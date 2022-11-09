Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill

No reviews yet

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D

Columbia, SC 29205

Popular Items

Chopped Salad - Large
Wings
Pork Sandwich

Holiday Menu (ORDER MUST BE SCHEDULED!!)

Holiday Order

Holiday Order

ORDERS MUST BE SCHEDULED FOR 11/22 OR 11/23!! IF NOT DONE SO, YOU MUST CHANGE PICK UP ASAP TO A SCHEDULED DATE AND TIME!! All Holiday Orders are prepared and cooled so all you need to do is reheat!! 1 Pound of Protein Feeds 2-3 People Quart Feeds 4-6 People 1/2 Pan Feeds 15-18 People Whole Turkey Feeds 6-8 People

Party Packs

TEST
Party Pack 4-6

Party Pack 4-6

$40.00

Feeds 4-6 people. Choice of 2 pounds of protein and 2 sides (1 pint each) Brisket is an additional $10/lb

Party Pack 8-10

$70.00

Feeds 8-10 people. Choice of 3 pounds of protein and 2 sides (1 qt each) Brisket is an additional $10/lb

Slider Pack

$26.00

Makes 12 Sliders & comes with coleslaw, slider buns and sauces. Choice of Chopped Pork or Pulled Chicken

Proteins

Beef Brisket - 1 Pound

$28.00

We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people

Chopped Pork - 1 Pound

$13.00

We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people

Pulled Chicken - 1 Pound

$14.00

We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people

Ribs - Whole Rack

$30.00

Dry Rubbed or Sauced

Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage

$3.25

4oz Link

Group Sides

Sides - Pint

$7.00

Serves 2-3 people

Sides - Quart

$12.00

Serves 3-4 people

Starters

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños (App)

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños (App)

$7.00

Hickory-smoked jalapenos stuffed with Monterey Jack & wrapped in bacon. Served with buttermilk ranch

Cornbread Skillet

Cornbread Skillet

$9.00Out of stock

Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey

Hushpuppies 1/2 Order

$4.00

Nice snack for 2-3 people

Hushpuppies Whole Order

Hushpuppies Whole Order

$6.00

Nice snack for 4-6 people

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Smoked or Crispy - Dry Rubbed or Sauced

Miguel's Queso

Miguel's Queso

$7.00

A rich Tex-Mex housemade queso adapted from our friends outside Austin , TX

Nachos Libre

Nachos Libre

$9.00

A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream

Pimento Cheese Fries

Pimento Cheese Fries

$7.00

Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese

Cola City Ribs

$12.00

Classic Barbecue

Brisket - Large

Brisket - Large

$20.50

Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed

Brisket - Small

$16.50

Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed

Burnt Ends - Large

Burnt Ends - Large

$23.50

Caramelized cubes of brisket tossed in our cola barbecue sauce

Burnt Ends - Small

$18.50

Caramelized cubes of brisket tossed in our cola barbecue sauce

Carolina Pork - Large

Carolina Pork - Large

$14.00

Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce

Carolina Pork - Small

$11.00

Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$13.00

Tender, fall apart split chicken with your choice of SC Mustard or Midwood Sauce & 2 Sides

Pulled Chicken - Large

Pulled Chicken - Large

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Springer Mountain Pulled Chicken in our mustard sauce

Pulled Chicken - Small

$11.00

Hickory Smoked Springer Mountain Pulled Chicken in our mustard sauce

Ribs - Half Rack

Ribs - Half Rack

$20.00

Quality smoked ribs served dry or sauced

Ribs - Whole Rack

Ribs - Whole Rack

$33.00

Quality smoked ribs served dry or sauced

Salmon - Large

Salmon - Large

$18.00

Served on a bed of barbecue buttered corn and topped w/ an avocado & tomato pico with your choice of side

Salmon - Small

Salmon - Small

$12.00

Served on a bed of barbecue buttered corn and topped w/ an avocado & tomato pico with your choice of side

Well Fed

Well Fed

$30.00

Choice of 4 proteins (roughly 1 pound total). Served w/ your choice of any two side items, hushpuppies and house pickles. A good way to try a little of everything for 1-2 people.

Pig Out

Pig Out

$39.00

Choice of 4 proteins (roughly 1.5 pounds total). Served w/ your choice of any two side items, hushpuppies and house pickles. A good way to try a little of everything for 2-3 people.

2 Tacos

$12.00

Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas Includes one side and garnished with slaw

3 Tacos

$14.00

Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas Includes one side and garnished with slaw

A La Cart Taco

$4.00

Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla

Sandwiches

1930 Cheesesteak

1930 Cheesesteak

$16.00

Our take on the traditional Thinly sliced smoked brisket w/ Boar's Head White American cheese, mayo and caramelized onions on a traditional hoagie roll

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Chopped pork, tossed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce. Served on a bun w/ slaw

Cackalacky

Cackalacky

$11.50

Our certified Angus chuck & brisket burger patty w/ house pickles, smoked red onions, bacon and gooey pimento cheese, on a brioche bun

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese

Lonestar

Lonestar

$13.50

Tender smoked brisket w/ Midwood sauce on a brioche bun with slaw and house pickles

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar & Swiss cheese, smoked onions and a creamy tomato spread on Texas Toast

Roadhouse

Roadhouse

$11.00

Our Certified Angus chuck & brisket burger patty w/ ketchup, mustard, pickles, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a bun

Salads

Chopped Salad - Small

$8.00

Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing

Chopped Salad - Large

Chopped Salad - Large

$11.00

Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing

Fixin' To Chicken

Fixin' To Chicken

$12.50

Romaine, pulled barbecue chicken, chopped tomatoes, black beans, red onion, avocado, corn & cilantro served with crispy tortilla strips and our chipotle ranch

Upstream

Upstream

$15.00

Barbecue seasoned salmon on a bed of mixed greens w/ organic quinoa & tossed w/ chopped broccoli & cauliflower, tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas and balsamic vinaigrette

Create Your Own Salad - Small

$8.00

Choice of Romaine or Mixed Greens and up to 7 additional toppings

Create Your Own Salad - Large

$11.00

Choice of Romaine or Mixed Greens and up to 7 additional toppings

Sides

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos (Side)

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos (Side)

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Broccoli Casserole

$3.50

Cup Hash & Rice

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Hushpuppies

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding - Small

Banana Pudding - Small

$3.00
Banana Pudding - Large

Banana Pudding - Large

$5.50
Pecan Cobbler

Pecan Cobbler

$6.50

Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream

Kids

Kids Cheese Slider

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Kids Mac & Veggies

Kids Mac & Veggies

$5.50

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Add Ons

Add Brisket

$7.00

4oz of our sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket

Add Burnt Ends

$9.00

4oz of our brisket burnt ends

Add Pork

$4.00

4oz of our hickory smoked chopped pork

Add Pulled Chicken

$4.00

4oz of our hickory smoked pulled barbecue chicken

Add Salmon

$7.00

4oz filet of our barbecue seasoned salmon

Add Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage

$3.25

Single link of our cheddar and jalapeno sausage from Southside Market in TX

Extra Dressing & BBQ Sauce

Need a little extra BBQ sauce or dressing?? We got you covered!

Add Ribs

$16.00

1/2 Rack of our St Louis Pork Ribs

Retail Rubs & Sauces

Midwood Sauce Bottle

$7.99Out of stock

NC Vinegar Bottle

$7.99

SC Mustard Bottle

$7.99Out of stock

Matt's Brisket Rub Bottle

$7.99
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D, Columbia, SC 29205

