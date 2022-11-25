Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midway Eat BBQ-MEXICAN GRILL AND BAR

review star

No reviews yet

n529 state hwy 57

Random Lake, WI 53075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beer battered cod
Lobster & shrimp enchilada
Buffalo chicken salad

APPETIZER

Cheese curds

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hay-Stack onions rings

$7.99

Deep fried Shrooms

$4.99

Smoked wings or deep fried wings

$9.99

Chicken tenders

$8.99

Nachos

$11.99

Fresh guacamole

$8.99

SALADS & SOUPS

Taco salad

$11.99

Caesar salad

$8.99

Buffalo chicken salad

$12.99

Aztec chicken soup

Out of stock

ENCHILADAS

Lobster & shrimp enchilada

$14.50

Red or Roasted veerde enchilada

$10.99

spinach and mushroom

$10.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

BURRITOS

''El jefe " burrito

$13.99

Baja California burrito

$16.50

Fajita burrito

$13.99

Quesadilla dinner

$9.99

LAKE FAJITAS

Steak fajita

$17.99

Chicken fajita

$17.99

Shrimp fajita

$17.99

Pork carnitas fajita

$17.50Out of stock

Al Pastor(pork marinated) fajita

$17.50

Brisket fajita

$17.99

combo fajita

$18.99

TACOS

Street tacos

$12.99

Brisket tacos

$13.99

pork belly tacos

$13.99

Shrimp tacos

$12.99

Single Taco(chicken,Steak,groundBeer,Pork catnitas,PorkAlPastor)

$2.75

TACO TUESDAY

$1.75

SANDWICH & BURGERS

Brisket sandwich

$15.99

BBQ pork sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$10.99

Classic cheese burger

$7.99

Pork belly burger

$11.99

Swiss and mushroom burger

$9.99

Cowboy burger

$9.99

Jack Daniels burger

$11.99

Torero burger

$9.99

Cuban sándwich

$12.99

HOUSE SPECIAL

Brisket platter

$21.99

BBQ combo platter

$29.99

BBQ pork platter

$15.99

BBQ Ribs

Rib-eye with bone

$32.99Out of stock

KID MENU

Baby burger

$4.50

Grilled cheese

$3.99

Kid tenders

$4.50

Kid quesadilla

$4.50

FRIDAY FISH FRY

Beer battered cod

$11.99

Perch

$15.99

SIDES

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

French fries

$3.50

Kettle chips

$3.50

Sour cream

$1.00

Salsa verde/roja

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Horseradish sauce

$1.00

Dressings

$1.00

Wings sauces

$1.00

Side Tortilla Corn

$1.00

Side Tortilla Flour

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Butter

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Pretzel Bun

$1.50

Grill Jalapeno

$1.00

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.50

MARGARITAS

Midway margarita

$7.00

JALAPENO MANGO

$9.00

LA JEFA ''MARGARITAS''

$15.00

PERFEC PALOMAS

El jefe paloma

$8.00

Flavored paloma

$9.00

MOJITOS

Classic mojito

$7.00

Flavored mojito

$8.00

MORE COCKTAILS

"Don Óscar"

$7.50

Pina Colada

$7.00

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

Michelada

$15.00

HOUSE WINES

White-Sauvignon blanc

$6.00

Red-capcake pinot

$6.00

BREAKFAST BEVERAGES

coffee

$2.50

chocolate milk

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

juices

$3.00

Ice tea

$2.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bottled

Jarritos

$3.50

Sidral mundet

$3.50

Coke products

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonated

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Root beer

$3.00

Water bottle

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Breakfast Beverages

Orange juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Coffe

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

V8

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

White milk

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$2.00

TEQUILA

Don julio Silver

$4.50

Don julio Anejo

$5.50

Patron Reposado

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$5.50

casa amigos Silver

$4.50

casa amigos Anejo

$5.50

1800 silver

$5.00

1800 Anejo

$5.50

hornitos Plata

$4.00

hornitos reposado

$4.50

Jose cuervo especial

$4.50

Jose cuervo silver

$4.00

WHISKY

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jameson

$4.00

Kesler

$3.50

Buchanna's

$4.00

Jhonnie Walker(black Lebel)

$5.50

VODKA

Titos

$3.50

Grey Goose

$4.00

Smithworks

$4.00

Skyy

$4.00

360 vodka

$4.00

RUM

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Appleton Estate

$4.50

BRANDY

cognac

$4.50Out of stock

Remy Martin

$5.00Out of stock

99 brandy

$4.50Out of stock

Wisconsin apple brandy

$4.50

Torres 10

$4.50

Torres 20

$5.00

MEZCAL

400 conejos

$5.00

bowl

chicken

$12.00

ground beef

$12.00

pork carnitas

$12.00

burrito

chicken

$12.00

ground beef

$12.00

pork carnitas

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

n529 state hwy 57, Random Lake, WI 53075

Directions

Gallery
Midway Eat La Hacienda Mexican Grill image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bada BingZ Pizza - Fredonia
orange star4.3 • 143
213 S Main St Cedar Grove, WI 53013
View restaurantnext
Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI
orange starNo Reviews
315 N Main St West Bend, WI 53095
View restaurantnext
Between the Greens
orange starNo Reviews
3315 hwy I Saukville, WI 53080
View restaurantnext
Fork & Tap
orange star3.7 • 73
203 E Main St Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
John's Pizzaria-
orange starNo Reviews
221 N. Franklin st. Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
Schooner Pub - 114 N Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
114 N Franklin St Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Random Lake
Port Washington
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cedarburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston