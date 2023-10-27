- Home
- Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - East Cheyenne
Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill East Cheyenne
110 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Full Menu
Appetizers
We use the freshest of avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, chopped jalapeño peppers, lime juice, and a special blend of sea salt, pepper, and garlic
Tasty and creamy pepper jack cheese dip, served hot with our crispy home made tortilla chips
Refried beans, shredded lettuce, mixed shredded cheese, sliced jalapeños peppers, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. All piled high on corn tortilla chips
Fajita vegetables mixed with steak, chicken, and shrimp over tortilla chips and queso dip
Shredded chicken rolled in flour tortillas and fried until golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
Shrimp marinated in tangy lime juice tossed with tomato, cilantro, and onions; garnished with sliced avocados and a fresh lime wedge. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consumi
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted mixed shredded cheeses and your "Choice of meat", garnished with shredded lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp and sautéed vegetables topped with queso dip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail made with clamato juice, ketchup, chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, fresh jalapeño peppers, cilantro, diced avocados, lime juice, and spices. Served with saltine crackers
Soups & Salads
Our delicious homemade chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla chips
Large flour tortilla fried into a tostada shell seated on refried beans. Tossed with crispy greens, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of meat and dressing
Served over crispy greens, tomatoes, sautéed bell peppers, sliced onions, sliced avocado, and your choice of dressing
Seasonal mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado, queso fresco, and your choice of dressing
Combo Options
Burritos Choices
A large flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, shredded mixed cheese, Mexican rice, and your choice of meat: ground beef, carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or green chile pork. Smothered with red sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, mixed che
A flour tortilla filled with flavorful pork green chile, black beans, mixed shredded cheese, smothered with pork green chile, and topped with mixed shredded cheese. Served with rice
Flour tortilla filled with marinated diced pork, Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, topped with cheese, smothered with green chile, and sour cream
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, mixed shredded cheese, onions, and bell peppers. Served with charro beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Smothered with your choice of red or
Fajitas Rancheras
Served on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification,
Marinated chicken and Canadian ham grilled with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and choice of the famous charro, black or refried beans
Tender marinated steak*, grilled chicken, and shrimp with sautéed vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Mexican rice, and your choice of our famous charro, black or refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
House Specialties
Tender steak, shrimp, chicken, and juicy carnitas with red sauce, whole beans, and asadero cheese in a molcajete dish. Garnished with pico de gallo, grilled green onions, roasted jalapeño pepper, and queso fresco accompanied with warm tortillas (serves up
Mild poblano chiles stuffed with jack cheese, shredded chicken, smothered with red sauce, and sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and drizzled with sour cream
Menudo, or pancita, is a traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy. Served with lime, onions, oregano, and hot tortillas to compliment this authentic Mexican soup
Anaheim chile wrapped with wonton paper, then stuffed with jack cheese. Served with red sauce, Mexican rice, sour cream, and guacamole
Spanish: barbecue. The method of slow-roasting meat for several hours that originated in Mexico. Accompanied with rice and whole beans and served with cilantro and chopped onions. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Surf and turf of flavorful carne asada meat. Topped with grilled sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with shredded cheese, rice, charro beans, avocado, tomato slices, and pickled onions
A combination of several seafood items; white fish mixed in scallops, mussels, shrimp, crab legs, and calamari in a tomato broth of onions, celery, carrots, jalapeños cabbage, bell peppers, and mushroom
Pozole, which means "Hominy", is a traditional pork soup or stew from Mexico. Served and garnished with shredded cabbage, radishes, onion, and limes
Yucatan-style tamale made with poblano peppers and queso asadero, covered with a black bean cream puree. Topped with cochinita pibil (Yucatan style carnitas] and pickled onions and queso fresco
A sope is a traditional dish of fried masa. Three sopes served with your choice of carnitas, shredded beef, chicken, or ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, radishes, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream. Choice of fresh salsa, tomatillo jalap
Chimi
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of bean and cheese, shredded beef, ground beef, savory chicken, or our flavorful slow-cooked carnitas, fried until crisp, followed by zesty red sauce, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce. Served with
Heat things up with our seafood chimichanga, filled with succulent shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions, fried to a crispy texture, and then finished with our signature, spicy, creamy habanero sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, Mexican rice, and ref
Taqueria Mi Mexico
A large platter served with 6 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, shredded beef, and carnitas. Topped with shredded cabbage, chopped tomatoes, pickled onions, cilantro, and jalapeño cream sauce, accompanied by three salsas of jalapeño green tomatillos
Three traditional soft corn tortillas filled with tender steak, pico de gallo, lettuce, and mixed shredded cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Three corn tortillas filled with tender flavorful slow-cooked pork, served with pico de gallo and pickled onions, rice, and beans
Three traditional soft corn tortillas filled with tender chargrilled steak, cilantro, and onions, rice and beans
Three street tacos are simple yet tasty. Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, and sliced pickled onions, queso fresco, and cilantro cream salsa, rice, and beans
Three soft corn tortillas filled with marinated diced pork, topped with fresh pineapple chunks, chopped onions, fresh cilantro, rice, and beans
Three corn tortillas with a mixture of chorizo, steak, and carnitas; topped with cilantro and onions, rice and beans
Three grilled tilapia fish tacos served on a flour tortilla topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro cream salsa, queso fresco, and pickled onions. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Three grilled shrimp served on a flour tortilla topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco cheese with cilantro cream sauce. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Chicken
Chicken breast served over sautéed sliced poblano peppers, mushrooms, sauteed onions, and queso fresco. Laced with creamy habanero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Grilled chicken breast marinated in fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasonings. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Plump sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms, onions with queso dip. Served over a bed of our Mexican rice
Plump sliced chicken breast, sautéed with red sauce, garlic, onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Vegetarian
Sautéed fresh julienned poblano peppers, sliced mushrooms and onions in a soft corn tortilla, topped with queso fresco, avocado slices, fresh tomatoes, and lettuce. Served with black beans
Large flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, sautéed bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce and garnished with queso dip
Meats
Steak marinated in special seasonings and grilled to your liking. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Garnished with green onion and fresh roasted jalapeño pepper. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your
A traditional favorite. Tender chunks of beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and spicy peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
We slow-cook our pork carnitas for hours until they are melt-in-your-mouth tender and juicy. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Seafood
Grilled salmon sautéed with lemon garlic butter. Served with azafran rice and fresh sautéed vegetables
Plump shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and onions. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with tomatillo sauce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with azafran rice
White fish filet sautéed with lemon butter sauce. Served with fresh sautéed seasonal vegetables and azafran rice
Shrimp sautéed in onions, our blend of spices and hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Las Enchiladas
This enchilada sampler comes with five corn tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans, shredded chicken, ground beef, and shredded beef. Topped with red sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Two corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef carnitas. Topped with shredded lettuce and red sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Three shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in salsa Verde and queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole on the side. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
A pair of enchiladas stuffed with succulent shrimp sautéed in with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro; topped with queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Lunch Specials
A new twist! Your choice of grilled steak or chicken with sliced red and white onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Scrambled eggs with ham, served with Mexican rice and refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Corn tortillas, and your choice of salsa roja or salsa Verde, topped with sour cream, onions, and queso fresco. Served with refried beans
Grilled chicken breast marinated in garlic, olive oil, and seasonings. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables and azafran rice
Large flour tortilla fried into a tostada shell seated on refried beans. Topped with crispy greens, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of dressing
White fish filet sautéed with a lemon garlic butter sauce. Served with fresh sautéed seasonal vegetables and azafran rice
Plump chicken breast sliced and served with sautéed mushrooms, and onions in a chile con queso sauce. Served over a bed of Mexican rice
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage
A large flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, mixed shredded cheese, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of meat: ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, or pork green chile. Smothered with red sauce and topped with shredded cheese and lettuce
Desserts
Vanilla ice cream covered with crispy cornflakes, sweetened with cinnamon and sugar, and then flash-fried. Topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, cinnamon crisps, honey, and a cherry
Traditional egg custard, with whipped cream and a cherry
The best brownie recipe! With crispy edges, fudgy middles, and rich chocolate flavor. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry
Lightly fried pastries sweetened with sugar and cinnamon. Served with whipped cream, honey, and a cherry
A Mexican classic. Deep-fried pastry stuffed with Bavarian cream then sweetened with cinnamon and sugar, served with ice cream, caramel sauce, and cherry
Kids Menu
Choose between a soft or crispy taco with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef. Topped with chopped tomato and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Every child's favorite!
Served with fries
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese, chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Topped with enchilada sauce and accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans
Tortilla corn chips piled with refried beans and mixed shredded cheese
Breaded and fried chicken strips with one side of your choice of black beans, Mexican rice, or fries
Ala Carte
Each
Each
Each
Each
Shredded chicken
Two fried jalapeño peppers with our special black salsa
32 oz
Each
3 pieces
Party Size
Beverages
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
St Brendan's Irish cream, Cafe L***** coffee liqueur, fresh hot coffee with whipped cream
1800 reposado tequila, Cafe L***** coffee liqueur, fresh hot coffee with whipped cream
Dough ball cookie dough whiskey, St. Brendan's Irish cream, fresh hot coffee with whipped cream
Beverages (3PO)
Come in and enjoy!
110 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80906