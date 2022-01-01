Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Mighty Chick WATAUGA

362 Reviews

$$

8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500

Watauga, TX 76148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

3 PCS TENDERS
NASHVILLE HOT SANDO
10 WINGS

Wings

All battered. Drum & Flat Mix Only
5 WINGS

5 WINGS

$9.95

Bone-in Party Wings.Drum & Mix Only

10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$17.95

Bone-in Party Wings, Drum & Mix Only

15 WINGS

15 WINGS

$25.95

Bone-in Party Wings. Drum & Mix Only

20 WINGS

20 WINGS

$32.95

Bone-in Party Wings. Drum & Mix Only

Tenders

3 PCS TENDERS

3 PCS TENDERS

$9.95

Boneless Tender. All Battered.

5 PCS TENDERS

5 PCS TENDERS

$15.95

Boneless Tender. All Battered.

7 PCS TENDERS

7 PCS TENDERS

$21.95

Boneless Tender. All Battered.

10 PCS TENDER

10 PCS TENDER

$28.95

Boneless Tender. All Battered.

Birds (Bone-In)

Half Bird 4 PCS

Half Bird 4 PCS

$14.95

4PCS Bone-in Chicken w/ Slice Bread & House Made Pickles. All Battered.

Whole Bird 8 PCS

Whole Bird 8 PCS

$27.95

8 PCS Bone-in Chicken w/ Slice Bread & House Made Pickles. All Battered.

Mighty Bomb

Crispy BOMB

$9.95

Crispy Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Sweet N spicy BOMB

Sweet N spicy BOMB

$9.95

Sweet N Spicy Sauced Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Seoul Hot BOMB

Seoul Hot BOMB

$9.95

Seoul Hot Sauced Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

BBQ soy BOMB

$9.95

BBQ Soy Sauced Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Cheesy Flake BOMB

$9.95

Cheesy Powdered Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot BOMB

$9.95

Nashville Hot Powdered Irregular Size of Thigh Fried Chicken. Choose your Heat Level

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken SANDO

$9.95

CRISPY CHICKEN TOPPED WITH COMEBACK SAUCE AND HOUSE MADE VINEGAR SLAW & PICKLES

NASHVILLE HOT SANDO

NASHVILLE HOT SANDO

$10.49

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken with Comeback Sauce & House made Vinegar Slaw and Pickles. Choose Your Heat I. II. III. IV

Sweet N Spicy SANDO

Sweet N Spicy SANDO

$10.49

Sweet N Spicy Sauced Fried Chicken with Comeback Sauce & House made Vinegar Slaw and Pickles.

Seoul Hot SANDO

Seoul Hot SANDO

$10.49

Seoul Hot Sauced Fried Chicken with Comeback Sauce & Homemade Vinegar Slaw and Pickles.

BBQ Soy Garlic SANDO

$10.49

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

Battered French Fries

NASHVILLE FRIES

NASHVILLE FRIES

$3.95

Spicy Nashville Seasoned French Fries

CHEESY FLAKE FRIES

$3.95

Cheesy Powder Seasoned French Fries

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.95

MAC-N-CHEESE

$3.95

Cheddar Cheese, Marconi

HOUSE VINEGAR SLAW

$2.50

White Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Red onion

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.95Out of stock

Potato, Egg, Celery, Pickle, Red Onion Mix with Homemade Mother Sauce

PICKLED KOREAN RADISH

$1.00

Bites

Onion ring

Onion ring

$4.95

Breaded Onion Rings

Mozzarellas cheese curd

$5.95Out of stock

Mac n cheese jack bite

$5.95

Cream Cheese Jalapeño poppers

$5.95Out of stock

Onion Hush Puppy

$4.95

K-Corn Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Corn, Crumbled Queso Fresco, Lime, Topped w/ Nashville Powder

Sweet N Spicy Skewer

$5.95

Fried Sausage & Rice Cake Skewers

Seoul Hot Spicy SKEWER

$5.95

Fried Sausage & Rice Cake Skewers

HOT CHICKEN FRIES

$10.95

Topped w/ Nashville Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled w/ Cheese & Comeback Sauce

HOT CHICKEN NACHO

$10.95Out of stock

Topped w/ Nashville Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled w/ Cheese & Comeback Sauce

Salads

MC COBB SALAD

MC COBB SALAD

$10.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Kale, Red Onion, Grilled Corn, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberry, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

HOT CHICKEN SALAD

HOT CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

Nashville Fried Chicken, Chopped Romain, Kale, Red Onion, Grilled Corn, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberry, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Kids

Kids Crispy Bomb w/Fries

$6.95

Kids Cheesy Bomb w/ Fries

$6.95

Dipping Sauce

RANCH

$0.50

COMEBACK

$0.50

JALAPEÑO RANCH

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

CREAMY CHEDDAR

$0.50

Sweet N Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Seoul Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Soy Sauce

$0.50

Soft drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

MIGHTY CHICK Hot Chicken & Beer

Website

Location

8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500, Watauga, TX 76148

Directions

Gallery
Mighty Chick image
Mighty Chick image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wicked Wing Pub
orange star4.7 • 434
5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext
Posado's Cafe - Ft Worth
orange star4.1 • 809
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Tastebuds Live - Hurst - 1101 Melbourne Rd #6600
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Melbourne Rd #6600 Hurst, TX 76053
View restaurantnext
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1251 E. Southlake Blvd. Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Blue 22 Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2230 TX 114 Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 1,005
504 N. Oak Street Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Watauga

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Watauga
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston