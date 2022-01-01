- Home
Migration Brewing - Williams 3947 N Williams
No reviews yet
3947 N Williams
Portland, OR 97227
Between Bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, rogue creamery smokey blue cheese, romaine, green onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes
Classic Burger*
Local chuck, American cheese, romaine, tomato, pickles, red onion, house sauce add bacon +3 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Migration Burger*
1/2 pound local chuck patty, arugula, chili jam, candied prosciutto, Rogue creamery smokey blue, Mama lil’s aioli *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mama lil’s pimento cheese, citrus slaw, pickles, ciabatta roll
Veggie Burger
Edamame veggie patty, American cheese, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, pickles, house sauce
Bites
Broccoli & Sprouts
Bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, parmesan
Nachos
Tillamook Queso, salsa, jalapeños, black beans, cilantro line Crema, cilantro
Pretzel Twists
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso
Shoestring Fries
Served with Ketchup
General Tso's Wings
Hoisin sauce, Thai chilis, sesame seeds, green onions, peanuts
Plates
Black Bean Quesadilla
Served with Crema
Comfort Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, guacamole, Crema, cilantro, house salsa, chips, Cotija add chicken +4 , extra guacamole +4
Mac & Cheese
2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Tillamook cheddar, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, scallions
Fried Chicken Plate
Served with Jalepeño Corn Bread, Mama lil's slaw and Fries. Choice of BBQ or Ranch
Zeph's Sausage
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
House breaded buttermilk chicken breast
Fruit & Veggies with Ranch
Seasonal assortment of fruits and vegetables with house-made Ranch
Grilled Cheese
Tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
Kids Burger
Local ground chuck, Tillamook cheddar cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles, white cheddar cheese sauce
Kids Fries
Served with Ketchup
Side/Add-ons
Bacon
Strip Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Burger Patty*
Local chuck burger patty *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Extra Cheese - American
Extra Cheese - Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Extra Cheese - Cheddar Blend
Crema
Guacamole
House Aoli
Jalapeños
Queso - Ramekin
Ranch
Salsa - Ramekin
Side Fruit & Veggies
Tortilla Chips
Ceasar Dressing
Brunch Menu (Sat. and Sun. Only)
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, Guac, Rice, Crispy Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Salsa Verde, Hot Sauce, Cotija, Crema Drizzle and Cilantro
Breakfast Burger
Medium Egg, 1/3 lb Patty, Arugula, Mama Lil's Sauce, Green Onion, Chili Jam, Fried Red Onion
Pancake Stacks
Fluffy pancakes formulated with our own special batter mixture! Get em' individially or get em stacked...you'll love em' either way!
Liquor
Buffalo Trace Whiskey
Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years.
Highwest Campfire Whiskey
High West Campfire is the world's finest blend of scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys. A very unusual, distinctive, yet delicious whiskey.
Pendleton Whiskey
Pendleton Whisky is an oak barrel-aged whisky distilled in Canada using the finest ingredients. Before bottling, glacier-fed spring water is added from Mt. Hood (Oregon’s highest peak). Pendleton Whisky delivers an uncommonly smooth taste and rich, complex flavor.
Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey
Suntory Whisky Toki brings together old and new -the House of Suntory's proud heritage and its innovative spirit- to create blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless.
Four Roses Bourbon
Monopolowa Vodka
Shine Gin
Jimador
Unaged, Blanco is the purest expression of Espolòn tequila. Created in the famed hills of Los Altos, Espolòn Blanco tequila is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile.
Ransom Gin
Artisan crafted spirit from McMinnville, Oregon.
Camp 1805 Rum
Made from the best sugar from Hawaii, this clear rum is perfect for summertime drinks.
Rittenhouse Rye - Bonded
Stein’s Rye Whiskey is perfect served neat, as well as a fine addition to classic cocktails.
Whiskey Beer Pairings
Pairing 1 - Buffalo Trace
2oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon with 10.5oz Patio Pale
Pairing 2 - Suntory Toki - Japanese Whiskey
2oz Suntory Japanese Whiskey with 10.5oz Straight Outta Portland IPA
Pairing 3 - Stein Rye Whiskey
2oz Stein Straight Rye Whiskey with 10.5oz Patio Pale
Pairing 4 - Balvenie 12 Year DoubleWood Scotch Whiskey
2oz Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year with 10.5oz Pilsner
Pairing 5 - Highwest Campfire Whiskey
2oz Highwest Campfire Whiskey with 10.5oz Patio Pale
Cocktails
Hot Toddy
Spiced honey and Portland local Stein Bourbon put a unique stamp on this comforting classic
Negroni
Bold citrus Punt e Mes vermouth and bittersweet Campari balancing on top of a bright, clean American gin
Bees Knees
Refined gin sour using modern gin with citrus and floral profiles to bolster the lemon and honey notes
Boulevardier
Strong citrus, almost juicy Punt e Mes joining with herbal Campari and straightforward Stein Bourbon make a three-way tie for intense but complimentary flavors
Margarita
Julio Bermejo's modern classic featuring agave nectar and our personal addition of Cointreau.
Lemon Drop
A light, crisp, and refreshing classic; ginger demerara or pomegranate reduction are also available to add a different take
Ginger Collins
Shine gin and house made ginger simple accent this classic cocktail
Bloody Mary
Michelada
Proper Pilsner and our house Bloody Mary mixer, salted rim as an option
India Pale Aperol
Aperol, lemon juice, and our Straight Outta Portland IPA
Wine
NA Beverages
Draft Beer
Proper Pilsner
PILSNER / ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30 Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
Late to Munich
FESTBIER / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 A medium bodied, clean, German lager with moderate malt flavor and light hop characteristic. Using floor-malted Weyermann Barke Pilsner and Munich malts, it has a slight toasty-doughy aroma and impression of sweetness, while the hops provide a subtle herbal and floral flavor. A crisp celebratory beer highlighting a malt presence without being heavy or filling make it very drinkable for all festivities!
Patio Pale
PALE ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 55 Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
Hello Again - Session IPA
Straight Outta Portland
WEST COAST IPA / ABV: 7.3% / IBU: 69 Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish
Luscious Lupulin
DRY-HOPPED IPA / ABV: 6.5% / IBU: 77 Hoppy Goodness! This dry-hopped IPA exused big citrusy aromatics followed by a well balanced blend of Centenial, Simcoe and Cluster Hops. Coupled with 3 different grains including Honey and Munich malts, this beer is simply luscious!
Mo-Haze-Ic
HAZY IPA/ ABV: 6.1% / IBU: 44 Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
Hop Fire IIPA
IMPERIAL IPA / ABV: 6.5% / IBU : 32 Tropical notes of ripe mango and passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry
Silver Machine IPA 2
WEST COAST IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU:48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in IPA with a mango and tropical fruit notes.
Full Spectrum Cold IPA
COLD IPA / ABV: 6.8% / IBU: 41 Cold IPAs are a style we have experimented with over the past two years. Our next version of Cold IPA utilizes a new hop ingredient called Spectrum. Extracted from hops (in this case Mosaic hops), Spectrum is being touted as a “liquid dry-hop”. All the great flavor and aroma, without any vegetal matter so as to increase yield on heavily dry-hopped beers. We wanted a beer with a light body to allow us to showcase the punchy flavors of two of our favorite hops, Citra and Mosaic, while also seeing if we could achieve better efficiency on our small batch system at The Shop.
Cannonball Red
Pinot Nouveau
BARREL AGED KVIEK WITH GRAPES / ABV: 10% / IBU: 14 This Norwegian farmhouse beer aged in Pinot Noir barrels forms the ultimate beer-wine hybrid
Brandy BA Scotch Ale
BRANDY BARREL AGED SCOTCH ALE / ABV: 10.5% / IBU: 15 Notes of caramelized mission fig and Luxardo cherries, and sun dried raisins with a slight hint of bittersweet cocoa. The brandy barrels help accentuate the malty sweet components of the base beer while also lending a subtle hint of vanilla.
Clover Club
FRUITED WHEAT ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 18 inspired by the clover club cocktail, this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry with notes of juniper and coriander poured on nitro
Send it Sour
KETTLE SOUR / ABV: 5.2% / IBU: 9 Welcome to our rotating Sour Series! This iteration comes to you wrapped in a lovely, puckery package of Raspberry and Lime. A perfect way to celebrate the last few days of beautiful Portland weather!
Greater Gatsby Saison
Coco Peanut Stout
NITRO PASTRY STOUT / ABV: 9% / IBU:45 During the Halloween season, everyone loves a Reese’s peanut butter cup. You make note of who hands out the bigger candy bars and make sure to hit them up. This big confectionery beer leans into the flavors of milk chocolate and peanut flavor by using pale chocolate malt and chocolate covered donuts in the mash as well as being conditioned on dry roasted peanuts. A hint of vanilla helps to create a luxurious body as does the nitrogen to create a frothy thick head and creamy mouthfeel.
Black is Beautiful Stout
IMP STOUT / ABV: 8% / IBU: 35 A vibrant Imperial Stout brewed in collaboration with Brown Hope to bring awareness and fundraise for racial injustice. All proceeds are donated to Brown Hope!
Tommy and the Lumens Pale
PALE ALE / ABV: 5.6% / IBU: 37 Made for an Indie Hops event at OMSI, this Pale Ale features a new hop, Luminosa, that features notes of papaya, guava, and candied orange peel.
Lost In Space
WEST-COAST IPA / ABV: 6.5%/ IBU: 55 A piney, bitter and resinous IPA, made in collaboration with Laughing Planet Cafe
Ciders
Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider 12oz
Newtown’s and old-world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard are pressed and fermented on a house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. ABV: 6.7%
Swift Peach Blossom 16oz
Round cane berry aromatics, tart raspberry flavor and a crisp semi-dry finish. Clean and perfectly balanced. ABV: 5.9%
Rev Nat's Cider 12oz
What began as an investigation into the curious tradition of "New England Style" ciders and initially netted the award-winning and Limited Release Providence Traditional New England, now moves on to this eminently drinkable beverage, especially suited to the colder months. I began with a recipe for the said Providence, but added a fresh burst of appley-ness while still maintaining a vinous and spicy flavor made by fermenting with thousands of pounds of raisins, dark muscovado sugar sourced from Maritius (a tiny island off coast of the larger island of Madagascar, which is itself just off the very large island of Africa, which is a continent floating {more or less} on the ball of Earth, itself an island of humankind among the frigid void of space), cinnamon and nutmeg, and has been sitting on toasted American oak for at least three months. ABV: 6.9%
N/A Options
Athletic IPA 12oz
Athletic Golden 12oz
Camellia Grove Jasmine Kombucha 12oz
Delicate, floral aroma of Jasmine. Tastes like sunshine!
Camellia Grove Meadow Kombucha 12oz
Floral aroma with notes of chamomile, rose, and linden flowers. You may need a sun hat!
Ablis Lemon Ginger CBD Soda 12oz
Our Lemon Ginger is not your run of the mill ginger beer. Zingy lemon juice pairs perfectly with spicy ginger in this refreshingly chill drink. Our favorite way to enjoy? Right after a killer workout.
Ablis Blood Orange CBD Soda 12oz
From a relaxing afternoon on the lake with friends to post-climbing bliss, our Blood Orange Water is the perfect blend of cool, tangy refreshment. The acidity in the blood orange cuts its natural sweetness, all without added sugar. Crack open a can to taste the sparkling difference.
Packaged Beer
Growler Fills
Game Food
General Tso's Wings
Hoisin sauce, Thai chilis, sesame seeds, green onions, peanuts
Broccoli & Sprouts
Bacon, jalapeño vinaigrette, parmesan
Mac & Cheese
2018 & 2019 MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL WINNER Tillamook cheddar, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, scallions
Shoestring Fries
Served with Ketchup
Nachos
Tillamook Queso, salsa, jalapeños, black beans, cilantro line Crema, cilantro
Pretzel Twists
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made Tillamook Queso
Classic Burger*
Local chuck, American cheese, romaine, tomato, pickles, red onion, house sauce add bacon +3 , make it a double +4 *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Veggie Burger
Edamame veggie patty, American cheese, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, pickles, house sauce
Full Caesar Salad HH
White balsamic caesar, kale arugula blend, parmesan crisp, hazelnuts
Full House Salad HH
Sweet onion vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, parmesan, croutons
BLAZERS Game Food
(Your Team Is) Trash Wings
6 Wings fried, then tossed in BBQ and fried again. Tossed in Hot Sauce and finished with green onion and ranch drizzle.
Dip City
Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, and Bread Crumbs served in a cast iron with Tortilla Chips
"Off the Back" Board
Seasonal Meats, Fruits, Nuts and Jam served with toasted bread
Game Draft Beers
Game Canned Craft
Game Wine
Merchandise
Glassware - Chalice
Glassware - Pilsner
Glassware - Pint
Glassware - Taster
Glassware - Tulip
Hat - 5 Panel Aztec - One Size
Hat - 5 Panel Little M's- One Size
Hat - Beanie
Hat - Foam Trucker
Yellow Patio Time Hat
Sweatshirt - Crew Neck
Sweatshirt - Pride Hoodie
Sweatshirt - M Hoodie
Sweatshirt - Patio Time
Sweatshirt - Support Local - Grey
Cyrus "Statuesque" Hoodie
Hop Fire Vol 4 (Wu Hoodie)
T- Shirt Support Local
T-Shirt - Blazers Sports Long/Short Tee
Colors of Love Shirt
Off White Mural Tee
Lavender Mural Tee
Migration Green Tee
Patio Time T-Shirt
Rain Jacket
Kegs
Yoga + Pint
Happy Hour Cider/Atheltic
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Best Patio In North Portland. We look Forward To Hosting You & Your Family
3947 N Williams, Portland, OR 97227