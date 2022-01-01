Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Migration Brewing - Williams 3947 N Williams

review star

No reviews yet

3947 N Williams

Portland, OR 97227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Between Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, rogue creamery smokey blue cheese, romaine, green onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes

Classic Burger*

$14.00

Local chuck, American cheese, romaine, tomato, pickles, red onion, house sauce add bacon +3 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Migration Burger*

$18.00

1/2 pound local chuck patty, arugula, chili jam, candied prosciutto, Rogue creamery smokey blue, Mama lil’s aioli *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Mama lil’s pimento cheese, citrus slaw, pickles, ciabatta roll

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Edamame veggie patty, American cheese, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, pickles, house sauce

Bites

Broccoli & Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, parmesan

Nachos

$14.00

Tillamook Queso, salsa, jalapeños, black beans, cilantro line Crema, cilantro

Pretzel Twists

$9.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Served with Ketchup

General Tso's Wings

$16.00

Hoisin sauce, Thai chilis, sesame seeds, green onions, peanuts

Plates

Black Bean Quesadilla

$13.00

Served with Crema

Comfort Bowl

$13.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, guacamole, Crema, cilantro, house salsa, chips, Cotija add chicken +4 , extra guacamole +4

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Tillamook cheddar, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, scallions

Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

Served with Jalepeño Corn Bread, Mama lil's slaw and Fries. Choice of BBQ or Ranch

Zeph's Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar - Small

$11.00

Caesar - Large

$13.00

House Salad - Small

$10.00

House Salad - Large

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

House breaded buttermilk chicken breast

Fruit & Veggies with Ranch

$5.00

Seasonal assortment of fruits and vegetables with house-made Ranch

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough bread

Kids Burger

$9.00

Local ground chuck, Tillamook cheddar cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi noodles, white cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Fries

$5.00

Served with Ketchup

Side/Add-ons

Bacon

$3.00

Strip Bacon

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Burger Patty*

$4.00

Local chuck burger patty *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Extra Cheese - American

$1.00

Extra Cheese - Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Extra Cheese - Cheddar Blend

$2.00

Crema

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.00

House Aoli

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Queso - Ramekin

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa - Ramekin

$2.00

Side Fruit & Veggies

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Brunch Menu (Sat. and Sun. Only)

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, Guac, Rice, Crispy Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Salsa Verde, Hot Sauce, Cotija, Crema Drizzle and Cilantro

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Medium Egg, 1/3 lb Patty, Arugula, Mama Lil's Sauce, Green Onion, Chili Jam, Fried Red Onion

Pancake Stacks

$5.00+

Fluffy pancakes formulated with our own special batter mixture! Get em' individially or get em stacked...you'll love em' either way!

Liquor

Buffalo Trace Whiskey

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years.

Highwest Campfire Whiskey

$14.00

High West Campfire is the world's finest blend of scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys. A very unusual, distinctive, yet delicious whiskey.

Pendleton Whiskey

$12.00

Pendleton Whisky is an oak barrel-aged whisky distilled in Canada using the finest ingredients. Before bottling, glacier-fed spring water is added from Mt. Hood (Oregon’s highest peak). Pendleton Whisky delivers an uncommonly smooth taste and rich, complex flavor.

Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Suntory Whisky Toki brings together old and new -the House of Suntory's proud heritage and its innovative spirit- to create blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless.

Four Roses Bourbon

$8.00

Monopolowa Vodka

$8.00

Shine Gin

$8.00Out of stock

Jimador

$12.00

Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, Espolòn Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile.

Ransom Gin

$12.00

Artisan crafted spirit from McMinnville, Oregon.

Camp 1805 Rum

$12.00

Made from the best sugar from Hawaii, this clear rum is perfect for summertime drinks.

Rittenhouse Rye - Bonded

$15.50

Stein’s Rye Whiskey is perfect served neat, as well as a fine addition to classic cocktails.

Whiskey Beer Pairings

Pairing 1 - Buffalo Trace

$12.00

2oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon with 10.5oz Patio Pale

Pairing 2 - Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey

$13.50

2oz Suntory Japanese Whiskey with 10.5oz Straight Outta Portland IPA

Pairing 3 - Stein Rye Whiskey

$15.50

2oz Stein Straight Rye Whiskey with 10.5oz Patio Pale

Pairing 4 - Balvenie 12 Year DoubleWood Scotch Whiskey

$18.50

2oz Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year with 10.5oz Pilsner

Pairing 5 - Highwest Campfire Whiskey

$19.50

2oz Highwest Campfire Whiskey with 10.5oz Patio Pale

Cocktails

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Spiced honey and Portland local Stein Bourbon put a unique stamp on this comforting classic

Negroni

$12.00

Bold citrus Punt e Mes vermouth and bittersweet Campari balancing on top of a bright, clean American gin

Bees Knees

$12.00

Refined gin sour using modern gin with citrus and floral profiles to bolster the lemon and honey notes

Boulevardier

$12.00

Strong citrus, almost juicy Punt e Mes joining with herbal Campari and straightforward Stein Bourbon make a three-way tie for intense but complimentary flavors

Margarita

$12.00

Julio Bermejo's modern classic featuring agave nectar and our personal addition of Cointreau.

Lemon Drop

$12.00

A light, crisp, and refreshing classic; ginger demerara or pomegranate reduction are also available to add a different take

Ginger Collins

$12.00

Shine gin and house made ginger simple accent this classic cocktail

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Michelada

$8.00

Proper Pilsner and our house Bloody Mary mixer, salted rim as an option

India Pale Aperol

$12.00

Aperol, lemon juice, and our Straight Outta Portland IPA

Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can)

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can)

$7.00

Underwood Rose (Can)

$7.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

NA Beverages

Caldera Root Beer

$3.75

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Premium Mocktail

$8.00

Brunch

Michelada

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

India Pale Aperol

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Prosecco Sour

$10.00

Draft Beer

Proper Pilsner

$3.00+

PILSNER / ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30 Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Late to Munich

$3.00+

FESTBIER / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 A medium bodied, clean, German lager with moderate malt flavor and light hop characteristic. Using floor-malted Weyermann Barke Pilsner and Munich malts, it has a slight toasty-doughy aroma and impression of sweetness, while the hops provide a subtle herbal and floral flavor. A crisp celebratory beer highlighting a malt presence without being heavy or filling make it very drinkable for all festivities!

Patio Pale

$3.00+

PALE ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 55 Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Hello Again - Session IPA

$3.50+

Straight Outta Portland

$3.00+

WEST COAST IPA / ABV: 7.3% / IBU: 69 Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Luscious Lupulin

$3.00+

DRY-HOPPED IPA / ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 77 Hoppy Goodness! This dry-hopped IPA exused big citrusy aromatics followed by a well balanced blend of Centenial, Simcoe and Cluster Hops. Coupled with 3 different grains including Honey and Munich malts, this beer is simply luscious!

Mo-Haze-Ic

$3.00+

HAZY IPA/ ABV: 6.1% / IBU: 44 Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Hop Fire IIPA

$3.50+

IMPERIAL IPA / ABV: 6.5% / IBU : 32 Tropical notes of ripe mango and passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry

Silver Machine IPA 2

$3.50+

WEST COAST IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU:48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in IPA with a mango and tropical fruit notes.

Full Spectrum Cold IPA

$3.50+

COLD IPA / ABV: 6.8% / IBU: 41 Cold IPAs are a style we have experimented with over the past two years. Our next version of Cold IPA utilizes a new hop ingredient called Spectrum. Extracted from hops (in this case Mosaic hops), Spectrum is being touted as a “liquid dry-hop”. All the great flavor and aroma, without any vegetal matter so as to increase yield on heavily dry-hopped beers. We wanted a beer with a light body to allow us to showcase the punchy flavors of two of our favorite hops, Citra and Mosaic, while also seeing if we could achieve better efficiency on our small batch system at The Shop.

Cannonball Red

$3.50+

Pinot Nouveau

$3.50+

BARREL AGED KVIEK WITH GRAPES / ABV: 10% / IBU: 14 This Norwegian farmhouse beer aged in Pinot Noir barrels forms the ultimate beer-wine hybrid

Brandy BA Scotch Ale

$3.00+

BRANDY BARREL AGED SCOTCH ALE / ABV: 10.5% / IBU: 15 Notes of caramelized mission fig and Luxardo cherries, and sun dried raisins with a slight hint of bittersweet cocoa. The brandy barrels help accentuate the malty sweet components of the base beer while also lending a subtle hint of vanilla.

Clover Club

$3.50+

FRUITED WHEAT ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 18 inspired by the clover club cocktail, this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry with notes of juniper and coriander poured on nitro

Send it Sour

$3.00+

KETTLE SOUR / ABV: 5.2% / IBU: 9 Welcome to our rotating Sour Series! This iteration comes to you wrapped in a lovely, puckery package of Raspberry and Lime. A perfect way to celebrate the last few days of beautiful Portland weather!

Greater Gatsby Saison

$3.50+

Coco Peanut Stout

$3.50+

NITRO PASTRY STOUT / ABV: 9% / IBU:45 During the Halloween season, everyone loves a Reese’s peanut butter cup. You make note of who hands out the bigger candy bars and make sure to hit them up. This big confectionery beer leans into the flavors of milk chocolate and peanut flavor by using pale chocolate malt and chocolate covered donuts in the mash as well as being conditioned on dry roasted peanuts. A hint of vanilla helps to create a luxurious body as does the nitrogen to create a frothy thick head and creamy mouthfeel.

Black is Beautiful Stout

$3.50+

IMP STOUT / ABV: 8% / IBU: 35 A vibrant Imperial Stout brewed in collaboration with Brown Hope to bring awareness and fundraise for racial injustice. All proceeds are donated to Brown Hope!

Tommy and the Lumens Pale

$3.50+Out of stock

PALE ALE / ABV: 5.6% / IBU: 37 Made for an Indie Hops event at OMSI, this Pale Ale features a new hop, Luminosa, that features notes of papaya, guava, and candied orange peel.

Lost In Space

$3.50+Out of stock

WEST-COAST IPA / ABV: 6.5%/ IBU: 55 A piney, bitter and resinous IPA, made in collaboration with Laughing Planet Cafe

Ciders

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider 12oz

$7.00

Newtown’s and old-world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard are pressed and fermented on a house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. ABV: 6.7%

Swift Peach Blossom 16oz

$8.00

Round cane berry aromatics, tart raspberry flavor and a crisp semi-dry finish. Clean and perfectly balanced. ABV: 5.9%

Rev Nat's Cider 12oz

$7.50

What began as an investigation into the curious tradition of "New England Style" ciders and initially netted the award-winning and Limited Release Providence Traditional New England, now moves on to this eminently drinkable beverage, especially suited to the colder months. I began with a recipe for the said Providence, but added a fresh burst of appley-ness while still maintaining a vinous and spicy flavor made by fermenting with thousands of pounds of raisins, dark muscovado sugar sourced from Maritius (a tiny island off coast of the larger island of Madagascar, which is itself just off the very large island of Africa, which is a continent floating {more or less} on the ball of Earth, itself an island of humankind among the frigid void of space), cinnamon and nutmeg, and has been sitting on toasted American oak for at least three months. ABV: 6.9%

N/A Options

Athletic IPA 12oz

$6.00

Athletic Golden 12oz

$6.00

Camellia Grove Jasmine Kombucha 12oz

$6.00

Delicate, floral aroma of Jasmine. Tastes like sunshine!

Camellia Grove Meadow Kombucha 12oz

$6.00

Floral aroma with notes of chamomile, rose, and linden flowers. You may need a sun hat!

Ablis Lemon Ginger CBD Soda 12oz

$7.00

Our Lemon Ginger is not your run of the mill ginger beer. Zingy lemon juice pairs perfectly with spicy ginger in this refreshingly chill drink. Our favorite way to enjoy? Right after a killer workout.

Ablis Blood Orange CBD Soda 12oz

$7.00

From a relaxing afternoon on the lake with friends to post-climbing bliss, our Blood Orange Water is the perfect blend of cool, tangy refreshment. The acidity in the blood orange cuts its natural sweetness, all without added sugar. Crack open a can to taste the sparkling difference.

Packaged Beer

Proper Pilsner

Proper Pilsner

$12.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Patio Pale

Patio Pale

$12.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Hello Again - Session IPA

$12.00+
Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA

Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA

$13.00+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Straight Outta Portland - IPA

Straight Outta Portland - IPA

$13.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Hop Fire IIPA

$13.00+

Tropical notes of ripe mango and passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.

HopFire IIPA 19.2oz

$4.50

Cannonball Red

$13.00+

Pinot Nouveau

$12.00

Cabra Migrator

$7.50

Frankie - Stout

$18.00

Packaged Cider

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider

$7.00

Swift Peach Blossom 16oz

$8.00

Round cane berry aromatics, tart raspberry flavor and a crisp semi-dry finish. Clean and perfectly balanced. ABV: 5.9%

Rev Nat's Cider 12oz

$7.50

What began as an investigation into the curious tradition of "New England Style" ciders and initially netted the award-winning and Limited Release Providence Traditional New England, now moves on to this eminently drinkable beverage, especially suited to the colder months. I began with a recipe for the said Providence, but added a fresh burst of appley-ness while still maintaining a vinous and spicy flavor made by fermenting with thousands of pounds of raisins, dark muscovado sugar sourced from Maritius (a tiny island off coast of the larger island of Madagascar, which is itself just off the very large island of Africa, which is a continent floating {more or less} on the ball of Earth, itself an island of humankind among the frigid void of space), cinnamon and nutmeg, and has been sitting on toasted American oak for at least three months. ABV: 6.9%

Packaged N/A

Athletic IPA 12oz

$6.00

Athletic Golden 12oz

$6.00

Camellia Grove Jasmine Kombucha 12oz

$6.00

Delicate, floral aroma of Jasmine. Tastes like sunshine!

Camellia Grove Meadow Kombucha 12oz

$6.00

Floral aroma with notes of chamomile, rose, and linden flowers. You may need a sun hat!

Ablis Lemon Ginger CBD Soda 12oz

$7.00

Our Lemon Ginger is not your run of the mill ginger beer. Zingy lemon juice pairs perfectly with spicy ginger in this refreshingly chill drink. Our favorite way to enjoy? Right after a killer workout.

Ablis Blood Orange CBD Soda 12oz

$7.00

From a relaxing afternoon on the lake with friends to post-climbing bliss, our Blood Orange Water is the perfect blend of cool, tangy refreshment. The acidity in the blood orange cuts its natural sweetness, all without added sugar. Crack open a can to taste the sparkling difference.

Growler Fills

Core Beer Fill (64oz)

$24.00

Core Beer Fill (32oz)

$14.00

Seasonal Beer Fill (64oz)

$28.00

Seasonal Beer Fill (32oz)

$18.00

Barrel-Aged Beer Fill (64oz)

$32.00

Barrel-Aged Beer Fill (32oz)

$22.00

Game Food

General Tso's Wings

$14.00

Hoisin sauce, Thai chilis, sesame seeds, green onions, peanuts

Broccoli & Sprouts

$8.00

Bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Tillamook cheddar, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, scallions

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Served with Ketchup

Nachos

$8.00

Tillamook Queso, salsa, jalapeños, black beans, cilantro line Crema, cilantro

Pretzel Twists

$7.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso

Classic Burger*

$10.00

Local chuck, American cheese, romaine, tomato, pickles, red onion, house sauce add bacon +3 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Edamame veggie patty, American cheese, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, pickles, house sauce

Full Caesar Salad HH

$10.00

White balsamic caesar, kale arugula blend, parmesan crisp, hazelnuts

Full House Salad HH

$10.00

Sweet onion vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, parmesan, croutons

BLAZERS Game Food

(Your Team Is) Trash Wings

$10.00

6 Wings fried, then tossed in BBQ and fried again. Tossed in Hot Sauce and finished with green onion and ranch drizzle.

Dip City

$10.00

Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, and Bread Crumbs served in a cast iron with Tortilla Chips

"Off the Back" Board

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal Meats, Fruits, Nuts and Jam served with toasted bread

Game Draft Beers

Proper Pilsner HH

$6.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Late to Munich HH

$6.00+

FESTBIER / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 A medium bodied, clean, German lager with moderate malt flavor and light hop characteristic. Using floor-malted Weyermann Barke Pilsner and Munich malts, it has a slight toasty-doughy aroma and impression of sweetness, while the hops provide a subtle herbal and floral flavor. A crisp celebratory beer highlighting a malt presence without being heavy or filling make it very drinkable for all festivities!

Patio Pale HH

$6.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Hello Again HH

$6.00+

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

Mo-Haze-Ic HH

$6.00+

2019 GABF MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Straight Outta Portland HH

$6.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

HOPFIRE HH

$6.00

Silver Machine IPA 2 HH

$7.00+

WEST COAST IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU:48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in IPA with a mango and tropical fruit notes.

Luscious Lupulin HH

$6.00+

DRY-HOPPED IPA / ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 77 Hoppy Goodness! This dry-hopped IPA exudes big citrusy aromatics followed by a well balanced blend of Centennial, Simcoe and Cluster Hops. Coupled with 3 different grains including Honey and Munich malts, this beer is simply luscious!

Full Spectrum HH

$7.00+

COLD IPA / ABV: 6.8% / IBU: 41 Cold IPAs are a style we have experimented with over the past two years. Our next version of Cold IPA utilizes a new hop ingredient called Spectrum. Extracted from hops (in this case Mosaic hops), Spectrum is being touted as a “liquid dry-hop”. All the great flavor and aroma, without any vegetal matter so as to increase yield on heavily dry-hopped beers. We wanted a beer with a light body to allow us to showcase the punchy flavors of two of our favorite hops, Citra and Mosaic, while also seeing if we could achieve better efficiency on our small batch system at The Shop.

Cannonball HH

$6.00+

Greater Gatsby Saison HH

$7.00+

SAISON / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 15 With a pinkish hue, this plum infused farmhouse ale balances fruit, clove-line notes and tartness.

Send it Sour HH

$6.00+

KETTLE SOUR / ABV: 5.2% / IBU: 9 Welcome to our rotating Sour Series! This iteration comes to you wrapped in a lovely, puckery package of Raspberry and Lime. A perfect way to celebrate the last few days of beautiful Portland weather!

Clover club HH

$6.00

Pinot HH

$8.00

Brandy BA Scotch Ale HH

$7.00

BRANDY BARREL AGED SCOTCH ALE / ABV: 10.5% / IBU: 15 Notes of caramelized mission fig and Luxardo cherries, and sun dried raisins with a slight hint of bittersweet cocoa. The brandy barrels help accentuate the malty sweet components of the base beer while also lending a subtle hint of vanilla.

Coco Peanut Stout HH

$7.00

NITRO PASTRY STOUT / ABV: 9% / IBU:45 During the Halloween season, everyone loves a Reese’s peanut butter cup. You make note of who hands out the bigger candy bars and make sure to hit them up. This big confectionery beer leans into the flavors of milk chocolate and peanut flavor by using pale chocolate malt and chocolate covered donuts in the mash as well as being conditioned on dry roasted peanuts. A hint of vanilla helps to create a luxurious body as does the nitrogen to create a frothy thick head and creamy mouthfeel.

Tommy and the Lumens Pale HH

$7.00+Out of stock

PALE ALE / ABV: 5.6% / IBU: 37 Made for an Indie Hops event at OMSI, this Pale Ale features a new hop, Luminosa, that features notes of papaya, guava, and candied orange peel.

Lost In Space IPA HH

$7.00+Out of stock

WEST-COAST IPA / ABV: 6.5%/ IBU: 55 A piney, bitter and resinous IPA, made in collaboration with Laughing Planet Cafe

Game Canned Craft

Athletic IPA HH

$5.00

Athletic Golden HH

$5.00

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider HH

$6.00

Swift Peach Blossom HH

$7.00

Rev Nat's Cider HH

$6.50

Game Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can) HH

$6.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can) HH

$6.00

Underwood Rose (Can) HH

$6.00

Merchandise

Glassware - Chalice

$4.00

Glassware - Pilsner

$6.00

Glassware - Pint

$6.00

Glassware - Taster

$3.00

Glassware - Tulip

$7.00

Hat - 5 Panel Aztec - One Size

$18.00

Hat - 5 Panel Little M's- One Size

$18.00

Hat - Beanie

$20.00

Hat - Foam Trucker

$15.00

Yellow Patio Time Hat

$20.00

Sweatshirt - Crew Neck

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Pride Hoodie

$45.00

Sweatshirt - M Hoodie

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Patio Time

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Support Local - Grey

$45.00

Cyrus "Statuesque" Hoodie

$50.00

Hop Fire Vol 4 (Wu Hoodie)

$50.00

T- Shirt Support Local

$20.00

T-Shirt - Blazers Sports Long/Short Tee

$24.00

Colors of Love Shirt

$24.00

Off White Mural Tee

$25.00

Lavender Mural Tee

$25.00

Migration Green Tee

$20.00

Patio Time T-Shirt

$25.00

Rain Jacket

$50.00

Kegs

Keg Choice

Deposits

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Party Pump

$50.00

Yoga + Pint

Beer / Payment Per Person

$5.00

Happy Hour Food

General Tso's Wings

$16.00

Hoisin sauce, Thai chilis, sesame seeds, green onions, peanuts

Broccoli & Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Tillamook cheddar, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, scallions

Nachos

$14.00

Tillamook Queso, salsa, jalapeños, black beans, cilantro line Crema, cilantro

Pretzel Twists

$9.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso

Classic Burger*

$14.00

Local chuck, American cheese, romaine, tomato, pickles, red onion, house sauce add bacon +3 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Edamame veggie patty, American cheese, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, pickles, house sauce

Full Caesar Salad HH

$10.00

White balsamic caesar, kale arugula blend, parmesan crisp, hazelnuts

Full House Salad HH

$10.00

Sweet onion vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, parmesan, croutons

Happy Hour Draft Beer

Proper Pilsner HH

$6.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Patio Pale HH

$6.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Tommy and the Lumens Pale HH

$7.00+Out of stock

PALE ALE / ABV: 5.6% / IBU: 37 Made for an Indie Hops event at OMSI, this Pale Ale features a new hop, Luminosa, that features notes of papaya, guava, and candied orange peel.

Hello Again HH

$6.00+

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

Straight Outta Portland HH

$6.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Luscious Lupulin HH

$6.00+

DRY-HOPPED IPA / ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 77 Hoppy Goodness! This dry-hopped IPA exudes big citrusy aromatics followed by a well balanced blend of Centennial, Simcoe and Cluster Hops. Coupled with 3 different grains including Honey and Munich malts, this beer is simply luscious!

Mo-Haze-Ic HH

$6.00+

2019 GABF MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Hop Fire IIPA HH

$6.00+

Tropical notes of ripe mango and passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry

Pinot Nouveau HH

$8.00

Clover Club HH

$7.00+

Brandy BA Scotch Ale HH

$7.00

BRANDY BARREL AGED SCOTCH ALE / ABV: 10.5% / IBU: 15 Notes of caramelized mission fig and Luxardo cherries, and sun dried raisins with a slight hint of bittersweet cocoa. The brandy barrels help accentuate the malty sweet components of the base beer while also lending a subtle hint of vanilla.

Cannonball HH

$6.00+

Send it Sour HH

$6.00+

KETTLE SOUR / ABV: 5.2% / IBU: 9 Welcome to our rotating Sour Series! This iteration comes to you wrapped in a lovely, puckery package of Raspberry and Lime. A perfect way to celebrate the last few days of beautiful Portland weather!

Greater Gatsby Saison HH

$7.00+

SAISON / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 15 With a pinkish hue, this plum infused farmhouse ale balances fruit, clove-line notes and tartness.

Silver Machine IPA 2 HH

$7.00+

WEST COAST IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU:48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in IPA with a mango and tropical fruit notes.

Lost In Space IPA HH

$7.00+Out of stock

WEST-COAST IPA / ABV: 6.5%/ IBU: 55 A piney, bitter and resinous IPA, made in collaboration with Laughing Planet Cafe

Late to Munich HH

$6.00+

FESTBIER / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 A medium bodied, clean, German lager with moderate malt flavor and light hop characteristic. Using floor-malted Weyermann Barke Pilsner and Munich malts, it has a slight toasty-doughy aroma and impression of sweetness, while the hops provide a subtle herbal and floral flavor. A crisp celebratory beer highlighting a malt presence without being heavy or filling make it very drinkable for all festivities!

Full Spectrum HH

$7.00+

COLD IPA / ABV: 6.8% / IBU: 41 Cold IPAs are a style we have experimented with over the past two years. Our next version of Cold IPA utilizes a new hop ingredient called Spectrum. Extracted from hops (in this case Mosaic hops), Spectrum is being touted as a “liquid dry-hop”. All the great flavor and aroma, without any vegetal matter so as to increase yield on heavily dry-hopped beers. We wanted a beer with a light body to allow us to showcase the punchy flavors of two of our favorite hops, Citra and Mosaic, while also seeing if we could achieve better efficiency on our small batch system at The Shop.

Coco Peanut Stout HH

$7.00

NITRO PASTRY STOUT / ABV: 9% / IBU:45 During the Halloween season, everyone loves a Reese’s peanut butter cup. You make note of who hands out the bigger candy bars and make sure to hit them up. This big confectionery beer leans into the flavors of milk chocolate and peanut flavor by using pale chocolate malt and chocolate covered donuts in the mash as well as being conditioned on dry roasted peanuts. A hint of vanilla helps to create a luxurious body as does the nitrogen to create a frothy thick head and creamy mouthfeel.

Happy Hour Cider/Atheltic

Athletic IPA HH

$5.00

Athletic Golden HH

$5.00

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider HH

$6.00

Swift Peach Blossom HH

$7.00

Rev Nat's Cider HH

$6.50

Happy Hour Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can) HH

$6.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can) HH

$6.00

Underwood Rose (Can) HH

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Patio In North Portland. We look Forward To Hosting You & Your Family

Website

Location

3947 N Williams, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery
Migration Brewing - Williams image
Migration Brewing - Williams image
Migration Brewing - Williams image

Similar restaurants in your area

StormBreaker Brewing - Mississippi
orange star4.7 • 301
832 N Beech St. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Ecliptic Brewing
orange star4.6 • 495
825 N Cook St Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
orange star4.5 • 2,120
820 NE Dekum St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Great Notion Brewing - Alberta
orange starNo Reviews
2204 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
orange starNo Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Bantam Tavern
orange star4.6 • 211
922 NW 21st Ave Portland, WA 97209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston