Frappes & Milkshakes

Frappe

$6.00

Midway Frappe

$6.50

Butterscotch, Chocolate, Caramel

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$6.50

Caffeine Free

Milkshake

$7.00

Jailbreak Shake

$7.50

Caffeinated Milkshake

Retail Drinks

Nixie

$2.50

Flavored Soda Water

Acai Energy Drink

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Just a Cup

$0.25

Kombucha

$5.00

Yoo-Hoo

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.75

San Pelle

$4.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Celcius

$4.00

Flavored Soda Water

Vita Coco

$5.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Ice Water

$0.75

Fare

Avocado Egg

$12.00

Butter

$4.00

Strawberry Granola

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry - Standard

Bread Loaf

$13.00

Wilmington Bread Company - Round

Salmon Cucumber

$12.00

Cinnamon Sugar

$4.25

Maple Walnut

$8.00

Banana

$1.50

Single Banana

Side of Bacon

$2.75

3 strips

Chili Crunch

$10.00

Maple Cream

$4.50

Baked Goods

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

GF Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$4.75

2 Scoop

$6.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.50

Banana Split

$8.50

Waffle Cone (Solo)

$1.25

Ice Cream - Pint

$9.99

Ice Cream - Quart

$17.99

Pup Cup - Ice Cream

$2.50

Pup Cup - Whip Cream

$1.50

Retail Snacks

WBC Sourdough Cookies

$5.75

Wilmington Bread Company

Crispy Treats

$7.50

Susan's Breakfast Cookie

$3.75

Moodibar

$3.25

Pipcorn

$6.00

Chapel Hill Toffee 2 oz

$5.00

Chapel Hill Toffee 5 oz

$9.00

Chapel Hill Toffee 7 oz

$12.00

Coconut Macaroon ADG

$4.25

Any Day Gourmet - Gluten Free

Apple Cake ADG

$6.00

Any Day Gourmet - Gluten Free

Coffee Cake ADG

$6.00

Any Day Gourmet

Pecan Sticky Bun ADG

$6.00

Any Day Gourmet

Gummy Kabob

$9.50

O' Shea's

Midway Gear

MW Rope Hat

$28.00

MW Trucker Hat

$28.00

MW Leather Strap Hat

$32.00

MW T-Shirt Canvas

$28.00

MW T-Shirt Comfort Colors

$32.00

Midway Mug

$14.00

Corkcicle 16oz Mug

$35.00

Corkcicle 16oz Tumbler

$35.00

Corkcicle 17oz Commuter

$40.00

MW Sticker

$3.00

MW Magnet

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Middle island’s new go-to coffee destination on-the-go!

253 Edward Teach Wynd Ext, Bald Head Island, NC 28461

