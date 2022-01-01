- Home
Midway Cafe and Grill
32 Reviews
$$
1964 University Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Popular Items
Breakfast Menu
Steak and Eggs
Two scrambled eggs served with 8 oz. grilled sirloin strips topped, hash browns, and toast
Santa Fe Omelette
Three egg omelette with peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Picante sauce served with two bacon or sausage, toast, and hash brown
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers with shredded cheese, served with toast and hash browns.
Build Your Own Omelette with Cheese
Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs
Corned beef shredded mix with beef, onions, peppers, potatoes topped with two eggs and toast
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla filled with corned beef, hash browns, eggs, onions, and shredded cheese, with a side of salsa
Variety of Cereal
Bowl of Raisin Bran, Frosted Flakes or Cheerios with milk
Combo#1 Eggs with Toast
Two eggs, any style with toast
Combo#2 Breakfast Sandwich
Egg with American cheese, Bacon or Sausage on an English muffin
Combo#3 Cafe Short Stack Pancakes
Two Buttermilk Pancakes with two eggs, any style, two sausages or bacon with hash browns
Combo#4 Classic Breakfast
Two eggs, any style, with two bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast
Combo#5 French Toast
Two pieces of French toast with two eggs, hashbrowns, and two strips of bacon or sausage
Combo#6 Waffles
Two waffle combo with two eggs, any style, hash browns, with two strips of bacon or sausages
Dinner Entrees
8oz Sirloin Steak
8oz USDA sirloin steak grilled to perfection with seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes or fries
Chicken Al Pastor Taco
Three tortillas with marinated seasoned chicken with pineapple salsa, cilantro and cheese served with coleslaw
Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled chicken or shrimp tossed with fettuccine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce with garlic bread
Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter sauce, with fresh herbs on a bed of pasta, served with a side of garlic bread
Midway Chicken Marinara
Grilled chicken with penne pasta in homemade garlic marinara sauce, tossed with asparagus, with a side of garlic bread
Quesadillas
Grilled seasoned chicken or ground beef stuffed in a tortilla with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
Gourmet Burgers
Black Bean Vegetarian
Black Bean patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles topped with American cheese and house-made sauce on a brioche bun
Classic Cali
⅓-pound burger with your choice of cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and house-made Herb Mayo on a Brioche bun
Hawaiian Burger
Ground beef patty, a slice of ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese topped with grilled pineapple on a brioche bun
Midway Juicy
Ground beef patty stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon topped with pickles, served on a brioche bun
Midway "West"
1/3 pound burger with cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, topped with onion rings and bbq sauce, served on a brioche bun
Gourmet Sandwiches
Midway Spicy Fried Chicken
Boneless breast of chicken seasoned with pepper spices, hand-battered deep-fried served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made sauce on a brioche bun
Bistro Rueben
Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, Sauerkraut, served on Marble Rye Bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Hand-battered deep-fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles with house-made buffalo sauce.
Cafe Club
Fresh leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato, sliced ham, turkey, Vermont white cheddar, with house-made Herb Mayo. Served on Vienna white bread
Chicken Egg Salad
Creamy egg salad with tender chunks of chicken, served on white bread with lettuce
Classic BLT Sandwich
Crispy smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, with house-made Herb Mayo, served on Sourdough or Marble Rye bread.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, topped with cheese on a brioche bun
Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese
A new twist to an old favorite. Parm Crusted Sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection
Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken
Grilled Philly cheese steak with onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun with fries
Appetizers
Basket of Seasoned Fries
One pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning
Beef or Chicken Nachos
Crispy corn chips with choice of seasoned beef or chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Cheese Curds
World Famous Ellsworth Cheese Curds hand battered to order with house made beer-batter served with seasoned sour cream
Chicken Wings with Curly Fries
Bone-in chicken wings with 1/2 lb curly seasoned fries. Available Sauce; BBQ, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Ranch
MCG Ruben Fritters
MCG Ruben Fritters made with mashed potatoes, chopped corned beef, swiss cheese, spices and deep fried until golden. Served with thousand island sauce
Midway Grilled Corn
Char-grilled corn on the cob with creamy lime sauce, sprinkled with house-made spices, cheese, and cilantro
Soup
Salads
Chef's Salad
Ham & Turkey, Hard-boiled eggs, with crisp lettuce, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheddar with your choice of house-made dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Juicy grilled chicken with crisp fresh lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, topped off with Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Side Salad
Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, red onions, and croutons with your choice of house-made dressing.
Heggie's Pizza
Cheese
Original thin crust Cheese Pizza with signature sauce and shredded mozzarella
Pepperoni
Thin crust Pizza with signature sauce, mozzarella cheese topped off with pepperoni
Supreme Deluxe
Thin-crust Pizza with signature sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, onions, pepperoni, and sausage
Desserts
Hot Brownie with caramel and chocolate sauce
NY Style Cheesecake with Strawberry sauce
Two Homemade Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Cookies
Layered Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Ice Cream Cup
Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
Kids Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate or Vanilla ice cream sandwich
Kids Menu
Beverages
2 Oz Dressing
Extra Sides
Biscuit or Toast
Cheese Slice
Curly Fries Basket -16oz
Extra Egg
Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread
Guacamole
Ham Slice
Hashbrowns
Onion Ring Basket-16oz
Onion Rings - Hamburger Only
Deep fried onion rings served with your choice of ranch or ketchup
Sauces
Side of Fries-8oz
Syrup
Three Bacon Strips
Two Buttermilk Pancakes
Two French Toast
Two Sausage Patties
Xtra Chicken-2oz
Xtra Shrimp-4pcs
Xtra Steak-2oz
Bakery
Espresso
Americano
Espresso shots with hot water
Caffe Latte
Espresso shot with steamed milk
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso shots, steamed milk, with vanilla syrup topped with caramel drizzle
Cafe Mocha
Espresso shot, chocolate, mocha syrup, steamed milk topped with microfoam
Cappuccino
Espresso shot with steam milk topped with microfoam
Espresso
Coolers
Blended Caramel Latte Frappé
Caramel latte blended with coffee, milk, ice, topped with whipped cream & syrup
Espresso Cooler
Espresso blended with milk & ice
Hazelnut Cooler
Coffee with milk, hazelnut syrup, ice, topped with whipped cream
Mocha Cooler
Coffee blended with milk, chocolate, mocha syrup, ice topped with whipped cream
Mint Mocha Cooler
Coffee blended with milk, chocolate, mint syrup over ice, topped with whipped cream
French Vanilla Cooler
Coffee blended with milk, french vanilla syrup, ice, topped with whipped cream
Iced Drinks
Iced Americano
Double espresso shot with water served over ice
Iced Caramel
Espresso with milk, caramel syrup, served over ice
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk, vanilla syrup topped with caramel drizzle served over ice
Iced Coffee
Coffee with milk served over ice
Iced French Vanilla
Espresso with milk, vanilla syrup served over ice
Iced Hazelnut
Espresso with milk, hazelnut syrup served over ice
Iced Latte
Espresso with cold milk over ice
Iced Mint Mocha
Espresso, with milk, chocolate, mint mocha syrup, served over ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso, with milk, chocolate, mocha syrup, served over ice
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Black tea with aromatic spices with milk, served over ice
Sweetened Ice Tea
Sweetened Ice Tea
Other Beverages
Call for Open Hours
Online Ordering Available
1964 University Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104