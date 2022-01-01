Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant imageView gallery

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant Baton Rouge

866 Reviews

$$

1031 W Lee Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Popular Items

Chargrilled Oysters
Shrimp, Oysters, & Catfish
Lemonade Pie

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.95

Cream cheese, jalapeños, apple glaze (8).

Fish Chips & Dip

Fish Chips & Dip

$11.95

Shrimp, Spinach & Artichoke.

Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms

Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

(4)

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$4.95

(7)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.95
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.95

Topped with crab & remoulade

Fried Gator

Fried Gator

$11.95

Tender farm-raised, marinated, and deep-fried.

Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$13.95

Gulf shrimp, boiled spicy. Served with sweet corn. 1/2lb

Fried Crab Claws

Fried Crab Claws

$12.95
Chargrilled Crab Claws

Chargrilled Crab Claws

$12.95

Marinated Crab Claws

$12.95

Blackened Gator

$11.95

Fried Catfish Fingers

$12.95

Crawfish Tails

$12.95

Boudin Balls

$11.95

Oysters

Chargrilled Oysters

Chargrilled Oysters

$12.95+

Flame-kissed, Parmesan, Romano and garlic.

Gaspard Char'd

Gaspard Char'd

$12.95+

BBQ sauce, bacon jalapeños, and mozzarella cheese.

Oyster Bienville

Oyster Bienville

$16.95

Shrimp, crab, chopped oyster, Romano cheese stuffed on the half shell.

Oyster Bread

$0.50

Souped Up Oysters

$12.95+

Soups & Salads

Mike's Seafood Salad

Mike's Seafood Salad

$17.95

Boiled Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish and cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuces, eggs and carrots.

Chicken and Shrimp Salad

Chicken and Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast and boiled shrimp on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuces, cheddar cheese, purple onions, tomatoes, boiled egg, carrots, and garlic bread.

Burnside Spinach Salad

Burnside Spinach Salad

$16.95

Blackened shrimp on fresh spinach, blue cheese, tomatoes, purple onions, spiced pecans, tossed in pepper jelly vinaigrette. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$15.95

Spicy boiled shrimp on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuces topped with housemade remoulade sauce. Served with boiled egg and carrots.

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Fried Crawfish Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95
Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$4.95+

Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, and okra.

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$3.95+

Granny's secret recipe with Veron's andouille.

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$6.95+

Creole classic with Louisiana crawfish.

Crab Etouffee

$6.95+
Blue Cheese

$7.95

Caesar

$7.95

Honey Mustard

$7.95

House

$7.95

Pepperjelly Vinaigrette

$7.95

Ranch

$7.95

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$7.95

Thousand Island

$7.95

Chargrill Sauce

$11.95

Remoulade

$7.95

Oil & Vinegar

Entrees

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$28.95

Shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, crab claws, Louisiana crawfish tails, stuffed crab, catfish fillet, onion rings and hushpuppies.

The Guitreau

The Guitreau

$27.95

Fresh fish grilled and topped with Louisiana crawfish, Gulf shrimp, button mushrooms, and onions sautéed in white wine, butter, and spices.

Mike's Special

Mike's Special

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp broiled in Worcestershire, garlic, butter, and spices.

Broiled Seafood Platter

Broiled Seafood Platter

$29.95

Crabmeat au gratin, Black Drum fillet, Mike's Special, shrimp supreme, stuffed crab, oyster bienville, stuffed shrimp, stuffed bell pepper, and crabmeat stuffed mushrooms.

Cajun Crawfish Fettuccine

Cajun Crawfish Fettuccine

$23.95Out of stock

Cooked in a spicy Alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Norman

Shrimp Norman

$22.95

Fried jumbo butterflied shrimp topped with crabmeat étouffée.

Crabmeat Au Gratin

Crabmeat Au Gratin

$23.95

Louisiana Blue crabmeat in a delicious blend of cream and cheese.

Joliet Rouge

Joliet Rouge

$27.95

Jumbo lump crabmeat, onions, and button mushrooms sautéed in butter and served atop a fillet of Black Drum.

Boiled Shrimp Entree

Boiled Shrimp Entree

$18.95

1/2lb Gulf shrimp boiled spicy. Served with sweet corn.

Seafood & Chicken Pasta

Seafood & Chicken Pasta

$26.95Out of stock

Crawfish Alfredo

$23.95Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$19.95

Shrimp 7

$28.95
Regular Catfish

Regular Catfish

$17.95
Thin Catfish

Thin Catfish

$18.95
Jumbo Shrimp Platter (10)

Jumbo Shrimp Platter (10)

$17.95
Shrimp, Oysters, & Catfish

Shrimp, Oysters, & Catfish

$19.95

Fried Whole Catfish

$19.95
Stuffed Crabs

Stuffed Crabs

$17.95

Half & Half

$18.95

Crab Claw Dinner

$17.95
Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed Shrimp

$17.95

Crawfish Tail Dinner

$17.95

Adult Fried Chicken

$17.95

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$17.95

Fried Oysters

$19.95+
Fresh Gulf Shrimp Grilled

Fresh Gulf Shrimp Grilled

$18.95

Fresh Gulf Shrimp Blackened

$18.95
Fresh Black Drum Grilled

Fresh Black Drum Grilled

$24.95

Fresh Black Drum Blackened

$24.95

Fresh Black Drum Broiled

$24.95

Yellow Fin Tuna Steak Grilled

$20.95

Yellow Fin Tuna Steak Blackened

$20.95

Salmon Fillet Grilled

$24.95
Salmon Fillet Blackened

Salmon Fillet Blackened

$24.95

Fresh Catfish Grilled

$18.95

Fresh Catfish Blackened

$18.95

Fresh Catfish Broiled

$18.95

Broiled Whole Catfish

$19.95
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$12.95
Catfish Poboy

Catfish Poboy

$12.95
Oyster Poboy

Oyster Poboy

$16.95
Blazin' Cajun Burger

Blazin' Cajun Burger

$13.95

Freshly ground beef with special house seasoning, bacon BBQ sauce, Tabasco mayo, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$13.95

Freshly ground beef with special house seasoning, 45 sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, purple onion, cheddar cheese topped with onion rings.

Adult Cheeseburger

Adult Cheeseburger

$13.95
The Howard

The Howard

$27.95

Black Drum grilled on the half shell with olive oil, garlic, and spices. Served with vegetables.

Marinated Chicken

Marinated Chicken

$17.95

Sweet and spicy marinade. Served with vegetables.

Plain Chicken

$17.95
14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$36.95
8oz Filet

8oz Filet

$36.95

Kids

Kids Fried Catfish

$7.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Kids Fried Chicken

$7.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

A La Carte

A Shrimp

$1.75

A Catfish

$3.75

A Oyster

$1.75

A Stuffed Crab

$4.95

A Stuffed Mushroom

$2.50

A Stuffed Shrimp

$4.95

A Bienville

$3.95

Mike's Special Topping

$9.95

Guitreau Topping

$12.95

Joliet Rouge Topping

$10.95

Supreme Topping

$9.95

Sauteed Onions

$3.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.95

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

$10.95

Small Crab au Gratin

$4.95

A Whole Catfish

$7.95

A Marinated Chicken

$5.95

A Bread

$0.50

A Dog

$0.50

Fish Chips Only

$4.95

Creole Butter Topping

$3.95

Claw Crabmeat

$6.95

Baby Gulf Shrimp

$5.95

Sides

Stuffed Potato

Stuffed Potato

$3.95

Hand-cut Fries

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Vegetables

$3.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings Side

$3.95

Hushpuppy Side

$3.95

Carrots Side

$3.95

Broccoli Side

$3.95

Desserts

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$6.95

Sweet vanilla bean custard with Louisiana cane sugar. Served with fresh berries.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Baked with French bread, pecans and raisins. Topped with cinnamon rum sauce.

Lemonade Pie

Lemonade Pie

$6.95

A mixture of lemonade and whipped cream frozen in a graham cracker crust.

Turtle Pie

Turtle Pie

$7.95

Pralines and cream layered with pecans and caramel in an Oreo cookie crust. Topped with whipped cream and caramel.

Brownie Sundae

$6.95

Brownie, marshmallow, topped with Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.

Blueberry Crunch Rolls

Blueberry Crunch Rolls

$7.95

Fresh blueberries and cream cheese sweetened with Splenda, wrapped in pastry, baked and topped with sugar free caramel. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla (one scoop)

$1.95

Cheesecake Regular

$7.95

Cheesecake Strawberry

$7.95

Cheesecake Chocolate

$7.95

Cheesecake Praline

$7.95

Condiments

Cutlery Kit

Cocktail

Tartar

Ketchup

Butter

Remoulade

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Lemons

Sour Cream

Crackers Saltines

Crackers Captain Wafers

Crackers Wheat

Crystal

Hot Sauce

Tabasco

Horseradish

Cup Ice

Napkins

No Condiments

No Cutlery Kit

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Chesse

$1.00

Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.75

Perrier

$3.50

Lemonade Pint

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade Pint

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade Gusto

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Virgin Margarita

$3.50Out of stock

Virgin Daiquiri

$3.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50Out of stock

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tea Decaf

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Family Packs

Family Fried Catfish

$55.00

Family Fried Shrimp

$55.00

Family Half&Half

$55.00

Family Shrimp & Craw Pasta

$55.00Out of stock

Family Chicken Pasta

$55.00Out of stock

Family Veggie Side

$12.95Out of stock

Family Fries Side

$12.95Out of stock

Family Bread Pudding

$22.00Out of stock

october features

Crawfish Bread

$12.95Out of stock

Cup Seafood Chowder

$5.95Out of stock

Small Seafood Chowder

$6.95Out of stock

Large Seafood Chowder

$10.95Out of stock

Sid Gautreaux

$29.95Out of stock

Crawfish and Boudin Enchiladas

$24.95Out of stock

who dat ale

$8.50

Pink Champagne Margarita

$11.00

ice cream praline cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

november features

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Small Butternut Squash Soup

$7.95

Large Butternut Squash Soup

$11.95

Quails and Tails

$28.95

Stuffed Flounder

$29.95

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$6.95

Kona Blue Wave Draft

$8.50

Apple Cider Moscow Mule

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Directions

Gallery
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

