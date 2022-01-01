Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Midway Cafe and Grill

32 Reviews

$$

1964 University Ave

St. Paul, MN 55104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo#5 French Toast
Midway Juicy
Bistro Rueben

Breakfast Menu

Steak and Eggs

$13.95

Two scrambled eggs served with 8 oz. grilled sirloin strips topped, hash browns, and toast

Santa Fe Omelette

$10.95

Three egg omelette with peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Picante sauce served with two bacon or sausage, toast, and hash brown

Veggie Omelette

$9.95

Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers with shredded cheese, served with toast and hash browns.

Build Your Own Omelette with Cheese

$7.95+

Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs

$8.95

Corned beef shredded mix with beef, onions, peppers, potatoes topped with two eggs and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

Tortilla filled with corned beef, hash browns, eggs, onions, and shredded cheese, with a side of salsa

Variety of Cereal

$3.75

Bowl of Raisin Bran, Frosted Flakes or Cheerios with milk

Combo#1 Eggs with Toast

$4.75

Two eggs, any style with toast

Combo#2 Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Egg with American cheese, Bacon or Sausage on an English muffin

Combo#3 Cafe Short Stack Pancakes

$9.95

Two Buttermilk Pancakes with two eggs, any style, two sausages or bacon with hash browns

Combo#4 Classic Breakfast

$8.95

Two eggs, any style, with two bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast

Combo#5 French Toast

$9.95

Two pieces of French toast with two eggs, hashbrowns, and two strips of bacon or sausage

Combo#6 Waffles

$10.95

Two waffle combo with two eggs, any style, hash browns, with two strips of bacon or sausages

Dinner Entrees

8oz Sirloin Steak

$16.95

8oz USDA sirloin steak grilled to perfection with seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes or fries

Chicken Al Pastor Taco

$9.95

Three tortillas with marinated seasoned chicken with pineapple salsa, cilantro and cheese served with coleslaw

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95+

Grilled chicken or shrimp tossed with fettuccine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce with garlic bread

Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta

$16.75

Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter sauce, with fresh herbs on a bed of pasta, served with a side of garlic bread

Midway Chicken Marinara

$14.95

Grilled chicken with penne pasta in homemade garlic marinara sauce, tossed with asparagus, with a side of garlic bread

Quesadillas

$10.95

Grilled seasoned chicken or ground beef stuffed in a tortilla with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa

Gourmet Burgers

Black Bean Vegetarian

$10.75

Black Bean patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles topped with American cheese and house-made sauce on a brioche bun

Classic Cali

$10.95

⅓-pound burger with your choice of cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and house-made Herb Mayo on a Brioche bun

Hawaiian Burger

$12.95

Ground beef patty, a slice of ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese topped with grilled pineapple on a brioche bun

Midway Juicy

$12.50

Ground beef patty stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon topped with pickles, served on a brioche bun

Midway "West"

$12.95

1/3 pound burger with cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, topped with onion rings and bbq sauce, served on a brioche bun

Gourmet Sandwiches

Midway Spicy Fried Chicken

$12.95

Boneless breast of chicken seasoned with pepper spices, hand-battered deep-fried served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made sauce on a brioche bun

Bistro Rueben

$10.50

Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, Sauerkraut, served on Marble Rye Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Hand-battered deep-fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles with house-made buffalo sauce.

Cafe Club

$10.95

Fresh leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato, sliced ham, turkey, Vermont white cheddar, with house-made Herb Mayo. Served on Vienna white bread

Chicken Egg Salad

$8.95

Creamy egg salad with tender chunks of chicken, served on white bread with lettuce

Classic BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, with house-made Herb Mayo, served on Sourdough or Marble Rye bread.

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, topped with cheese on a brioche bun

Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese

$8.95

A new twist to an old favorite. Parm Crusted Sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection

Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken

$12.50

Grilled Philly cheese steak with onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun with fries

Appetizers

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$6.50

One pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning

Beef or Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Crispy corn chips with choice of seasoned beef or chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Cheese Curds

$8.50

World Famous Ellsworth Cheese Curds hand battered to order with house made beer-batter served with seasoned sour cream

Chicken Wings with Curly Fries

$13.95

Bone-in chicken wings with 1/2 lb curly seasoned fries. Available Sauce; BBQ, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Ranch

MCG Ruben Fritters

$7.95

MCG Ruben Fritters made with mashed potatoes, chopped corned beef, swiss cheese, spices and deep fried until golden. Served with thousand island sauce

Midway Grilled Corn

$4.95

Char-grilled corn on the cob with creamy lime sauce, sprinkled with house-made spices, cheese, and cilantro

Soup

Chicken Wild Rice

$4.50+

Long grain wild rice, vegetables, and diced chicken cooked in chicken broth with spices and herbs

Homemade Beef Chili

$5.50+

Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Salads

Chef's Salad

$10.95

Ham & Turkey, Hard-boiled eggs, with crisp lettuce, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheddar with your choice of house-made dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Juicy grilled chicken with crisp fresh lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, topped off with Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Side Salad

$4.95

Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, red onions, and croutons with your choice of house-made dressing.

Heggie's Pizza

Cheese

$8.95

Original thin crust Cheese Pizza with signature sauce and shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni

$11.95

Thin crust Pizza with signature sauce, mozzarella cheese topped off with pepperoni

Supreme Deluxe

$13.95

Thin-crust Pizza with signature sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, onions, pepperoni, and sausage

Desserts

Hot Brownie with caramel and chocolate sauce

$4.95

NY Style Cheesecake with Strawberry sauce

$5.50

Two Homemade Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Cookies

$3.75

Layered Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.99

Chocolate or Vanilla ice cream sandwich

$1.75

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger with Fries

$5.75

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$5.75

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Large Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Beverages

Apple or Orange Juice Bottle

$2.00

Fountain Juices

$2.50

Hot Tea Regular/Decaf/Green

$1.95+

Juices

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Regular or Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Soda

$1.25+

Special Blend Regular or Decaf Coffee

$1.95+

Water Bottle

$1.50

2 Oz Dressing

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Extra Sides

Biscuit or Toast

$1.25

Cheese Slice

$0.95

Curly Fries Basket -16oz

$8.50

Extra Egg

$0.95

Fruit Cup

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.95

Ham Slice

$2.50

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Onion Ring Basket-16oz

$7.95

Onion Rings - Hamburger Only

$0.50

Deep fried onion rings served with your choice of ranch or ketchup

Sauces

$0.50

Side of Fries-8oz

$4.50

Syrup

$0.95

Three Bacon Strips

$2.95

Two Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.95

Two French Toast

$4.95

Two Sausage Patties

$2.95

Xtra Chicken-2oz

$2.00

Xtra Shrimp-4pcs

$3.00

Xtra Steak-2oz

$4.00

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$2.29

Brownie Cream Cheese Cake

$2.85

Cheese Danish

$2.29

Choc/Chip Pound Cake

$2.29

Coffee Cake

$2.29

Corn Muffin

$2.29

Daisy chocolate Candy Supreme Cookie

$2.85

Daisy Soft Croissant

$2.85

Marble Pound Cake

$2.85

Plain Pound Cake

$2.85

Strawberry Pound Cake

$2.85

Vanilla Croissant

$2.50

Espresso

Americano

$2.89+

Espresso shots with hot water

Caffe Latte

$2.99+

Espresso shot with steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$3.49+

Espresso shots, steamed milk, with vanilla syrup topped with caramel drizzle

Cafe Mocha

$3.49+

Espresso shot, chocolate, mocha syrup, steamed milk topped with microfoam

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Espresso shot with steam milk topped with microfoam

Espresso

$1.79+

Coolers

Blended Caramel Latte Frappé

$3.59+

Caramel latte blended with coffee, milk, ice, topped with whipped cream & syrup

Espresso Cooler

$2.89+

Espresso blended with milk & ice

Hazelnut Cooler

$3.59+

Coffee with milk, hazelnut syrup, ice, topped with whipped cream

Mocha Cooler

$3.59+

Coffee blended with milk, chocolate, mocha syrup, ice topped with whipped cream

Mint Mocha Cooler

$3.59+

Coffee blended with milk, chocolate, mint syrup over ice, topped with whipped cream

French Vanilla Cooler

$3.59+

Coffee blended with milk, french vanilla syrup, ice, topped with whipped cream

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

$2.89+

Double espresso shot with water served over ice

Iced Caramel

$3.29+

Espresso with milk, caramel syrup, served over ice

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$3.89+

Espresso, milk, vanilla syrup topped with caramel drizzle served over ice

Iced Coffee

$3.29+

Coffee with milk served over ice

Iced French Vanilla

$3.29+

Espresso with milk, vanilla syrup served over ice

Iced Hazelnut

$3.29+

Espresso with milk, hazelnut syrup served over ice

Iced Latte

$3.29+

Espresso with cold milk over ice

Iced Mint Mocha

$3.89+

Espresso, with milk, chocolate, mint mocha syrup, served over ice

Iced Mocha

$3.89+

Espresso, with milk, chocolate, mocha syrup, served over ice

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.19+

Black tea with aromatic spices with milk, served over ice

Sweetened Ice Tea

$2.89+

Sweetened Ice Tea

Other Beverages

2% Milk - 8oz

$1.75

Apple or Orange Juice

$2.00

Decaf Tea

$1.95+

Green Tea

$1.95+

Hot Chai Tea

$2.89+

Hot Chocolate

$2.69+

Regular or Decaf Special Blended Coffee

$1.95+

Regular Tea

$1.95+

Soda

$1.25+

Variety of Juices

$2.50

Whole Milk - 8oz

$1.75

Syrup Flavors Extra

Caramel

$0.50

French Vanilla

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Mint

$0.50

Mocha

$0.50

Pumkin Spice

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Online Ordering Available

Website

Location

1964 University Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104

Directions

Gallery
Midway Cafe & Grill image
Midway Cafe & Grill image
Midway Cafe & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
orange starNo Reviews
164 Snelling Avenue North St. Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,035
1662 Grand Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1580 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105
View restaurantnext
Longfellow Grill
orange star4.6 • 769
2990 W River Pkwy Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Birchwood Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,559
3311 East 25th Street Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
orange star4.4 • 1,207
3448 42nd Ave S minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near St. Paul
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston