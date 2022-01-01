Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Migration Brewing - Glisan 2828 NE Glisan

2828 Northeast Glisan Street

Portland, OR 97232

Draft Beer

Clover Club Nitro

$3.50+

Inspired by the clover club cocktail, this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry with notes of juniper and coriander poured on nitro.

Cocoa Peanut Stout Nitro

$3.50+

Nitro Pastry Stout ABV: 9.0% IBU: 45 Brewed in collaboration with Coco's Donuts, this stout was brewed with vanilla, chocolate covered donuts and conditioned on dry roasted peanuts.

Black is Beautiful

$3.50+

A vibrant Imperial Stout brewed in collaboration with Brown Hope to bring awareness and fundraise for racial injustice. All proceeds are donated to Brown Hope!

Luscious Lupulin

$3.00+

AMERICAN IPA / 6.5% ABV / 77 IBU Light malt sweetness with notes of grapefruit, lemon grass and pine

Silver Machine II

$3.50+

An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in IPA with a mango and tropical fruit notes.

Hello Again

$3.00+

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

Patio Pale Ale

$3.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Proper Pilsner

$3.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Mo-Haze-ic

$3.00+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Straight Outta Portland

$3.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish.

Full Spectrum Cold IPA

$3.50+

Uses Mosaic Spectrum, a new hop product that wants to equate itself as "liquid dry hopping" meaning it has intense aromatic properties

Tommy and The Lumens Pale

$3.50+

Made for an Indie Hops event at OMSI, this Pale Ale features a new hop, Luminosa, that features notes of papaya, guava, and candied orange peel.

Pinot Nouveau

$3.50+

This Norwegian farmhouse beer aged in Pinot Noir barrels forms the ultimate beer-wine hybrid.

Greater Gatsby Saison

$3.50+

With a pinkish hue, this plum infused farmhouse ale balances fruit, clove-line notes and tartness.

Send It Sour

$3.50+

bright pink in color, this sour uses raspberries and key lime juice to create a tart, sweet and bright flavor.

Cannonball NW Red Ale

$3.00+

A competition batch of our award winning fall classic – Rich with flavors of caramel, toffee, and dark fruit.

Late to Munich

$3.00+

Festbier ABV: 5.8% IBU: 20 A crisp beer highlighting a malt presence without being too heavy or filling, perfect for all holiday festivities!

Hopfire IIPA

$3.50+

Tropical notes of ripe mango and passionfruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, lime, with hints of pine and strawberry

BA Scotch Ale

$3.50+Out of stock

Barrel Aged Scotch Ale 10.0% 15 IBU

Bottled/Canned

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider

$7.00

Crisp dry hard apple cider

Athletic IPA

$6.00

Athletic brewing Company Non-Alcoholic IPA

Athletic Golden

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Company Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale

Rev Nat's Revival - Semi Sweet Apple Cider

$7.00

Semi-sweet hard apple cider

Rev Nat's Sour Cherry

$7.00

Sour Cherry apple cider

Can Pour Frankie

$6.00

Imperial Stout - 11.8% ABV - 60 IBU Easy drinking with notes of dried fruit and Belgian chocolate

City Brew Tour Beer

City tours beer

$7.00

Between Bread

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger patty, kale and arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, red pepper aioli and goat cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo blue cheese sauce, grilled chicken, Rogue smokey blue cheese, romaine, green onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, flour tortilla

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken, house made pickles, honey mustard sauce, and shredded iceberg lettuce.

Good Time Combo (18)

$18.00

Smash Burger or Veggie Burger with an option of Fries or a House Salad + a 16oz Beer sub specialty beer +1, add bacon +3, make is a double +4

Migration Burger

$18.00

1/2 pound local chuck patty, arugula, chili jam, candied prosciutto, Rogue creamery smokey blue, Mama lil’s aioli *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smash Burger

$14.00

4oz Smash Patty, white American cheese, pickles, grilled onion, shredded iceberg lettuce, house sauce add bacon +4 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

*Special* Broccoli Cheddar Soup + Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

sourdough bread, smash patty, cheddar, american, and swiss cheese, pickles, grilled onion and house sauce

Bites

Broccoli & Sprouts

$12.00

Smokey bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, shaved parmesan

General Tso's Wings

$8.00

General Tso’s sauce, Thai chilis, green onions, peanuts

Nachos

$10.00

House-made Tillamook Queso, salsa, , jalapeños, black beans, crema, cilantro add roasted chicken +4 add crispy chicken +4.5 add guac +3.5

Pretzel Twists

$9.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Served with Ketchup

Plates

Fries, topped with melted American cheese, grilled onions, chopped pickles and house sauce

*Special* Delicata Squash Soup & Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Black Bean Quesadilla

$13.00

Spinach tortilla, house roasted black beans, Tillamook cheddar, lime cilantro Crema, guacamole add chicken +4 add guac +3.5

Comfort Bowl

$13.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, guacamole, Crema, cilantro, house salsa, chips, Cotija add chicken +4 , extra guacamole +3.5

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Cavatappi pasta, 4 aged Tillamook cheddars, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, green onions add bacon lardons +3

Tenders Plate

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, mama lil’s slaw, jalapeño cheddar, cornbread, served with fries and choice of bbq sauce or ranch

Salads

Caesar - Large

$13.00

Kale arugula blend, croutons, hazelnuts, white balsamic caesar

Caesar - Small

$11.00

Kale arugula blend, croutons, hazelnuts, white balsamic caesar

House Salad - Large

$13.00

Carrots, red onions, cucumbers, sherry vinaigrette

House Salad - Small

$10.00

Carrots, red onions, cucumbers, sherry vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Roasted Delicata squash on a bed of kale and arugula, with dried cranberries, hazel nuts, red onion, goat cheese and a maple Dijon dressing.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

House breaded buttermilk chicken breast.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White American cheese on sourdough bread

Kids Burger

$9.00

Local ground chuck, white American cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi noodles, white cheddar cheese sauce

Fruit & Veggies with Ranch

$5.00

Seasonal assortment of fruits and vegetables with house-made Ranch.

Kids Fries

$5.00

Served with Ketchup

Side/Add-ons

Aoli / House Sauce

$1.00

House-made

Bacon

$3.00

Strip Bacon

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

House-Made BBQ

Beyond Patty

$4.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

House-made Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Burger Patty*

$4.00

Local chuck burger patty *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cesear Dressing

$1.00

Cheese - American

$1.00

Cheese - Bleu

$2.00

Cheese - Cheddar Blend

$2.00

Cookies

$16.50

Crema

$1.00

House-made

Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.00

House-made

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

House-made

Roasted Chicken

$4.00

House-made

Salsa

$2.00

House-made

Stone Mustard

$1.00

Tillamook Queso

$2.00

House-made

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Tillamook Queso

$2.00

Liquor

Balvenie - 12 yr DoubleWood Scotch Whiskey

$18.50

The Balvenie DoubleWood single malt whisky gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt whisky.

Camp 1805 Rum

$12.00

Made from the best sugar from Hawaii, this clear rum is perfect for summertime drinks.

Espolon Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, Espolòn Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile.

Four Roses - Bourbon

$12.50

Enjoy this smooth and mellow Bourbon with its long and soft finish. Savor its unique aromas and flavors in your favorite Bourbon cocktail, on the rocks, or with a splash.

Pendleton

$12.00

Pendleton Whisky is an oak barrel-aged whisky distilled in Canada using the finest ingredients. Before bottling, glacier-fed spring water is added from Mt. Hood (Oregon’s highest peak). Pendleton Whisky delivers an uncommonly smooth taste and rich, complex flavor.

Ransom Gin

$12.00

Artisan crafted spirit from McMinnville, Oregon.

Stein - Straight Rye

$15.50

Stein’s Rye Whiskey is perfect served neat, as well as a fine addition to any one of these classic cocktails.

Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey

$13.50

Suntory Whisky Toki brings together old and new -the House of Suntory's proud heritage and its innovative spirit- to create blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless.

Volstead Vodka

$12.00

Handcrafted in Portland, Oregon using all-American neutral grain spirit and pure Cascade mountain water

Whiskey Beer Pairings

Pairing 1 - Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses bourbon paired with 10.5oz Patio Pale

Pairing 2 - Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey

$13.50

2oz Suntory Japanese Whiskey with 10.5oz Straight Outta Portland IPA

Pairing 3 - Stein Rye Whiskey

$15.50

2oz Stein Straight Rye Whiskey with 10.5oz Patio Pale

Pairing 4 - Balvenie 12 Year DoubleWood Scotch Whiskey

$18.50

2oz Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year with 10.5oz Pilsner

Cocktails

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

Volstead Vodka, sprite and grenadine

Margarita

$12.00

Esplon tequila, triple sec, simple syrup and lime juice ** Make it Spicy Add Jalapeño

Old Fashioned

$12.00

4 Roses burbon, simple syrup, and bitters

Mexican Candy Shot

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Spicy bloody with volstead vodka, garnished with mama lils asparagus, and a pimento olive.

Negroni

$12.00

A Classic Negroni with Ransom Gin and an orange twist.

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Pendleton Toddy perfect for cold days, with honey, cinnamon, bitters and lemon.

Spiced Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon, lemon, spiced cranberry juice, and soda water

Wine

Eola Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Eola Chardonnay

$33.00

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can)

$8.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can)

$8.00

Underwood Rose (Can)

$8.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

NA Beverages

Caldera Root Beer

$3.75

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75Out of stock

Soda

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.50

Packaged Beer

Patio Pale

Patio Pale

$12.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Proper Pilsner

Proper Pilsner

$12.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA

Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA

$13.00+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Straight Outta Portland - IPA

Straight Outta Portland - IPA

$13.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Cannonball Red

$13.00+

Hello Again - Session IPA

$13.00+

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

Hopfire IIPA

$13.00+

Hopfire - IIPA - 19.2 oz

$4.00+

Pinot Nouveau

$12.00

Frankie

$18.00+

IMPERIAL STOUT / 11.8% ABV / 60 IBU Easy drinking with notes of dried fruit and Belgian Chocolate

Cabra Migrator DB Bottle

$7.50

A full body feel with a smokey clove-like quality aged on Amburana wood. Brewed by our ladies, they put a twist on this German style classic

Lost in Space

$14.00

Game Food

Dirty Fries

$14.00

pork belly, marinated peppers, parmesan, fried herbs

Corn Dog Bites

$10.00

100% beef franks, hush puppy batter, BBQ dipping sauce

Shishito Peppers with Miso Vinaigrette

$12.00

with chili sauce

Game Draft Beers

Proper Pilsner

$5.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Accessories

Bottle Opener

$30.00Out of stock

Dog Bandana

$14.00

Patch

$5.00

Steel Coozie

$36.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Hammock

$80.00

Glassware

Anniversary Teku

$12.00

Chalice

$4.00

Pilser

$6.00

Pint

$6.00

Taster

$3.00

Tulip

$7.00

Hats

5 Panel Aztec

$18.00

5 Panel Multi Logo

$18.00

Beanie (Black)

$20.00Out of stock

Beanie (Burgundy)

$20.00Out of stock

Patio Time (Black)

$18.00Out of stock

Patio Time (Mustard)

$20.00

Sports

$15.00

White Trucker

$15.00Out of stock

Hoodies

Migration Crew Neck

$48.00+

Patio Time Crew Neck

$25.00+

M Hoodie

$45.00+

Support Local (Grey)

$25.00+

Inclusive (Pride)

$25.00+

Hop Fire Wu-Tang

$25.00+

Cyrus Hoodie

$60.00+

Jackets

Rain Jacket

$25.00+

T-Shirts

Patio Time Tee (Blue)

$26.00+

Anniversary

$10.00+

Army Green Migration

$21.00+

Colors of Love

$24.00+

Green and Black Logo

$10.00+

Green and Pink Logo

$10.00+

Long Sleeve Sport

$10.00+

M Pocket Tee

$10.00+

Mural Tee (Cream)

$25.00+

Mural Tee (Lavendar)

$25.00+

Pride (Black)

$10.00+

Sports Tee

$10.00+

Support Your Local ( Red)

$10.00

*NEW* Red Sports Tee

$25.00+

1/2 bbls

Hello Again

$185.00

1/4 bbls

Mo-Haze-Ic

$125.00

2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

Patio Pale

$110.00

2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

Proper Pilsner

$110.00

2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

Straight Outta Portland

$125.00

2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hope finish 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

1/6 bbls

2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hope finish 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Mo-Haze-Ic

$85.00

2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Patio Pale

$80.00

2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Proper Pilsner

$80.00

2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Straight Outta Portland

$85.00

Art Prints

Nathan Mckee

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe that every beer we make has the power to ignite a conversation. To bring an idea to life. To bring people together. We invite you to share in our values of community, chasing dreams and passion for great beer!

Website

Location

2828 Northeast Glisan Street, Portland, OR 97232

Directions

Gallery
Migration Brewing - Glisan image
Migration Brewing - Glisan image
Migration Brewing - Glisan image

