Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas
461 Reviews
$$
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Popular Items
HOUSE/SANGRIA/TOGO
GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!
GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!
GAL SKINNY
GALLON SANGRIA
1/2 GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!
1/2 GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!
1/2 GAL SKINNY
1/2 GALLON SANGRIA
16OZ HOUSE MARGARITA
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!
16OZ SIGNAURE MARGARITA
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!
16oz SKINNY
16OZ SANGRIA
CRAFT BEER
APPETIZERS
CHIPS Y TRIO
Chile con queso, salsa veracruz and fresh made salsa
Lg Salsa
Homemade Red Table salsa with fresh chips
Lg Veracruz
Homemade creamy avocado salsa and fresh fried chips
Sm Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
Homemade Guacamole made with fresh avocados, served constructed or deconstructed
Lg Chile Con Queso
Chicharrones
Seasoned fried pork rinds that go great with one of our imported cervezas.
BAJA PICO DE GALLO
Mix of diced mango, avocado, pico de gallo, whole black beans, corn, tossed in our mango lime vinaigrette
Lg Texas Bean Dip
TAPAS
Crab Cake
DEVILED EGGS
Prepared with goat cheese & topped with sun dried tomato
Queso Fundido
Melted Jack cheese, topped with chorizo, roasted poblano pepper & sautéed mushrooms served with hot flour tortillas
Nachos
Refried black beans, melted Jack cheese, guacamole, fresh jalapeño & your choice of Protein
Arroz Con Camaron
Our poblano rice in a rich, creamy cheese sauce, topped with sautéed shrimp & drizzled with a garlic butter sauce
Goat Cheese Balls
Rolled in breadcrumb seasoning & flash-fried, served over Guajillo marinara sauce, then topped with sour cream & cilantro
PK Belly Tapa
Slowly braised, served over a bed of arugula, topped with roasted jalapeño and diced red bell pepper
Langosta Brochettes
Lobster tail, jalapeño & cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, served with lettuce, pico de gallo & habanero ranch for dipping
Ceviche De Camaron
Shrimp, marinated in fresh citrus with diced tomato, onion, corn nuts, cilantro, jalapeño & avocado
Seafood Stuffed Avocado
Half an avocado, fresh or tempura fried, stuffed with blue lump crabmeat & shrimp. Topped with remoulade sauce, then garnished with red bell pepper, onion & jalapeño served on a bed of arugala
SOUPS AND SALADS
Ck Poblano Soup
Made with poblano pepper, cream, onion & tender chicken breast
Ck Tortilla Soup
A creamy broth with chunks of tender chicken breast, tomato, onion, cilantro and corn tortilla
Frijoles Charros Soup
A whole black bean soup prepared with bacon & pico de gallo
Beet Salad
Pickled beets, granny smith apple, crumbled goat cheese and candied pecans on a bed of arugula. Drizzled with balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil
Iceberg Wedge
Smoked bacon, onion & cherry tomatoes. Topped with our freshly made bleu cheese dressing
Tomato Salad
A colorful array of red, yellow & cherry tomatoes topped with figs & crumbled goat cheese. Drizzled with our champagne vinaigrette
Dinner Salad
Green leaf & iceberg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, red bellpepper, avocado & queso fresco. Tossed in our house dressing. Add your choice of protein:
Taco Salad
A flour or corn tortilla shell, filled with green leaf & iceberg lettuce, Mexican street corn, refried black beans, red bell pepper, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, onion, roasted jalapeño & queso fresco. With option of chile con queso or salsa on the side. Choose from the following proteins:
Traditional Tacos
Premium Tacos
Specialty Tacos
Pork Belly Taco Plate
Corn tortilla, with onion, avocado, queso fresco, salsa cruda & cilantro
BLT Taco Plate
Flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & mayo
Surf Y Turf Taco Plate
Flour tortilla with blackened shrimp, steak & potato topped with queso fresco, salsa cruda & cilantro
Portobello Taco Plate
Corn tortillas filled with grilled or tempura fried portobello mushroom, pico de gallo, habanero ranch & queso fresco
Fried Portobello Taco Plate
Filet Mignon Taco Plate
Corn tortilla with steak, bacon, onion, roasted jalapeño, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro
Fried Ck Taco Plate
Flour tortilla with fried chicken breast, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro & habanero ranch sauce
Al Pastor Taco Plate
Corn tortilla, al pastor pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, cilantro, grilled pineapple & queso fresco
Surf Y Turf Single Taco
Pork Belly Single Taco
Fried CK Single Taco
Filet Mignon Single Taco
AL Pastor Single Taco
BLT Single Taco
Portabello Single Taco
Fried Portabello Single Taco
Seafood Tacos
BLK Shrimp Taco Plate
Fried Prepared with corn tortilla Blackened Prepared with flour tortilla Cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, cilantro and your choice of the following seafood items blackened or tempura fried:
Fried Shrimp Taco Plate
FISH BLK Taco Plate
Fried FISH Taco Plate
Mahi Tropical Taco Plate
Corn tortilla, fried or blackened Mahi Mahi, mango, onion, jalapeño, Mexican crema, cilantro & queso fresco
Fried Mahi Tropical Taco Plate
BLK Lobster Taco Plate
Fried Lobster Taco Plate
BLK Shirmp Single Taco
Fried Shrimp Single Taco
FISH BLK Single Taco
FISH Fried Single Taco
Mahi Tropical Single Taco
Fried Mahi Tropical Single Taco
BLK Lobster Single Taco
Fried Lobster Single Taco
Crispy/ Soft Tacos
Ground BF Soft Taco Plate
Ground BF Crispy Taco Plate
Carnita Soft Taco Plate
Carnita Crispy Taco Plate
Pollo Verde Soft Taco Plate
Pollo Verde Crispy Taco Plate
Carnita Crispy Taco
Carnita Soft Taco
Ground Beef Crispy Taco
Ground Beef Soft Taco
Pollo Verde Crispy Taco
Pollo Verde Soft Taco
Taco Combo Plate
Kobe burger or Verde Tamale
Chimichangas
Quesadillas
Flautas
Tostadas
Tacos Miguelitos
ENCHILADAS
ENTOMATADAS
Filled with ground beef, topped with enchilada salsa, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and queso fresco
BARBACOA ENCHILADAS
Filled with tender barbacoa, topped with enchilada salsa, melted Jack cheese, diced onion & cilantro
POLLO VERDE ENCHILADAS
Juicy pollo verde, salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream
JUMBO LUMP CRAB ENCHILADAS
Crab meat, cream cheese topped with melted Jack cheese, a creamy white enchilada sauce, sliced onion, cilantro & sprinkled with essence
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Blackened shrimp, cream cheese topped with melted Jack cheese, a creamy white enchilada sauce, cilantro & sprinkled with essence
CARNITA ENCHILADAS
Tender Carnita de Puerco, melted Jack cheese, salsa verde, avocado & cilantro
TOM Y SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Baby spinach, tomato, melted Jack cheese, topped with a creamy white enchilada sauce & a sprig of cilantro
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Monterrey Jack cheese & chile con queso topped with diced onion
GRILLED CK ENCHILADAS
Juicy grilled chicken, salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream & cilantro
ENCHILADA COMBO
Traditional Burrito
Specialty Burrito
ALAMBRES BURRITO
Steak, chorizo, Jack cheese, red bell pepper, onion, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream in a freshly prepared flour tortilla
PORK BELLY BURRITO
Pork belly, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream & guajillo sauce in a freshly prepared flour tortilla
SURF Y TURF BURRITO
Steak, blackened shrimp, refried beans, potatoes, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & habanero ranch sauce in a freshly prepared flour tortilla
POLLO VERDE Burrito
Freshly prepared flour tortilla, pollo verde, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, Mexican crema, topped with salsa verde and white queso
ENCH ALA CARTE
MISC ALA CARTE
SIDES
SIDE SALAD
SIDE STREET CORN
SIDE PICO
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE FRIES
SIDE RICE
SIDE REFRIED
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE CHILE CON QUESO
SIDE MANGO PICO
SIDE FRIED JALAPENOS
SIDE CHARROS
FLOUR TORTILLAS
CORN TORTILLA
SIDE JACK
1pc FLOUR TORT
1pc CORN TORT
SIDE SALSA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609