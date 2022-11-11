Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midway Dine In and Carry Out

review star

No reviews yet

6451 east 1050th avenue

Robinson, IL 62454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

H-Garlic Knots
Mushroom and Swiss burger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Breakfast Favorites

1 egg, meat, toast or muffin

$6.79

1 egg choice meat and Choice Bread

2 egg, meat, toast or muffin

$7.29

2 eggs, choice meat and Choice Bread

3 eggs, meat, toast or muffin

$8.09

3 eggs choice meat and Choice Bread

1 egg, toast or muffin

$5.50

1 egg and Choice Bread

2 eggs, toast or muffin

$6.25

2 eggs and Choice Bread

3 eggs, toast or muffin

$6.75

3 eggs and Choice Bread

1/2 order biscuits and gravy

$5.50

Biscuits and gravy

full order biscuits and gravy

$6.50

Biscuits and gravy

Mega order biscuits and gravy

$7.50

Biscuits and gravy

BreakFast Shoe

$11.49

2 slices texas toast, 1 sausage patty, 1 egg, tater tots , gravy and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich W/Egg

$6.79

Breakfast sandwich Meat Only

$5.50

Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast

1 pancake

$6.25

1 pancake

1 pancake with meat

$8.75

1 pancake with choice meat

2 pancakes

$7.25

2 pancakes

2 pancakes with meat

$9.75

2 pancakes with choice meat

Freanch Toast

$6.25

Freanch Toast

Freanch Toast with meat

$8.75

Freanch Toast with meat

Waffle

$6.25

Waffle

Waffle with meat

$8.75

Waffle with choice meat

Fill You Up Favorites

Double Fill

$8.99

2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 eggs, 2 strips bacon or 2 links

Triple Fill

$10.50

3 pancakes or 3 french toast, 3 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or links

Loaded Gravy Platter

$9.99

2 biscuits and gravy, 2 eggs,Choice of 2 strips of bacon, 2 links or 1 patty

Skillets

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.99

sausage, ham, bacon, 2 eggs, toast, fried potatoes and cheese

1/2 Meat Lovers Skillet

$8.99

sausage, ham, bacon, 1 egg, toast, fried potatoes and cheese

Sacky Skillet

$10.99

sausage, ham, bacon, 2 eggs, biscuit, gravy and cheese

1/2 Sacky Skillet

$8.99

sausage, ham, bacon, 1 egg, biscuit, gravy and cheese

Irish Skillet

$10.99

Hasbrown, corned beef hash, 2 eggs, toast and cheese

1/2 Irish Skillet

$8.99

Hasbrown, corned beef hash, 1 egg, toast and cheese

Gravy Skillet

$10.99

Sausage, onion, green pepper, gravy, 2 eggs, fried potatoes and toast

1/2 Gravy Skillet

$8.99

Sausage, onion, green pepper, gravy, 1 egg, fried potatoes and toast

Hobo Skillet

$10.99

green peppers, onions, 2 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast

1/2 Hobo Skillet

$8.99

green peppers, onions, 1 egg, fried potatoes, cheese and toast

Western Skillet

$10.99

ham, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, 2 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast

1/2 Western Skillet

$8.99

ham, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, 1 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast

Southern Skillet

$10.99

sausage, onion, green pepper, jalapenos, 2 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast

1/2 Southern Skillet

$8.99

sausage, onion, green pepper, jalapenos, 1 eggs, fried potatoes, cheese and toast

Omelette

Country Omelet

$8.29

green pepper, onion, sausage, bacon topped with gravy and toast

Denver Omelet

$8.29

ham, tomato, green pepper, onion and toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.99

Sausage, ham and bacon

Cooper Special Omelet

$9.99

ham and cheese omelet with 2 over easy eggs on top with toast

Loaded Omelet

$8.49

ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onion and toast

Build Your Own Omelet

$6.99

Basic cheese omelet with choice of fillings and toast. Choice fillings: ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, jalapeños, extra cheese

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

green pepper, onion, tomatoes and toast

1 egg, choice of meet/cheese

$6.79

choice ham, bacon, sausage, egg and toast

meat sandwich

$5.50

choice ham, bacon, sausage and toast

Breakfast Sides

single egg

$1.99

egg

sausage links

$2.99

4 sausage links

sausage patty

$2.99

1 sausage patty

bacon

$2.99

4 Strips of bacon

spam

$2.99

piece of spam

Fried Bologna

$2.99

1 piece fried bologna

Breakfast ham

$3.74

1 piece breakfast ham

Hash Browns

$3.49

hash brown

Hash Browns with gravy

$5.49

hash brown with a side of gravy

side of gravy

$2.49

side bowl of gravy

toast or english muffin

$1.99

choice of bread

oatmeal

$4.29

Oatmeal

grits

$4.29

grits

fried potatoes

$3.49

fried potatoes

fried potatoes with gravy

$5.49

fried potatoes with side of gravy

Potato cakes

$4.29

Potato cakes

Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$12.99

Kids Breakfast Buffet 10 and Under

$7.49

Happitizers

H-Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Fried Green Beans and ranch

H-Onion Rings

$7.50

Onion Rings and ranch

H-Garlic Knots

$7.50

Garlic Knots (choice cheese or marinara

H-Nacho & Cheese

$7.50

Nacho & Cheese

H-Fried Pickles

$7.50

Fried Pickles and ranch

H-Gouda Bites

$7.50

Gouda Bites and ranch

H-6 Wings

$7.50

6 Wings and ranch

H-Loaded tots

$7.50

Loaded tots and ranch

H-Loaded fries

$7.50

Loaded fries and ranch

H-Mozzarella sticks

$7.50

Mozzarella sticks (choice cheese or marinara)

H-Loaded Nachos

$7.50

Loaded Nachos

H-Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms and ranch

H-Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers and ranch

H-Breaded Cauliflower

$7.50

Breaded Cauliflower and ranch

Pick 2 Happitizers

$14.00

Pick any 2 Happitizers

Pick 3 Happitizers

$20.00

Pick any 3 Happitizers

Daily Special

Sloppy joe, Mac n cheese and baked beans

$10.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.75

8 oz hamburger

Cheeseburger

$8.25

8OZ Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.25

2-8OZ cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

8OZ Cheeseburger with 2 strips of bacon added

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

2- 8OZ cheeseburgers with 2 strips of bacon added

Mozzarella cheeseburger

$10.50

8OZ cheeseburger with mozzarella sticks added on top of burger

Pork Burger

$7.25

1/3# Porkburger

Double pork burger

$9.75

2-1/3# pork burgers

Jalapeno Burger

$7.79

Jalapeno burger

Mushroom and Swiss burger

$7.99

8 oz burger topper with swiss cheese and mushrooms

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled cheese with choice of cheese

Fried Bologna grill cheese

$6.49

Grilled cheese with bologna added

Pizza burger

$8.29

1/3# burger with pizza sauce, pepporoni and mozzarella cheese added on top

Chicken sandwich

$7.75

choice of grilled or crispy

Hot dog

$3.29

hot dog

Cod Fish

$7.89

cod fish sandwich on hogi bun

BLT

$5.39

BLT

Corn dog

$3.79

corn dog

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.24

grilled tenderloin

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.24

breaded tenderloin

1 pc chicken plank

$3.89

chicken plank

cheese quesadilla

$8.29

chees quesadilla

chicken quesadilla

$9.49

chicken quesadilla

steak quesadilla

$9.99

steak quesadilla

1 pc fish

$5.19

fish

taco

$4.00

taco with lettuce cheese and tomato

catfish sandwich

$7.89

1 piece fish on hogi bun

philly cheesesteak melt

$8.99

Steak cut up on hogi bun covered in cheese

pulled pork sandwich

$6.79

Pulled pork bbq sandwich

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$8.29

Breaded or grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce

Chicken tender wrap

$7.99

tortilla, chicken tender, lettuce and tomato

chicken bacon ranch sandwich

$8.49

Breaded or grilled chicken, swiss cheese, tomato bacon, lettuce and ranch

club sandwich

$7.69

3 pieces of toast, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato

McBurke Burger

$8.49

8oz hamburger patty, shredded lettuce, pickles and 1000 island dressing

McGavel Burger

$8.49

8oz classic classic cheeseburger patty with an egg any style on top

Jeff'ros Pizza Burger

$9.09

regular pizza burger with pizza sauce on top of the bun with green peppers and onions on top

Patty Melt

$8.89

8oz beef patty with swiss cheese, grilled onions served on wheat bread

Porkanator

$11.09

pork burger patty, sausage patty, bacon and swiss cheese all on a bun

Midway Burger

$11.29

8OZ beef hamburger patty sandwiched between 2 grill cheese sandwiches

Horseshoes

Horseshoe

$10.39

Trottershoe

$10.39

Loganshoe

$11.49

Dinners

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

16OZ hamburger steak with choice 2 sides (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

2 Chicken breast, swiss cheese, grilled onions and peppers (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)

Catfish Dinner

$13.49

2 Fish Fillet (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)

Catfish Nuggets

$14.49

2 Fish Fillet cut in to chunks (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Pop corn shrimp (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.09

6 piece jumbo shrimp (Choice Potato, Salad or veggie of the day)

Spaghetti

$10.19

Spaghetti, garlic bread and salad

2PC Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

2 chicken strips, texas toast, fries and gravy

3PC Chicken Strip Basket

$11.49

3 chicken strips, texas toast, fries and gravy

Alfredo

$10.99

Alfredo, texas toast and salad

Alfredo with Chicken

$12.99

Alfredo with chicken texas toast and salad

Country Fried Steak

$13.29

Country fried steak served with mashed potatoes & gravy, and veggie of the day

Soups & Salads

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Seasonal soup(Vegetable, potato, chilli)

Bowl of Soup with grill cheese

$7.49

Seasonal soup(Vegetable, potato, chilli) with grill cheese

Chef Salad

$8.49

lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheese and egg

Taco Salad

$9.49

Choice of shell or chips(lettice, beef, cheese, sour cream, tomato)

HAM AND BEANS, CORN BREAD AND FRIED POTATOS

$8.49

Wing Deals

Small wing

$11.99

8 bone in or boneless wings and fries

medium wing

$15.99

12 bone in or boneless wings and fries

large wing

$22.99

20 bone in or boneless wings and fries

jumbo wing

$36.99

30 bone in or boneless wings and 2 orders of regular fries

Side

slaw

$2.75

slaw

mozzarella sticks

$4.25

4 mozzarella sticks

tator tots

$2.75

tator tots

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.75

baked potato

$3.50

loaded backed potato

$5.00

french fries

$2.75

steak fries

$2.75

curly fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$4.25

Fried Pickles

$4.25

Mashed Potato's and gravy

$3.50

Gouda Bites

$4.50

Potato cakes

$4.25

Fried Green Beans

$4.25

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Side Salad

$3.50

lettuce, cheese tomato

Veggie of the day

$3.00

None

Kids Meal

Corn dog

$5.99

corn dog and 1 side

Hot dog

$5.79

hot dog and 1 side

grilled cheese

$5.99

grilled cheese and 1 side

1 chicken plank

$6.25

1 chicken plank and 1 side

small cheeseburger

$6.79

small cheeseburger and 1 side

small hamburger

$6.29

small hamburger and 1 side

taco

$5.99

taco and 1 side

Spaghetti

$6.75

spaghetti and 1 side

mac & cheese

$6.25

mac & cheese and 1 side

Dessert

Homemade Pies

$3.00

Slice of homemade pie

8" Personal

8" Cheese

$6.00

8" Build Your Own Pizza

$6.50

Build Your Own Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$7.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$7.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

8" Meat Extraordinaire

$9.50

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$7.00

Ham & Pineapple

8" Veggie Pizza

$8.50

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

8" Taco Pizza

$8.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

8" Midway Special

$8.50

8" Deluxe Pizza

$9.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

8" All Meat

$8.50

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

10" Gluten Free

10" Cheese

$10.50

10" BYO Pizza

$11.25

Build Your Own Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

10" Meat Extraordinaire

$16.00

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Ham & Pineapple

10" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

10" Taco Pizza

$13.50

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

10" Midway Special

$14.50

10" Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

10" All Meat

$13.50

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

12" Small

12" Cheese

$10.50

12" BYO Pizza

$11.25

Build Your Own Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

12" Meat Extraordinaire

$16.00

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Ham & Pineapple

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

12" Taco Pizza

$13.50

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

12" Midway Special

$14.50

12" Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

12" All Meat

$13.50

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

12" Midway Sweet Sticks

$11.00

Pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, drizzled with icing

12" Midway Sticks

$12.00

Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese

14" Stuffed Crust

14" Cheese

$17.00

14" BYO Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$18.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

14" Meat Extraordinaire

$26.00

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Ham & Pineapple

14" Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

14" Taco Pizza

$21.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

14" Midway Special

$22.00

14" Deluxe Pizza

$22.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

14" All Meat

$21.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

16" Medium

16" Cheese

$15.00

16" BYO Pizza

$16.00

Build Your Own Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

16" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

16" Meat Extraordinaire

$24.00

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Ham & Pineapple

16" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

16" Taco Pizza

$19.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

16" Midway Special

$20.00

16" Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

16" All Meat

$19.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

16" Midway Sweet Sticks

$15.00

Pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, drizzled with icing

16" Midway Sticks

$15.00

Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese

20" Large

20" Cheese

$16.00

20" BYO Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

20" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$20.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

20" Meat Extraordinaire

$30.00

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

20" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Ham & Pineapple

20" Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

20" Taco Pizza

$25.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

20" Midway Special

$26.00

20" Deluxe Pizza

$27.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

20" All Meat

$25.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

28" X-Large

28" Cheese

$37.00

28" BYO Pizza

$40.00

Build Your Own Pizza

28" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$41.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce

28" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$44.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

28" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$44.00

Chicken, Bacon, Creamy Ranch

28" Meat Extraordinaire

$41.00

Double the meat! Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

28" Hawaiian Pizza

$41.00

Ham & Pineapple

28" Veggie Pizza

$55.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green & Black Olives, Tomato

28" Taco Pizza

$52.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

28" Midway Special

$53.00

28" Deluxe Pizza

$55.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Mushroom, Green Pepper Onion, Green & Black Olives

28" All Meat

$53.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham

Extras

Stromboli

$8.00

Midway Pocket small

$8.50

Breadsticks

$2.50+

Bosco Sticks

$4.50+

Beverages

Small Orange Juice

$2.74

small orange juice

Large Orange Juice

$3.49

large orange juice

Small Milk

$2.74

small milk

Large Milk

$3.49

large milk

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.99

small chocolate milk

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.74

large chocolate milk

Coffee

$1.99

coffee

Hot tea

$1.99

hot tea

Soft Drink

$2.89

soft drink

Pitcher of pop

$4.50

2 liter of pop

$4.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Wine

Wine

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small diner that provides breakfast, lunch & dinner. Variety of menu items, and pizza.

Location

6451 east 1050th avenue, Robinson, IL 62454

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woods Event Center Bar & Grill - 10584 NORTH 600TH STREET
orange starNo Reviews
10584 NORTH 600TH STREET Robinson, IL 62454
View restaurantnext
Sammy's Smoothie Bar
orange starNo Reviews
109 North Cross Street Robinson, IL 62454
View restaurantnext
Bobe's Pizza - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
808 State Street Lawrenceville, IL 62439
View restaurantnext
Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar - Lawrenceville, IL
orange star4.5 • 512
606 13th St Lawrenceville, IL 62439
View restaurantnext
Alfonso's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
609 12th Street Lawrenceville, IL 62439
View restaurantnext
Bobe's Pizza - Olney
orange star4.7 • 306
1610 E Main St Olney, IL 62450
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Robinson
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston