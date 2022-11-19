Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midway Deli 601 West Eufaula Street

review star

No reviews yet

601 West Eufaula Street

Norman, OK 73069

Popular Items

The Vulcan
The Tiger
Full Sandwich, Side, & Drink Combo

Breakfast Items

Coffee

$2.70

12oz cup

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.30

A toasted everything bagel served with a whipped cream cheese spread

Breakfast Burrito

$6.55

Two freshly scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and Bill's chili wrapped in a soft flour tortilla then grilled to perfection. Served with salsa.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.75

Packed with two freshly scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onion, tomato, and Bill's chili, then grilled to prefection in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa.

Croissant Sandwich

$3.85+

Two freshly scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage on a warmed croissant

Haley's Comet

$8.75

Two freshly scrambed eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, avocado, and sweet chili mayo dressing on a grilled cibatta bun

Banana Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Plain Croissant

$2.48
Blueberry Biscuits

$6.75

Danish

$2.75

Single Egg

$2.00

WATR TENT

$2.77

Waffle

$8.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

The Arnie

$6.60+

Stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni, red onion, tomato, and banana peppers, dressed with mayonnaise and creamy italian dressing, served on a ciabatta bun and grilled to perfection

Bette's Tuna Melt

$6.60+

Fresh tuna salad made in-house with melty swiss cheese, served on wheatberry bread and grilled to perfection

Big Pastrami

$8.81+

A half pound of thinly sliced pastrami, red onion and melty swiss cheese, dressed with dijon mustard and served hot on a marble rye bread

The Boss

$10.50+
The Cheeto

$6.60+

Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, pickles, red onion, jalapenos and mayonnaise, served on a hoagie roll and grilled to perfection

Chicken Club

$7.70+

Stacked with slices of juicy chicken, crisp bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion and lettuce, dressed with mayonnaise, served on a ciabatta bun and grilled to perfection

Chicken Coop

$6.60+

Slices of juicy chicken, pepper jack cheese and pickles, dressed with jalapeno ranch, served on a ciabatta bun and grilled to perfection

The Coach

$6.60+

Peppered turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise served on wheatberry bread

The Cuban

$6.60+

A juicy pulled pork made in-house with ham, swiss cheese, and pickles dressed with dijon mustard and jalapeno ranch, served on a ciabatta bun and grilled to perfection

Double Decker Club

$8.81+

Stacked with smoked turkey, ham, four pieces crisp bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, layered between three slices of toasted wheatberry bread

Everything Veggie Bagel

$6.60+

Lettuce, red onion, pickles, avocado, banana peppers, tomato, provolone cheese and dressed with dijon mustard, served on a toasted everything bagel

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$6.60+

Four layers of melty swiss and cheddar cheese with tomato and italian seasonings, served on a cibatta bun and grilled to perfection

Frito Chili Pie

$9.95

A large bowl of Bill's homemade meat-only chili served with Fritos, shredded cheese and diced yellow onion

Governor's Reuben

$6.60+

A quarter pound of thinly sliced corned beef and sourkraut, topped with melty swiss cheese and thousand island dressing, served on a toasted marble rye bread

Hail Caesar Wrap

$6.60+

Slices of juicy chicken, provolone and parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy caesar dressing, wrapped in a fresh tamato basil wrap

The John Hancock

$6.60+

Fresh egg salad made in-house with your choice of crisp bacon or ham, served on wheatberry bread

The Michael

$6.60+

Peppered turkey, swiss cheese, tomato and banana peppers dressed with dijon mustard, served warm on a fresh croissant

New York Deli Classic

$6.60+

A quarter pound of thinly sliced pastrami and red onion, served hot on a marble rye bread topped with a whipped cream cheese spread

The Picnic

$6.60+

Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, swiss cheese and avocado, dressed with pesto and served warm on a fresh croissant

The Ranchero

$6.60+

Santa fe turkey, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, and banana peppers, dressed with jalapeno ranch, served on a hoagie roll and grilled to perfection

Roast Beast

$6.60+

A quarter pound of thinly sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on a marble rye bread

Santa Fe Wrap

$6.60+

Santa fe turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and ranch dressing served in a fresh tomato basil wrap

Slammin' Sammy

$6.60+

Peppered turkey, swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato, dressed with pesto-mayo made in-house, served on wheatberry bread and grilled to perfection

T.B.S.

$6.60+

Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on toasted wheatberry bread

The Tiger

$6.60+

Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato, dressed with our sweet chili mayo made in-house, served on a ciabatta bun and grilled to perfection

The Vulcan

$6.60+

Midway Deli's customer favorite! Santa fe turkey, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado dressed with our sweet chili mayo made in-house, served on sourdough bread and grilled to perfection

Pickle Spear

PB & J

$6.50

BEN GRAVES

$7.95

HAM&AMERICAN ON WHEAT; LETTUCE TOMATO XTRA ONION; M WHIP PICKLE CHIPS ON THE SIDE

Adult Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Combo's

Full Sandwich, Side, & Drink Combo

$13.63

A full sandwich, chips, and a drink of your choice

Half & Half - House Favorites

$11.95

Half of any sandwich and a 6oz cup of soup or pasta of your choice

Salads

Becky's Crispy Salad

$8.95

Fresh lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, smoked turkey, and shredded cheese, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh lettuce, juicy chicken and paremsan cheese, served with caesar dressing

Salad Salad

$9.95

Fresh lettuce, banana peppers, red onion, and avocado, topped with a scoop of your choice of egg salad, tuna salad, chicken salad, or ham salad, all made fresh in-house

TY Cobb Salad

$11.25

Fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado, smoked turkey, ham, and crisp bacon

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Chili Nacho Potato

$10.95

Butter, Bill's famous meat-only chili, diced yellow onion, jalapenos, shredded cheese and sour cream

Classic Baked Potato

$9.95

Butter, crisp bacon, shredded cheese and sour cream

Pulled Pork Potato

$9.95

Butter, juicy pulled pork made in-house, BBQ sauce and shredded cheese

Sandwich As (a potato)

$11.25

Your favorite sandwich built on a potato

Veggie Potato

$8.95

Butter, avocado, sliced black olives, red onion, pickles, banana peppers, tomato and shredded cheese

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.92

Ham & cheese

$3.92

Peanut butter & jelly

$3.92

Smoked turkey & cheese

$3.92

Side Of Meat

$1.50

Soup & Pasta

Today's Soup

$5.26+

Maricha's Gumbo (M), Zesty Tomato Soup (T), Green Chili Stew (W), Chicken Tortilla Soup (TH), Beef & Barley (F), Bean & Ham (SA,SU). 6oz cup.

Asian Pasta Salad

$5.26+

Pene noodles, red onion and spinach tossed in a sweet asian vinaigrette, served cold. 6oz cup.

Potato Salad

$5.26+

A perfect, comforting blend of ranch, sourcream and sliced baked potatoes, served cold. 6oz cup.

Bill's Chili

$6.94+

Bill's famous meat-only chili served with shredded cheese and diced yellow onion. 6oz cup.

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.26+

Made in-house, a creamy blend of cheddar and american cheese, served hot. 6oz cup

Pesto Cheese Tortellini

$5.26+

Cheese stuffed tortellini noodles, sliced black olives, and parmesan cheese tossed in fresh pesto, served hot. 6oz cup.

Half Salad

$5.26

Spicy Bisque

$5.26+

Chips

Baked Lays

$1.76
Cheetos

$1.76
Fritos

$1.76
Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.76
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.76
Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$1.76

Fountain

$2.93

Refill

$1.12

Coke

$2.93

20oz cup

Diet Coke

$2.93

20oz cup

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.93

20oz cup

Dr. Pepper

$2.93

20oz cup

Lemonade

$2.93

20oz cup

Mix Sweet Tea & Lemonade

$2.93

20oz cup

Mix Sweet Tea & Unsweet Tea

$2.93

20oz cup

Mix Unsweet Tea & Lemonade

$2.93

20oz cup

Sprite

$2.93

20oz cup

Sweet Tea

$2.93

20oz cup

Unsweet Tea

$2.93

20oz cup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The heart of Norman! Great food and friends.

Location

601 West Eufaula Street, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

