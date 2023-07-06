Midway Grill and Brews Midway

A map showing the location of Midway Grill and Brews MidwayView gallery

1603 Grand Avenue

Suite 145 A and B

Billings, MT 59102

MAIN

APPETIZERS

GRILLED CRAB CAKES

$22.00

JUMBO LUMP CRAB W/ RED PEPPERS AND ONION, GRILLED TO PERFECTION AND TOPPED WITH A LEMON BUTTER CAPER SAUCE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

MARINATED SHRIMP MIXED W/ TOMATOES, CILANTRO, AVOCADOS, AND RED ONION. SERVED WITH FRESH TORTILLA STRIPS

COCONUT SHRIMP

$18.00

WHITE GIRL NACHOS

$12.00

HOUSE-CUT FRIES

$6.00+

OUR HOUSE-MADE FRIES DUSTED IN ROSEMARY SALT AND FRIED TO PERFECTION

BANG SHRIMP

$14.00

SHRIMP BATTERED IN CORNSTARCH AND FRIED, TOSSED WITH OUR SWEET AND SLIGHTLY SPICED SAUCE

BANG CHICKEN

$10.00

PIECES OF CHICKEN BATTERED IN CORNSTARCH AND FRIED, TOSSED IIN OUR SWEET AND SLIGHTLY SPICED SAUCE

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

FRIED CORN TORTILLA STRIPS AND FRESH SALSA

CHIP REFILL

$2.00

PICO

$3.00

SALSA

$3.00

QUESO

$4.00

THE SKINNY

HOUSE

$8.00+

MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, ONION, BACON, CUCUMBER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

CAESAR

$8.00+

MIXED GREENS TOSSED WITH HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN AND CROUTONS

BURRATA

$19.00

MIXED GREENS, BURRATA CHEESE, GRAPEFRUIT, CRUSHED PISTACHIOS, AND SHAVED MANCHEGO CHEESE WITH AN APPLE CIDER GASTRIQUE

LET'S BE FLANK

$19.00

MIXED GREENS, FLANK STEAK, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RADISH, HARD BOILED EGG, CROUTONS, AND A BALSAMIC REDUCTION

ALBUQUERQUE

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, PICO, BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA STRIPS, AVOCADO, PICKLED RED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO, AND A POBLANO LIME RANCH

CAPRESE

$19.00

FRESH MOZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, FRESH GREENS, AND A SWEET BALSAMIC REDUCTION

TACOS & RICE BOWLS

BANG SHRIMP

$17.00+

EL STANDARD

$17.00+

CAE-FU

$17.00+

HORSERADISH STEAK

$17.00+

BAJA FISH

$17.00+

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

THE BASIC

$16.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. MAKE IT A CHEESEBURGER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE CHOOSE FROM AMERICAN, WHITE CHEDDAR, PEPPERJACK, PROVOLONE

SNOOP DOG

$18.00

FRENCH DIP

$18.00

MOTHER CLUCKER

$18.00

NASHVILLE MOTHER CLUCKER

$20.00

ENTREES

HULI SHRIMP

$28.00

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

RIBS

$28.00

PORK OSSO BUCCO

$30.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

PINEAPPLE CREME BRULEE

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00+

STOUT MILKSHAKE

$8.00

MILKSHAKE

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KID BURGER

$8.00

QUESADILLA

$7.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

SAUCES

RANCH

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

FRY SAUCE

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

ACV

$0.75

TARTER

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

CHILI SAUCE

$0.75

NASHVILLE

$0.75

NA BEV

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT COCOA

$3.00

REG COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

BEERS ON TAP

HOPPY AND BITTER

GHOST TRAIN

$8.00

HOBO MONKEY

$7.00

BENT NAIL

$6.00

WALKING DAMSEL FLY IPA

$6.00

JEREMIAH JOHNSON HAZY

$7.00

BALANCED

NEPTUNES PINE CREEK

$6.00

STREET FIGHT

$6.00

MOUNTAIN MAN SCOTCH

$7.00

GUINESS NITRO

$7.00

PEANUT BUTTER STOUT

$7.00

EASY DRINKING

BIG WAVE

$6.00

APRICOT HEF

$7.00

MINER'S GOLD HEF

$6.00

NICE FELLA PILSNER

$6.00

BAVIK SUPER PILS

$7.00

STRAWBERRY WHEAT

$6.00

PACIFICO MEX LAGER

$6.00

Canyon Creek Blonde

$5.00

HARD CIDERS & SOURS

Fat Robin Flathead Cherry

$6.00

QUIRK HARD SELTZER

$6.00

Meadowlark Violet Delight

$6.00

ROTATING

HONEY WHEAT

$5.00

KETTLE HOUSE HARD SELTZER

$5.00

Fluffy Cow Hazy

$5.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$10.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$8.50

PINA COLADA

$8.50

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$8.50

Caesar/ Bloody Mary

$10.00

Watermelon Spritzer

$9.00

Raspberry Lemonade Spritzer

$12.00

Saki on the Beach

$11.00

WINE/BOTTLED/CANNED BEVS

RED WINE

RAEBURN PINOT NOIR

$12.00+

BARSAO CABRIOLA RED BLEND

$12.00+

DOMAINE BOUSQUET MALBEC

$9.00+

MILBRANT MERLOT

$9.00+

ROBERT HALL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$11.00+

HOUSE RED

$7.00+

WHITE WINE

YEALANDS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00+

ARSONIST CHARDONNAY

$12.00+

DOMAINE DE ROCHEBIN

$12.00+

ILLAHE PINOT GRIS

$12.00+

DAY OWL ROSE

$10.00+

LA PERLINA MOSCATO

$9.00+

HOUSE WHITE

$7.00+

SPARKLING

LA BELLA PROSECCO

$8.00+

WILSON CREEK PEACH BELLINI

$11.00+

CAP FIZZ ROSE

$12.00

CANS/BOTTLES

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

WHITE CLAW

$4.00

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MIDWAY MIXES

MIMOSA BUCKET

$26.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

SPECIALTY MIMOSA

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1603 Grand Avenue, Suite 145 A and B, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

