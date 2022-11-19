Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Midway Pizza Freret St

640 Reviews

$$

4725 Freret St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
10" Cheese

Appetizers

12 Wings

$15.75

6 Wings

$8.50

Bread Sticks

$7.50

Don Knotts

$7.50

Small Felix

$7.50

Large Felix

$10.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Pigs in a Blanket

$11.50

Sauces

$1.00

Small Salads

Caprese

$9.50

S Arugula Salad

$9.50

S Baby Spinach Salad

$9.50

S Caesar Salad

$9.00

S House Salad

$9.00

S The BYT

$9.00

S The Green Charter

$9.00

S Zeus' Plate

$9.00

Large Salads

Caprese

$9.50

L Arugula Salad

$13.00

L Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

L Caesar Salad

$11.50

L House Salad

$11.50

L The BYT

$11.50

L The Green Charter

$13.00

L Zeus' Plate

$11.50

Signature Pizzas

10" #18

$18.00

10" C-Baby

$18.00

10" Don Flamenco

$18.00

10" Herb Tarlek

$18.00

10" Joehead

$18.00

10" King Creole

$19.00

10" King Leon

$18.00

10" Kingpin

$18.00

10" Larry

$19.00

10" Margherita

$18.00

10" Maselli

$18.00

10" MMK

$18.00

10" Money Pie

$18.00

10" Mr. Hughes

$18.00

10" Natty "E"

$18.00

10" Reggie Dunlop

$18.00

10" Slim Harpo

$18.00

10" Smokey Treat

$19.00

10" Tiny Bubbles

$18.00

10" Thunderbird

$19.00

10" Top Shelf Marg

$18.00

10" Uptown Meatdown

$19.00

10" 1/2 & 1/2

$18.00

14" #18

$24.00

14" C-Baby

$24.00

14" Don Flamenco

$24.00

14" Herb Tarlek

$24.00

14" Joehead

$24.00

14" King Creole

$26.00

14" King Leon

$24.00

14" Kingpin

$24.00

14" Larry

$26.00

14" Margherita

$24.00

14" Maselli

$24.00

14" MMK

$24.00

14" Money Pie

$24.00

14" Mr. Hughes

$24.00

14" Natty "E"

$24.00

14" Reggie Dunlop

$24.00

14" Slim Harpo

$24.00

14" Smokey Treat

$26.00

14" Tiny Bubbles

$24.00

14" Thunderbird

$26.00

14" Top Shelf Marg

$24.00

14" Uptown Meatdown

$26.00

14" 1/2 & 1/2

$24.00

Thin #18

$23.00

Thin C-Baby

$23.00

Thin Don Flamenco

$23.00

Thin Herb Tarlek

$23.00

Thin Joehead

$23.00

Thin King Creole

$24.00

Thin King Leon

$23.00

Thin Kingpin

$23.00

Thin Larry

$24.00

Thin Margherita

$23.00

Thin Maselli

$23.00

Thin MMK

$23.00

Thin Money Pie

$23.00

Thin Mr. Hughes

$23.00

Thin Natty "E"

$23.00

Thin Reggie Dunlop

$23.00

Thin Slim Harpo

$23.00

Thin Smokey Treat

$24.00

Thin Tiny Bubbles

$23.00

Thin Thunderbird

$24.00

Thin Top Shelf Marg

$23.00

Thin Uptown Meatdown

$24.00

Thin 1/2 & 1/2

$23.00

BYO Pizza

10" Cheese

$12.00

14" Cheese

$17.00

Thin Cheese

$17.00

10" Pepperoni

$15.00

14" Pepperoni

$20.50

Thin Pepperoni

$20.50

Slice

$4.00

2 Slice

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

NOLA's very own deep dish pizza on Freret St . Fresh Pizza, cold beer, killer wings... What more could you want?

Website

Location

4725 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Midway Pizza image
Midway Pizza image
Midway Pizza image

