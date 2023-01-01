Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mifflinburg Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

264 chestnut street

Mifflinburg, PA 17844

APPETIZER

D-DIP

$11.99

Our famous house made creamy spinach & artichoke dip served with crispy pita triangles. Add extra pitas for $2.00.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

Battered mozzarella cheese served with hot marinara sauce.

PRETZEL BITES

$6.99

David's Awesome Pretzels' toasted pretzel roll served with your choice of house made cheese sauce, honey mustard or herb butter. Extra sauce $.50 each.

QUESADILLA

$11.99

Choose between Black Jack Chicken or cheesesteak style with melted cheddar cheese between a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa on the side.

CLAMS

$12.99

One pound of little neck clams steamed in white wine & herb butter. Served with a thick slice of garlic bread.

LOADED TOTS

$11.99

D tots topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, chives & a sour cream & ranch sauce.

NACHO SUPREME

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese & our creamy cheese sauce piled over tortilla chips. Served with salsa & sour cream.

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$12.99

Paul Bottiger's smoked pulled pork & homemade BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw, banana peppers & our creamy cheese sauce piled over tortilla chips.

LOADED D FRIES

$12.99

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cheddar jack cheese & croutons. Add grilled shrimp for $7.99. Add grilled chicken for $5.99. Add pickled eggs & beets for $5.99.

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

CLUB SALAD

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, tavern deli ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon, american cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cheddar jack cheese & pickled eggs & beets topped with croutons.

HALF CLUB SALAD

$7.99

JESSE'S RIPPER SALAD

$14.99

Our house salad topped with a southern fried chicken breast dipped in Ripper sauce with mild pepper rings, pepper jack cheese & pickled eggs & beets. Served with our house made Dill Pickle Ranch dressing.

CHEESESTEAK SALAD

$13.99

Our house salad topped with chipped steak mixed with sautéed peppers & onions. Served with our spicy ranch dressing.

BLACK JACK SALAD

$13.99

Our house salad topped with house made Black Jack Chicken mixed with sautéed peppers & onions. Served with our spicy ranch dressing.

STACKED TACO SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar jack cheese & seasoned ground beef stacked over tortilla chips. Served with sour cream, salsa & Southwest Ranch on the side.

SOUP

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.99

CHILI-CUP

$3.99

CHILI-BOWL

$5.99

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

$3.99

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

$5.99

SEAFOOD SOUP - CUP

$6.99

SEAFOOD SOUP - BOWL

$8.99

TAVERN FAVS

D BURGER

$11.99

Half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll. Add bacon for $1.00. All additional toppings $.50 each.

FIREBALL BURGER

$13.99

Half pound burger, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, sautéed onions, bacon & Fireball BBQ sauce on a Kaiser roll.

BACON & EGG BURGER

$13.99

Half pound burger topped with bacon, a perfectly fried egg & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll.

SMASH BURGER

$11.99

Thinly 'smashed' burger, caramelized onions, pickles, cheddar jack cheese & 1000 Island dressing on toasted sourdough bread.

BIG JAKE

$11.99

Hand breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, pickles & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll.

SCARLET RACHEL

$11.99

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing & coleslaw on crispy toasted Rye bread.

TRADITIONAL REUBEN

$12.99

House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing & sauerkraut on crispy toasted Rye bread.

CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

Chipped steak with american cheese on a French roll. Choose between two styles: Italian: peppers, onions & marinara Garden: lettuce, tomato & mayo Mix the two styles for $2.00.

PAUL'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.99

Paul Bottiger's smoked pulled pork & famous BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw & mild pepper rings on a toasted Kaiser roll.

FRENCH DIP

$13.99

Marinated sliced prime rib, sautéed onions, provolone cheese & aioli with an au jus for dipping on a French roll.

CLUB COMBO WRAP

$12.99

Smoked turkey, tavern deli ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap.

BUFFALO CHICKEN GRILLED CHEESE

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our homemade mild sauce topped with melted provolone cheese on toasted sourdough.

BLACK JACK WRAP

$13.99

Seasoned chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & spicy ranch sauce rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap.

D TAVERN CHICKEN

$13.99

Grilled or Southern house breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll. Top it with our famous D-Dip for $2.00

NASH DILL CHICKEN

$13.99

Southern house breaded chicken breast dipped in Ripper sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese & Dill Pickle Ranch on a toasted Kaiser roll.

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$13.99

Southern house breaded fresh chicken tenders tossed in your choice of our a house made wing sauce.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$13.99

House made jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce & tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll with tartar sauce on the side. Add your choice of cheese for $1.00.

SEAFOOD BASKET

$13.99

Choose between shrimp or scallops, either sautéed or Southern house breaded. Served with either tartar or cocktail sauce.

FISH & CHIPS

$13.99

Fresh Haddock strips fried in our Guinness Beer batter served with house made coleslaw.

PO BOY

$13.99

Choose between Southern house breaded Shrimp or Guinness Beer Battered Haddock, paired with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & aioli on a French roll.

ENTREE

D CHICKEN DINNER

$18.99

Two chicken breasts grilled to perfection seasoned with your choice of either Lemon Pepper or BBQ sauce. Top your chicken with our famous D-Dip & cheddar cheese for $3.00.

HADDOCK DINNER

$16.99

Choose from our Southern house breaded, Guinness Beer Battered or sautéed in herb butter & white wine. Served with tartar sauce.

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$21.99

Two house made jumbo lump crab cakes fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with a side of either tartar or cocktail sauce.

SEAFOOD DINNER

$21.99

Choose between shrimp or scallops, either pan seared in white wine & butter or tossed in our Southern house breading served with either tartar or cocktail sauce.

SCARLET SIRLOIN

$21.99

A 12oz sirloin steak grilled to your liking, smothered in sautéed mushrooms & onions. Make it a surf & turf meal by adding grilled shrimp or sautéed scallops for an additional $4.00.

SPECIAL

BYOB

$13.00

Build your own half pound burger with any and all toppings you wish. Served with your choice of fries. Dine in only.

WING NIGHT-DOZEN

$12.00

Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.

WING NIGHT-HALF DOZEN

$6.00

Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.

FRIDAY HADDOCK

$14.00

Choose from our Southern house breaded, Guinness Beer Battered or sautéed in herb butter & white wine. Served with tartar sauce.

SURF AND TURF

$17.99

A 12oz sirloin steak grilled to your liking, smothered in sautéed mushrooms & onions. Make it a surf & turf meal by adding grilled shrimp or sautéed scallops.

FREE KIDS MEAL

SIDE

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

BROCCOLI

$3.99

EGGS & BEETS

$5.99

COLESLAW

$3.99

ONION PETALS

$3.99

FRESH CUT SMALL

$4.99

FRESH CUT LARGE

$8.99

BREW SMALL

$5.99

BREW LARGE

$9.99

PEPPER RINGS

$5.99

MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

TOTS

$4.99

RICE

$4.99

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$3.99

BREADED GREEN BEANS

$3.99

PITAS

$2.00

KIDS

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.00

KIDS TENDERS

$5.00

KIDS NACHO

$5.00

KIDS HOTDOG

$5.00

KIDS MAC

$5.00

WINGS

JUMBO WINGS-DOZEN

$13.99

Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.

JUMBO WINGS-HALF DOZEN

$7.99

Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.

CLOTHING

T-SHIRT

$20.00
All hours
Monday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

264 chestnut street, Mifflinburg, PA 17844

