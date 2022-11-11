Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mike & Patty's Union Square Bow Market @ Union Square

1 Bow Market Way

Somerville, MA 02143

BAKED GOODS/DESSERTS

Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

MERCH

HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock

MnP Hat

$20.00Out of stock

RETAIL

Our House Mayo - 8oz

$6.00Out of stock

Our House Mayo that is on the Fancy is now available! Now you can make breakfast sandwiches at home with this tasty spread. Tastes great on our homemade English muffins!

Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack

$6.50

4 pack of Homemade English Muffins Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Monday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop *Breakfast Sandwiches* *Lunch Sandwiches* *Pick-Up* *Carry-Out* *Best Breakfast*

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, MA 02143

