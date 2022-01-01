- Home
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
2,748 Reviews
$$
3035 West Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
TOGO MARGARITAS
GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!
1/2 GALLON HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!
16OZ HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our delicious house margarita complete with tequila, triple sec and sour mix. Shake and pour over ice to enjoy!
GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!
1/2 GALLON SIGNATURE MARGARITA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!
16OZ SIGNAURE MARGARITA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Prepared with Corazon Blanco, Triple Sec, Gran Gala and our homemade sour mix. Just shake and pour over ice!
TOGO SANGRIA
GALLON SANGRIA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our own delicious blend of red sangria passed down by our ancestors.
1/2 GALLON SANGRIA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our own delicious blend of red sangria passed down by our ancestors.
16OZ SANGRIA TOGO
*Food purchase mandatory with any alcohol purchase.* Our own delicious blend of red sangria passed down by our ancestors.
GARDEN SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED BEEF
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
GARDEN SALAD WITH U.S.D.A PRIME FILET
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
GARDEN SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
SIGNATURE SALAD
SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED BEEF
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, beef, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
SIGNATURE SALAD WITH U.S.D.A PRIME FILET
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, filet, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
SIGNATURE SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, shrimp, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
SOUP
SPINACH SALAD
SPINACH SIDE SALAD
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
SPINACH SALAD
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesean cheese, and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
SPINACH SALAD GRILLED BEEF
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
SPINACH SALAD WITH U.S.D.A. PRIME FILET
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
SPINACH SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
TACO SALAD
TACO SALAD WITH GRILLED BEEF
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and grilled beef. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
TACO SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
TACO SALAD PORK
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and pork. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
TACO SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and sautéed shrimp. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
FAJITAS
GRILLED BEEF FAJITAS
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled beef.
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.
U.S.D.A PRIME FAJITAS
U.S.D.A prime filet that will melt in your mouth! Seasoned & grilled to medium-rare with onions & red bell peppers. Served with handmade corn tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and filet.
JALEPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE FAJITAS
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and sausage.
KOBE FAJITAS
Seared to medium with onions and red bell peppers. Served with handmade corn tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and kobe beef.
PORK FAJITA
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and pork.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
8 Grilled jumbo shrimp served over our spicy mexicana sauce & Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shrimp.
VEGGIE FAJITAS
Spinach, corn, red & green bell pepper, onion, mushroom sauteed in olive oil. Served with baked potato & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS COMBO
FAJITA GRILLED CHICKEN/PORK
Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled chicken and tender pork.
FAJITA GRILLED BEEF/GRILLED CHICKEN
Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled beef and grilled chicken.
FAJITA GRILLED BEEF/PORK
Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled beef and pork.
ALAMBRES
ALAMBRES GRILLED BEEF
Beef fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
ALAMBRES PORK
Pork fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
ALAMBRES GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
ALAMBRES JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Jalapeno cheese sausage fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
ALAMBRES USDA PRIME FILET
USDA prime filet fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and handmade corn tortillas.
ALAMBRES KOBE
Kobe fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and handmade corn tortillas.
ALAMBRES LOBSTER
Lobster fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
ALAMBRES SHRIMP
Shrimp fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
ALAMBRES COMBO
CANCUN
FAJITAS CANCUN GRILLED BEEF
Combination of 4 Jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers and grilled beef. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS CANCUN PORK
Combination of 4 Jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tender pork. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS CANCUN GRILLED CHICKEN
Combination of 4 Jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers and grilled chicken. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
MARIO
FAJITAS MARIO GRILLED BEEF
Combination of Grilled beef, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO GRILLED CHICKEN
Combination of Grilled chicken, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO USDA PRIME FILET
Combination of USDA prime filet, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO JALEPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE
Combination of Jalapeño cheese sausage, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO KOBE
Combination of kobe beef, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO LOBSTER
Combination of lobster strips, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO PORK
Combination of tender pork, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MARIO SAUTEED SHRIMP
Combination of sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
SEAFOOD MARIO
Shrimp and jumbo scallops, sautéed with pico de gallo, mushrooms, and spices. Served over rice with a cup of frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and handmade corn tortillas.
BROCHETTE
FAJITAS BROCHETTE GRILLED BEEF
Combination of shrimp brochettes and grilled beef freshly seasoned & grilled with onions & bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS BROCHETTE PORK
Combination of shrimp brochettes and tender pork freshly seasoned & grilled with onions & bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS BROCHETTE GRILLED CHICKEN
Combination of shrimp brochettes and grilled chicken freshly seasoned & grilled with onions & bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
IXTAPA
FAJITAS IXTAPA GRILLED BEEF
7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & grilled beef. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS IXTAPA GRILLED CHICKEN
7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS IXTAPA PORK
7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & tender pork. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS IXTAPA KOBE BEEF
7 oz. Lobster Tail broiled & basted with seasoned garlic-lemon butter, onions, bell peppers & kobe beef. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & handmade corn tortillas.
MANUEL
FAJITAS MANUEL GRILLED BEEF
Grilled beef fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL PORK
Tender pork fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL USDA PRIME FILET
USDA Prime filet fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL KOBE BEEF
Kobe beef fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL LOBSTER
Lobster strips with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS MANUEL JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE
Jalapeno cheese sausage fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
POBLANO
FAJITAS POBLANO GRILLED BEEF
Grilled beef fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO PORK
Tender pork fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO USDA PRIME FILET
USDA prime filet with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO KOBE
Kobe beef with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO LOBSTER
Lobster strips with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO SHRIMP
Shrimp fajitas with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS POBLANO JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE
Jalapeno cheese sausage with roasted poblano pepper, melted jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onions. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole , sour cream & flour tortillas.
RANCHERO
FAJITAS RANCHERO GRILLED BEEF
Grilled beef fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO PORK
Tender pork fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO USDA PRIME FILET
USDA Prime Filet fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO KOBE
Kobe beef fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & handmade corn tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO SHRIMP
Sauteed shrimp fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO LOBSTER
Lobster strips in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
FAJITAS RANCHERO JALAPENO SAUSAGE
Jalepeno cheese sausage fajitas in a traditional ranchero salsa, made with tomatoes, onions, bacon, & jalapeno. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
CRISPY TACOS
MICHOACAN
MICHOACAN GRILLED BEEF
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN GRILLED CHICKEN
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN PORK
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN KOBE
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN USDA PRIME FILET
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN FRIED FISH
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN SAUTEED FISH
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN FRIED LOBSTER
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN SAUTEED LOBSTER
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
MICHOACAN SAUTEED SHRIMP
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
TACOS MIGUEL
TACO MIGUEL GRILLED BEEF
2 Rolled Flour tortillas filled with grilled beef, Topped with Chili con Queso and chives. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
TACO MIGUEL GRILLED CHICKEN
2 Rolled Flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, Topped with Chili con Queso and chives. Served with mexican ricen & refried beans.
TACO MIGUEL PORK
2 Rolled Flour tortillas filled with pork, Topped with Chili con Queso and chives. Served with mexican ricen & refried beans.
SOFT TACOS
CHIMICHANGAS
CHIMICHANGA BEEF
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA GRILLED BEEF
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled beef, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA CHICKEN
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with rancher chicken, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA GRILLED CHICKEN
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA FUNDIDO
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, cream cheese topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA PORK
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with refried beans, sautéed spicy pork, topped with ranchera sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA SEAFOOD
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, scallops, snow crab & cream cheese. Topped with Jumbo shrimp, jack cheese & choice of ranchera sauce or cilantro cream sauce. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
BURRITOS
BURRITO BEEF
Flour tortilla filled with Ground beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO GRILLED BEEF
Flour tortilla filled with grilled beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO CHORIZO
Flour tortilla filled with Chorizo and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO CHICKEN
Flour tortilla filled with ranchera chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
BURRITO PORK
Flour tortilla filled with satuéed spicy pork and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, chives, sliced avocado. Served with rice and refried beans.
QUESADILLAS
QUESADILLA GRILLED BEEF
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled beef. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
QUESADILLA PORK
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & tender pork. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
QUESADILLA SPINACH
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & sauteed spinach. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
QUESADILLA MARISCO
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, shrimp & spinach. . Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
QUESADILLA CHEESE
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
QUESADILLA JALAPENO CHEESE SAUSAGE
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & jalapeno cheese sausage. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADA BEEF
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with seasoned ground beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA CHEESE
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese and diced onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA CHICKEN
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
ENCHILADAS DEL MAR
Crab meat and cream cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas. Topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese, cilantro sauce, and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA MANUEL
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with grilled chicken. Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, sour cream, tomatillo sauce, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA MARISCO
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cream cheese and spinach. Topped with shrimp, cilantro sauce, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
ENCHILADA MIGUEL
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with grilled beef. Topped with cheddar cheese, enchilada sauce, and onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA PORK
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with sautéed spicy pork. Topped with tomatillo sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA POBLANO SUIZA
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with poblano pepper, grilled chicken and onions topped with jack cheese, suiza sauce, sour cream, sliced avocado & chives. Served with mexican rice & refried beans.
ENCHILADA SPINACH
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with fresh sautéed spinach. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese and creamy cilantro sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA VERDE
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with grilled chicken. Topped with tomatillo sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and sliced onion on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
SEAFOOD ENCHILADA WITH SPINACH SALAD
Two Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat sautéed in a creamy cilantro pico sauce, with mushrooms, then topped with jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with rice and a spinach salad topped with hot bacon dressing, pecans, and parmesan cheese.
FLAUTA
FLAUTAS BEEF
Two corn tortilla flautas filled with ground beef, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
FLAUTAS CHICKEN
Two corn tortilla flautas filled with ranchera chicken, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
FLAUTAS PORK
Two corn tortilla flautas filled with pork, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
CAZUELA
CAZUELA GRILLED BEEF
Tender pieces of grilled beef & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.
CAZUELA GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.
CAZUELA USDA PRIME FILET
Tender pieces of USDA prime filet & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.
CAZUELA KOBE
Tender pieces of Kobe Beef & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.
CAZUELA PORK
Tender pieces of pork & Potatoes simmered in a creamy enchilada gravy. Served with rice, refried beans, and handmade corn tortillas.
INDIA
INDIA GRILLED BEEF
Two fried flour tortilla shells topped with refried beans, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
INDIA GRILLED CHICKEN
Two fried flour tortilla shells topped with refried beans, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
INDIA PORK
Two fried flour tortilla shells topped with refried beans, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
RELLENO
CHILE RELLENO BEEF
A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with ground beef. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO CHEESE
A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with cheese. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO CHICKEN
A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with ranchera chicken. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO PORK
A fresh chile poblano pepper filled with pork. Dipped in egg meringue, lightly fried, topped with ranchera sauce, and jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and hot flour tortillas.
CARNITAS
TAMALES
POLLO LOCO
POLLO FLAMEADO
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
CONSUELO'S FAVORITE
FANTASTICO
MIGUEL SPECIAL
STEAKS
USDA PRIME FILET CARNE ASADA
USDA Prime Filet seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
RIB EYE CARNE ASADA
14 oz Rib Eye seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
SKIRT STEAK CARNE ASADA
8 oz skirt steak seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
KOBE CARNE ASADA
Kobe seasoned and grilled served with handmade corn tortillas. Topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
USDA PRIME FILET MEXICANA
USDA prime filet seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexican sauce and 1 jumbo shrimp. Served with corn tortillas.
RIB EYE MEXICANA
14oz Rib Eye seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexicana sauce and served with rice, frijoles charros, and handmade corn tortillas.
SKIRT STEAK MEXICANA
8oz Skirt steak seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexican sauce and served with corn tortillas, rice and frijoles charros.
BISTEC VERACRUZ
Grilled center cut filet and two grilled jumbo shrimp. Served over spicy el mario sauce with rice, frijoles charros, and handmade corn tortillas.
RIB EYE WITH SPINACH SALAD
14 oz. ribeye steak served with a baked potato and a spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, pecans, and parmesan cheese.
KOBE MEXICANA
Kobe seasoned and grilled. Topped with Mexicana sauce and served with rice, frijoles charros, and handmade corn tortillas.
KIDS
CHICKEN TENDERS
Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.
KIDS HAMBURGER
Kids hamburger served with french fries.
KIDS BURRITO BEEF
Kids ground beef burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE
Kids bean and cheese burrito served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS BURRITO CHICKEN
Kids ranchera chicken burrito served with Mexican rice & refried beans,
KIDS CHEESE BURGER
Kids cheese burger served with french fries.
KIDS CRISPY BEEF TACO
Crispy shell Ground beef taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN TACO
Crispy shell ranchera chicken taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS ENCHILADA BEEF
Kids ground beef enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS ENCHILADA CHEESE
Kids cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS ENCHILADA CHICKEN
Kids ranchera chicken enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS FLAUTA BEEF
Kids ground beef flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans
KIDS FLAUTA CHICKEN
Kids ranchera chicken flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS QUESADILLA GRILLED BEEF
Kids quesadilla with cheese and grilled beef. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS QUESADILLA CHEESE
Kids cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
Kids grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS SOFT BEEF TACO
Kids soft shell ground beef taco with cheddar cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS SOFT CHICKEN TACO
Kids soft shell ranchera chicken taco with jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
LOGAN'S STEAK
Served with French fries.
ADULT CHEESE BURGER
Cheese burger served with French fries.
NACHOS
NACHO BEAN & CHEESE
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans and melted cheese on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHO GROUNDBEEF
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and ground beef on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHO GRILLED CHICKEN
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and grilled chicken on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHO PORK
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and tender pork on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHO GRILLED BEEF
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and grilled beef on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHOS JALAPENO SAUSAGE
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeno cheese sausage on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
CHILE CON QUESO
WHITE CHILE CON QUESO
Homemade white cheese dip. 7oz Chips not included.
WHITE SPINACH CHILE CON QUESO
Homemade white cheese dip with sautéed baby spinach inside. 7oz. Chips not included.
KURTS QUESO
Spicy queso blanco with meaty Texas-style chili. Chips not included.
YELLOW CHILE CON QUESO
Homemade yellow cheese dip. 7oz. Chips not included.
YELLOW SPINACH CHILE CON QUESO
Homemade yellow cheese dip with sautéed baby spinach inside. 7oz. Chips not included.
STUFFED JALAPENOS
QUESO FUNDIDO
QUESO FUNDIDO GRILLED CHICKEN
A blend of Mexican cheeses topped with grilled chicken and served with hand-made flour tortillas
QUESO FUNDIDO GRILLED BEEF
A blend of Mexican cheeses topped with grilled beef and served with a hand-made flour tortilla.
QUESO FUNDIDO CHORIZO
A blend of Mexican cheeses topped with chorizo and served with a hand-made flour tortilla.
QUESO FUNDIDIO SEAFOOD
A blend of melted Mexican cheeses topped with sautéed shrimp and sea scallops with ranchera sauce. Served with flour tortillas.
NACHOS COMBO
NACHO BEEF FAJITA/CHICKEN FAJITA
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled chicken and grilled beef on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHO BEEF FAJITA/PORK
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled beef and pork on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
NACHO CHICKEN FAJITA/PORK
A corn tortilla fried and cut into 8 pieces with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled chicken and pork on top. Served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato.
SHRIMP BROCHETTE
CEVICHE
DESSERTS
BREAD PUDDING
Our homemade croissant bread pudding with pecans and raisins soaked in our rich custard for 24 hours then baked to perfection.
FLAN COCONUT
Our homemade vanilla custard flan topped with shredded coconut.
FRIED COCONUT FLAN
A delicate custard, battered, fried and topped with a delicious caramel liqueur sauce.
PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE
A moist, decadent 5 layer cake served with ice cream.
TRES LECHES
A delicious traditional Mexican cake made with three kinds of milk and layered with a fresh berry filling.
FLAN VANILLA
Our homemade vanilla custard flan in the traditional Mexican fashion. Rich and flavorful.
SIDES*
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE GUAC
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE CHILE CON QUESO
SIDE CHILE CON QUESO BLANCO
SIDE CHEDDAR
SIDE JACK
SIDE CHARROS
SIDE RICE
SIDE REFRIED BEANS
SIDE RBS
SIDE SALAD
SPINACH SIDE SAL
SIDE FRIES
SIDE FRIED PEPPER
$ADD CHORIZO$
$LOBSTER TAIL$
$QUESO FRESCO$
$SHRIMP SKEWERS$
BAKED POTATO
SIDE AVOCADOS
SIDE GROUNDBEEF
SIDE CHILI CON C
SIDE CORN TORTILLA$$
SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA$$
SIDE MARIO SAUCE
SIDE RAW VEGGIES
SIDE JALA SAUSAGE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609