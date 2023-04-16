Main picView gallery

Mikaza Sushi and Lounge

542 S, Broadway Street

Las Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dine

Appetizers

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed with sea salt

SpicyEdamame

$8.00

Sautéed in house garlic sauce

Yuka Frita

$8.00

Crispy Peruvian Yuka Fries served with House Green Salsa

Chicken Gyoza

$12.00

Pork Gyoza

$12.00

Pan fried dumplings + Peruvian Ponzu

Anticuchos

$12.00

(3) Savory Andean style skewers served with anticuchera salsa. (Chicken, Salmon $15.00, Steak $16.00)

Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Split & sautéed in sesame ginger, topped with bonito flakes

Veggie Tempura

$12.00

Shiitake mushroom, red onion, carrots, & asparagus; with tempura sauce

Combination Tempura

$18.00

Mixed Seasonal Veggies, Whitefish, & Tiger Shrimp

Passion Fruit Shrimp

$20.00

Zesty Shrimp Ceviche , sautéed with lime and passion fruit and served with a side of crispy sweet yam (6 pcs)

Parmesan Scallops

$22.00

Lucious Scallops simmered in parmesan sauce (6 pcs)

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Sushi Takos

$15.00

Salad

House Salad

$8.50

Organic greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber + Nikkei dressing

Tokyo Salmon Salad

$18.00

Roasted salmon, Steamed Edamame; Crisp lettuce ,carrots, & radish. Served with ponzu dressing & Avocado

Woks

Vegeterian Wok

$15.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, snow peas, and shiitake mushrooms

Shrimp Wok

$18.00

Our special Srimp fried wok

Filet Mignon Wok

$20.00

Fried rice with filet mignon

Ceviche

Ceviche Clasico

$18.00

White fish marinated in Leche de Tigre with Peruvian Canchita and corn

Ceviche Nikkei

$19.00

Tuna, crispy quinoa, Japanese Cucumber, Avocado and potato served with Nikkei & Leche de Tigre

Ceviche Diablo

$20.00

Rock fish, octopus, shrimp, served with spicy rocoto Leche de Tigre, & crispy Canchita (Peruvian dried corn)

Ceviche Panorama

$25.00

An exquisite sampling of our Classic, Diablo, and Nikkei Ceviches

Tiradito

Yellow Tail Jalapeno

$18.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio topped with jalapeño slices and cilantro

Tiradito Nikkei

$19.00

White fish in citrus Nikkei sauce, with shiso leaf powder & avocado

Aji Amarillo Halibut

$19.00Out of stock

Halibut in aji amarillo tiger’s milk with tobiko & crispy quinoa

Nikkei Nigiris

Blue Fin Nikkei Nigiri

$12.00

Topped with bell pepper aioli, chalaquita sauce, tobiko, togarashi, and spicy ponzu

Halibut Nikkei Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with Acevichada sauce, Serrano Chile, red tobiko, and micro cilantro

Salmon Nikkei Nigiri

$12.00

Lightly seared with tare sauce, lime zest, and thin slice of lime on top

Octopus Nikkei Nigiri

$13.00

Black olive, olive aioli, micro cilantro, with crispy quinoa

MiKaza Nikkei Panorama Nigiri

$34.00

Special combination; 2 pieces each of parmesan scallops, bluefin tuna, halibut, octopus, and salmon Nikkei Nigiri

MiKaza Specialty Rolls

Flor de Loto

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado; topped with fresh spicy tuna, tare sauce, bell, aioli drops & chives

Samurai Crunch

$19.00

Zesty Shrimp sautéed in passion fruit sauce and topped with crispy sweet yam (6 pcs)

Avocado Lover

$18.00

Spicy tuna, creamy cheese, & avocado inside; topped with guacamole and shiso powder

Tiger Claw

$21.00

Snow crab, cucumber & avocado; with seared salmon, lime zest, tare spicy ponzu, aji amarillo

Acevichado Roll

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, and avocado; topped with snow crab & house ceviche sauce

Surf and Turf

$25.00

Shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with seared wagyu, anticuchera sauce, Huancaina aioli, and micro cilantro

Entrees

Truffle Filet Mignon

$35.00

Bed of truffle, mashed potatoes, portobello, & asparagus. Served with wagyu butter

Surf and Turf Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Flamed filet mignon, shrimp, red onions, batayaki tomatoes, & steak fries served w/ garlic white rice

Grilled Octopus

$25.00

Charred Octopus Marinated in Anticuchera & yellow chili sauce, accompanied by Andean peewee potatoes and yellow pepper sauce

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Flamed filet mignon, red onions, tomatoes, steak fries served with garlic white rice

Vegeterian Saltado

$17.00

Vegan Lomo Saltado. Served with Yuka frita, mushrooms, and garlic white rice

Special Bento

$25.00

Grilled Salmon or Chicken served with salad, miso soup, veggie tempura, and four California rolls or two sashimi.

Nigiri/Sashimi

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

2pcs on rice

Salmon Sashimi

$19.00

6pcs

Albacore Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

2pcs on rice

Albacore Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

6pcs

Yellowtail Nigiri

$11.00

2pcs on rice

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00

6pcs

Halibut Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

2pcs on rice

Halibut Sashimi

$19.00Out of stock

6pcs

Scallop Nigiri

$10.00

2pcs on rice

Scallop Sashimi

$17.00

6pcs

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

2pcs on rice

Shrimp Sashimi

$15.00

6pcs

Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri

$11.00

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus Nigiri

$10.00

Octopus Sashimi

$18.00

Classic Cut Rolls

Spicy Salmon Cut

$15.00

Spciy Tuna Cut

$14.00

California Cut

$12.00

Tuna Cut

$17.00

Salmon & Avocado Cut

$16.00

Yellowtail & Avocado Cut

$18.00

Veggie Cut

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp Cut

$15.00

Spicy Scallop Cut

$15.00

Classic Hand Rolls

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Spicy Salmon Hand

$11.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Spicy Tuna Hand

$10.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

California Hand

$10.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Tuna Hand

$13.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Salmon & Avocado Hand

$12.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Yellowtail & Avocado Hand

$13.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Veggie Hand

$8.00

Two hand rolls served with special Mikaza dipping sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Hand

$12.00

Spicy Scallop Hand

$12.00

Drinks

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Avian

$5.00

Maracuyan

$4.50

Chicha Morada

$4.50

Inca Cola

$3.50

Pelegrino

$4.50

Draft Beer

Modelo

$9.00

Modelo Growler

$17.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Modelo Negra Growler

$17.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Pacifico Growler

$17.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Blu Moon Growler

$15.00

Sapporo

$9.00

Sapporo Growler

$17.00

Corona Premier

$9.00Out of stock

Corona Premier Growler

$17.00Out of stock

Firestone Mind Haze

$8.50Out of stock

Firestone Mind Haze Growler

$15.00Out of stock

Firestone 805

$8.50

Firestone 805 Growler

$15.00

Calicraft Tiki Time

$8.50

Calicraft Tiki Time Growler

$15.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$8.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Growler

$15.00

Peruvian Bottled Beer

Cusquena

$8.50

Pilsner Callao

$8.50

Cristal

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Asahi

$8.50

Asahi LG

$14.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Corona Extra

$8.50

Heineken

$8.50

Cocktails

*Fiery Red Leather

$14.00

*Dirty Diesel

$14.00

*Bambi

$14.00

*G*Banger

$14.00

*The Uptown

$15.00

Blood Moon

$16.00

Bourbon, Chicha Morada, Simple Syrup, Lime

Buchanan's Cranberry Pineapple

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$24.00Out of stock

Premium tequila (Casa Amigos), Grand Marnier, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Tequila, House Limecello, Grapefruit, Squirt. Upgrade to Mezcal for $2.00

Gin Martini

$15.00

Chilled Gin with Vermouth and Olives

Jack and Coke

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$15.00

Mango Margarita

$16.00

Maracuya Sour

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Never Sleep Martini

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Whiskey, Simple Syrup, and Bitters

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Red Dragon

$16.00

Rum N Coke

$14.00

Rose Margarita

$16.00

Skinny Margarita

$16.00

Strawberry Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

Tom Collins

$13.00

Dark N Stormy

$15.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Tequila

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00

Casa Amigos Blanco Double

$22.00

Casa Amigos Blanco Bottle

$400.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$15.00

Casa Amigos Reposado Double

$24.00

Casa Amigos Reposado Bottle

$500.00

Centenario Anejo

$14.00

Centenario Anejo Double

$26.00

Cincoro Anejo

$27.00

Cincoro Anejo Double

$45.00

Cincoro Anejo Bottle

$500.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Clase Azul Reposado Double

$55.00

Clase Azul Bottle

$600.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Don Julio 1942 Double

$70.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$600.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo Double

$22.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Don Julio 70 Bottle

$400.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco Double

$27.00Out of stock

Hornitos Plata

$12.00Out of stock

Hornitos Plata Double

$19.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia Double

$50.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia Bottle

$500.00Out of stock

Patron El Alto

$40.00

Patron El Alto Bottle

$700.00

Patron Repasado

$17.00

Patron Reposado Double

$25.00

Patron Reposado Bottle

$300.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Silver Double

$22.00

Premium Tequila

$5.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$14.00

Whiskey

Buchanan's 12

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Nikka Days

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony

$24.00

Hibiki Harmony Bottle

$400.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Jim Beam Black

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Sake

Gekkeikan Carafe

$12.00

Gekkeikan Bottle

$28.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Coppola Diamond

$9.00Out of stock

Sparkling Prosecco

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$47.00

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

542 S, Broadway Street, Las Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

