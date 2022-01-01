Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

2,748 Reviews

$$

3035 West Kennedy Blvd

Tampa, FL 33609

Popular Items

SALSA ONLY/ PINT
WHITE CHILE CON QUESO
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN

BEVERAGES

TEA

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.25

PEPSI

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

MT. DEW

$3.25

DR. PEPPER

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$3.25

23OZ LIFEWATER

$3.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

TOGO BEVERAGE

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

TOGO MARGARITAS

FOOD PURCHASE MANDATORY WITH ANY ALCOHOL PURCHASE.

GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO

$65.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!

1/2 GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO

$35.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!

16OZ HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO

$12.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!

GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA TOGO

$85.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!

1/2 GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA TOGO

$45.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!

16OZ SIGNAURE MARGARITA TOGO

$16.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!

TOGO SANGRIA

GALLON SANGRIA TOGO

$65.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our own delicious blend of red sangria passed down by our ancestors.

1/2 GALLON SANGRIA TOGO

$35.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our own delicious blend of red sangria passed down by our ancestors.

16OZ SANGRIA TOGO

$12.00

*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our own delicious blend of red sangria passed down by our ancestors.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.

GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED BEEF

$16.95

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.

GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.95

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.

GARDEN SALAD WITH U.S.D.A PRIME FILET

$26.95

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.

GARDEN SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP

$14.95

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.

SIGNATURE SALAD

SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED BEEF

$16.95

A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, beef, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.

SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.95

A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.

SIGNATURE SALAD WITH U.S.D.A PRIME FILET

$26.95

A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, filet, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.

SIGNATURE SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP

$16.95

A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, shrimp, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.

SOUP

FRIJOLES CHARROS BOWL

$7.99

A whole pinto bean soup prepared with bacon & pico de gallo.

TORTILLA SOUP BOWL

$9.99

Chicken broth base with rice, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips and melted jack cheese.

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SIDE SALAD

$4.79

Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesean cheese, and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.

SPINACH SALAD GRILLED BEEF

$17.95

Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.

SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.95

Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.

SPINACH SALAD WITH U.S.D.A. PRIME FILET

$26.95

Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.

SPINACH SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP

$16.95

Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD WITH GRILLED BEEF

$17.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and grilled beef. Served with a side of Chile con queso.

TACO SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Chile con queso.

TACO SALAD PORK

$14.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and pork. Served with a side of Chile con queso.

TACO SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP

$16.95

A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and sautéed shrimp. Served with a side of Chile con queso.

FAJITAS

GRILLED BEEF FAJITAS

$24.95

Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled beef.

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS

$21.95

Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.

U.S.D.A PRIME FAJITAS

$31.95

U.S.D.A prime filet that will melt in your mouth! Seasoned & grilled to medium-rare with onions & red bell peppers. Served with handmade corn tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and filet.

JALEPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE FAJITAS

$21.95

Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and sausage.

KOBE FAJITAS

$36.95

Seared to medium with onions and red bell peppers. Served with handmade corn tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and kobe beef.

PORK FAJITA

$21.95

Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and pork.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$27.99

8 Grilled jumbo shrimp served over our spicy mexicana sauce & Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shrimp.

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$19.50

Spinach, corn, red & green bell pepper, onion, mushroom sauteed in olive oil. Served with baked potato & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS COMBO

FAJITA GRILLED CHICKEN/PORK

$21.95

Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled chicken and tender pork.

FAJITA GRILLED BEEF/GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.95

Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled beef and grilled chicken.

FAJITA GRILLED BEEF/PORK

$24.95

Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled beef and pork.

ALAMBRES

ALAMBRES GRILLED BEEF

$26.00

Beef fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

ALAMBRES PORK

$24.00

Pork fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

ALAMBRES GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.00

Chicken fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

ALAMBRES JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$24.00

Jalapeno cheese sausage fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

ALAMBRES USDA PRIME FILET

$34.00

USDA prime filet fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and handmade corn tortillas.

ALAMBRES KOBE

$42.00

Kobe fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and handmade corn tortillas.

ALAMBRES LOBSTER

$35.00

Lobster fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

ALAMBRES SHRIMP

$31.00

Shrimp fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

ALAMBRES COMBO

ALAMBRES MIGUEL

$23.95

A combination of chicken and beef fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.

CANCUN

FAJITAS CANCUN GRILLED BEEF

$27.95

Combination of 4 Jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers and grilled beef. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS CANCUN PORK

$24.95

Combination of 4 Jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tender pork. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS CANCUN GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.95

Combination of 4 Jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers and grilled chicken. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

MARIO

FAJITAS MARIO GRILLED BEEF

$26.00

Combination of Grilled beef, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.00

Combination of Grilled chicken, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO USDA PRIME FILET

$34.00

Combination of USDA prime filet, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO JALEPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE

$24.00

Combination of Jalapeño cheese sausage, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO KOBE

$42.00

Combination of kobe beef, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO LOBSTER

$35.00

Combination of lobster strips, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO PORK

$24.00

Combination of tender pork, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MARIO SAUTEED SHRIMP

$31.00

Combination of sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

SEAFOOD MARIO

$37.50

Shrimp and jumbo scallops, sautéed with pico de gallo, mushrooms, and spices. Served over rice with a cup of frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and handmade corn tortillas.

BROCHETTE

FAJITAS BROCHETTE GRILLED BEEF

$28.95

Combination of shrimp brochettes and grilled beef freshly seasoned & grilled with onions & bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS BROCHETTE PORK

$25.95

Combination of shrimp brochettes and tender pork freshly seasoned & grilled with onions & bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS BROCHETTE GRILLED CHICKEN

$25.95

Combination of shrimp brochettes and grilled chicken freshly seasoned & grilled with onions & bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

IXTAPA

FAJITAS IXTAPA GRILLED BEEF

$39.95

7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & grilled beef. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS IXTAPA GRILLED CHICKEN

$36.95

7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS IXTAPA PORK

$36.95

7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & tender pork. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS IXTAPA KOBE BEEF

$53.00

7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & kobe beef. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.

MANUEL

FAJITAS MANUEL GRILLED BEEF

$26.00

Grilled beef fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.00

Grilled chicken fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL PORK

$24.00

Tender pork fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL USDA PRIME FILET

$34.00

USDA Prime filet fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL KOBE BEEF

$42.00

Kobe beef fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL SHRIMP

$31.00

Jumbo shrimp fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL LOBSTER

$35.00

Lobster strips with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS MANUEL JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE

$24.00

Jalapeno cheese sausage fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

POBLANO

FAJITAS POBLANO GRILLED BEEF

$26.00

Grilled beef fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.00

Grilled chicken fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO PORK

$24.00

Tender pork fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO USDA PRIME FILET

$34.00

USDA prime filet with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO KOBE

$42.00

Kobe beef with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO LOBSTER

$35.00

Lobster strips with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO SHRIMP

$31.00

Shrimp fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS POBLANO JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE

$24.00

Jalapeno cheese sausage with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.

RANCHERO

FAJITAS RANCHERO GRILLED BEEF

$26.00

Grilled beef fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO GRILLED CHICKEN

$24.00

Grilled chicken fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO PORK

$24.00

Tender pork fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO USDA PRIME FILET

$34.00

USDA Prime Filet fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO KOBE

$42.00

Kobe beef fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO SHRIMP

$31.00

Sauteed shrimp fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO LOBSTER

$35.00

Lobster strips in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

FAJITAS RANCHERO JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$24.00

Jalepeno cheese sausage fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.

CRISPY TACOS

CRISPY BEEF

$12.95

Two crispy tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ground beef. Served with rice and refried beans.

CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.95

Two crispy tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranchera chicken. Served with rice and refried beans.

MICHOACAN

MICHOACAN GRILLED BEEF

$20.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN PORK

$17.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN KOBE

$35.50

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN USDA PRIME FILET

$29.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN FRIED FISH

$21.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN SAUTEED FISH

$21.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN FRIED LOBSTER

$35.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN SAUTEED LOBSTER

$35.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

MICHOACAN SAUTEED SHRIMP

$17.95

Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.

TACOS MIGUEL

TACO MIGUEL GRILLED BEEF

$17.95

2 Rolled Flour tortillas filled with grilled beef, Topped with Chili con Queso and chives. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

TACO MIGUEL GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.95

2 Rolled Flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, Topped with Chili con Queso and chives. Served with mexican ricen & refried beans.

TACO MIGUEL PORK

$17.95

2 Rolled Flour tortillas filled with pork, Topped with Chili con Queso and chives. Served with mexican ricen & refried beans.

SOFT TACOS

SOFT BEEF

$12.95

Two soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ground beef. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

SOFT CHICKEN

$12.95

Two soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranchera chicken. Served with mexican rice & refried beans.

CHIMICHANGAS

CHIMICHANGA BEEF

$15.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHIMICHANGA GRILLED BEEF

$19.50

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled beef, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHIMICHANGA CHICKEN

$15.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with rancher chicken, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHIMICHANGA GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHIMICHANGA FUNDIDO

$18.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, cream cheese topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.

CHIMICHANGA PORK

$15.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with refried beans, sautéed spicy pork, topped with ranchera sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

CHIMICHANGA SEAFOOD

$29.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, scallops, snow crab & cream cheese. Topped with Jumbo shrimp, jack cheese & choice of ranchera sauce or cilantro cream sauce. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

BURRITOS

BURRITO BEEF

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with Ground beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO GRILLED BEEF

$19.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO CHORIZO

$14.50Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with Chorizo and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO CHICKEN

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with ranchera chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.

BURRITO PORK

$15.95

Flour tortilla filled with satuéed spicy pork and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, chives, sliced avocado. Served with rice and refried beans.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA GRILLED BEEF

$19.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled beef. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

QUESADILLA PORK

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & tender pork. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

QUESADILLA SPINACH

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & sauteed spinach. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

QUESADILLA MARISCO

$18.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, shrimp & spinach. . Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

QUESADILLA JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & jalapeno cheese sausage. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADA BEEF

$14.50

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with seasoned ground beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA CHEESE

$12.25

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese and diced onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA CHICKEN

$14.50

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR

$19.95

Crab meat and cream cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas. Topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese, cilantro sauce, and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA MANUEL

$15.95

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with grilled chicken. Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, sour cream, tomatillo sauce, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA MARISCO

$16.99

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cream cheese and spinach. Topped with shrimp, cilantro sauce, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

ENCHILADA MIGUEL

$17.95

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with grilled beef. Topped with cheddar cheese, enchilada sauce, and onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA PORK

$14.95

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with sautéed spicy pork. Topped with tomatillo sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA POBLANO SUIZA

$16.95

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with poblano pepper, grilled chicken and onions topped with jack cheese, suiza sauce, sour cream, sliced avocado & chives. Served with mexican rice & refried beans.

ENCHILADA SPINACH

$15.75

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with fresh sautéed spinach. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese and creamy cilantro sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA VERDE

$15.75

Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with grilled chicken. Topped with tomatillo sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and sliced onion on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

SEAFOOD ENCHILADA WITH SPINACH SALAD

$26.95

Two Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat sautéed in a creamy cilantro pico sauce, with mushrooms, then topped with jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with rice and a spinach salad topped with hot bacon dressing, pecans, and parmesan cheese.

FLAUTA

FLAUTAS BEEF

$14.50

Two corn tortilla flautas filled with ground beef, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

FLAUTAS CHICKEN

$14.50

Two corn tortilla flautas filled with ranchera chicken, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

FLAUTAS PORK

$14.50

Two corn tortilla flautas filled with pork, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.

CAZUELA

CAZUELA GRILLED BEEF

$18.95

Tender pieces of grilled beef & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.

CAZUELA GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.

CAZUELA USDA PRIME FILET

$29.95

Tender pieces of USDA prime filet & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.

CAZUELA KOBE

$32.50

Tender pieces of Kobe Beef & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.

CAZUELA PORK

$16.00

Tender pieces of pork & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.

INDIA

INDIA GRILLED BEEF

$20.99

Two fried flour tortilla shells topped with refried beans, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

INDIA GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.99

Two fried flour tortilla shells topped with refried beans, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

INDIA PORK

$17.99

Two fried flour tortilla shells topped with refried beans, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO BEEF

$16.99

A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with ground beef. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO CHEESE

$16.99

A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with cheese. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO CHICKEN

$16.99

A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with ranchera chicken. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO PORK

$16.99

A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with pork. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.

CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$19.95

Tender chunks of pork, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, frijoles charros, and hand-made corn tortillas.

TAMALES

TAMALES PORK

$19.95

3-Tamales filled w seasoned pork & topped with enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, onions & chives.

TAMALE VERDE

$19.95

3 tamales filled with seasoned chicken. Topped with salsa verde, jack cheese, onions & chives.

POLLO LOCO

POLLO LOCO

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

POLLO FLAMEADO

POLLO FLAMEADO

$18.95

Pollo loco topped with melted jack cheese and tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.

SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$37.50

Shrimp and jumbo scallops sautéed in a butter wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with ranchera sauce, melted Monterrey jack cheese, and chives. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and frijoles charros.

CONSUELO'S FAVORITE

1st Course: 1 Tostada topped with chile con queso & chives. 1 Tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes. 2nd Course: 1 Enchilada Manuel & 1 Crispy Beef Taco

CONSUELO'S FAVORITE

$16.95

1st Course: 1 Tostada topped with chile con queso & chives. 1 Tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes. 2nd Course: 1 Enchilada Manuel & 1 Crispy Beef Taco

FANTASTICO

FANTASTICO

$15.99

Three enchiladas with 1 chicken, 1 beef, and 1 cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

MIGUEL SPECIAL

MIGUEL SPECIAL

$15.99

One beef taco Miguel, one chicken flauta, and one cheese stuffed jalapeño. Served with rice and refried beans.

STEAKS

USDA PRIME FILET CARNE ASADA

$35.00

USDA Prime Filet seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

RIB EYE CARNE ASADA

$38.95

14 oz Rib Eye seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

SKIRT STEAK CARNE ASADA

$29.00

8 oz skirt steak seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

KOBE CARNE ASADA

$38.00

Kobe seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

USDA PRIME FILET MEXICANA

$35.00

USDA prime filet seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexican sauce and 1 jumbo shrimp. Served with corn tortillas.

RIB EYE MEXICANA

$38.99

14oz Rib Eye seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexicana sauce and served with rice, frijoles charros, and handmade corn tortillas.

SKIRT STEAK MEXICANA

$28.00

8oz Skirt steak seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexican sauce and served with corn tortillas, rice and frijoles charros.

BISTEC VERACRUZ

$36.00

Grilled center cut filet and two grilled jumbo shrimp. Served over spicy el mario sauce with rice, frijoles charros, and handmade corn tortillas.

RIB EYE WITH SPINACH SALAD

$38.99

14 oz. ribeye steak served with a baked potato and a spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, pecans, and parmesan cheese.

KOBE MEXICANA

$38.00

Kobe seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexicana sauce and served with rice, frijoles charros, and handmade corn tortillas.

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.99

Kids hamburger served with french fries.

KIDS BURRITO BEEF

$6.95

Kids ground beef burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE

$6.95

Kids bean and cheese burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS BURRITO CHICKEN

$7.65

Kids ranchera chicken burrito served with Mexican rice & refried beans,

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.99

Kids cheese burger served with french fries.

KIDS CRISPY BEEF TACO

$6.95

Crispy shell Ground beef taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

$6.95

Crispy shell ranchera chicken taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS ENCHILADA BEEF

$6.95

Kids ground beef enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS ENCHILADA CHEESE

$6.95

Kids cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS ENCHILADA CHICKEN

$6.95

Kids ranchera chicken enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS FLAUTA BEEF

$6.95

Kids ground beef flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans

KIDS FLAUTA CHICKEN

$6.95

Kids ranchera chicken flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS QUESADILLA GRILLED BEEF

$9.95

Kids quesadilla with cheese and grilled beef. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS QUESADILLA CHEESE

$6.95

Kids cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.95

Kids grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS SOFT BEEF TACO

$6.95

Kids soft shell ground beef taco with cheddar cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

KIDS SOFT CHICKEN TACO

$6.95

Kids soft shell ranchera chicken taco with jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

LOGAN'S STEAK

$9.95

Served with French fries.

ADULT CHEESE BURGER

$13.50

Cheese burger served with French fries.

NACHOS

NACHO BEAN & CHEESE

$9.99

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans and melted cheese on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHO GROUNDBEEF

$14.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and ground beef on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHO GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and grilled chicken on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHO PORK

$14.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and tender pork on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHO GRILLED BEEF

$17.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and grilled beef on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHOS JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$14.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeno cheese sausage on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

CHILE CON QUESO

WHITE CHILE CON QUESO

$9.99

Homemade white cheese dip. 7oz Chips not included.

WHITE SPINACH CHILE CON QUESO

$10.99

Homemade white cheese dip with sautéed baby spinach inside. 7oz. Chips not included.

KURTS QUESO

$10.99

Spicy queso blanco with meaty Texas-style chili. Chips not included.

YELLOW CHILE CON QUESO

$9.99

Homemade yellow cheese dip. 7oz. Chips not included.

YELLOW SPINACH CHILE CON QUESO

$10.99

Homemade yellow cheese dip with sautéed baby spinach inside. 7oz. Chips not included.

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$11.95

Freshly prepared guacamole. Chips not included.

STUFFED JALAPENOS

JALAPENO SHRIMP

$13.95

(2) Breaded and deep-fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream & tomato.

JALAPENO CHEESE

$11.50

(2) Breaded and deep-fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream & tomato.

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.95

A blend of Mexican cheeses topped with grilled chicken and served with hand-made flour tortillas

QUESO FUNDIDO GRILLED BEEF

$16.95

A blend of Mexican cheeses topped with grilled beef and served with a hand-made flour tortilla.

QUESO FUNDIDO CHORIZO

$13.95

A blend of Mexican cheeses topped with chorizo and served with a hand-made flour tortilla.

QUESO FUNDIDIO SEAFOOD

$19.95

A blend of melted Mexican cheeses topped with sautéed shrimp and sea scallops with ranchera sauce. Served with flour tortillas.

NACHOS COMBO

NACHO BEEF FAJITA/CHICKEN FAJITA

$17.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled chicken and grilled beef on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHO BEEF FAJITA/PORK

$17.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled beef and pork on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

NACHO CHICKEN FAJITA/PORK

$14.75

A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled chicken and pork on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$13.95

3-Bacon wrapped Jumbo Shrimp stuffed w jack cheese and jalapeno served w ranch,pico de gallo and lime

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$12.95

Fresh seafood cocktail with shrimp, scallops, and fish cooked in citrus juice. Tossed in pico de gallo, avocado, and a tomato-based sauce.

CANCUN CEVICHE

$18.95

Served over Guacamole

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$9.95

Our homemade croissant bread pudding with pecans and raisins soaked in our rich custard for 24 hours then baked to perfection.

FLAN COCONUT

$8.50

Our homemade vanilla custard flan topped with shredded coconut.

FRIED COCONUT FLAN

$8.50

A delicate custard, battered, fried and topped with a delicious caramel liqueur sauce.

PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE

$11.99

A moist, decadent 5 layer cake served with ice cream.

TRES LECHES

$10.95

A delicious traditional Mexican cake made with three kinds of milk and layered with a fresh berry filling.

FLAN VANILLA

$6.95

Our homemade vanilla custard flan in the traditional Mexican fashion. Rich and flavorful.

SIDES*

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE GUAC

$2.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.95

SIDE CHILE CON QUESO

$2.50

SIDE CHILE CON QUESO BLANCO

$2.50

SIDE CHEDDAR

$1.50

SIDE JACK

$1.50

SIDE CHARROS

$3.99

SIDE RICE

$3.99

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$3.99

SIDE RBS

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.79

SPINACH SIDE SAL

$4.79

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

SIDE FRIED PEPPER

$2.99

$ADD CHORIZO$

$2.95Out of stock

$LOBSTER TAIL$

$19.99

$QUESO FRESCO$

$1.50

$SHRIMP SKEWERS$

$9.99

BAKED POTATO

$4.79

SIDE AVOCADOS

$2.50

SIDE GROUNDBEEF

$3.25

SIDE CHILI CON C

$3.29

SIDE CORN TORTILLA$$

$0.75

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA$$

$0.75

SIDE MARIO SAUCE

$2.99

SIDE RAW VEGGIES

$7.95

SIDE JALA SAUSAGE

$2.95

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS ONLY/ 1/2 BAG

$1.50

Half bag of chips. Salsa not included.

CHIPS ONLY/ BAG

$3.00

Full bag of chips. Salsa not included.

SALSA ONLY/ 1/2 PINT

$2.00

1/2 Pint of Salsa. Chips not included.

SALSA ONLY/ PINT

$4.00

Pint of Salsa. Chips not included.

check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

