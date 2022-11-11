Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque East Village

4,653 Reviews

$$

103 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10003

MAINS

Street Taco

Out of stock

Otto's signature corn tortilla, salsa, cilantro, onion, and your choice of filling.

Taco Bowl

Out of stock

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, salsa, serrano crema, and your choice of filling.

Mexi-Cobb Salad

Out of stock

Seasonal greens, bacon, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of filling.

The Burrito

Out of stock

Otto's signature corn tortilla, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, salsa, cilantro, onion, and your choice of filling.

SIDES

Chips & Salsa

Homemade chips with spicy red or mild green salsa.

Chips & Guac

Homemade chips & guacamole.

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

Seasoned mexican rice and refried pinto beans.

Salsa

$1.75

spicy red & mild green

Pico de Gallo

$0.95

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.75
Bottled Coke

Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.00

Utensils

Include Utensils

Chowly Open Item DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Notes

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location

103 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

