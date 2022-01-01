- Home
Migrants
76 Reviews
$
2601 W Beltline Highway
Suite 106
Madison, WI 53713
Popular Items
House made Aguas/Horchata
Horchata Iced Coffee
NEW - In house made Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Whipped Cream and chocolate sauce
Vegan Horchata Iced Coffee
NEW - In house made Vegan Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Vegan Whipped Cream and Chocolate sauce
Horchata
In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk
Vegan Horchata
NEW In house made Vegan Horchata- Sweet Cinnamon Rice Oak Milk
Agua Fresca
Refreshing summer fruits blended with water and hint of sugar. (Flavor various)
Gallon Apple Cider
Half Galllon Apple Cider
Agua By The Gal
Kid Agua
Soda
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coca-Cola is more of a "natural" taste, Mexican Coke is sweetened using cane sugar
JARRITOS
Try this 100% natural sugar with NO high fructose corn syrup Mexican soda
Sprite
Mundet Apple
WISCO Pop
Dang That's Good Soda
Dr Pepper
Virgil's Cherry Soda
Great drinks don’t need fake ingredients. We obsess over the recipe and the process. We don’t use any preservatives, any artificial colors, or any GMO-sourced ingredients. Great taste without the chemicals. Plain and simple. A delicious, handcrafted, all-natural refreshment
Reed's Ginger Soda
Virgil Coke Zero
Reeds Zero Sugar
Virgirls Root Beer
Colectivo Coffee
Iced Colectivo Coffee
Cool off with our Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee
Vegan Iced Colectivo Coffee
Relax with our Vegan Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee
Vegan Horchata Iced Coffee
NEW - In house made Vegan Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Vegan Whipped Cream and Chocolate sauce
Horchata Iced Coffee
NEW - In house made Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Whipped Cream and chocolate sauce
Small Colectivo Coffee
Large Colectivo Coffee
1lb. Co-Optiva Whole Bean Coffee
1lb. Blue Heeler Whole Bean Coffee
1lb. Del Sol Whole Bean Coffee
Starry Night
Brazil
Water
Tapas
Salads
Mexican Doz (15 count)
Mexican 1/2 Doz. (8 Count)
3 Taco Meal
3 Mix & Match Tacos
Solo/Single
Solo Barbacoa Taco
Slow Roasted Shredded Beef
Solo Picadillo Taco
Seasoned Ground Beef
Solo Chorizo Taco
Beef & Pork Mexican Sausage
Solo Puerco Taco
Spicy Shredded Pork
Solo Tinga Taco
Chipotle Seasoned Shredded Chicken Breast & Onions
Solo Pato Taco
Adobo seasoned duck
Solo Borrega Taco
Slow Roasted Lamb in guajillo chile sauce
Solo Bistek Asada Taco
Tequila Lime Marinated Steak
Solo Fresh Salmon Taco
Solo Shrimp Taco
Solo Coliflor
Roasted Cauliflower & onions
Solo Calabaza
Squashes, bell peppers, onions & spinach
Solo Hongo
Hidden Valley Portabella Mushrooms
Solo Brocoli Adobo
Broccoli, carrot & onions seasoned with chef adobo spice
Solo Quinoa
Quinoa, hemp seeds, beans, chia seeds, ferro seeds & peas seasoned with chorizo spice
Solo Rajas
Solo Cole
Solo Tamales
Burrito
Bowls
Quesadillas w/ Lettuce, tomato, sour cream & ancho orange sauce
Nachos
Sides
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Large Guacamole & Chips
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole (no salsa)
Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas
Side of Guacamole
Fresh daily house made guacamole (No dairy or Garlic)
Queso & Chips
Side Chips
Frutia Y Tajin - Fruit Cup w/ tajin
Seasonal mixed fruit and lime with tajin seasoning
Vegan Elote- Mexican Street Corn "organic corn with vegan mayo vegan cheese & elote spice "
Mexican Street Corn organic corn with vegan mayo vegan cheese & elote spice
Elote - Mexican Street Corn
Elote For 4 - Mexican Street Corn
5oz Queso Sauce
Sm. Sour Cream
Vegan Sour Cream
ADD Salsa
Mini Tajin
Spicy Dilly
Roasted Jalapenos
Side Of Roasted Beets
Single Tortilla
Whole Fruit
4 Oz Chips & 4 Oz Salsa
By The Pound
Pastry & Desserts
In House Made Cookies - All Vegan
In house made grommet cookies
Vegan Orange Muffin
Vegan Banana And Chocolet Muffin
Choc Cake
Coconut Cake
Tamarindo Candy
Flan
Colectivo Almond Croissant
The rich buttery croissant you love, filled with a whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
Colectivo Blue Berry Muffin
Plump wild blueberries & bright lemon zest with a light streusel topping.
Bee Honey Cookies -2 Count
6 Count Honey Bee Cookies
Vegan Blue Berry Lemon Cake
Organic Pasture Raised Eggs
Meats/Carnes
Beef & Roasts
Please have your orders called in or placed online by 2 pm Chef only cuts to order just for you and your family!!
Fresh Sustainable Salmon
Chef Oscar's Famous Bronzed
Steaks
ALL MEATS ARE UNCOOKED SOLD RAW. From Hidden Valley Organic Farms (ALL organic Pasture Raised Meats) and other locally sourced meats. Same day order must be in by 2 p.m Chef cut to order
Hidden Ridge Organic Honey
Face Mask
Kids Reversible Face Mask
Reversible Fitted Mask Sm. Adult
Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Fitted reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag
Reversible Fitted Mask Med. Adult
Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Fitted reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag
Green Bay Reversible Face Mask
Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag
Chicago Reversible Face Mask
Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag
Mad-Town Reversible Face Mask
Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag
Dallas Reversible Face Mask
Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag
Sports Face Mask
Pumpkin
Tortas
Cubano
Viva Mexico!-Traditional Mexican
Taco Bar
Pick 3 Dinner Menu
Los Tres Amigos
1 Tinga Taco shredded chicken (topped with cilantro, pickled onions & queso fresco) 1 Ground Beef enchilada ( in red sauce) 1 Spicy Pork tamale served with Mexican rice & black beans
Salmon Bronceado
6 oz Fresh Salmon rubbed with bronceado seasoning, avocado mayo, broccoli adobo & queso jalapeno mash potatoes served with Mexican rice & black beans
Chuleta de Puerco Tamarindo Pork Chop
Tamarin glazed Pork chop Migrant Potatoes (yellow & sweet potatoes with poblanos, onions & cumin seeds) & asparagus served with Mexican rice & black beans
Tres Amigos 1 each Enchilada Tamale & Taco/. Gr. beef, tinga shredded chicken & spicy pork
3 Enchiladas filled with Borega en salsa guajillo (lamb in red sauce) Camaron en salsa verde (shrimp in green sauce) Pato en salsa Manzanillo (Yellow manzanillo chile sauce) Served with charro beans Mexican rice & elote
2-10.oz Bisteks / Strip Steak
Hidden valley organic beef farm Spicy Texas Rub( chiles herbs & spices ) MED 8 oz New York Served with Pico queso jalapeno mash potatoes & roasted brussel sprouts
Pick 3 Vegan for 4 Dinner Menu
Vegan Los Tres Amigos
4 portabella taco (topped with cilantro, pickled onions tomatoes & vegan cheese) 4 violife cheese spinach squash enchilada 4 in house made vegan a tamale Served with rice & black beans served with Mexican rice & black beans
Berenjena Roasted Stuffed Eggplant
Roasted stuffed Egg plant with spinach,quinoa chorizo, corn, & violife vegan cheese, guajillo chile, tomato, garlic sauce On cilantro lime rice & black beans
Vegan Chile Relleno Stuffed Poblano Chile
Roasted poblano pepper filled with nut vegan cheese, squash, cauliflower, apples & raisins on orange ancho sauce, Mexican rice & black beans served with Mexican rice & black beans
Coliflor/ Cauliflower Steak
Cauliflower steak rubbed & roasted with Spicy Texas Rub &vegan queso sauce ( chiles herbs & spices ) Served Rum sweet potatoes & roasted Brussel sprouts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables
