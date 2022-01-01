A map showing the location of Midway MarketView gallery

Midway Market

34 Reviews

8208 Marysville Rd.

Ostrander, OH 43061

Order Again

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$6.25

Small Pizza

$12.25

Medium Pizza

$14.50

Large Pizza

$16.50

Small Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$24.50

Large Deluxe Pizza

$27.75

Garlic Bread & Cheese

$5.50

Small Specialty Pizza

$18.99

Medium Specialty Pizza

$20.99

Large Specialty Pizza

$22.99

Subs

Ham & Cheese

$11.99+

Turkey & Cheese

$11.99+

Roast Beef & Cheese

$11.99+

Hot Italian

$11.99+

Pizza Sub

$8.75

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.25

Chef Salad

$7.75

House Salad

$4.99

Beer

#1 Dalton Union Winery & Big Buck Brown

$5.00+

#2 Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale

$6.00+

#3 CBC IPA

$5.00+

#4 Platform MUNI

$4.50+

#5 Rhinegeist Truth

$5.50+

#6 Dalton Union Winery & Smoothie Hard Cider

$5.50+

#7 Lexington Brewing & Distilling Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$6.00+

#8 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00+

#9 North High Honey Wheat Lager

$5.00+

#10 Restoration Brew Worx Gorilla

$5.00+

Bud Light Bottle

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Sam Adams Lager

$3.00

Yuengling

$2.50

Yuengling Light

$2.50

Blue Moon

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$3.00

Alaskan Amber

$3.00

Fountain Pop

Small

$1.29

Medium

$1.69

Large

$1.99

Water

$0.35

Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked Brisket

$12.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Burnt Ends

$10.00

Smoked Cabbage

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
