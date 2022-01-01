- Home
Migration Brewing - Glisan 2828 NE Glisan
2828 Northeast Glisan Street
Portland, OR 97232
Draft Beer
Clover Club Nitro
Inspired by the clover club cocktail, this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry with notes of juniper and coriander poured on nitro.
Cocoa Peanut Stout Nitro
Nitro Pastry Stout ABV: 9.0% IBU: 45 Brewed in collaboration with Coco's Donuts, this stout was brewed with vanilla, chocolate covered donuts and conditioned on dry roasted peanuts.
Black is Beautiful
A vibrant Imperial Stout brewed in collaboration with Brown Hope to bring awareness and fundraise for racial injustice. All proceeds are donated to Brown Hope!
Luscious Lupulin
AMERICAN IPA / 6.5% ABV / 77 IBU Light malt sweetness with notes of grapefruit, lemon grass and pine
Silver Machine II
An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in IPA with a mango and tropical fruit notes.
Hello Again
SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma
Patio Pale Ale
PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
Proper Pilsner
PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
Mo-Haze-ic
2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
Straight Outta Portland
WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish.
Full Spectrum Cold IPA
Uses Mosaic Spectrum, a new hop product that wants to equate itself as "liquid dry hopping" meaning it has intense aromatic properties
Tommy and The Lumens Pale
Made for an Indie Hops event at OMSI, this Pale Ale features a new hop, Luminosa, that features notes of papaya, guava, and candied orange peel.
Pinot Nouveau
This Norwegian farmhouse beer aged in Pinot Noir barrels forms the ultimate beer-wine hybrid.
Greater Gatsby Saison
With a pinkish hue, this plum infused farmhouse ale balances fruit, clove-line notes and tartness.
Send It Sour
bright pink in color, this sour uses raspberries and key lime juice to create a tart, sweet and bright flavor.
Cannonball NW Red Ale
A competition batch of our award winning fall classic – Rich with flavors of caramel, toffee, and dark fruit.
Late to Munich
Festbier ABV: 5.8% IBU: 20 A crisp beer highlighting a malt presence without being too heavy or filling, perfect for all holiday festivities!
Hopfire IIPA
Tropical notes of ripe mango and passionfruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, lime, with hints of pine and strawberry
BA Scotch Ale
Barrel Aged Scotch Ale 10.0% 15 IBU
Bottled/Canned
Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider
Crisp dry hard apple cider
Athletic IPA
Athletic brewing Company Non-Alcoholic IPA
Athletic Golden
Athletic Brewing Company Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale
Rev Nat's Revival - Semi Sweet Apple Cider
Semi-sweet hard apple cider
Rev Nat's Sour Cherry
Sour Cherry apple cider
Can Pour Frankie
Imperial Stout - 11.8% ABV - 60 IBU Easy drinking with notes of dried fruit and Belgian chocolate
City Brew Tour Beer
Between Bread
Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger patty, kale and arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, red pepper aioli and goat cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo blue cheese sauce, grilled chicken, Rogue smokey blue cheese, romaine, green onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, flour tortilla
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, house made pickles, honey mustard sauce, and shredded iceberg lettuce.
Good Time Combo (18)
Smash Burger or Veggie Burger with an option of Fries or a House Salad + a 16oz Beer sub specialty beer +1, add bacon +3, make is a double +4
Migration Burger
1/2 pound local chuck patty, arugula, chili jam, candied prosciutto, Rogue creamery smokey blue, Mama lil’s aioli *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Smash Burger
4oz Smash Patty, white American cheese, pickles, grilled onion, shredded iceberg lettuce, house sauce add bacon +4 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
*Special* Broccoli Cheddar Soup + Grilled Cheese
sourdough bread, smash patty, cheddar, american, and swiss cheese, pickles, grilled onion and house sauce
Bites
Broccoli & Sprouts
Smokey bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, shaved parmesan
General Tso's Wings
General Tso’s sauce, Thai chilis, green onions, peanuts
Nachos
House-made Tillamook Queso, salsa, , jalapeños, black beans, crema, cilantro add roasted chicken +4 add crispy chicken +4.5 add guac +3.5
Pretzel Twists
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso
Shoestring Fries
Served with Ketchup
Plates
*Special* Delicata Squash Soup & Grilled Cheese
Black Bean Quesadilla
Spinach tortilla, house roasted black beans, Tillamook cheddar, lime cilantro Crema, guacamole add chicken +4 add guac +3.5
Comfort Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, guacamole, Crema, cilantro, house salsa, chips, Cotija add chicken +4 , extra guacamole +3.5
Mac & Cheese
2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Cavatappi pasta, 4 aged Tillamook cheddars, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, green onions add bacon lardons +3
Tenders Plate
Buttermilk fried chicken, mama lil’s slaw, jalapeño cheddar, cornbread, served with fries and choice of bbq sauce or ranch
Salads
Caesar - Large
Kale arugula blend, croutons, hazelnuts, white balsamic caesar
Caesar - Small
Kale arugula blend, croutons, hazelnuts, white balsamic caesar
House Salad - Large
Carrots, red onions, cucumbers, sherry vinaigrette
House Salad - Small
Carrots, red onions, cucumbers, sherry vinaigrette
Seasonal Salad
Roasted Delicata squash on a bed of kale and arugula, with dried cranberries, hazel nuts, red onion, goat cheese and a maple Dijon dressing.
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders
House breaded buttermilk chicken breast.
Grilled Cheese
White American cheese on sourdough bread
Kids Burger
Local ground chuck, white American cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles, white cheddar cheese sauce
Fruit & Veggies with Ranch
Seasonal assortment of fruits and vegetables with house-made Ranch.
Kids Fries
Served with Ketchup
Side/Add-ons
Aoli / House Sauce
House-made
Bacon
Strip Bacon
BBQ Sauce
House-Made BBQ
Beyond Patty
Bleu Cheese Dressing
House-made Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Burger Patty*
Local chuck burger patty *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cesear Dressing
Cheese - American
Cheese - Bleu
Cheese - Cheddar Blend
Cookies
Crema
House-made
Crispy Chicken
Guacamole
House-made
Honey Mustard
Jalapeños
Mayo
Ranch
House-made
Roasted Chicken
House-made
Salsa
House-made
Stone Mustard
Tillamook Queso
House-made
Tortilla Chips
Tillamook Queso
Liquor
Balvenie - 12 yr DoubleWood Scotch Whiskey
The Balvenie DoubleWood single malt whisky gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt whisky.
Camp 1805 Rum
Made from the best sugar from Hawaii, this clear rum is perfect for summertime drinks.
Espolon Tequila Blanco
Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, Espolòn Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile.
Four Roses - Bourbon
Enjoy this smooth and mellow Bourbon with its long and soft finish. Savor its unique aromas and flavors in your favorite Bourbon cocktail, on the rocks, or with a splash.
Pendleton
Pendleton Whisky is an oak barrel-aged whisky distilled in Canada using the finest ingredients. Before bottling, glacier-fed spring water is added from Mt. Hood (Oregon’s highest peak). Pendleton Whisky delivers an uncommonly smooth taste and rich, complex flavor.
Ransom Gin
Artisan crafted spirit from McMinnville, Oregon.
Stein - Straight Rye
Stein’s Rye Whiskey is perfect served neat, as well as a fine addition to any one of these classic cocktails.
Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey
Suntory Whisky Toki brings together old and new -the House of Suntory's proud heritage and its innovative spirit- to create blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless.
Volstead Vodka
Handcrafted in Portland, Oregon using all-American neutral grain spirit and pure Cascade mountain water
Whiskey Beer Pairings
Pairing 1 - Four Roses
Four Roses bourbon paired with 10.5oz Patio Pale
Pairing 2 - Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey
2oz Suntory Japanese Whiskey with 10.5oz Straight Outta Portland IPA
Pairing 3 - Stein Rye Whiskey
2oz Stein Straight Rye Whiskey with 10.5oz Patio Pale
Pairing 4 - Balvenie 12 Year DoubleWood Scotch Whiskey
2oz Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year with 10.5oz Pilsner
Cocktails
Dirty Shirley
Volstead Vodka, sprite and grenadine
Margarita
Esplon tequila, triple sec, simple syrup and lime juice ** Make it Spicy Add Jalapeño
Old Fashioned
4 Roses burbon, simple syrup, and bitters
Mexican Candy Shot
Bloody Mary
Spicy bloody with volstead vodka, garnished with mama lils asparagus, and a pimento olive.
Negroni
A Classic Negroni with Ransom Gin and an orange twist.
Hot Toddy
Pendleton Toddy perfect for cold days, with honey, cinnamon, bitters and lemon.
Spiced Whiskey Sour
Four Roses Bourbon, lemon, spiced cranberry juice, and soda water
Wine
NA Beverages
Packaged Beer
Cannonball Red
Hello Again - Session IPA
SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma
Hopfire IIPA
Hopfire - IIPA - 19.2 oz
Pinot Nouveau
Frankie
IMPERIAL STOUT / 11.8% ABV / 60 IBU Easy drinking with notes of dried fruit and Belgian Chocolate
Cabra Migrator DB Bottle
A full body feel with a smokey clove-like quality aged on Amburana wood. Brewed by our ladies, they put a twist on this German style classic
Lost in Space
Game Food
Game Draft Beers
Accessories
Hats
Hoodies
Jackets
T-Shirts
Patio Time Tee (Blue)
Anniversary
Army Green Migration
Colors of Love
Green and Black Logo
Green and Pink Logo
Long Sleeve Sport
M Pocket Tee
Mural Tee (Cream)
Mural Tee (Lavendar)
Pride (Black)
Sports Tee
Support Your Local ( Red)
*NEW* Red Sports Tee
1/2 bbls
1/4 bbls
1/6 bbls
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We believe that every beer we make has the power to ignite a conversation. To bring an idea to life. To bring people together. We invite you to share in our values of community, chasing dreams and passion for great beer!
2828 Northeast Glisan Street, Portland, OR 97232