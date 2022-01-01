Migration Brewing - Williams 3947 N Williams

Rev Nat's Cider 12oz

$7.50

What began as an investigation into the curious tradition of "New England Style" ciders and initially netted the award-winning and Limited Release Providence Traditional New England, now moves on to this eminently drinkable beverage, especially suited to the colder months. I began with a recipe for the said Providence, but added a fresh burst of appley-ness while still maintaining a vinous and spicy flavor made by fermenting with thousands of pounds of raisins, dark muscovado sugar sourced from Maritius (a tiny island off coast of the larger island of Madagascar, which is itself just off the very large island of Africa, which is a continent floating {more or less} on the ball of Earth, itself an island of humankind among the frigid void of space), cinnamon and nutmeg, and has been sitting on toasted American oak for at least three months. ABV: 6.9%