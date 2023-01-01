- Home
Mifflinburg Hotel
No reviews yet
264 chestnut street
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZER
D-DIP
Our famous house made creamy spinach & artichoke dip served with crispy pita triangles. Add extra pitas for $2.00.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Battered mozzarella cheese served with hot marinara sauce.
PRETZEL BITES
David's Awesome Pretzels' toasted pretzel roll served with your choice of house made cheese sauce, honey mustard or herb butter. Extra sauce $.50 each.
QUESADILLA
Choose between Black Jack Chicken or cheesesteak style with melted cheddar cheese between a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa on the side.
CLAMS
One pound of little neck clams steamed in white wine & herb butter. Served with a thick slice of garlic bread.
LOADED TOTS
D tots topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, chives & a sour cream & ranch sauce.
NACHO SUPREME
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese & our creamy cheese sauce piled over tortilla chips. Served with salsa & sour cream.
PULLED PORK NACHOS
Paul Bottiger's smoked pulled pork & homemade BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw, banana peppers & our creamy cheese sauce piled over tortilla chips.
LOADED D FRIES
SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cheddar jack cheese & croutons. Add grilled shrimp for $7.99. Add grilled chicken for $5.99. Add pickled eggs & beets for $5.99.
HALF HOUSE SALAD
CLUB SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tavern deli ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon, american cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cheddar jack cheese & pickled eggs & beets topped with croutons.
HALF CLUB SALAD
JESSE'S RIPPER SALAD
Our house salad topped with a southern fried chicken breast dipped in Ripper sauce with mild pepper rings, pepper jack cheese & pickled eggs & beets. Served with our house made Dill Pickle Ranch dressing.
CHEESESTEAK SALAD
Our house salad topped with chipped steak mixed with sautéed peppers & onions. Served with our spicy ranch dressing.
BLACK JACK SALAD
Our house salad topped with house made Black Jack Chicken mixed with sautéed peppers & onions. Served with our spicy ranch dressing.
STACKED TACO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar jack cheese & seasoned ground beef stacked over tortilla chips. Served with sour cream, salsa & Southwest Ranch on the side.
SOUP
TAVERN FAVS
D BURGER
Half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll. Add bacon for $1.00. All additional toppings $.50 each.
FIREBALL BURGER
Half pound burger, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, sautéed onions, bacon & Fireball BBQ sauce on a Kaiser roll.
BACON & EGG BURGER
Half pound burger topped with bacon, a perfectly fried egg & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll.
SMASH BURGER
Thinly 'smashed' burger, caramelized onions, pickles, cheddar jack cheese & 1000 Island dressing on toasted sourdough bread.
BIG JAKE
Hand breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, pickles & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll.
SCARLET RACHEL
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing & coleslaw on crispy toasted Rye bread.
TRADITIONAL REUBEN
House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing & sauerkraut on crispy toasted Rye bread.
CHEESESTEAK
Chipped steak with american cheese on a French roll. Choose between two styles: Italian: peppers, onions & marinara Garden: lettuce, tomato & mayo Mix the two styles for $2.00.
PAUL'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Paul Bottiger's smoked pulled pork & famous BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw & mild pepper rings on a toasted Kaiser roll.
FRENCH DIP
Marinated sliced prime rib, sautéed onions, provolone cheese & aioli with an au jus for dipping on a French roll.
CLUB COMBO WRAP
Smoked turkey, tavern deli ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
BUFFALO CHICKEN GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our homemade mild sauce topped with melted provolone cheese on toasted sourdough.
BLACK JACK WRAP
Seasoned chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & spicy ranch sauce rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
D TAVERN CHICKEN
Grilled or Southern house breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon & choice of cheese on a Kaiser roll. Top it with our famous D-Dip for $2.00
NASH DILL CHICKEN
Southern house breaded chicken breast dipped in Ripper sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese & Dill Pickle Ranch on a toasted Kaiser roll.
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Southern house breaded fresh chicken tenders tossed in your choice of our a house made wing sauce.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
House made jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce & tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll with tartar sauce on the side. Add your choice of cheese for $1.00.
SEAFOOD BASKET
Choose between shrimp or scallops, either sautéed or Southern house breaded. Served with either tartar or cocktail sauce.
FISH & CHIPS
Fresh Haddock strips fried in our Guinness Beer batter served with house made coleslaw.
PO BOY
Choose between Southern house breaded Shrimp or Guinness Beer Battered Haddock, paired with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & aioli on a French roll.
ENTREE
D CHICKEN DINNER
Two chicken breasts grilled to perfection seasoned with your choice of either Lemon Pepper or BBQ sauce. Top your chicken with our famous D-Dip & cheddar cheese for $3.00.
HADDOCK DINNER
Choose from our Southern house breaded, Guinness Beer Battered or sautéed in herb butter & white wine. Served with tartar sauce.
CRAB CAKE DINNER
Two house made jumbo lump crab cakes fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with a side of either tartar or cocktail sauce.
SEAFOOD DINNER
Choose between shrimp or scallops, either pan seared in white wine & butter or tossed in our Southern house breading served with either tartar or cocktail sauce.
SCARLET SIRLOIN
A 12oz sirloin steak grilled to your liking, smothered in sautéed mushrooms & onions. Make it a surf & turf meal by adding grilled shrimp or sautéed scallops for an additional $4.00.
SPECIAL
BYOB
Build your own half pound burger with any and all toppings you wish. Served with your choice of fries. Dine in only.
WING NIGHT-DOZEN
Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.
WING NIGHT-HALF DOZEN
Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.
FRIDAY HADDOCK
Choose from our Southern house breaded, Guinness Beer Battered or sautéed in herb butter & white wine. Served with tartar sauce.
SURF AND TURF
A 12oz sirloin steak grilled to your liking, smothered in sautéed mushrooms & onions. Make it a surf & turf meal by adding grilled shrimp or sautéed scallops.
FREE KIDS MEAL
SIDE
KIDS
WINGS
JUMBO WINGS-DOZEN
Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.
JUMBO WINGS-HALF DOZEN
Bone in, traditional wings prepared either naked or house breaded. Served with celery and choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
264 chestnut street, Mifflinburg, PA 17844