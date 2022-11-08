Mike and Patty's High Street Place High Street @ Financial District
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mike & Patty's at High Street Place!
Location
100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
No Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurant