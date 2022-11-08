  • Home
Mike and Patty's High Street Place High Street @ Financial District

No reviews yet

100 High Street

Boston, MA 02110

Popular Items

Fancy
Grilled Crack
Classic

Sandwiches

Fancy

Fancy

$10.00

two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house mayo on toasted multigrain

Grilled Crack

Grilled Crack

$10.00

fried egg, 2x bacon, american, Swiss, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough

Baller

Baller

$10.00Out of stock

acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin

Classic

Classic

$6.00

fried egg and american cheese on our house-made english muffin

Carolina Caviar

Carolina Caviar

$8.50

fried egg, sausage and pimento cheese on house-made english muffin

The Vegan One

The Vegan One

$11.50

Just Egg, vegan smoked gouda, and blue oyster mushroom hash with maple-sriracha syrup on our Flourhouse english muffin

Robbie

Robbie

$11.50

Turkey, house mayo, Avocado spread, diced red onions, Cheddar cheese on house made multi-grain bread.

Mission Breakfast Burrito

Mission Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

scrambled eggs, American, cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$3.00
Mclustin

Mclustin

$10.00

Housemade english muffin, fried egg, bacon, sharp American cheese, hash brown, and Sriracha ketchup.

Frenchie

Frenchie

$12.50

French Ham, brie, roasted pears, fig mayo and arugula on our pressed Flourhouse sourdough

Cuban Rueben

Cuban Rueben

$12.50

French ham, black pastrami, Swiss, housemate slaw, and French dressing on our pressed Flourhouse sourdough

English Muffin solo

English Muffin solo

$2.00

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Locally roasted by Speedwell Roasters

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Choose a flavor when you come in!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.25
Apple Strawberry Juice

Apple Strawberry Juice

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Ginger Ale-Bruce Cost

Ginger Ale-Bruce Cost

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Baked Goods/Dessert

Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
Kids Happy Meal

Kids Happy Meal

$13.00Out of stock

A Sandwich, Drink & Mike and Patty's Adventure Kids Book is included in the Kids Happy Meal!

Merch

Tee Shirt

$20.00

S, M, L, XL, XXL

Kids Book

Kids Book

$10.00

This book was inspired by the Mike & Patty's breakfast shop located in Boston, Massachusetts. A collection of whimsical poems beside beautifully handcrafted illustrations. The lyrics narrate a journey of two best friends who take off for an adventure on their spaceship. A universe unfolds, and they explore planets they come to adore. It's a perfect story for readers both old and young to reassure that adventures are gold!

Retail

Our House Made Mayo-8 oz. Jar

Our House Made Mayo-8 oz. Jar

$6.00

Our House Mayo that is on the Fancy is now available! Now you can make breakfast sandwiches at home with this tasty spread. Tastes great on our homemade English muffins!

Homemade English Muffins-4 Pack

Homemade English Muffins-4 Pack

$6.50

4 pack of Homemade English Muffins Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Mike & Patty's at High Street Place!

100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

