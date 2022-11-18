Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

461 Reviews

$$

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd

Tampa, FL 33609

Popular Items

CHIPS Y TRIO
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken Quesdilla

BEVERAGES

Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mt. Dew

$3.25

DR. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

VOSS WATER

$3.00

HOUSE/SANGRIA/TOGO

FOOD PURCHASE MANDATORY WITH ANY ALCOHOL PURCHASE.

GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA

$65.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!

GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA

$85.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!

GAL SKINNY

$100.00

GALLON SANGRIA

$65.00

1/2 GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA

$35.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!

1/2 GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA

$45.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!

1/2 GAL SKINNY

$55.00

1/2 GALLON SANGRIA

$35.00

16OZ HOUSE MARGARITA

$12.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!

16OZ SIGNAURE MARGARITA

$16.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!

16oz SKINNY

$18.00

16OZ SANGRIA

$12.00

CRAFT BEER

BIG TOP HIWAIIAN LION

$7.50

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI

$7.50

FUNKY BUDDAH FLORIDIAN

$7.50

ISLAMORADA CITRUS ALE

$7.50

APPETIZERS

CHIPS Y TRIO

$10.99

Chile con queso, salsa veracruz and fresh made salsa

Lg Salsa

$4.50

Homemade Red Table salsa with fresh chips

Lg Veracruz

$4.95

Homemade creamy avocado salsa and fresh fried chips

Sm Guacamole

$7.95

Lg Guacamole

$12.99

Homemade Guacamole made with fresh avocados, served constructed or deconstructed

Lg Chile Con Queso

$10.99

Chicharrones

$6.25

Seasoned fried pork rinds that go great with one of our imported cervezas.

BAJA PICO DE GALLO

$7.95

Mix of diced mango, avocado, pico de gallo, whole black beans, corn, tossed in our mango lime vinaigrette

Lg Texas Bean Dip

$10.50

TAPAS

Pan seared colossal lump crab meat & served with a spicy sweet honey sriracha sauce, onion, cilantro & red bell pepper

Crab Cake

$19.95

DEVILED EGGS

$7.99

Prepared with goat cheese & topped with sun dried tomato

Queso Fundido

$12.50

Melted Jack cheese, topped with chorizo, roasted poblano pepper & sautéed mushrooms served with hot flour tortillas

Nachos

Refried black beans, melted Jack cheese, guacamole, fresh jalapeño & your choice of Protein

Arroz Con Camaron

$12.50

Our poblano rice in a rich, creamy cheese sauce, topped with sautéed shrimp & drizzled with a garlic butter sauce

Goat Cheese Balls

$11.95

Rolled in breadcrumb seasoning & flash-fried, served over Guajillo marinara sauce, then topped with sour cream & cilantro

PK Belly Tapa

$13.50

Slowly braised, served over a bed of arugula, topped with roasted jalapeño and diced red bell pepper

Langosta Brochettes

$20.95

Lobster tail, jalapeño & cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, served with lettuce, pico de gallo & habanero ranch for dipping

Ceviche De Camaron

$11.50

Shrimp, marinated in fresh citrus with diced tomato, onion, corn nuts, cilantro, jalapeño & avocado

Seafood Stuffed Avocado

$18.95

Half an avocado, fresh or tempura fried, stuffed with blue lump crabmeat & shrimp. Topped with remoulade sauce, then garnished with red bell pepper, onion & jalapeño served on a bed of arugala

SOUPS AND SALADS

Ck Poblano Soup

$6.25

Made with poblano pepper, cream, onion & tender chicken breast

Ck Tortilla Soup

$6.50

A creamy broth with chunks of tender chicken breast, tomato, onion, cilantro and corn tortilla

Frijoles Charros Soup

$4.95

A whole black bean soup prepared with bacon & pico de gallo

Beet Salad

$13.95

Pickled beets, granny smith apple, crumbled goat cheese and candied pecans on a bed of arugula. Drizzled with balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil

Iceberg Wedge

$10.75

Smoked bacon, onion & cherry tomatoes. Topped with our freshly made bleu cheese dressing

Tomato Salad

$11.25

A colorful array of red, yellow & cherry tomatoes topped with figs & crumbled goat cheese. Drizzled with our champagne vinaigrette

Dinner Salad

Green leaf & iceberg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, red bellpepper, avocado & queso fresco. Tossed in our house dressing. Add your choice of protein:

Taco Salad

A flour or corn tortilla shell, filled with green leaf & iceberg lettuce, Mexican street corn, refried black beans, red bell pepper, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, onion, roasted jalapeño & queso fresco. With option of chile con queso or salsa on the side. Choose from the following proteins:

Traditional Tacos

Corn tortilla, with onion, avocado, queso fresco, salsa cruda, cilantro & your choice of the following protein:

Carnita de Puerco Taco Plate

$14.95

Pollo Verde Taco Plate

$14.95

Ground Beef Taco Plate

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$14.95

Carnita single Taco

$5.75

Pollo Verde single Taco

$5.75

Ground Beef Single Taco

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Single Taco

$5.75

Premium Tacos

Corn tortilla, with onion, avocado, queso fresco, salsa cruda, cilantro & your choice of the following protein:

Steak Taco Plate

$15.95

Barbacoa Taco Plate

$15.95

Lengua Taco Plate

$15.95

Steak Single Taco

$6.45

Barbacoa Single Taco

$6.45

Lengua Single Taco

$6.45

Specialty Tacos

Pork Belly Taco Plate

$16.50

Corn tortilla, with onion, avocado, queso fresco, salsa cruda & cilantro

BLT Taco Plate

$14.95

Flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco & mayo

Surf Y Turf Taco Plate

$16.50

Flour tortilla with blackened shrimp, steak & potato topped with queso fresco, salsa cruda & cilantro

Portobello Taco Plate

$13.95

Corn tortillas filled with grilled or tempura fried portobello mushroom, pico de gallo, habanero ranch & queso fresco

Fried Portobello Taco Plate

$13.95

Filet Mignon Taco Plate

$16.85

Corn tortilla with steak, bacon, onion, roasted jalapeño, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro

Fried Ck Taco Plate

$15.50

Flour tortilla with fried chicken breast, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro & habanero ranch sauce

Al Pastor Taco Plate

$15.95

Corn tortilla, al pastor pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, cilantro, grilled pineapple & queso fresco

Surf Y Turf Single Taco

$6.45

Pork Belly Single Taco

$6.45

Fried CK Single Taco

$6.00

Filet Mignon Single Taco

$6.75

AL Pastor Single Taco

$6.45

BLT Single Taco

$5.75

Portabello Single Taco

$5.25

Fried Portabello Single Taco

$5.25

Seafood Tacos

Fried Prepared with corn tortilla Blackened Prepared with flour tortilla Cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, cilantro and your choice of the following seafood items blackened or tempura fried:

BLK Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.50

Fried Prepared with corn tortilla Blackened Prepared with flour tortilla Cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, cilantro and your choice of the following seafood items blackened or tempura fried:

Fried Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.50

FISH BLK Taco Plate

$16.50

Fried FISH Taco Plate

$16.50

Mahi Tropical Taco Plate

$16.50

Corn tortilla, fried or blackened Mahi Mahi, mango, onion, jalapeño, Mexican crema, cilantro & queso fresco

Fried Mahi Tropical Taco Plate

$16.50

BLK Lobster Taco Plate

$22.95

Fried Lobster Taco Plate

$22.95

BLK Shirmp Single Taco

$6.45

Fried Shrimp Single Taco

$6.45

FISH BLK Single Taco

$6.45

FISH Fried Single Taco

$6.45

Mahi Tropical Single Taco

$6.45

Fried Mahi Tropical Single Taco

$6.45

BLK Lobster Single Taco

$10.99

Fried Lobster Single Taco

$10.99

Crispy/ Soft Tacos

Served with lettuce, tomato, Jack cheese and your choice of the following protein:

Ground BF Soft Taco Plate

$13.95

Ground BF Crispy Taco Plate

$13.95

Carnita Soft Taco Plate

$13.95

Carnita Crispy Taco Plate

$13.95

Pollo Verde Soft Taco Plate

$13.95

Pollo Verde Crispy Taco Plate

$13.95

Carnita Crispy Taco

$5.50

Carnita Soft Taco

$5.50

Ground Beef Crispy Taco

$5.50

Ground Beef Soft Taco

$5.50

Pollo Verde Crispy Taco

$5.50

Pollo Verde Soft Taco

$5.50

Taco Combo Plate

Taco combo

$3.95

FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$21.95

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$20.95

PORTOBELLO FAJITAS

$18.95

PORK BELLY FAJITAS

$21.50

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$27.95

MAHI FAJITAS

$21.95

AL PASTOR FAJITAS

$21.50

Kobe burger or Verde Tamale

Kobe Beef Burger

$17.95

Grilled Kobe beef, iceberg lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun. Prepared medium. Served with a side of French fries

Pollo Verde Tamale

$14.85

One large steamed tamale, topped with verde sauce, queso fresco, cilantro and Mexican crema. Served with rice and refried beans

Chimichangas

Large flour tortilla, filled with refried beans and your choice of protein, deep fried and topped with salsa and white queso. Served with rice and refried beans

Steak Chimi

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Chimi

$17.95

Ground Beef Chimi

$16.95

Carnita de Puerco Chimi

$16.95

Pollo Verde Chimi

$16.95

Quesadillas

Large flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese, sautéed mushroom, onion, red bell pepper and your choice of protein. Served with sour cream, guacamole, tomato and a side of rice and refried beans

Steak Quesdilla

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Quesdilla

$16.95

Carnita de Puerco Quesdilla

$15.95

Ground Beef Quesdilla

$15.95

Tom Spinach Quesdilla

$14.95

BLK Shrimp Quesdilla

$16.95

Cheese Quesdilla

$13.95

Flautas

Four flautas topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans

Ground Beef Flautas

$14.95

Carnita de Puerco Flautas

$14.95

Pollo Verde Flautas

$14.95

Tostadas

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, queso fresco and your choice of protein. Served with a cup of frijoles charros

Steak Tostadas

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Tostadas

$15.95

Blackened Shrimp Tostadas

$16.95

Ground Beef Tostadas

$14.95

Carnita de Puerco Tostadas

$14.95

Pollo Verde Tostadas

$14.95

Mahi Mahi (Blackened) Tostadas

$17.50

Mahi Mahi (Fried) Tostadas

$17.50

Tostada Combo

Tacos Miguelitos

Three flour tortilla tacos filled with your choice of protein, rolled and topped with chile con queso, roasted jalapeño and red bell pepper. Served with rice and refried beans

Grilled Chicken Miguelito

$16.95

Blackened Shrimp Miguelito

$17.95

Carnita de Puerco Miguelito

$16.25

Steak Miguelito

$17.95

Ground Beef Miguelito

$16.25

Pollo Verde Miguelito

$16.25

Miguelitos Combo

ENCHILADAS

ENTOMATADAS

$15.50

Filled with ground beef, topped with enchilada salsa, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and queso fresco

BARBACOA ENCHILADAS

$17.95

Filled with tender barbacoa, topped with enchilada salsa, melted Jack cheese, diced onion & cilantro

POLLO VERDE ENCHILADAS

$15.95

Juicy pollo verde, salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream

JUMBO LUMP CRAB ENCHILADAS

$21.95

Crab meat, cream cheese topped with melted Jack cheese, a creamy white enchilada sauce, sliced onion, cilantro & sprinkled with essence

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.95

Blackened shrimp, cream cheese topped with melted Jack cheese, a creamy white enchilada sauce, cilantro & sprinkled with essence

CARNITA ENCHILADAS

$15.95

Tender Carnita de Puerco, melted Jack cheese, salsa verde, avocado & cilantro

TOM Y SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$13.50

Baby spinach, tomato, melted Jack cheese, topped with a creamy white enchilada sauce & a sprig of cilantro

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$12.95

Monterrey Jack cheese & chile con queso topped with diced onion

GRILLED CK ENCHILADAS

$15.95

Juicy grilled chicken, salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream & cilantro

ENCHILADA COMBO

DIN ENCH PLATTER

$4.95

Traditional Burrito

Freshly prepared flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, guajillo sauce & your choice of protein:

Carnita de Puerco Burrito

$11.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$13.95

Al Pastor Pork Burrito

$11.99

Steak Burrito

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.99

Specialty Burrito

ALAMBRES BURRITO

$14.95

Steak, chorizo, Jack cheese, red bell pepper, onion, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream in a freshly prepared flour tortilla

PORK BELLY BURRITO

$14.99

Pork belly, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream & guajillo sauce in a freshly prepared flour tortilla

SURF Y TURF BURRITO

$14.50

Steak, blackened shrimp, refried beans, potatoes, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & habanero ranch sauce in a freshly prepared flour tortilla

POLLO VERDE Burrito

$11.95

Freshly prepared flour tortilla, pollo verde, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, Mexican crema, topped with salsa verde and white queso

BOWLS

Barbacoa Bowl

$14.95

Ground Beef Bowl

$13.95

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.75

Carnita de Puerco Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Steak Bowl

$15.75

Pollo Verde Bowl

$14.50

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$14.95

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$14.95

Blackened Fish Bowl

$15.95

Al Pastor Pork Bowl

$14.95

ENCH ALA CARTE

ALA CARTE ENCH CHEESE

$4.00

ALA CARTE ENCH TOM\ SPIN

$4.30

ALA CARTE ENCH CARNITA

$5.40

ALA CARTE ENCH CRAB

$8.50

ALA CARTE ENCH BBQ

$6.50

ALA CARTE ENCH SHRIMP

$6.00

ALA CARTE ENTOMATADA

$5.50

ALA CARTE ENCH POLLO VERDE

$5.40

ALA CARTE ENCH GRILLED CK

$5.40

MISC ALA CARTE

ALA CHIMI CARN

$14.00

ALA CHIMI GB

$14.00

ALA CHIMI CK

$15.00

ALA CHIMI STK

$16.00

ALA CHIMI POLLO VERDE

$14.00

ALA QUESADILLA

ALA TOSTADA

ALA TACO MIGUELITO

ALA FLAUTA

ALA TAMALE

$10.95

ALA FAJITAS

ADD ONS

STEAK 3oz

$8.95

GRILLED CK 3oz

$5.95

CARNITA 3oz

$7.95

AL PASTOR 3oz

$7.95

BELLY 4oz

$8.95

BARBACOA 3oz

$8.95

FRIED CK 3pc

$5.95

BLK SHRIMP 10pc

$8.95

SHRIMP SKEWER

$9.95

MAHI 2pc

$8.95

CRAB MEAT 2oz

$9.95

GROUND BF 3oz

$5.95

CHORIZO 3oz

$7.95

BACON 3pc

$3.50

SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

SIDE STREET CORN

$4.75

SIDE PICO

$1.99

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.99

SIDE FRIES

$4.25

SIDE RICE

$3.75

SIDE REFRIED

$3.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.75

SIDE CHILE CON QUESO

$2.50

SIDE MANGO PICO

$2.00

SIDE FRIED JALAPENOS

$2.50

SIDE CHARROS

$4.20

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.00

CORN TORTILLA

$1.00

SIDE JACK

$2.75

1pc FLOUR TORT

$0.50

1pc CORN TORT

$0.50

SIDE SALSA

SIDE SALSA

$0.50

SIDE SPICY

$0.50

SIDE CRUDA

$0.50

SIDE VERACRUZ

$0.50

SIDE VERDE

$0.50

SIDE HABANERO RANCH

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE CHAMP VIN

$0.50

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$9.95

Tres Leches

$9.95

Blondie Brownie

$10.95

Brownie

$10.95

Sopapillas

$10.95

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.95

Birthday Ice Cream

$2.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
