Brewpubs & Breweries

Mikerphone Brewing

130 Reviews

$$

121 Garlisch Dr

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Order Again

Popular Items

New This Week!

I Want My IPA crewneck

$40.00

I Want My IPA custom screen-printed crew neck sweater. Small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

$12.99
Bourbon Barrel - Used

$50.00

Used bourbon barrels. Must pick up from brewery. Call 8472648904 if more details needed.

Bottles

$12.99
On The Table and Dreaming 500mL Bottle

$4.99

Belgian style table beer with lemongrass | 3.8% abv | 500mL bottle To Go

Stroop, Stroop Ba-Doop 500mL Bottle

$11.99

a Stroopwafel-Inspired Imperial Stout with Caramel, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, and Vanilla Beans. l 10% ABV l 500 mL bottle.

Old Elk Bourbon

$89.99

This is a 6-year Wheat Whiskey clocking in at 111.7 proof! Soft honey, vanilla, and oak on the nose this bourbon sips warm and has a full-bodied sweetness. Flavor notes include toasted maple, brown sugar, marzipan and candied banana chip.

Cans

Breakfast At Tiffany's 4pk

$16.99

Berliner Weisse w/Blueberry & Maple Syrup | 5.25% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans

crushcrushcrush orange 4pk

$18.99Out of stock

Milkshake IPA w/Citra Hops, Vanilla, & Orange Peel | 7.25% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go

Hard Hotel Lobby Water 4pk

$9.99

Hard Seltzer w/Lemon Peel, Orange Peel & Lime, 4% abv

Hey Mambo, Mambo Italiano! 4pk

$12.99

Italian-Style Pilsner | 5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go

La Cucalaga 4pk

$10.99

Mexican Lager with Lime Peel | 5.0% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans. Free mini bottle of Tajin seasoning while supplies last

Like This & Like That 4pk

$12.99

American Pale Ale w/Columbus & Simcoe Hops | 5.5% abv | 4-Pack 16oz Cans

Mikerphone Drop 4pk

$14.99Out of stock

Double Dry-Hopped Pale Ale w/Citra Hops | 5.5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans

Mikerphone Solo 4pk

$14.99

Double Dry-Hopped IPA with Citra Hops | 6.5% abv | Availble in 4pks of 16oz Cans

Mystery Achievement 4pk

$16.99

Berliner-Style Weisse Beer with Strawberry, Peach and Hibiscus. l 5.25% ABV l 4pk 16oz cans to go

Naked and Famous 4pk

$9.99

Berliner Weisse | 5.5% | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go Try adding one of the East Imperial Sodas for some fun flavors!

Of Your Energy 4pk

$11.99

Czech-Style Amber Lager l 5%ABV l 4pk of 16oz cans to go.

Pilsztomania 4pk

$11.99

French-Style Pilsner with French Barbe Rouge and Strisselspalt Hops. l 5.5%ABV l 4pk 16oz cans

Spacebar 4pk

$16.99

Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/Galaxy Hops | 8.5% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans

Spritz!!! Spritz!!! Strawberry Lime 4pk

$9.99

Hard Seltzer with Strawberry & Lime | Gluten Free | 5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go

Step Into the Freezer 4pk

$14.99

Cold IPA with Simcoe, Chinook and Nelson Sauvin Hops | 6.5% | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go

Sucker For Pain 4pk

$17.99

Pain-killer-inspired Soft Sour with pineapple, coconut, orange and nutmeg l 5% ABV l 4pk 16oz cans

Sunshine in a Bag 4pk

$13.99Out of stock

Hazy Pale Ale w/Citra Hops & Orange Peel | 5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go

Third Rye Blind 4pk

$16.99

Rye Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/Citra, Simcoe, and Hallertau Blanc Hops | 8.5% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans

Crowlers

crushcrushcrush 32oz Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

Milkshake IPA w/Vanilla, Citra Hops, and Orange Peel | 7.25% ABV | 32oz Crowler To Go . Best if Consumed Within 5 Days. No refunds on crowlers that are not picked up.

Special Sauce: The Original 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Double Dry Hopped Double IPA with Mosaic Hops 8.5% ABV 32oz Crowler

$14.00
Slick Pickle Rick 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Golden Ale w/Pickle Juice | 5% abv | 32oz Crowler To Go.

You've Said It All! 32oz Crowler

$15.00

Northwoods-Inspired Danish Kringle Berliner Weisse w/Blueberry, Almond, Cheesecake Flavoring, & Bavarian Cream | 6% abv

$14.00

Eris Brewery and Cider House: Baked Apple - Slightly spiced apple cider with a touch of sweet vanilla. Fireplace sipping cider on a winter night, 6% abv

The Get Fresh Flow 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Double IPA w/Mosaic & Nelson Sauvin Hops | 8.25% abv | 32oz Crowle To Go

Tuned In 32oz Crowler

$15.00

Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/Citra, El Dorado & Simcoe Hops | 7.75% abv *Crowlers fills are best enjoyed within 3-5 days.

T-Shirts

Amp Wall Black & Pink T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen-printed T-shirt with Pink Mikerphone amp wall on front and small OG Mikerphone logo on the back.

Amp Wall Gray T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen-printed T-Shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

Baseball Jersey T-Shirt

$45.00+

Russell Athletics Mikerphone Baseball Jersey. 100% polyester. Mikerphone OG logo on front Check 1 2 on back Hop Cone on Right Sleeve May want to size up

Blue Tape Deck T-Shirt

$25.00+

Screen printed T-Shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back.

Have an IPA Today T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

Headphone T-Shirt

$16.00+

Unisex t-shirt. Black with Headphone logo. Bella Canvas brand

Let's Go Grab a Beer T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

Mikerphone Handshake T-Shirt

$25.00+

Black T-shirt with Mikerphone Handshake Design on front and small circle OG logo on back. Designed by Relish Brand.

Muscle Tank Amp Wall T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

T-Shirt Non Heinous Blazer

$25.00+

Unisex black t-shirt with Non Heinous Blazer design. Bella Canvas brand 100% cotton.

OG Blue T-Shirt

$20.00+

Unisex Blue T-shirt with White Logo Back: White Cord Logo Top Center Anvil Lightweight Brand; 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

Poetic Hustler Button-up Shirt

$40.00+

Super comfy, breathable fabric with all-over Poetic Hustler print and subtle Mikerphone branding on the pocket.

Rocker T-Shirt

$15.00+

Available in Gray or Black in limited sizes. Small or 3X only. Unisex T-Shirt w/Rocker Logo.

Shimmy T-Shirt

$15.00+

Screen printed T-shirt

Slim Hazy T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

This Is Halloween Longsleeve Shirt

$30.00+

Full-color screen printed This Is Halloween artwork on a black long-sleeve shirt with a small screen printed OG Mikerphone logo on the back.

Vinyl Drip T-Shirt

$20.00+

Screen printed T-Shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back

Drinkware

Barrel Pick Rocks Glass 7oz

$7.50

7oz Libby Perspective Rocks Glass

Coffee Mug 16oz

$5.00

16oz White Enamel Mug with Blue Logo, Dishwasher Safe

Ghastface Glass 12oz

$10.00

Ghastly Goblets Collaboration Glass with Ghastface Killah logo in blue on side 1 and in green on side 2. Mikerphone & Ghastly Goblets logo on side of glass. Fully Wrapped.

Gold Taster Glass 5oz

$6.00

5oz taster glass with gold rim and gold cord logo on both sides

Goblet Glass 0.3L

$7.50

.3L Goblet glass with Mikerphone Cord Logo on each side.

Headphone Glass 12oz

$7.50

12oz Goblet glass with "Craft Beer Inspired by Music " Headphone logo and Original Mikerphone logo on alternate side

Jar Glass 20oz

$3.50

20oz Glass Jar with Blue Logo

Pilsner Glass 20oz

$7.50

Pilsner glass, 20 ounce. Dishwasher Safe. Retro logo on one side, OG logo on other side.

Relish Glass 16oz

$7.50

16oz Can Glass with Relish Brand collaboration design

Smells Like A Canceled Beer Fest Glass 12.5oz

$2.00

12.5oz Glass with Blue "Smells Like A Canceled Beer Fest" Logo and Bean Logo

Stemless Glass 12oz

$7.50

Stemless 12 ounce glass with Craft Beer Inspired By Music Logo on one side and Original Logo on opposite side. Dishwasher safe.

Vina Stemware 18oz

$10.00

18 ounce stemmed glassware. Dishwasher safe.

Weizen Glass .5L

$7.50

.5L Weizen Glass with Blue Original Logo on one side and Blue Retro Logo on opposite side. Dishwasher safe.

Party Taster Glass 5oz

$3.00

5 oz Party Taster Glass with OG Mikerphone Logo on side one, & Bean Logo on side two. Dishwasher safe.

Hats

Cord Denim Hat

$30.00

Denim and Mikerphone Blue Snapback with Cord Logo. One Size Fits Most.

Black Hat

$20.00

Black unstructured adjustable hat with white OG Mikerphone logo on front

Poetic Hustler Hat

$20.00

Unstructured/Slouch Fit Snapback Color: Poetic Hustler tropical flowers Front: Script logo, black bill Side: circular logo patch One Size fits most Pukka Brand

Beanie - Chord Logo

$25.00
Beanie - OG Logo

$25.00Out of stock
Beanie - Grey OG Logo

$20.00
OG Logo Trucker Hat

$30.00

One size fits most custom embroidered trucker style hat.

Cord Logo Snapback Hat

$30.00

Mikerphone Blue Snapback Hat. One size fits most.

Corduroy Snapback Hat

$30.00

Corduroy Snapback Hat. One size fits most.

Gear

Bottle Bag

$5.00

Canvas bottle bag with dividers for 4 bottles and front pocket. Mikerphone logo on front. Bottle bag only

Decal 6"

$2.00

6 inch vinyl circular logo decal for glass

Dog Bowl

$5.00

Scoop-It Dog Bowl with white Mikerphone Cord logo on side.

Frisbee

$3.00

9" Blue Frisbee with Retro Mikerphone Logo

Koozie

$2.00+

16oz Can Koozies

Sticker Pack

$3.00

Pack of four random Mikerphone branded stickers. All stickers are 3 inches or larger.

Sunglasses

$3.00

Sunglasses with logo, one size fits most

Tin Tacker

$20.00Out of stock

Tin Tacker w/Logo, 18" in diameter

Tap Handle

$50.00

Mikerphone Tap Handle for home bar & kegerator use. 10" length, 2.25" at widest.

Golf Balls

$9.99+

3pk of Taylor Made Distance+ Golf Balls Branded w/Blue Mikerphone Logo

Women's Apparel

Women's Tank Grey

$15.00+

100% Cotton Racerback Grey Tank Top with Blue Mikerphone Cord Logo on Front and Small Original Logo on Back

Women's Tank Pink

$15.00+

100% Cotton Racerback Pink Tank Top with White Mikerphone Cord Logo on Front and Small Original Logo on Back

Women's Tank White

$15.00+

100% Cotton Racerback White Tank Top with Blue Mikerphone Cord Logo on Front and Small Original Logo on Back

Tank - Weizen to iLL

$15.00+

Black Women's cut Tank with Weizen to iLL label on front and small circular OG logo on back shoulder. Alternative Brand.

Women's Champion Jogger Sweatpants Black

$40.00+

Color: Black with blue script Drawstring elastic waistband, cuffed legs Blue script logo on right leg, blue circular logo on back right Champion brand, 43% rayon/ 43% polyester/ 14% cotton

Shorts

$25.00+

Black women's style shorts with retro Mikerphone logo on left leg. 60% cotton / 40% polyester. Pennant Sportswear brand.

Kid's Apparel

Onesies & T-Shirts in Mikerphone Blue
Kids - Toddler Tee Mikerphone Blue

$20.00+

Color: Mikerphone blue Front: white circular logo Back: white script logo Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester, Rabbit Skin brand

Kids - Toddler Tee Royal Blue

$20.00+

Color: Royal Blue Front: white circular logo Back: white script logo Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester, Rabbit Skin brand

Outerwear

Longsleeve T: Hop

$20.00+

Unisex longsleeve shirt. Gray with Hop logo. Polyester / Rayon / Cotton blend

This Is Halloween Longsleeve Shirt

$30.00+

Full-color screen printed This Is Halloween artwork on a black long-sleeve shirt with a small screen printed OG Mikerphone logo on the back.

Sweatshirt: Crew Camo OG

$35.00+

Camoflauge Crewneck Sweatshirt with White OG Logo. High-Quality Alternative Brand.

Sweatshirt: Crew Navy Retro

$45.00+

Navy blue unisex crewneck sweatshirt with "Retro" Logo on front.

Windbreaker

$30.00+

Zip-Up Hooded Windbreaker Navy & Royal Blue Front: Circular Logo Back: Cord logo bottom center *This tends to fit a bit snugger than the hoodies, consider ordering a size up if you are unsure* Independent Trading Company Brand

Sweatpants Champion Black

$32.00+

Color: Black with blue script Drawstring elastic waistband, cuffed legs Blue script logo on right leg, blue circular logo on back right Champion brand, 43% rayon/ 43% polyester/ 14% cotton

Coffee

Whole coffee beans freshly roasted from Tugboat Coffee Roasters. Available in 12 ounce bags.
Tugboat The New Workout Plan Coffee

$14.00

Complex, Robust, Nutty. 12 ounce bag of whole coffee beans from Tugboat Coffee

Tugboat Smells Like Bean Spirit Coffee

$14.00Out of stock

Earthy, Full, Licorice. 12 ounce bag.

Tugboat Own Worst Enemy Coffee

$14.00

Sweet, Subtle, Tobacco. 12 ounce bag of whole bean coffee from Tugboat Coffee

NA Drinks

Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Beer

$15.99+

Non-alcoholic beer by Untitled Art. Available as Florida Weisse, Italian Pils, Juicy IPA, or S'mores Dark Brew. Less than 0.5% alcohol per 12oz cans. Sold in 6pks of single flavor To Go or Mixed 4pk (one of each flavor

Untitled Art CBD Water

$3.50+

20mg of CBD per 12 ounce can of Sparkling Water. Organic flavoring. Available in Blackberry, Lemon-Lime, Strawberry, or Grapefruit.

Hotel Lobby Water 4pk

$7.99

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Water with Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, & Cucumber | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
CLOSED MON & TUES FOR PICKUP. ORDER ONLINE AT ANY TIME. PICK UP HOURS ARE WED & THURS 12pm-9pm, FRI & SAT 11am-10pm, SUN 11am - 6pm Please allow all orders 1 hour to be processed. All sales final.

121 Garlisch Dr, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

