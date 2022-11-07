KIDS BOOK

This book was inspired by the Mike & Patty's breakfast shop located in Boston, Massachusetts. A collection of whimsical poems beside beautifully handcrafted illustrations. The lyrics narrate a journey of two best friends who take off for an adventure on their spaceship. A universe unfolds, and they explore planets they come to adore. It's a perfect story for readers both old and young to reassure that adventures are gold!