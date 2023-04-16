- Home
Mikaza Sushi and Lounge
542 S, Broadway Street
Las Angeles, CA 90013
Dine
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed with sea salt
SpicyEdamame
Sautéed in house garlic sauce
Yuka Frita
Crispy Peruvian Yuka Fries served with House Green Salsa
Chicken Gyoza
Pork Gyoza
Pan fried dumplings + Peruvian Ponzu
Anticuchos
(3) Savory Andean style skewers served with anticuchera salsa. (Chicken, Salmon $15.00, Steak $16.00)
Shishito Pepper
Split & sautéed in sesame ginger, topped with bonito flakes
Veggie Tempura
Shiitake mushroom, red onion, carrots, & asparagus; with tempura sauce
Combination Tempura
Mixed Seasonal Veggies, Whitefish, & Tiger Shrimp
Passion Fruit Shrimp
Zesty Shrimp Ceviche , sautéed with lime and passion fruit and served with a side of crispy sweet yam (6 pcs)
Parmesan Scallops
Lucious Scallops simmered in parmesan sauce (6 pcs)
Cucumber Salad
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Sushi Takos
Salad
Woks
Ceviche
Ceviche Clasico
White fish marinated in Leche de Tigre with Peruvian Canchita and corn
Ceviche Nikkei
Tuna, crispy quinoa, Japanese Cucumber, Avocado and potato served with Nikkei & Leche de Tigre
Ceviche Diablo
Rock fish, octopus, shrimp, served with spicy rocoto Leche de Tigre, & crispy Canchita (Peruvian dried corn)
Ceviche Panorama
An exquisite sampling of our Classic, Diablo, and Nikkei Ceviches
Tiradito
Nikkei Nigiris
Blue Fin Nikkei Nigiri
Topped with bell pepper aioli, chalaquita sauce, tobiko, togarashi, and spicy ponzu
Halibut Nikkei Nigiri
Topped with Acevichada sauce, Serrano Chile, red tobiko, and micro cilantro
Salmon Nikkei Nigiri
Lightly seared with tare sauce, lime zest, and thin slice of lime on top
Octopus Nikkei Nigiri
Black olive, olive aioli, micro cilantro, with crispy quinoa
MiKaza Nikkei Panorama Nigiri
Special combination; 2 pieces each of parmesan scallops, bluefin tuna, halibut, octopus, and salmon Nikkei Nigiri
MiKaza Specialty Rolls
Flor de Loto
Shrimp tempura and avocado; topped with fresh spicy tuna, tare sauce, bell, aioli drops & chives
Samurai Crunch
Zesty Shrimp sautéed in passion fruit sauce and topped with crispy sweet yam (6 pcs)
Avocado Lover
Spicy tuna, creamy cheese, & avocado inside; topped with guacamole and shiso powder
Tiger Claw
Snow crab, cucumber & avocado; with seared salmon, lime zest, tare spicy ponzu, aji amarillo
Acevichado Roll
Shrimp tempura, and avocado; topped with snow crab & house ceviche sauce
Surf and Turf
Shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with seared wagyu, anticuchera sauce, Huancaina aioli, and micro cilantro
Entrees
Truffle Filet Mignon
Bed of truffle, mashed potatoes, portobello, & asparagus. Served with wagyu butter
Surf and Turf Lomo Saltado
Flamed filet mignon, shrimp, red onions, batayaki tomatoes, & steak fries served w/ garlic white rice
Grilled Octopus
Charred Octopus Marinated in Anticuchera & yellow chili sauce, accompanied by Andean peewee potatoes and yellow pepper sauce
Lomo Saltado
Flamed filet mignon, red onions, tomatoes, steak fries served with garlic white rice
Vegeterian Saltado
Vegan Lomo Saltado. Served with Yuka frita, mushrooms, and garlic white rice
Special Bento
Grilled Salmon or Chicken served with salad, miso soup, veggie tempura, and four California rolls or two sashimi.
Nigiri/Sashimi
Salmon Nigiri
2pcs on rice
Salmon Sashimi
6pcs
Albacore Nigiri
2pcs on rice
Albacore Sashimi
6pcs
Yellowtail Nigiri
2pcs on rice
Yellowtail Sashimi
6pcs
Halibut Nigiri
2pcs on rice
Halibut Sashimi
6pcs
Scallop Nigiri
2pcs on rice
Scallop Sashimi
6pcs
Shrimp Nigiri
2pcs on rice
Shrimp Sashimi
6pcs
Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri
Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Octopus Sashimi
Classic Cut Rolls
Classic Hand Rolls
Spicy Salmon Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
Spicy Tuna Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
California Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
Tuna Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
Salmon & Avocado Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
Yellowtail & Avocado Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
Veggie Hand
Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.
Crispy Shrimp Hand
Spicy Scallop Hand
Drinks
Drinks
Draft Beer
Modelo
Modelo Growler
Modelo Negra
Modelo Negra Growler
Pacifico
Pacifico Growler
Blue Moon
Blu Moon Growler
Sapporo
Sapporo Growler
Corona Premier
Corona Premier Growler
Firestone Mind Haze
Firestone Mind Haze Growler
Firestone 805
Firestone 805 Growler
Calicraft Tiki Time
Calicraft Tiki Time Growler
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Growler
Peruvian Bottled Beer
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
*Fiery Red Leather
*Dirty Diesel
*Bambi
*G*Banger
*The Uptown
Blood Moon
Bourbon, Chicha Morada, Simple Syrup, Lime
Buchanan's Cranberry Pineapple
Cadillac Margarita
Premium tequila (Casa Amigos), Grand Marnier, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup
Cosmopolitan
Paloma
Tequila, House Limecello, Grapefruit, Squirt. Upgrade to Mezcal for $2.00
Gin Martini
Chilled Gin with Vermouth and Olives
Jack and Coke
Jager Bomb
Mango Margarita
Maracuya Sour
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Mule
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Never Sleep Martini
Old Fashioned
Whiskey, Simple Syrup, and Bitters
Pisco Sour
Red Dragon
Rum N Coke
Rose Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Tom Collins
Dark N Stormy
Jungle Bird
Bloody Mary
Aperol Spritz
Tequila
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Amigos Blanco Double
Casa Amigos Blanco Bottle
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Reposado Double
Casa Amigos Reposado Bottle
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Anejo Double
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Anejo Double
Cincoro Anejo Bottle
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado Double
Clase Azul Bottle
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 1942 Double
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Anejo Double
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 70 Bottle
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Blanco Double
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Plata Double
Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia
Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia Double
Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia Bottle
Patron El Alto
Patron El Alto Bottle
Patron Repasado
Patron Reposado Double
Patron Reposado Bottle
Patron Silver
Patron Silver Double
Premium Tequila
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Whiskey
Wine
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
542 S, Broadway Street, Las Angeles, CA 90013