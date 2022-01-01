Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes Round Rock

4,266 Reviews

$

201 University Oaks Blvd

Suite 1380

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

General Store

Mask

$15.00

A1 Sauce

$2.00

American Cheese 20 Slices

$3.00

Avocados

$1.00

Big Red 4 Pk

$3.00

Chocolate Bunny

$2.50

Dill Pickles Tub

$9.00

Disposable Gloves

$6.00

Dublin Dr Pepper 6 Pk

$8.00

Ground Beef 2 lb

$10.00

Hamburger buns 12 Pk

$3.00

Hand Sanitizer

$10.50

Heinz 57

$2.00

Hellmans Mayo Tub

$16.00

IBC Cream Soda 4 Pk

$3.00

IBC Root Beer 4 Pk

$3.00

Jalapeno Jar

$5.50

Kendra Scott Earrings

$60.00

Kendra Scott Necklace

$70.00

Ketchup

$2.00

Lammes Candies

$15.00

Lawrys

$3.00

Lemons 4 Pk

$1.00

Limes 4 Pk

$1.00

Mustard Tub

$5.00

Onions

$1.00

Paper Towel Roll

$2.00

Pepper

$3.95

Pom Single Toilet Paper

$0.75

Potatoes

$0.60

Raw Bacon 2 lb

$9.00

Salt

$3.95

Tabasco

$2.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Burgers & Chicken

1/2 lb Burger

$6.99

1/4 lb Burger

$4.79

1/2 lb Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$5.29

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fries and Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

$2.59

Onion Rings

$3.19

Fring

$2.89

House Chips

$1.69

Chips

$1.09

Shakes & Drinks

Milk 12oz

$0.69

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.39

12oz Chocolate Shake

$3.49

12oz Vanilla Shake

$3.49

12oz Strawberry Shake

$3.49

12oz Caramel Shake

$3.49

12oz Lemonade Shake

$3.49

12oz Promo Shake

$3.49

20oz Chocolate Shake

$4.95

20oz Vanilla Shake

$4.95

20oz Strawberry Shake

$4.95

20oz Caramel Shake

$4.95

20oz Lemonade Shake

$4.95

20oz Promo Shake

$4.95

12oz Lemonade

$1.19

12oz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.19

20oz Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Big Red BTL SM

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Cream Soda IBC

$2.59

Root Beer IBC

$2.59

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$1.49

Smart Water

$1.75

Bud Light BTL

$3.25

Shiner BTL

$3.69

Dos Equis BTL

$3.69

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Lone Star BTL

$3.25

Youngsters Menu

Y Cheeseburger Meal

$5.79

Y Burger Meal

$5.79

Y Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.79

Y Griddle Dog Meal

$4.79

Youngsters Cheeseburger

$4.39

Youngsters Hamburger

$3.89

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

Hot Dog

$2.99

Youngsters Fry

$1.55

Youngster Drink

$0.69

Milk 12oz

$0.69

12oz Lemonade

$1.19

12oz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.19

Coke

$0.69

Diet Coke

$0.69

Sprite

$0.69

Dr. Pepper

$0.69

Local Menu

1/4 lb Beast

$7.39

Beast

$11.69

FOB

$4.79

FOB Beast

$7.39

Piggy back Beast

$9.59

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

$8.39

Cheese Beast

$13.69

FOB Cheese

$5.29

FOB Cheese Beast

$8.39

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

$11.09

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Frito Pie

$3.69

Fry Burger

$3.24

BLT

$3.69

Salad Sandwich

$2.69

CFB Bowl - Country Fired Burger Bowl

$5.99

Fried Avocado Burger Bowl

$4.89

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$5.99

Patty Melt

$8.39

Country Fried Burger

$5.99

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$4.89

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.59

Hot Dog

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.59

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

201 University Oaks Blvd, Suite 1380, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

Map
