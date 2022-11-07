Restaurant header imageView gallery

MIKE'S BBQ

1356 West Valley Pkwy

Escondido, CA 92029

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg MAC & CHEESE
CORN BREAD
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

PIZZA

14" Cheese Pizza
$14.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99
8" Cheese Pizza
$7.99

8" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

FOOD (utensils/plates are an additional charge, please add to your cart before checkout)

PINT SIDE (FEEDS UP TO 2)
$9.75

$9.75

QUART SIDE (FEEDS UP TO 4)
$15.75

$15.75

PINT BBQ SAUCE
$6.50

$6.50

QUART BBQ SAUCE
$12.50

$12.50

PINT DRESSING
$8.50

$8.50

QUART DRESSING
$15.50

$15.50

1/2 PAN SIDE (FEEDS UP TO 15)
$39.99

$39.99

FULL PAN SIDE (FEEDS UP TO 30)
$79.99

$79.99

LB-BRISKET (FEEDS UP TO 3)
$22.99

$22.99

INCLUDES 6 OZ. OF BBQ SAUCE. PLEASE PURCHASE A PINT OR QUART IN ADDITION IF NEEDED.

LB-TRI TIP (FEEDS UP TO 3)
$21.99

$21.99

INCLUDES 6 OZ. OF BBQ SAUCE. PLEASE PURCHASE A PINT OR QUART IN ADDITION IF NEEDED.

LB-PULLED PORK (FEEDS UP TO 3)
$15.99

$15.99

INCLUDES 6 OZ. OF BBQ SAUCE. PLEASE PURCHASE A PINT OR QUART IN ADDITION IF NEEDED.

LB-PULLED CHICKEN (FEEDS UP TO 3)
$15.99

$15.99

INCLUDES 6 OZ. OF BBQ SAUCE. PLEASE PURCHASE A PINT OR QUART IN ADDITION IF NEEDED.

SINGLE BUN

$0.60

SLIDER BUN

$0.30

GLUTEN FREE BUN
$2.75

$2.75

CATERING DELIVERY CHARGE
$75.00

$75.00

$150 food min. Must be setup with the Catering Manager before choosing this option. Please call 760.212.4141

PLATE & UTENSIL PACK (per person)
$2.00

$2.00
CHAFING DISH, WATER PAN, STERNO, SERVING UTENSIL (each)
$15.00

CHAFING DISH, WATER PAN, STERNO, SERVING UTENSIL (each)

$15.00

Beverages

**BOTTLE WATER**
$2.50

$2.50

**SPARKLING WATER**
$2.99

$2.99

**SODA CAN**
$1.95

$1.95

**SNAPPLE**

$2.99

**APPLE JUICE**
$1.99

$1.99

**MONSTER**

$2.99

**RED BULL**
$3.00

$3.00

Appetizers

Bacon Pickle Spears

Bacon Pickle Spears

$11.99

wrapped in bacon, dipped in our secret batter, deep fried

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

dipped in our secret batter and deep fried

Basket O' Chips

Basket O' Chips

$8.75

fresh cut and sprinkled with sea salt

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

topped with crispy bacon, parmesan cheese, bacon, balsamic reduction

Cheeeeesy Fries

Cheeeeesy Fries

$12.50

nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese, mom's pinto beans, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, chives

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99Out of stock

your choice of mom's pinto beans, salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$7.99

sprinkled with sea salt

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.25
Fried Zuchinni

Fried Zuchinni

$11.99

fresh cut, deep fried, topped with parmesan cheese

Frings

Frings

$10.99

the ULTIMATE combo of french fries and onion rings!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.99

tossed in garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99

nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese, butter, broccoli, sour cream, chives

Mighty Mike's Nachos

Mighty Mike's Nachos

$15.99

nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese, mom's pinto beans, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, chives

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.99

a plentiful basket of beer-battered onion rings

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$13.99

topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives

Sweet Potato Fries
$9.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50
Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$12.99

spare ribs marinated in a honey glaze and served over fries

Fried Green Beans
$8.25

Fried Green Beans

$8.25
Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

teriyaki-sauteed vegetables over jasmine rice

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

served with housemade salsa

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$11.99

broccoli, cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery, cucumbers

Wings

Wings

$8.50+
Boneless Wings
$8.50+

Boneless Wings

$8.50+
Chicken Chunks

Chicken Chunks

$9.50+

grilled, boneless, skinless, white meat chicken chunks

Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$2.50

each

Pulled Chicken Slider

Pulled Chicken Slider

$2.50

each

Tri-Tip Slider

Tri-Tip Slider

$3.99

each

Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$4.25

each

EXTRA SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCES

Add A Side

Sm BBQ BEANS
$3.75

Sm BBQ BEANS

$3.75
Sm COLE SLAW
$3.75

Sm COLE SLAW

$3.75
Sm FRIES

Sm FRIES

$3.75
Sm MAC & CHEESE
$3.75

Sm MAC & CHEESE

$3.75
Sm MAC SALAD
$3.75

Sm MAC SALAD

$3.75
Sm MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY
$3.75

Sm MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$3.75
Sm POTATO SALAD
$3.75

Sm POTATO SALAD

$3.75
Sm MOMS PINTO BEANS
$3.75

Sm MOMS PINTO BEANS

$3.75
TEXAS TOAST

TEXAS TOAST

$3.75

Lg FRIES

$4.75

Lg MAC SALAD
$4.75

$4.75

Lg BBQ BEANS
$4.75

$4.75

Lg MOMS BEANS
$4.75

$4.75

Lg COLE SLAW
$4.75

$4.75

Lg MAC & CHEESE
$4.75

$4.75

Lg POTATO SALAD
$4.75

$4.75

Lg MASHED POTATO
$4.75

$4.75
CORN ON THE COB
$4.75

CORN ON THE COB

$4.75
GRILLED VEGGIES
$4.75

GRILLED VEGGIES

$4.75
Side Garden Salad
$4.75

Side Garden Salad

$4.75Out of stock
Side Caesar Salad
$4.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75
CORN BREAD

CORN BREAD

$4.75
BAKED POTATO
$4.75

BAKED POTATO

$4.75Out of stock

Side Pulled Pork
$2.99

$2.99

Side Pulled Chicken
$2.99

$2.99

Side Tri- Tip
$4.99

$4.99

Side Brisket
$5.99

$5.99

Side Salmon

$6.99

Salad & Soup

Valley Blend- Half

$9.25Out of stock

mix of romaine lettuce and spring mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, ribbon cut carrots, cheddar cheese

Valley Blend- Full

Valley Blend- Full

$12.99Out of stock

mix of romaine lettuce and spring mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, ribbon cut carrots, cheddar cheese

Caesar- Half

$11.25

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons

Caesar- Full

Caesar- Full

$13.99

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons

Greek- Half

$12.25

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese

Greek- Full

Greek- Full

$14.99

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese

Blue Cheese Wedge- Half

$10.25

iceberg wedge, housemade blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles

Blue Cheese Wedge- Full

Blue Cheese Wedge- Full

$13.99

iceberg wedge, housemade blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles

Cobb- Half

$14.25

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled or bbq chicken

Cobb- Full

Cobb- Full

$16.99

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled or bbq chicken

Sm Chili

Sm Chili

$6.99

hearty and housemade! served with texas toast and saltine crackers

Lg Chili

$8.99

hearty and housemade! served with texas toast and saltine crackers

Sm Chicken Soup

Sm Chicken Soup

$6.99

housemade with a kick a spice! served with tortilla strips, avocado, texas toast, saltine crackers

Lg Chicken Soup

$8.99

housemade with a kick a spice! served with tortilla strips, avocado, texas toast, saltine crackers

Soup/ Chili & Salad Combo

$11.99

you choose: cup of chili or chicken tortilla soup and a garden salad or caesar salad

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$15.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50
Signature Tri-Tip Sandwich
$16.50

Signature Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.50
Brisket Sandwich
$17.50

Brisket Sandwich

$17.50
Spicy Sausage Dog
$13.99

Spicy Sausage Dog

$13.99

<Ribs/Chicken/Steak *SERVED WITH TEXAS TOAST*

SERVED WITH TEXAS TOAST
1/3 Rack Baby Back Ribs

1/3 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$18.99

4 pork ribs

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

6 pork ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

12 pork ribs

1/2 LB Spare Ribs

1/2 LB Spare Ribs

$11.99

about 2 ribs

1 LB Spare Ribs

1 LB Spare Ribs

$18.99

about 4 ribs

2 LB Spare Ribs

2 LB Spare Ribs

$24.99

about 6 ribs

1 Beef Rib

1 Beef Rib

$13.99
3 Beef Ribs

3 Beef Ribs

$29.99
7 Beef Ribs

7 Beef Ribs

$44.99
Quarter Chicken
$12.99

Quarter Chicken

$12.99
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.99
Whole Chicken
$25

Whole Chicken

$25.99
Top Sirlion

Top Sirlion

$22.99
Boneless Ribeye

Boneless Ribeye

$31.99

<Combos *SERVED WITH TEXAS TOAST*

SERVED WITH TWO SMALL SIDES OR ONE LARGE SIDE & GARLIC BREAD
Combo #1

Combo #1

$23.99

FOUR BABY BACK PORK RIBS & QUARTER CHICKEN

Combo #2

Combo #2

$28.99

TWO BEEF RIBS & QUARTER CHICKEN

Combo #3

Combo #3

$24.99

FOUR BABY BACK PORK RIBS & 3 CHICKEN CHUNKS

Combo #4

Combo #4

$27.99

FOUR BABY BACK PORK RIBS & ONE BEEF RIB

Combo #5

Combo #5

$28.99

TWO BEEF RIBS & CHOICE OF PULLED PORK, CHICKEN, TRI-TIP or BRISKET (add 2.00)

Combo #6

Combo #6

$27.99

FOUR BABY BACK PORK RIBS & CHOICE OF PULLED PORK, CHICKEN, TRI-TIP or BRISKET (add 2.00)

#7 Round Up Sampler

#7 Round Up Sampler

$31.99

1 BEEF RIB, 1/4 CHICKEN & 3 PORK RIBS

#8 Brisket Plate

#8 Brisket Plate

$28.99
#9 Tri-Tip Plate

#9 Tri-Tip Plate

$25.99
#10 Salmon Fillet

#10 Salmon Fillet

$25.99
#11 Chicken Strip Plate

#11 Chicken Strip Plate

$12.99

3 STRIPS

<Burger

Half LB Hamburger

Half LB Hamburger

$14.99
Chicken Breast Burger

Chicken Breast Burger

$14.25

Salmon Burger

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$13.99

<Lighter Portions/Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$8.50

3 STRIPS

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.50

PREPARED WELL DONE

Kids Hot Dogs

Kids Hot Dogs

$8.50
Lil' Partner Ribs

Lil' Partner Ribs

$8.50

2 PORK RIBS

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

<Desserts

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$8.50

ice cream sold separately

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.50

ice cream sold separately

Cherry Cobbler

Cherry Cobbler

$8.50

ice cream sold separately

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.95
Brownie

Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

ice cream sold separately

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.99
Ice Cream Scoop- Vanilla

Ice Cream Scoop- Vanilla

$1.99Out of stock
Ice Cream Scoop- Chocolate

Ice Cream Scoop- Chocolate

$1.99

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

Do not include utensils in my order

YES UTENSILS

YES UTENSILS

Include utensils in my order

<Al A Carte

A La Carte- 1 Beef Rib

$11.99

A La Carte- 3 Beef Ribs

$27.99

A La Carte- 7 Beef Ribs

$42.99

A La Carte- 1/2 LB Spare Ribs

$9.99

A La Carte- 1 LB Spare Ribs

$16.99

A La Carte- 2 LB Spare Ribs

$22.99

A La Carte- 1/3 Rack

$16.99

A La Carte- 1/2 Rack

$21.99

A La Carte- Full Rack

$27.99

A La Carte- Quarter Chicken

$10.99

A La Carte- Half Chicken

$13.99

A La Carte- Whole Chicken

$23.99

A La Carte- Spicy Sausage

$3.99

A La Carte- 1/4 Pd Hamburger Patty

$2.99

A La Carte- 1/2 Pd Hamburger Patty

$3.99

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$4.99
Vacuum Sealed- Baby Back Ribs

Vacuum Sealed- Baby Back Ribs

$19.95

MERCHANDISE

Mens T-Shirt

$13.99

Womens V Neck

$13.99
Mike's Hat

Mike's Hat

$23.99
Mike's Sticker

Mike's Sticker

$1.00
Mike's Pen

Mike's Pen

$1.00
Mike's Face Mask

Mike's Face Mask

$6.95
32 OZ. GROWLER

32 OZ. GROWLER

$8.00

Choose to fill from over 50 beers on tap! (select beers only) Price of fill not included. Go to our website and click on TAPHUNTER for our most current selection of beers.

64 OZ. GROWLER

64 OZ. GROWLER

$10.00

Choose to fill from over 50 beers on tap! (select beers only) Price of fill not included. Go to our website and click on TAPHUNTER for our most current selection of beers.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're the BEST BBQ restaurant in North County San Diego! Serving up delicious eats right off our mesquite wood grill. Online menu through a third party is limited to select items, If you would like to order off our full menu, please come in or call to place your order. We are open for full service indoor dine-in & outdoor patio seating is available as well. Thank you for choosing Mike's BBQ!

Website

Location

1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029

Directions

Gallery
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill image
Banner pic
BG pic
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill image

