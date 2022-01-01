Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Mighty Chick WATAUGA
362 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
MIGHTY CHICK Hot Chicken & Beer
Location
8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500, Watauga, TX 76148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tastebuds Live - Hurst - 1101 Melbourne Rd #6600
No Reviews
1101 Melbourne Rd #6600 Hurst, TX 76053
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Watauga
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant