Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill - Town & Country

Order Again

Popular Items

Duffy Cheeseburger
1.5 LB Chicken Wings
Potato Skins

Appetizers (o)

Potato Skins

$11.00

Pretzels

$11.00

1.5 LB Chicken Wings

$14.50

3 LB Chicken WIngs

$27.00

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Sliders

$13.50

Onion Ring App

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Soup/Salad/Chili (o)

Taco Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Southwest Salad

$15.50

The Wedge

$9.50

SM Caesar

$9.00

LG Caesar

$12.00

SM House

$8.00

LG House

$11.00

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Chili - Bowl

$7.00

Soup du Jour - Cup

$4.50

Soup de Jour - Bowl

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.50

Small Apple Spinach Salad

$9.00

Large Apple Spinach Salad

$12.00

Choose 2

$13.50

Burgers (o)

Bison Burger

$17.00

Patty Melt

$15.50

Turkey Burger

$14.50

Black Bean Burger

$14.50

Sourdough Cheese Burger

$15.50

Duffy Burger

$13.50

Duffy Cheeseburger

$15.00

Swiss Mushroom

$15.50

BC and Bacon Burger

$15.50

Western Burger

$15.50

Comeback Smash Burger Single (4oz.)

$12.00

Comeback Smash Burger Double (8oz)

$15.50

Sandwiches (o)

Reuben

$15.00

Triple Stack Club

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Chicken & Walnut Salad

$13.50

Tuna Salad

$14.50

Louisiana Chx

$14.50

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

T&C Chicken

$15.00

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Turkey Melt

$14.50

Cajun Tilapia

$15.00

The Big Dog

$15.00

Classic BLT

$14.50

Pulled Pork

$14.50Out of stock

Cuban

$16.00Out of stock

Catfish Po' Boy

$15.00

Pizza (o)

10" Pizza

$10.00

14" Cheese

$13.00

14" 1 Topping

$15.00

14" 2 Toppings

$17.00

14" 3+ Toppings

$19.00

10" Buff Chicken

$13.00

14" Buff Chicken

$17.00

10" Veggie

$16.00

14" Veggie

$21.00

10" Meatlovers

$16.00

14" Meatlovers

$21.00

10" Deluxe

$16.00

14" Deluxe

$21.00

10" Chip Chix Bacon

$14.50

14" Chip Chix Bacon

$19.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Entrees (o)

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

Blackened Tilapia

$17.00

Grilled Salmon

$19.50

Fish N Chips

$16.50

Dessert (o)

TX Sheet Cake

$9.00

Cobbler of the Day

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.00

Kid's (o)

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids' Pizza

$8.00

Wraps and Tacos (o)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.50

SW Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Mojo Pork Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces (o)

$$ Hot Sauce

$1.00

$$ BBQ Sauce

$1.00

$$ Durkee's

$1.00

$$ Ranch Dip

$1.00

$$ Bleu Cheese Dip

$1.00

$$ Honey Mustard

$1.00

$$ Lite Ranch

$1.00

$$ SW Ranch

$1.00

$$ French

$1.00

$$ Creamy Horseradish

$1.00

$$ Sour Cream

$1.00

$$ House Italian

$1.00

$$ 1000 Island

$1.00

$$ Balsamic

$1.00

$$ Caesar

$1.00

$$ Cheese Sauce

$1.00

$$ Marinara

$1.00

$$ Aioli

$1.00

$$ Mustard Relish

$1.00

$$ Guacamole

$1.50

Side Mayo

$$ Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Soft Drinks (o)

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

CF Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sides

Side French Fries

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$2.95Out of stock

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$2.95

Side Vegetable Of The Day

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Side BBQ Chips

$4.00

Side Plain Chips

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$2.95Out of stock

Food (Copy)

FF Hamburger

$8.00

FF Cheeseburger

$8.00

FF Beer

$5.00

FF Pulled Pork

$8.00

FF seltzer

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country, MO 63017

Directions

Gallery
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

