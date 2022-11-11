Midway Dine In and Carry Out
6451 east 1050th avenue
Robinson, IL 62454
Breakfast Favorites
1 egg, meat, toast or muffin
1 egg choice meat and Choice Bread
2 egg, meat, toast or muffin
2 eggs, choice meat and Choice Bread
3 eggs, meat, toast or muffin
3 eggs choice meat and Choice Bread
1 egg, toast or muffin
1 egg and Choice Bread
2 eggs, toast or muffin
2 eggs and Choice Bread
3 eggs, toast or muffin
3 eggs and Choice Bread
1/2 order biscuits and gravy
Biscuits and gravy
full order biscuits and gravy
Biscuits and gravy
Mega order biscuits and gravy
Biscuits and gravy
BreakFast Shoe
2 slices texas toast, 1 sausage patty, 1 egg, tater tots , gravy and cheese
Breakfast Sandwich W/Egg
Breakfast sandwich Meat Only
Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast
Fill You Up Favorites
Skillets
Meat Lovers Skillet
sausage, ham, bacon, 2 eggs, toast, fried potatoes and cheese
1/2 Meat Lovers Skillet
sausage, ham, bacon, 1 egg, toast, fried potatoes and cheese
Sacky Skillet
sausage, ham, bacon, 2 eggs, biscuit, gravy and cheese
1/2 Sacky Skillet
sausage, ham, bacon, 1 egg, biscuit, gravy and cheese
Irish Skillet
Hasbrown, corned beef hash, 2 eggs, toast and cheese
1/2 Irish Skillet
Hasbrown, corned beef hash, 1 egg, toast and cheese
Gravy Skillet
Sausage, onion, green pepper, gravy, 2 eggs, fried potatoes and toast
1/2 Gravy Skillet
Sausage, onion, green pepper, gravy, 1 egg, fried potatoes and toast
Hobo Skillet
green peppers, onions, 2 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast
1/2 Hobo Skillet
green peppers, onions, 1 egg, fried potatoes, cheese and toast
Western Skillet
ham, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, 2 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast
1/2 Western Skillet
ham, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, 1 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast
Southern Skillet
sausage, onion, green pepper, jalapenos, 2 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast
1/2 Southern Skillet
sausage, onion, green pepper, jalapenos, 1 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast
Omelette
Country Omelet
green pepper, onion, sausage, bacon topped with gravy and toast
Denver Omelet
ham, tomato, green pepper, onion and toast
Meat Lovers Omelet
Sausage, ham and bacon
Cooper Special Omelet
ham and cheese omelet with 2 over easy eggs on top with toast
Loaded Omelet
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onion and toast
Build Your Own Omelet
Basic cheese omelet with choice of fillings and toast. Choice fillings: ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, jalapeños, extra cheese
Veggie Omelet
green pepper, onion, tomatoes and toast
1 egg, choice of meet/cheese
choice ham, bacon, sausage, egg and toast
meat sandwich
choice ham, bacon, sausage and toast
Breakfast Sides
single egg
egg
sausage links
4 sausage links
sausage patty
1 sausage patty
bacon
4 Strips of bacon
spam
piece of spam
Fried Bologna
1 piece fried bologna
Breakfast ham
1 piece breakfast ham
Hash Browns
hash brown
Hash Browns with gravy
hash brown with a side of gravy
side of gravy
side bowl of gravy
toast or english muffin
choice of bread
oatmeal
Oatmeal
grits
grits
fried potatoes
fried potatoes
fried potatoes with gravy
fried potatoes with side of gravy
Potato cakes
Potato cakes
Breakfast Buffet
Happitizers
H-Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Beans and ranch
H-Onion Rings
Onion Rings and ranch
H-Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots (choice cheese or marinara
H-Nacho & Cheese
Nacho & Cheese
H-Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles and ranch
H-Gouda Bites
Gouda Bites and ranch
H-6 Wings
6 Wings and ranch
H-Loaded tots
Loaded tots and ranch
H-Loaded fries
Loaded fries and ranch
H-Mozzarella sticks
Mozzarella sticks (choice cheese or marinara)
H-Loaded Nachos
Loaded Nachos
H-Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms and ranch
H-Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno Poppers and ranch
H-Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Cauliflower and ranch
Pick 2 Happitizers
Pick any 2 Happitizers
Pick 3 Happitizers
Pick any 3 Happitizers
Daily Special
Burgers and Sandwiches
Hamburger
8 oz hamburger
Cheeseburger
8OZ Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
2-8OZ cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
8OZ Cheeseburger with 2 strips of bacon added
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2- 8OZ cheeseburgers with 2 strips of bacon added
Mozzarella cheeseburger
8OZ cheeseburger with mozzarella sticks added on top of burger
Pork Burger
1/3# Porkburger
Double pork burger
2-1/3# pork burgers
Jalapeno Burger
Jalapeno burger
Mushroom and Swiss burger
8 oz burger topper with swiss cheese and mushrooms
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of cheese
Fried Bologna grill cheese
Grilled cheese with bologna added
Pizza burger
1/3# burger with pizza sauce, pepporoni and mozzarella cheese added on top
Chicken sandwich
choice of grilled or crispy
Hot dog
hot dog
Cod Fish
cod fish sandwich on hogi bun
BLT
BLT
Corn dog
corn dog
Grilled Tenderloin
grilled tenderloin
Breaded Tenderloin
breaded tenderloin
1 pc chicken plank
chicken plank
cheese quesadilla
chees quesadilla
chicken quesadilla
chicken quesadilla
steak quesadilla
steak quesadilla
1 pc fish
fish
taco
taco with lettuce cheese and tomato
catfish sandwich
1 piece fish on hogi bun
philly cheesesteak melt
Steak cut up on hogi bun covered in cheese
pulled pork sandwich
Pulled pork bbq sandwich
Buffalo chicken sandwich
Breaded or grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce
Chicken tender wrap
tortilla, chicken tender, lettuce and tomato
chicken bacon ranch sandwich
Breaded or grilled chicken, swiss cheese, tomato bacon, lettuce and ranch
club sandwich
3 pieces of toast, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato
McBurke Burger
8oz hamburger patty, shredded lettuce, pickles and 1000 island dressing
McGavel Burger
8oz classic classic cheeseburger patty with an egg any style on top
Jeff'ros Pizza Burger
regular pizza burger with pizza sauce on top of the bun with green peppers and onions on top
Patty Melt
8oz beef patty with swiss cheese, grilled onions served on wheat bread
Porkanator
pork burger patty, sausage patty, bacon and swiss cheese all on a bun
Midway Burger
8OZ beef hamburger patty sandwiched between 2 grill cheese sandwiches
Dinners
Hamburger Steak
16OZ hamburger steak with choice 2 sides (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)
Smothered Chicken
2 Chicken breast, swiss cheese, grilled onions and peppers (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)
Catfish Dinner
2 Fish Fillet (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)
Catfish Nuggets
2 Fish Fillet cut in to chunks (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)
Popcorn Shrimp
Pop corn shrimp (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)
Jumbo Shrimp
6 piece jumbo shrimp (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)
Spaghetti
Spaghetti, garlic bread and salad
2PC Chicken Strip Basket
2 chicken strips, texas toast, fries and gravy
3PC Chicken Strip Basket
3 chicken strips, texas toast, fries and gravy
Alfredo
Alfredo, texas toast and salad
Alfredo with Chicken
Alfredo with chicken texas toast and salad
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak served with mashed potatoes & gravy, and veggie of the day
Soups & Salads
Bowl of Soup
Seasonal soup(Vegetable, potato, chilli)
Bowl of Soup with grill cheese
Seasonal soup(Vegetable, potato, chilli) with grill cheese
Chef Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheese and egg
Taco Salad
Choice of shell or chips(lettice, beef, cheese, sour cream, tomato)
HAM AND BEANS, CORN BREAD AND FRIED POTATOS
Wing Deals
Side
slaw
slaw
mozzarella sticks
4 mozzarella sticks
tator tots
tator tots
Breaded Mushrooms
Jalapeno Poppers
baked potato
loaded backed potato
french fries
steak fries
curly fries
Onion Rings
Fried Pickles
Mashed Potato's and gravy
Gouda Bites
Potato cakes
Fried Green Beans
Breaded Cauliflower
Sweet Potato Fries
Macaroni and Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Side Salad
lettuce, cheese tomato
Veggie of the day
Kids Meal
Corn dog
corn dog and 1 side
Hot dog
hot dog and 1 side
grilled cheese
grilled cheese and 1 side
1 chicken plank
1 chicken plank and 1 side
small cheeseburger
small cheeseburger and 1 side
small hamburger
small hamburger and 1 side
taco
taco and 1 side
Spaghetti
spaghetti and 1 side
mac & cheese
mac & cheese and 1 side
8" Personal
8" Cheese
8" Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
8" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
8" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
8" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
8" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
8" Midway Special
8" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
8" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
10" Gluten Free
10" Cheese
10" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
10" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
10" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
10" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
10" Midway Special
10" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
10" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
12" Small
12" Cheese
12" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
12" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
12" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
12" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
12" Midway Special
12" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
12" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
12" Midway Sweet Sticks
Pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, drizzled with icing
12" Midway Sticks
Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese
14" Stuffed Crust
14" Cheese
14" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
14" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
14" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
14" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
14" Midway Special
14" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
14" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
16" Medium
16" Cheese
16" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
16" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
16" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
16" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
16" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
16" Midway Special
16" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
16" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
16" Midway Sweet Sticks
Pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, drizzled with icing
16" Midway Sticks
Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese
20" Large
20" Cheese
20" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
20" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
20" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
20" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
20" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
20" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
20" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
20" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
20" Midway Special
20" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
20" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
28" X-Large
28" Cheese
28" BYO Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
28" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce
28" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
28" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch
28" Meat Extraordinaire
Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
28" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple
28" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato
28" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
28" Midway Special
28" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives
28" All Meat
Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham
Beverages
Small Orange Juice
small orange juice
Large Orange Juice
large orange juice
Small Milk
small milk
Large Milk
large milk
Small Chocolate Milk
small chocolate milk
Large Chocolate Milk
large chocolate milk
Coffee
coffee
Hot tea
hot tea
Soft Drink
soft drink
Pitcher of pop
2 liter of pop
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are a small diner that provides breakfast, lunch & dinner. Variety of menu items, and pizza.
6451 east 1050th avenue, Robinson, IL 62454