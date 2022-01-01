- Home
Mikerphone Brewing
130 Reviews
$$
121 Garlisch Dr
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
New This Week!
Bottles
Dessert or Disaster 500mL Bottle
On The Table and Dreaming 500mL Bottle
Belgian style table beer with lemongrass | 3.8% abv | 500mL bottle To Go
Stroop, Stroop Ba-Doop 500mL Bottle
a Stroopwafel-Inspired Imperial Stout with Caramel, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, and Vanilla Beans. l 10% ABV l 500 mL bottle.
Old Elk Bourbon
This is a 6-year Wheat Whiskey clocking in at 111.7 proof! Soft honey, vanilla, and oak on the nose this bourbon sips warm and has a full-bodied sweetness. Flavor notes include toasted maple, brown sugar, marzipan and candied banana chip.
Cans
Breakfast At Tiffany's 4pk
Berliner Weisse w/Blueberry & Maple Syrup | 5.25% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans
crushcrushcrush orange 4pk
Milkshake IPA w/Citra Hops, Vanilla, & Orange Peel | 7.25% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
Hard Hotel Lobby Water 4pk
Hard Seltzer w/Lemon Peel, Orange Peel & Lime, 4% abv
Hey Mambo, Mambo Italiano! 4pk
Italian-Style Pilsner | 5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
La Cucalaga 4pk
Mexican Lager with Lime Peel | 5.0% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans. Free mini bottle of Tajin seasoning while supplies last
Like This & Like That 4pk
American Pale Ale w/Columbus & Simcoe Hops | 5.5% abv | 4-Pack 16oz Cans
Mikerphone Drop 4pk
Double Dry-Hopped Pale Ale w/Citra Hops | 5.5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans
Mikerphone Solo 4pk
Double Dry-Hopped IPA with Citra Hops | 6.5% abv | Availble in 4pks of 16oz Cans
Mystery Achievement 4pk
Berliner-Style Weisse Beer with Strawberry, Peach and Hibiscus. l 5.25% ABV l 4pk 16oz cans to go
Naked and Famous 4pk
Berliner Weisse | 5.5% | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go Try adding one of the East Imperial Sodas for some fun flavors!
Of Your Energy 4pk
Czech-Style Amber Lager l 5%ABV l 4pk of 16oz cans to go.
Pilsztomania 4pk
French-Style Pilsner with French Barbe Rouge and Strisselspalt Hops. l 5.5%ABV l 4pk 16oz cans
Spacebar 4pk
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/Galaxy Hops | 8.5% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans
Spritz!!! Spritz!!! Strawberry Lime 4pk
Hard Seltzer with Strawberry & Lime | Gluten Free | 5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
Step Into the Freezer 4pk
Cold IPA with Simcoe, Chinook and Nelson Sauvin Hops | 6.5% | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
Sucker For Pain 4pk
Pain-killer-inspired Soft Sour with pineapple, coconut, orange and nutmeg l 5% ABV l 4pk 16oz cans
Sunshine in a Bag 4pk
Hazy Pale Ale w/Citra Hops & Orange Peel | 5% abv | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
Third Rye Blind 4pk
Rye Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/Citra, Simcoe, and Hallertau Blanc Hops | 8.5% ABV | 4pk of 16oz Cans
Crowlers
crushcrushcrush 32oz Crowler
Milkshake IPA w/Vanilla, Citra Hops, and Orange Peel | 7.25% ABV | 32oz Crowler To Go . Best if Consumed Within 5 Days. No refunds on crowlers that are not picked up.
Special Sauce: The Original 32oz Crowler
Double Dry Hopped Double IPA with Mosaic Hops 8.5% ABV 32oz Crowler
Shimmy Shimmy Ya 32oz Crowler
Slick Pickle Rick 32oz Crowler
Golden Ale w/Pickle Juice | 5% abv | 32oz Crowler To Go.
You've Said It All! 32oz Crowler
Northwoods-Inspired Danish Kringle Berliner Weisse w/Blueberry, Almond, Cheesecake Flavoring, & Bavarian Cream | 6% abv
Eris Cider - Baked Apple 32oz Crowler
Eris Brewery and Cider House: Baked Apple - Slightly spiced apple cider with a touch of sweet vanilla. Fireplace sipping cider on a winter night, 6% abv
The Get Fresh Flow 32oz Crowler
Double IPA w/Mosaic & Nelson Sauvin Hops | 8.25% abv | 32oz Crowle To Go
Tuned In 32oz Crowler
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/Citra, El Dorado & Simcoe Hops | 7.75% abv *Crowlers fills are best enjoyed within 3-5 days.
T-Shirts
Amp Wall Black & Pink T-Shirt
Screen-printed T-shirt with Pink Mikerphone amp wall on front and small OG Mikerphone logo on the back.
Amp Wall Gray T-Shirt
Screen-printed T-Shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back
Baseball Jersey T-Shirt
Russell Athletics Mikerphone Baseball Jersey. 100% polyester. Mikerphone OG logo on front Check 1 2 on back Hop Cone on Right Sleeve May want to size up
Blue Tape Deck T-Shirt
Screen printed T-Shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back.
Have an IPA Today T-Shirt
Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back
Headphone T-Shirt
Unisex t-shirt. Black with Headphone logo. Bella Canvas brand
Let's Go Grab a Beer T-Shirt
Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back
Mikerphone Handshake T-Shirt
Black T-shirt with Mikerphone Handshake Design on front and small circle OG logo on back. Designed by Relish Brand.
Muscle Tank Amp Wall T-Shirt
Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back
T-Shirt Non Heinous Blazer
Unisex black t-shirt with Non Heinous Blazer design. Bella Canvas brand 100% cotton.
OG Blue T-Shirt
Unisex Blue T-shirt with White Logo Back: White Cord Logo Top Center Anvil Lightweight Brand; 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
Poetic Hustler Button-up Shirt
Super comfy, breathable fabric with all-over Poetic Hustler print and subtle Mikerphone branding on the pocket.
Rocker T-Shirt
Available in Gray or Black in limited sizes. Small or 3X only. Unisex T-Shirt w/Rocker Logo.
Shimmy T-Shirt
Screen printed T-shirt
Slim Hazy T-Shirt
Screen printed T-shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back
This Is Halloween Longsleeve Shirt
Full-color screen printed This Is Halloween artwork on a black long-sleeve shirt with a small screen printed OG Mikerphone logo on the back.
Vinyl Drip T-Shirt
Screen printed T-Shirt with small OG Mikerphone logo on the back
Drinkware
Barrel Pick Rocks Glass 7oz
7oz Libby Perspective Rocks Glass
Coffee Mug 16oz
16oz White Enamel Mug with Blue Logo, Dishwasher Safe
Ghastface Glass 12oz
Ghastly Goblets Collaboration Glass with Ghastface Killah logo in blue on side 1 and in green on side 2. Mikerphone & Ghastly Goblets logo on side of glass. Fully Wrapped.
Gold Taster Glass 5oz
5oz taster glass with gold rim and gold cord logo on both sides
Goblet Glass 0.3L
.3L Goblet glass with Mikerphone Cord Logo on each side.
Headphone Glass 12oz
12oz Goblet glass with "Craft Beer Inspired by Music " Headphone logo and Original Mikerphone logo on alternate side
Jar Glass 20oz
20oz Glass Jar with Blue Logo
Pilsner Glass 20oz
Pilsner glass, 20 ounce. Dishwasher Safe. Retro logo on one side, OG logo on other side.
Relish Glass 16oz
16oz Can Glass with Relish Brand collaboration design
Smells Like A Canceled Beer Fest Glass 12.5oz
12.5oz Glass with Blue "Smells Like A Canceled Beer Fest" Logo and Bean Logo
Stemless Glass 12oz
Stemless 12 ounce glass with Craft Beer Inspired By Music Logo on one side and Original Logo on opposite side. Dishwasher safe.
Vina Stemware 18oz
18 ounce stemmed glassware. Dishwasher safe.
Weizen Glass .5L
.5L Weizen Glass with Blue Original Logo on one side and Blue Retro Logo on opposite side. Dishwasher safe.
Party Taster Glass 5oz
5 oz Party Taster Glass with OG Mikerphone Logo on side one, & Bean Logo on side two. Dishwasher safe.
Hats
Cord Denim Hat
Denim and Mikerphone Blue Snapback with Cord Logo. One Size Fits Most.
Black Hat
Black unstructured adjustable hat with white OG Mikerphone logo on front
Poetic Hustler Hat
Unstructured/Slouch Fit Snapback Color: Poetic Hustler tropical flowers Front: Script logo, black bill Side: circular logo patch One Size fits most Pukka Brand
Beanie - Chord Logo
Beanie - OG Logo
Beanie - Grey OG Logo
OG Logo Trucker Hat
One size fits most custom embroidered trucker style hat.
Cord Logo Snapback Hat
Mikerphone Blue Snapback Hat. One size fits most.
Corduroy Snapback Hat
Corduroy Snapback Hat. One size fits most.
Gear
Bottle Bag
Canvas bottle bag with dividers for 4 bottles and front pocket. Mikerphone logo on front. Bottle bag only
Decal 6"
6 inch vinyl circular logo decal for glass
Dog Bowl
Scoop-It Dog Bowl with white Mikerphone Cord logo on side.
Frisbee
9" Blue Frisbee with Retro Mikerphone Logo
Koozie
16oz Can Koozies
Sticker Pack
Pack of four random Mikerphone branded stickers. All stickers are 3 inches or larger.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses with logo, one size fits most
Tin Tacker
Tin Tacker w/Logo, 18" in diameter
Tap Handle
Mikerphone Tap Handle for home bar & kegerator use. 10" length, 2.25" at widest.
Golf Balls
3pk of Taylor Made Distance+ Golf Balls Branded w/Blue Mikerphone Logo
Women's Apparel
Women's Tank Grey
100% Cotton Racerback Grey Tank Top with Blue Mikerphone Cord Logo on Front and Small Original Logo on Back
Women's Tank Pink
100% Cotton Racerback Pink Tank Top with White Mikerphone Cord Logo on Front and Small Original Logo on Back
Women's Tank White
100% Cotton Racerback White Tank Top with Blue Mikerphone Cord Logo on Front and Small Original Logo on Back
Tank - Weizen to iLL
Black Women's cut Tank with Weizen to iLL label on front and small circular OG logo on back shoulder. Alternative Brand.
Women's Champion Jogger Sweatpants Black
Color: Black with blue script Drawstring elastic waistband, cuffed legs Blue script logo on right leg, blue circular logo on back right Champion brand, 43% rayon/ 43% polyester/ 14% cotton
Shorts
Black women's style shorts with retro Mikerphone logo on left leg. 60% cotton / 40% polyester. Pennant Sportswear brand.
Kid's Apparel
Kids - Toddler Tee Mikerphone Blue
Color: Mikerphone blue Front: white circular logo Back: white script logo Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester, Rabbit Skin brand
Kids - Toddler Tee Royal Blue
Color: Royal Blue Front: white circular logo Back: white script logo Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester, Rabbit Skin brand
Outerwear
Longsleeve T: Hop
Unisex longsleeve shirt. Gray with Hop logo. Polyester / Rayon / Cotton blend
This Is Halloween Longsleeve Shirt
Full-color screen printed This Is Halloween artwork on a black long-sleeve shirt with a small screen printed OG Mikerphone logo on the back.
Sweatshirt: Crew Camo OG
Camoflauge Crewneck Sweatshirt with White OG Logo. High-Quality Alternative Brand.
Sweatshirt: Crew Navy Retro
Navy blue unisex crewneck sweatshirt with "Retro" Logo on front.
Windbreaker
Zip-Up Hooded Windbreaker Navy & Royal Blue Front: Circular Logo Back: Cord logo bottom center *This tends to fit a bit snugger than the hoodies, consider ordering a size up if you are unsure* Independent Trading Company Brand
Sweatpants Champion Black
Color: Black with blue script Drawstring elastic waistband, cuffed legs Blue script logo on right leg, blue circular logo on back right Champion brand, 43% rayon/ 43% polyester/ 14% cotton
Coffee
Tugboat The New Workout Plan Coffee
Complex, Robust, Nutty. 12 ounce bag of whole coffee beans from Tugboat Coffee
Tugboat Smells Like Bean Spirit Coffee
Earthy, Full, Licorice. 12 ounce bag.
Tugboat Own Worst Enemy Coffee
Sweet, Subtle, Tobacco. 12 ounce bag of whole bean coffee from Tugboat Coffee
NA Drinks
Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Beer
Non-alcoholic beer by Untitled Art. Available as Florida Weisse, Italian Pils, Juicy IPA, or S'mores Dark Brew. Less than 0.5% alcohol per 12oz cans. Sold in 6pks of single flavor To Go or Mixed 4pk (one of each flavor
Untitled Art CBD Water
20mg of CBD per 12 ounce can of Sparkling Water. Organic flavoring. Available in Blackberry, Lemon-Lime, Strawberry, or Grapefruit.
Hotel Lobby Water 4pk
Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Water with Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, & Cucumber | 4pk of 16oz Cans To Go
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
CLOSED MON & TUES FOR PICKUP. ORDER ONLINE AT ANY TIME. PICK UP HOURS ARE WED & THURS 12pm-9pm, FRI & SAT 11am-10pm, SUN 11am - 6pm Please allow all orders 1 hour to be processed. All sales final.
121 Garlisch Dr, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007