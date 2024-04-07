Mike Dianna's Grill Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Celebrating 20 seasons in Corolla NC. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner and everything in between 7 days a week March-October. We strive to use local produce and seafood and make everything ourselves. Reservations are accepted and recommended for any size party.
Location
777 Sunset Blvd, Corolla, NC 27927
Gallery