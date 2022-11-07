Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Mike & Patty's

No reviews yet

12 Church Street

Boston, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

SANDWICHES

Fancy

Fancy

$10.00

two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house mayo on toasted multigrain

Grilled Crack

Grilled Crack

$10.00

fried egg, 2x bacon, american, Swiss, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough

Baller

Baller

$10.00Out of stock

acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin

Classic

Classic

$6.00

fried egg and american cheese on our house-made english muffin

Carolina Caviar

Carolina Caviar

$8.50

fried egg, sausage and pimento cheese on house-made english muffin

The Vegan One

The Vegan One

$11.50

Just Egg, vegan smoked gouda, and blue oyster mushroom hash with maple-sriracha syrup on our Flourhouse english muffin

Robbie

Robbie

$11.50

roasted turkey, cheddar,, avocado, red onions and house-mayo on toasted multigrain

Mission Breakfast Burrito

Mission Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla

BAKED GOODS/DESSERTS

Outrageous Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids Happy Meal

Kids Happy Meal

$13.00Out of stock

A Sandwich, Drink & Mike and Patty's Adventure Kids Book is included in the Kids Happy Meal!

MERCH

T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

S, M, L, XL, XXL

HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock
KIDS BOOK

KIDS BOOK

$10.00

This book was inspired by the Mike & Patty's breakfast shop located in Boston, Massachusetts. A collection of whimsical poems beside beautifully handcrafted illustrations. The lyrics narrate a journey of two best friends who take off for an adventure on their spaceship. A universe unfolds, and they explore planets they come to adore. It's a perfect story for readers both old and young to reassure that adventures are gold!

Mike and Pattys Hat

$20.00Out of stock

RETAIL

Our House Mayo - 8oz Jar

Our House Mayo - 8oz Jar

$6.00Out of stock

Our House Mayo that is on the Fancy is now available! Now you can make breakfast sandwiches at home with this tasty spread. Tastes great on our homemade English muffins!

Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack

Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack

$6.50

4 pack of Homemade English Muffins Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.

Speedwell Guatamala Coffee Beans 12oz.

Speedwell Guatamala Coffee Beans 12oz.

$12.50

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Locally roasted by Speedwell Roasters

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Choose a flavor when you come in!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.

Snapchilled Iced Coffee

Snapchilled Iced Coffee

$6.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Coffee Milk

Coffee Milk

$3.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

Pick a flavor from the cooler when you come in!

San Pelligrino Lemon

San Pelligrino Lemon

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple Strawberry Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday 7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop *Breakfast Sandwiches* *Lunch Sandwiches* *Pick-Up* *Carry-Out* *Best Breakfast*

Website

Location

12 Church Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

