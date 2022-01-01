Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Migrants

76 Reviews

$

2601 W Beltline Highway

Suite 106

Madison, WI 53713

Popular Items

Burrito
Mix & Match Tacos
3 Taco meal

House made Aguas/Horchata

Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$2.99

NEW - In house made Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Whipped Cream and chocolate sauce

Vegan Horchata Iced Coffee

Vegan Horchata Iced Coffee

$2.99

NEW - In house made Vegan Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Vegan Whipped Cream and Chocolate sauce

Horchata

Horchata

$2.50

In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk

Vegan Horchata

Vegan Horchata

$2.50

NEW In house made Vegan Horchata- Sweet Cinnamon Rice Oak Milk

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$2.50

Refreshing summer fruits blended with water and hint of sugar. (Flavor various)

Gallon Apple Cider

$7.95Out of stock

Half Galllon Apple Cider

$5.95Out of stock

Agua By The Gal

$15.00

Kid Agua

$1.95

Soda

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Mexican Coca-Cola is more of a "natural" taste, Mexican Coke is sweetened using cane sugar

JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$2.00

Try this 100% natural sugar with NO high fructose corn syrup Mexican soda

Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Mundet Apple

Mundet Apple

$2.50Out of stock
WISCO Pop

WISCO Pop

$3.50
Dang That's Good Soda

Dang That's Good Soda

$2.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50
Virgil's Cherry Soda

Virgil's Cherry Soda

$2.50

Great drinks don’t need fake ingredients. We obsess over the recipe and the process. We don’t use any preservatives, any artificial colors, or any GMO-sourced ingredients. Great taste without the chemicals. Plain and simple. A delicious, handcrafted, all-natural refreshment

Reed's Ginger Soda

$2.95Out of stock

Virgil Coke Zero

$2.50

Reeds Zero Sugar

$2.95Out of stock

Virgirls Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Colectivo Coffee

Iced Colectivo Coffee

Iced Colectivo Coffee

$2.75

Cool off with our Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee

Vegan Iced Colectivo Coffee

Vegan Iced Colectivo Coffee

$2.75

Relax with our Vegan Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee

Vegan Horchata Iced Coffee

Vegan Horchata Iced Coffee

$2.99

NEW - In house made Vegan Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Vegan Whipped Cream and Chocolate sauce

Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$2.99

NEW - In house made Horchata & Vanilla Almond Colectivo Iced Coffee Topped With Whipped Cream and chocolate sauce

Small Colectivo Coffee

Small Colectivo Coffee

$1.95
Large Colectivo Coffee

Large Colectivo Coffee

$2.95
1lb. Co-Optiva Whole Bean Coffee

1lb. Co-Optiva Whole Bean Coffee

$12.95
1lb. Blue Heeler Whole Bean Coffee

1lb. Blue Heeler Whole Bean Coffee

$12.95Out of stock
1lb. Del Sol Whole Bean Coffee

1lb. Del Sol Whole Bean Coffee

$12.95

Starry Night

$12.95Out of stock

Brazil

$12.95Out of stock

Water

Bubble'r

Bubble'r

$2.00
Topo-Chico

Topo-Chico

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25
Klarburnn

Klarburnn

$1.50
Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$2.25Out of stock

12oz Can - blood orange

Milk

2% Milk

2% Milk

$2.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Juice

Lamers OJ

$2.25

V8 +Energy

$1.99Out of stock

Tea

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$1.99+
In House Made Unsweetened Ice tea

In House Made Unsweetened Ice tea

$2.50

Kombucha

$2.95

Mothers day Brunch Sun 5/8 10a to 3p

Mother's day Brunch

$25.99

Vegan Mothers day Brunch

$25.99

Vegetarian Mother's day Brunch

$25.99

Kids 12 to 5 Mother's day Brunch

$10.99

Kid 4 & Under Free

Tapas

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99Out of stock

Fruit & Tajin Cup

$4.99+Out of stock
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Spicy Dill

$1.50

Lg SIDE guacamole and chips

$4.00
Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips

Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips

$6.99

Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas

Salads

Graden Salad

$4.99+

Taco Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad comes with your choice of meat or veggie with tortilla chip pieces, creamy garlic, roman, guacamole, tomato, cheese, pickled red onions, sour cream, black olives and your choice of salsa.

Beet Salad

$4.99+

Pablo Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Sopas/Soups

Cup of soup

$3.95+

Bowl of Soup

$5.95+

Qt Of Soup

$15.00

Mexican Doz (15 count)

Mexican Doz Torilla

$3.95

We take pride in our tortilla as it's the foundation of our great tacos! All our ingredients are locally sourced, GMO free, or organic. We sell them by the "Mexican Dozen 15 "

Mexican 1/2 Doz. (8 Count)

8 Count Torilla

We take pride in our tortilla as it's the foundation of our great tacos! All our ingredients are locally sourced, GMO free, or organic. We sell them by the "Mexican 1/2 Dozen.... 8 "

3 Taco meal

3 Taco meal

$11.99

3 Mix & Match Tacos

3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side
Mix & Match Tacos

Mix & Match Tacos

3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side

Solo/Single

Solo Barbacoa Taco

$3.00

Slow Roasted Shredded Beef

Solo Picadillo Taco

$3.00

Seasoned Ground Beef

Solo Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Beef & Pork Mexican Sausage

Solo Puerco Taco

$3.00

Spicy Shredded Pork

Solo Tinga Taco

$3.00

Chipotle Seasoned Shredded Chicken Breast & Onions

Solo Pato Taco

$4.00

Adobo seasoned duck

Solo Borrega Taco

$4.00

Slow Roasted Lamb in guajillo chile sauce

Solo Bistek Asada Taco

$4.00

Tequila Lime Marinated Steak

Solo Fresh Salmon Taco

$4.00

Solo Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Solo Coliflor

$3.00

Roasted Cauliflower & onions

Solo Calabaza

$2.00

Squashes, bell peppers, onions & spinach

Solo Hongo

$2.00

Hidden Valley Portabella Mushrooms

Solo Brocoli Adobo

$2.00

Broccoli, carrot & onions seasoned with chef adobo spice

Solo Quinoa

$2.75

Quinoa, hemp seeds, beans, chia seeds, ferro seeds & peas seasoned with chorizo spice

Solo Rajas

$2.50

Solo Cole

$2.50

Solo Tamale

Solo Tamale

$3.50

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, choice of beans, meat or veggies plus your favorite fillers/toppings. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce

Bowls

Bowls

Bowls

$9.99

All in a bowl for you, Mexican rice, choice of beans, meat or veggies plus your favorite toppings and served with tortilla chips. Try your bowl smothered in our queso sauce

Quesadillas w/ Lettuce, tomato, sour cream & ancho orange sauce

Quesadilla

$11.99

Served with orange ancho sauce, lettuce tomato, sour cream & guacamole beans and rice. Choice of tortilla filled with one meat or veggie & WI blend or vegan cheese.

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos

$8.99

Corn tortillas topped with choice of queso sauce, beans, meat or veggie and your favorite toppings

Ninos/Kids

Ninos 2 Tacos

$6.00
Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, meat or veggie, beans and choice of toppings

Kids 2 Quesadias

$6.00

Kids Pancake

$6.00

ONLY AVAILABLE DURNING BREAKFAST HOURS

Kids 2eggs Scrambled

$2.95

Sides

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Large Guacamole & Chips

$4.00

Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole (no salsa)

Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips

Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips

$6.99

Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas

Side of Guacamole

$3.00+

Fresh daily house made guacamole (No dairy or Garlic)

Queso & Chips

$6.99

Side Chips

$1.00+

Frutia Y Tajin - Fruit Cup w/ tajin

$3.99

Seasonal mixed fruit and lime with tajin seasoning

Vegan Elote- Mexican Street Corn "organic corn with vegan mayo vegan cheese & elote spice "

Vegan Elote- Mexican Street Corn "organic corn with vegan mayo vegan cheese & elote spice "

$3.99

Mexican Street Corn organic corn with vegan mayo vegan cheese & elote spice

Elote - Mexican Street Corn

$3.50

Elote For 4 - Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

5oz Queso Sauce

$3.50

Sm. Sour Cream

$0.75

Vegan Sour Cream

$1.00

ADD Salsa

$0.50

Mini Tajin

$1.00

Spicy Dilly

$1.50

Roasted Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Of Roasted Beets

$1.00Out of stock

Single Tortilla

$0.75

Whole Fruit

$1.00

4 Oz Chips & 4 Oz Salsa

$4.99

By The Pound

Taco Bar Meats/Veggies

Build your own taco bar

Taco Bar Sides

Taco Bar Sides

Salsas/Guacamole by oz

Taco Bar Toppings/Fillers

Pastry & Desserts

In House Made Cookies - All Vegan

In House Made Cookies - All Vegan

$2.95

In house made grommet cookies

Vegan Orange Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Vegan Banana And Chocolet Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Choc Cake

$3.99

Coconut Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Tamarindo Candy

$1.00Out of stock

Flan

$5.95
Colectivo Almond Croissant

Colectivo Almond Croissant

$3.95

The rich buttery croissant you love, filled with a whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

Colectivo Blue Berry Muffin

Colectivo Blue Berry Muffin

$3.95

Plump wild blueberries & bright lemon zest with a light streusel topping.

Bee Honey Cookies -2 Count

$3.00

6 Count Honey Bee Cookies

$7.95Out of stock

Vegan Blue Berry Lemon Cake

$3.95

Organic Pasture Raised Eggs

Organic Pasture Raised Eggs doz.

Organic Pasture Raised Eggs doz.

$3.50

Locally sourced Organic Pasture Raised Eggs

Doz Duck Eggs

$5.00Out of stock

Meats/Carnes

ALL MEATS ARE UNCOOKED SOLD RAW. From Hidden Valley Organic Farms (ALL organic Pasture Raised Meats) and other locally sourced meats. Same day order must be in by 11 a.m for meats
Beef & Roasts

Beef & Roasts

$4.99+

Please have your orders called in or placed online by 2 pm Chef only cuts to order just for you and your family!!

Fresh Sustainable Salmon

Fresh Sustainable Salmon

$7.99+

Chef Oscar's Famous Bronzed

Steaks

Steaks

$10.99+

ALL MEATS ARE UNCOOKED SOLD RAW. From Hidden Valley Organic Farms (ALL organic Pasture Raised Meats) and other locally sourced meats. Same day order must be in by 2 p.m Chef cut to order

Hidden Ridge Organic Honey

2.9lbs Honey

$18.00Out of stock

1.6oz Honey

$10.00Out of stock

10.oz Honey

$8.00

Tamale Thursday

2 Tamales Special

$10.99

3 House made tamales served with beans and rice

Solo Tamale

$3.50

Face Mask

Stay healthy with locally made and reversible with nose wire face mask

Kids Reversible Face Mask

Reversible Fitted Mask Sm. Adult

Reversible Fitted Mask Sm. Adult

$10.00

Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Fitted reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag

Reversible Fitted Mask Med. Adult

Reversible Fitted Mask Med. Adult

$10.00

Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Fitted reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag

Green Bay Reversible Face Mask

Green Bay Reversible Face Mask

$12.00

Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag

Chicago Reversible Face Mask

Chicago Reversible Face Mask

$12.00

Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag

Mad-Town Reversible Face Mask

Mad-Town Reversible Face Mask

$12.00

Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag

Dallas Reversible Face Mask

Dallas Reversible Face Mask

$12.00

Stay healthy with locally made face mask. Sport reversible mask with nose wire come in the own zip lock bag

Sports Face Mask

$12.00

Pumpkin

$15.00

Tortas

Tortas

Tortas

$10.99

Bolillo roll filled with one meat or veggie & cheese choice. Includes guacamole, lettuce, picked onion, chimi mayo & tortilla chips

Cubano

Roasted pork, ham, swiss, mustard & spicy pickles between bolillo roll & served with tortilla chips
Cubano

Cubano

$10.99

Roasted pork, ham, swiss, mustard & spicy pickles between bolillo roll & tortilla chips

Viva Mexico!-Traditional Mexican

PLEASE HAVE ALL ORDERS IN BEFORE 2PM OR THEY WILL BE PREPPED FOR NEXT DAY THANK YOU!! We need a 5 hour prep time on some entrees!

Viva Mexico!

***Order must be in by 2pm for same day** Feeds a family of 4! ALLOW UPTO 5 HOURS FOR PREP PLEASE FOR SAME DAY! Choice 1 starter or dessert, 2 sides and 1 entree that includes bread or tortillas

Taco Bar

Taco Meats

Taco Veggies

Pick 3 Dinner Menu

Family dinner for 2 or 4 entrees !

Los Tres Amigos

$40.00+

1 Tinga Taco shredded chicken (topped with cilantro, pickled onions & queso fresco) 1 Ground Beef enchilada ( in red sauce) 1 Spicy Pork tamale served with Mexican rice & black beans

Salmon Bronceado

$55.00+

6 oz Fresh Salmon rubbed with bronceado seasoning, avocado mayo, broccoli adobo & queso jalapeno mash potatoes served with Mexican rice & black beans

Chuleta de Puerco Tamarindo Pork Chop

$40.00+Out of stock

Tamarin glazed Pork chop Migrant Potatoes (yellow & sweet potatoes with poblanos, onions & cumin seeds) & asparagus served with Mexican rice & black beans

Tres Amigos 1 each Enchilada Tamale & Taco/. Gr. beef, tinga shredded chicken & spicy pork

$45.00+

3 Enchiladas filled with Borega en salsa guajillo (lamb in red sauce) Camaron en salsa verde (shrimp in green sauce) Pato en salsa Manzanillo (Yellow manzanillo chile sauce) Served with charro beans Mexican rice & elote

2-10.oz Bisteks / Strip Steak

$50.00

Hidden valley organic beef farm Spicy Texas Rub( chiles herbs & spices ) MED 8 oz New York Served with Pico queso jalapeno mash potatoes & roasted brussel sprouts

Pick 3 Vegan for 4 Dinner Menu

Vegan Los Tres Amigos

$40.00

4 portabella taco (topped with cilantro, pickled onions tomatoes & vegan cheese) 4 violife cheese spinach squash enchilada 4 in house made vegan a tamale Served with rice & black beans served with Mexican rice & black beans

Berenjena Roasted Stuffed Eggplant

$40.00

Roasted stuffed Egg plant with spinach,quinoa chorizo, corn, & violife vegan cheese, guajillo chile, tomato, garlic sauce On cilantro lime rice & black beans

Vegan Chile Relleno Stuffed Poblano Chile

$40.00

Roasted poblano pepper filled with nut vegan cheese, squash, cauliflower, apples & raisins on orange ancho sauce, Mexican rice & black beans served with Mexican rice & black beans

Coliflor/ Cauliflower Steak

$40.00

Cauliflower steak rubbed & roasted with Spicy Texas Rub &vegan queso sauce ( chiles herbs & spices ) Served Rum sweet potatoes & roasted Brussel sprouts

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables

Website

Location

2601 W Beltline Highway, Suite 106, Madison, WI 53713

Directions

Gallery
Migrants image
Migrants image
Migrants image
Migrants image

