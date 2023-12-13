- Home
- /
- Imperial Beach
- /
- Mike Hess Brewing - Imperial Beach - Imperial Beach
Mike Hess Brewing - Imperial Beach Imperial Beach
No reviews yet
805 Ocean Ln
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Espresso Bar
Espresso
- Americano$3.00+
- Apple Cider$5.75
- Cappuccino$4.00+
- Chai Latte$4.00+
- Cold Brew$5.00
- COTM$4.75+
- Espresso Con Panna$3.00+
- Espresso Cubano$3.00+
- Espresso Shot$2.75+
- Hess cooler$6.00
- Honey Lavender$5.00+
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- IB Cooler$6.00
- Latte$4.00+
- Macchiato$5.00+
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
- Mexican Mocha$5.00+
- Mocha$4.50+
- Peppermint Mocha$5.00+
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.00+
- Tea$3.75
- Viennese$4.50+
- White Mocha$5.00+
- Milk$3.00
Food
Tacos
- Avocado City$3.95
Tempura Avocado topped with coleslaw tomato, onion ,arugula,micro greens and creamy blue cheese vinaigrette
- Carnitas$3.95
Slow cooked pulled pork carnitas topped with guacamole,onion & cilantro finished with a crunchy chicharron on a corn tortilla
- Chicali$4.50
Grilled Arrachera Steak, Onions and Poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished wit a crema and cotija Cheese
- Cripsy Shrimp Taco$4.75
shrimp bacon and cheese within a cripsy rolled corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo , cabbage and avocado drizzled with spicy jalapeno salsaand crema fresca over melted asadero cheese on a flut tortilla
- Dreamy Scallops$5.95
pepper creaned flambeed scallops topped with mexican squash. green onions,bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
- Hawaiian Chorizo$4.50
Grilled Pork Chorizo topped with caramelized pineapple over melted asadero Cheese on a corn Tortilla
- Kids Quesitacos$3.75
- Mike Hess Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Basa topped with cabbage & pico de gallo finished with chipotle and lime aioli on a flour tortilla
- Ossobuco Taco$4.75
Slow Cooked beef shank with mushroom and garlic topped with onions & cilantro finished with our semi spicy green salsa over melted asadero cheese on a crispy tortilla
- Pollo Asado$3.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with guacamole,onion,tomato and cilantro on a flour tortilla
- Portobello Playero$4.50
grilled baby portobello mushroom over melted asadero cheese topped with onion ,tomao,black beans,corn and cotija cheese sprinkled finished with cilantro and serrano aioli
- Zucchini Portside$3.95
golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions,cherry tomatoes,olives,capers,black beans and corn finished with micro greens and a lime aioli drizzle over melted asadero cheese on a corn tortilla
- Quesi Birria Tapatia$4.95
Homemade au jus infused crunchy flour tortilla with slow cooked tender pulled beef,melted asadero Cheese, onion,cilantro
- SD Carne Asada$4.75
Thin sliced New York Steak topped with Guacamole and pico de gallo finished with a spicy Chipotle de arbol salsa over a flour Tortilla
- Spicy Shrimp Taco$4.75
Grilled shrimp marinated with chili de arbol topped with pico de gallo over melted asadero cheese finished with our house lime and chipotle aioli on a flour tortilla
- Surf & Turf Taco$5.50
grilled steak and shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage,onion ,tomato,cilantro,sliced avocadoand lime aioli on a corn tortilla
- TOTM$4.50
Shareables
- Chips & Guacamole$6.25
Fresh Guacamole topped with onion,tomato,cilantroand cotija cheese
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
- Holy-Viche$10.95
mahi-mahi cooked in a lime marinaded with pico de gallo ,mango yams,corn, avcado and diced cucumber cubes spiced with chichiltepin chiles , served with cripsy house tortilla chips
- Macho Nachos$9.50
House Tortillas chips topped with mikehess solis IPA cheese Fondu,beans Jalapenos,crema fresca and pico de gallo
- Mexy Fries$10.25
fries topped with mikehess solis ipa cheese fundu,beans,jalapenos,crema fresca and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Chilangas$4.50
Two Homemade Tortillas with asadero Cheese
- Enpanada Chips$6.95
Sides
- Elote Asado$4.75
Traditional street corn on the cob covered in lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin
- Frijoles Charro$5.79
slow-cooked pinto beans with melted asadero cheese carnitas,chorizo,bacon,tomato,onion, cilantro,cotija cheese and a grilled onion & serrano chili
- Frijoles De La Olla$4.75
slow-cooked pinto beans with melted asadero cheese, tomato,onion,cilantro,cotija cheese and grilled onion
Specialty
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles Verdes$9.75
Golden fried corn tortillas topped with house green salsa, onion ,tomato ,cilantro, Crema Fresca and ranch style cheese
- Quiero Benedictus$12.95
poached eggs signature Hollandaise, serrano ham,chili piquinon a buttered ciabatta bread
- Quiero Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled eggs truffled french fries, bacon ,sausage,avocado and chipotle aioli
- Sunshine Taco$3.75
sunny side up egg over refried chorizo beans finished with pico de gallo and house red salsa
- Quiero Toast$9.95
grilled ciabatta bread topped with avocado goat cheese,onion, tomato, parsley finished with lime olive oil drizzle
- French Toast$12.50
Classic French Toast with Strawberries, blueberries and banana finished with a powdered sugar sprinkle and maple honey glaze
Extras
Beverage Menu
PURROWLER BEER
- 3 for $30$30.00
- 4:59 Little IPA 1L Growler$12.00
- Assaulted by Feather Pillows 1L Growler$13.00
- Cider 1L Growler$18.00
- Claritas 1L Growler$12.00
- Eazy Drankin' 1L Growler$12.00
- Free Flow 1L Growler$12.00
- Free Flow Sangria 1L Growler$12.00
- Grapefuit Solis IPA 1L Growler$13.00
- Grazias 1L Growler$12.00
- Haze to be a winner 1L Growler$13.00
- Hessfest 13 1L Growler$13.00
- Hooligan Irish Stout 1L Growler$12.00
- Hop Cloud Apricot 1L Growler$13.00
- Hop Cloud Hazy IPA 1L Growler$13.00
- Hop Cloud Raspberry 1L Growler$13.00
- Into The Sunset IPA 1L Growler$13.00
- Kombucha 1L Growler$18.00
- Lager Del Sur 1L Growler$12.00
- Mandatory Fun 1L Growler$13.00
- My Other Vice 1L Growler$13.00
- Oktoberhess 1L Growler$12.00
- Poire Pear Ale 1L Growler$12.00
- Rising Hope 1L Growler$12.00
- Root Beer 1L Growler$12.00
- Solis IPA 1L Growler$13.00
- Steel Beach 1L Growler$12.00
- Umbrix Imperial Stout 1L Growler$14.00
- Vietnamese Coffee 1L Growler$14.00
- Root Beer 2L Growler$21.00
- Rising Hope 2L Growler$21.00
- Lager Del Sur 2L Growler$21.00
- Steel Beach 2L Growler$21.00
- Oktoberhess 2L Growler$21.00
- Claritas 2L Growler$21.00
- 4:59 Little IPA 2L Growler$21.00
- Free Flow 2L Growler$21.00
- Hooligan Irish Stout 2L Growler$21.00
- Free Flow Sangria 2L Growler$21.00
- Poire Pear Ale 2L Growler$21.00
- Eazy Drankin' 2L Growler$21.00
- Grazias 2L Growler$21.00
- Hop Cloud Hazy IPA 2L Growler$22.00
- Solis IPA 2L Growler$22.00
- Hop Cloud Raspberry 2L Growler$22.00
- Into The Sunset IPA 2L Growler$22.00
- Mandatory Fun 2L Growler$22.00
- My Other Vice 2L Growler$22.00
- Hessfest 13 2L Growler$22.00
- Grapefuit Solis IPA 2L Growler$22.00
- Hop Cloud Apricot 2L Growler$22.00
- Assaulted by Feather Pillows 2L Growler$22.00
- Umbrix Imperial Stout 2L Growler$24.00
- Vietnamese Coffee 2L Growler$24.00
- Cider 2L Growler$32.00
- Kombucha 2L Growler$32.00
6 Packs
- 6 Pack Claritas$10.99
Light ale, dry, low bitterness, riesling, crisp and clean, hints of strawberry, Hops: Liberty, Tettnangers
- 6 Pack Elephant Hazy$11.99
- 6 Pack Freeflow$9.99
- 6 Pack Grapefruit Solis$11.99
Grapefruit juice & rind. Balanced, Juicy bitter and citrusy, Hops: Cascade, Citra, Nugget
- 6 Pack Grazias$10.99
Wheat bread crusts, Caramel, Nutty, Malty, Hops: Perle, Tettnangers
- 6 pack Hop Cloud Hazy IPA$11.99
Juicy, tropical, earthy bitterness. Flagship hazy, Hops: Cascade, Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe
- 6 Pack Hop Cloud Raspberry$11.99
Juicy, tropical, earthy bitterness. Flagship hazy, Hops: Cascade, Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe
- 6 Pack Into The Sunset$11.99
Juicy and balanced bitterness, low malt body, Hops: Simcoe, Nugget, Citra, Centennial
- 6 Pack Lager Del Sur$10.99
- 6 Pack Mandatory Fun$11.99
Dry, Juicy/Earthy Hops, Aromatic. Hops: Cascade, Citra, Columbus, Comet, Eureka, Simcoe
- 6 pack Magna Cucurbita$11.99
- 6 Pack Oktoberhess$10.99
- 6 pack Pershing Pils$10.99
- 6 Pack Rising Hope$10.99
- 6 Pack Solis IPA$11.99
Dry & Hop forward, Classic west coast IPA, Hops: Simcoe, Nugget, Citra, Centennial
- 6 Pack Steel Beach$10.99
Dry, light, effervescent, low sulfur, Hops: Sterling Meridian
- 10 min$11.99
- Rising Hope$11.99
- Lager Del Sur$10.99
- Steel Beach$10.99
Dry, light, effervescent, low sulfur, Hops: Sterling Meridian
- Oktoberhess$10.99
- Claritas$10.99
Light ale, dry, low bitterness, riesling, crisp and clean, hints of strawberry, Hops: Liberty, Tettnangers
- Grazias$10.99
Wheat bread crusts, Caramel, Nutty, Malty, Hops: Perle, Tettnangers
- Hop Cloud Hazy IPA$11.99
Juicy, tropical, earthy bitterness. Flagship hazy, Hops: Cascade, Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe
- Solis IPA$11.99
Dry & Hop forward, Classic west coast IPA, Hops: Simcoe, Nugget, Citra, Centennial
- Hop Cloud Raspberry$11.99
Juicy, tropical, earthy bitterness. Flagship hazy, Hops: Cascade, Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe
- Into The Sunset$11.99
Juicy and balanced bitterness, low malt body, Hops: Simcoe, Nugget, Citra, Centennial
- Mandatory Fun$11.99
Dry, Juicy/Earthy Hops, Aromatic. Hops: Cascade, Citra, Columbus, Comet, Eureka, Simcoe
- Grapefruit Solis$11.99
Grapefruit juice & rind. Balanced, Juicy bitter and citrusy, Hops: Cascade, Citra, Nugget
Retail
Merch
- Beer Bones Dog Treats$4.00
- Cooler Bag$15.00
- Cooler Bag & 6 Pack$20.00
- Dog Collar Small$20.99
- Dog Collar Medium$24.99
- Dog Collar Large$24.99
- Dog Leash$24.99
- Flight Board & Glasses$65.00
- Koozie$2.00
- Sticker$3.00
- Tin Tacker$20.00
- RTIC 32oz Growler$30.00
- RTIC 40oz Growler$30.00
- RTIC Coffee Mug$25.00
- RTIC 16/20oz Growler$30.00
- 64oz Growler$40.00
- $40 Holiday Bundle$40.00
$40 for a T-shirt, 6 pack, branded glass and $10 gift card Comp the gift card to "Trivia gift cards"
- $50 Holiday Bundle$50.00
$50 for a T-shirt, 6 pack, branded glass, hat OR beanie and a $10 gift card Comp the gift card to "Trivia gift cards"
Apparel
- Hessfest SB$12.00
- Baseball T$24.00
- Beach Scene Shirt$24.00
- Beanie$20.00
- Beer/Carne Asada$24.00
- City Connect$24.00
- Crew Neck Sweatshirt$40.00
- Deer$24.00
- Flannel$40.00
- Goggles$24.00
- Grapefruit Solis$24.00
- Green Logo Long Sleeve$24.00
- Green Logo Short Sleeve$24.00
- Hat$25.00
- Hessfest 13 T$24.00Out of stock
- Hessfest 13 Tank$24.00Out of stock
- Hoodie Black$40.00
- Hoodie Hooligan$40.00
- Hoodie ITS Light Blue$40.00
- Hoodie Navy$40.00
- Hooligan T$24.00
- Hop Cloud$24.00
- Hop Truck$24.00
- Into The Sunset T$24.00
- Into The Sunset Tank$24.00
- Mandatory Fun$24.00
- Mint Solis$24.00
- Mountain Blue Short Sleeve$24.00
- Mountain Stripe Red Long Sleeve$24.00
- Onesie Half Pint White$15.00
- Onesie Hooligan Gray$15.00
- Onesie Locally Brewed Blue$15.00
- Seaport Men's$24.00
- Seaport Women's$24.00
- Single Fin Long Sleeve$24.00
- Solis Brown$24.00
- Steel Beach$24.00
- Windbreaker Black$40.00
- Windbreaker Camo$40.00
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Mike Hess Brewing - Imperial Beach!
805 Ocean Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932