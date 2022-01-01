Midwood Smokehouse Central Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states
Location
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Charlotte
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant