Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork

3 Reviews

126 Augusta St #9

Greenville, SC 29601

Order Again

Popular Items

Mike’s Classic
Cheesesteak
Fries

Steaks Sandwiches

Mike’s Classic

$13.00

Mike’s Classic: Steak, White American Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Plain Steak

$11.00

Plain Steak: Steak & Bread ONLY.

Cheesesteak

$11.75

Cheesesteak: Steak & White American Cheese The Name Says it All.

Onion & Cheese

$12.50

Onion & Cheese: Steak, Onions & White American Cheese

Pepper & Cheese

$12.50

Peppers & Cheese: Steak, Peppers & White American Cheese

Mushroom & Cheese

$12.50

Mushroom & Cheese: Steak, Mushrooms & White American Cheese

Pizza Steak

$12.50

Pizza Steak: Steak, House Marinara & Provolone Cheese

Andrew’s Way

$13.00

Andrew’s Way: Steak, Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Onions & White American Cheese

The Jawn

$15.00

The Jawn: Steak, Onion, Green Peppers,Mushrooms, White American Cheese, Mayo & Layered with Cheez Whiz

Roast Pork Sandwich

The Roast Pork Sandwich; Italian Marinated Slow Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe & Aged Provolone

Roast Pork Sandwich

$12.75

Italian Marinated Slow Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Aged Provolone.

Not Steak Sandwiches

Meatless

$9.75

Meatless: All the Fresh Veggies: Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli Rabe & Provolone Cheese **We suggest adding House Marinara!**

Chicken & Cheese

$11.75

Chicken & Cheese: Philly-Style Chicken & White American Cheese

Classic Chx & Chz

$13.00

Philly-Style Chicken, Onions, Peppers & American Cheese

Peppers & Eggs

$7.00

Peppers & Eggs: Peppers, Eggs & White American Cheese

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Boardwalk Fries

$4.25

Boardwalk Fries: Malt Vinegar, Old Bay Seasoning, Kosher Salt

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Old Bay Fries: Old Bay Seasoning, Kosher Salt

Cheese Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Fries: Cheez Whiz, Kosher Salt

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$4.00

Salt & Vinegar Fries: Malt Vinegar, Kosher Salt

For the Kiddos

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

4" Cheesesteak

$8.50

4” Chicken Cheese

$8.50

Cannolis

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.25

Pistachio Cannoli

$4.25

Plain Cannoli

$4.25

1\2 Cannoli

$4.25

UTZ Potato Chips

Plain 1oz.

$1.35

Salt & Vinegar 1oz.

$1.35

BBQ 1oz.

$1.35

Crab Chip 1oz.

$1.35Out of stock

Sour Cream & Onion 1oz.

$1.35Out of stock

For the Puppies

Puppy Steak

$3.00

Pup Pops

$3.00

Canned Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Waters

Water

$1.16
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Located in the West End of Downtown Greenville in Gather GVL. The owner of Mike’s, Andrew is a Philly Boy, born & raised. He and his team are serving up delicious Steaks, Italian Roast Pork and more. Come by and enjoy, it’s Jawn!

