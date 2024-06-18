Green Chilaquiles Plate

Lightly fried homemade corn tortillas cut into quarters and soaked in our flavorful artesanal green salsa made from pureed tomatillos, green chilies, cilantro, and garlic. The tortillas are simmered in the sauce until they soften slightly, creating a delightful texture that's neither too crispy nor too soggy. Topped with crumbled queso fresco, crema, diced onions, and cilantro. Your choice of scrambled or overeasy eggs. Side of Rice & Beans. Optional add a side of carne asada for $3 to complete the full experience.