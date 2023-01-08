Mikasa Criolla LLC 56 Patton Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
56 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
No Reviews
5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B ASHEVILLE, NC 28801
View restaurant