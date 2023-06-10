Miguelito's Cocina 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4

A map showing the location of Miguelito's Cocina 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4View gallery

Main Menu

Los Burritos

Con Todo Burrito

$13.10

Choose your favorite meat. Guacamole and sour cream

Sencillo Burrito

$12.00

Choose your favorite meat

Sin Carne Burrito

$12.00

The meatless burrito! Guacamole and sour cream

Solo Vegetariano Burrito

$11.35

The vegan burrito! Guacamole, black beans, and white rice

Pescado Burrito

$13.95

Lightly breaded tilapia fish fillet, shredded cabbage, avocado, cilantro, blend cheese, house chipotle dressing, and lime

Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo Con Huevos

$12.45

Ground Mexican sausage and eggs

Machaca Con Huevos

$12.45

Pulled beef and pork and eggs

Jamon Con Huevos

$12.45

Ham and eggs

Tacos

Street Tacos

$5.40+

American Tacos

$5.40+

Pastor ( Marinated Pork )

$5.40+

Fish Tacos

$5.95+

Dos Camarones Tacos

$11.35

Dos Lengua Tacos ( Beef Tongue )

$11.35

Dos Borrego Tacos ( Lamb )

$11.35

Soup & Salads

Baked Taco Salad

$13.10

Same as totopo salad, but in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, instead of!

Totopo Salad

$13.10

Served over tortilla chips, beans, romaine lettuce, cheese, your favorite choice of meat, pico de gallo guacamole, and sour cream

Asado Salad

$12.45

Fresh mix greens, grilled chicken slice avocado, two cheese blend, pico de gallo, and house cilantro dressing

Aguacate Salad

$12.45

A whole sliced ripe avocado on top of fresh greens, Monterey cheese, pico de gallo, and house cilantro dressing

Large Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.10

Small Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.35

Grilled chicken and homemade tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth with pico de gallo, Monterrey cheese seasoned sauce, avocado, and squeezed lime

Lamb Soup

$18.50

Enchiladas

Traditional Enchilada

$16.45

Choose your favorite meat, smothered with our house red enchilada sauce and blend cheese, served with rice and beans

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$17.75

Stuffed with shredded chicken then smothered with our house mole sauce and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.75

Two chicken enchiladas smothered with our house tomatillo creamy sauce and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans

Other Specialties

Quesadilla Plate con Carne

$19.95

Quesadilla Plate sin Carne

$18.75

Quesadilla Con Carne

$12.20

Meat and cheese

Quesadilla Sin Carne

$10.75

Chimichanga Con Carne

$11.65

Beans, meat, and cheese

Chimichanga Sin Carne

$10.25

Nachos Con Carne

$13.10

Corn chips topped with cheese, beans, your favorite meat, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Nachos Sin Carne

$11.95

Flautas Picadillo & Chicken

$16.50

Chile Relleno Plate

$18.00

Kids Meals

K- Taco

$10.15

Meat, cheese, and lettuce

K- Burrito

$10.15

Meat, rice, beans, and cheese

K- Enchilada

$10.15

Meat, rice, and beans

K- Nachitos con Carne

$10.15

Meat, beans, and cheese

K - Nachitos sin Carne

$9.25

K- Quesadilla con Carne

$10.15

Meat and cheese

K - Quesadilla sin Carne

$9.25

A La Carte

Side Meat

$6.85

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.95

Side Beans

$4.95

Side Rice

$4.95

Side Guacamole

$4.95

Side Sour Cream

$2.35

Side Chips

$3.95

Side Half Chips

$2.50

Side Chips and Guac

$8.25

Side Chips and Pico

$5.25

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Side Chips and Beans

$6.45

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.35

Side Tortillas

$2.35

Side Cheese

$2.35

Side Hot Salsa

$3.50

Side Enchilada Traditional

$5.95

Side Chicken Mole Enchilada

$6.95

Side Chicken Enchilada Suiza

$6.95

Side Mole or Enchilada Sauce

$6.95

Side of Chile Relleno

$9.95

Adds on / Extras

X - Meat

$4.95

X - Beans

$1.85

X - Rice

$1.85

X - Guacamole

$2.90

X - Avocado

$2.90

X - Sour Cream

$1.60

X - Cheese

$1.60

X - 1/2 Guacamole

$1.80

X - 1/2 Avocado

$1.80

X - 1/2 Sour Cream

$1.15

X - 1/2 Cheese

$1.15

X - Jalapenos

$1.60

X - Pico de Gallo

$1.60

X - Lettuce

$1.60

X - Cabbage

$1.60

X - Cilantro

$0.50

X - Onions

$0.50

X - Mole Sauce

$2.75

X - Smothered Burrito

$3.95

Sub for Lengua or Borrego

$2.95

Desserts

Flan

$4.50

Empanada ( each )

$1.45

Dozen Empanadas

$16.50

Bag Charge

X- Small Bag Charge

$0.10

Small Bag Charge

$0.25

Med Bag Charge

$0.45

Large Bag Charge

$0.65

Soft Drinks

Bottled & Canned

Coca Cola Mexicana

$4.50

Coca Cola Mexicana Half Litter

$5.25

Bottled Sprite

$4.50

Fanta Mexicana

$4.50

Fanta Mexicana Half Litter

$5.25

Jarritos

$4.50

Sidral Mundet

$4.50

Sangria Senorial

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Canned Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.95

Nantucket Juice

$4.50

Bottled Ice Tea

$4.50

Plain Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Fountain Drink

Fountain Soda

$2.95+

Agua Fresca

$3.75+

Grab and Serve

Enchiladas Tray

$99.00

PLEASE ALLOW ONE HOUR FOR PREPARATION. 20 signature enchiladas choice of filling: chicken, picadillo beef, or cheese. Choice of sauce: traditional red mole or green tomatillo suiza style

Miguelito's Sampler

$95.00

PLEASE ALLOW ONE HOUR FOR PREPARATION. 10 individual burrito halves, 10 mini grilled ground beef chimichangas, and 16 grilled cheese quesadillas portions. Chips and salsa

Taquiza

$95.00

PLEASE ALLOW ONE HOUR FOR PREPARATION. 20 tacos - 5 carne asada, 5 fish tilapia, 5 pastor pork, and 5 pulled chicken. Chips and salsa

Chicken Enchiladas Suizas SP

Friday Specials (Copy)

Friday Chicken Enchiladas Suizas

$16.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

