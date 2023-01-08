Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mikasa Criolla LLC 56 Patton Avenue

No reviews yet

56 Patton Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

CEBICHES

MAMAPACHA CEBICHE

$11.00

White mushroom, Local Aji amarillo, choclo (Andean corn), local sweet potato puree, pickled onions, canchita (Peruvian fried corn), microgreens

SALAD

ANDINA SALAD

$12.00

STEWS

CHICKEN CHILI/ AJI DE GALLINA

$13.00

PANINIS

SANGUCHE DE TURKEY

$12.00

Gravy, Pickled onions

PIG IN A PONCHO

$13.00

Slow-cooked pork shoulder chicharron, sweet potato & pickled onions

EMPANADAS

EMPANADA DE CARNE

$6.00

Chopped local beef, Botija black olives, and boiled eggs,

EMPANADA AJI DE GALLINA

$5.00

Classic Peruvian dish, creamy chicken chili & queso Parmesano

EMPANADA DE QUESO

$5.00

Queso fresco & Peruvian corn (choclo)

KIDS

Grilled cheese sanguche with Chips

$8.00

Golden crispy white bread with cheddar cheese

DESSERT

Unbaked Cheesecake Chicha Morada

$6.00

Alfajores

$5.00

SNACKS

BROAD BEANS CHIPS

$3.50

SAUCES

Cilantro Sauce

$1.50

Aji Amarillo aioli

$1.50

Aji Amarillo salsa

$1.50

Mustard de los andes

$1.50

SIDES

Turkey

$3.00

Pork

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Chips with 3 sauces on top

$1.50

SPECIALS

Menestron

$9.00

Tasting

Tasting

$3.00

Drinks

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Inca Kola

$3.75

Water

$3.00

Devil's Foot Beverage

$3.00

Maracuya Nectar (Passion Fruit)

$4.00

Peruvian Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Pisco Sour

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

56 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Map
