Mike's Chicken Crunchers
16 Reviews
$
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CRAZY 24
ALL DAY SPECIALS
CHICKEN
Original Crunchers
The sweet, savory and crunchy chicken that started it all. Battered and breaded chicken tenders in sweet and crunchy cornflakes,
Bourbon Hickory
slightly sweet and smoky tender white-meat, marinated overnight in our secret bourbon-spiked hickory sauce, breaded in crunchy golden panko crumbs
Pretzel Bites
Beer battered tender chicken fingers with a crunchy salted pretzel coating
Hot Poppers
our award winning poppers! bite-sized crunchy coated chicken tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy buffalo sauce
Chipotle Poppers
bite-sized crunchy coated chicken tossed in our homemade spicy, smoky, sweet sauce
Chili Lime Poppers
Mike's poppers tossed in our sweet and tangy chili sauce.
Sticky Bbq (Spicy)
Our new chicken fingers coated in a delicious, in house made, BBQ sauce. For all BBQ lovers its a must try.
Southern Fried Fingers
Tender white meat breaded in a crispy flakey coating with a slightly spicy kick.
Flourless Fingers
please note; this is fried in the same oil as flour.
Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites
Combo Basket
By popular request! a combo of our 3 most popular flavors, Original, Bourbon Hickory and Pretzel Bites.
Sesame Chicken & White Rice
Mike's spin on a classic, Boneless thigh meat breaded, battered and fried crispy, tossed in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.
Sweet Racha Poppers
Bite-sized crunchy dark meat chicken tossed in our house sweet sriracha chili sauce, This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.
Boneless Buffalo Wings (Spicy)
Bite-sized crunchy, dark meat chicken tossed in our new spicy house buffalo sauce. This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.
Popcorn Chicken
Crunchy coated bite-sized pieces of flavorful tender dark meat chicken. This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.
Grilled Chicken
The most tender and flavorful grilled chicken you'll ever have! choose from original, cantonese or peruvian style
Baby Grilled Chicken
Tender and flavorful dark meat chicken, choose from Original, Cantonese, Pesto, Cajun, Peruvian style
SALADS
Build Your Own Salad
This Salad comes with a base of Romaine Lettuce and a large variety of dressings and toppings to choose from.
Regular Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Grilled Chicken with Homemade Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
Regular Schnitzel Ceasar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, our Famous Original Crunchers Chicken with Homemade Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
Regular Steak Ceasar Salad
fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled sliced boneless rib steak with homemade caesar dressing NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)
Regular Grilled Chicken & Steak Ceasar Salad
fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled chicken, sliced boneless rib steak with homemade caesar dressing NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)
Regular Schnitzel & Steak Ceasar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, our Original Crunchers and Boneless Rib-eye Steak with Homemade Caesar dressing (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red) NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
Regular Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potato, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Cajun Grilled Chicken with Homemade Citrus Vinaigrette NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
Regular Health Chicken Caesar
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade WW Croutons, Grilled Chicken with Homemade Vegan Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
Regular Peruvian Grilled Chicken Salad
Peruvian grilled chicken together with fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomato, homemade tortilla chips, guacamole and topped off with Jalapeno lime dressing NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise
Regular Ceasar Salad (NO CHICKEN)
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Red Onions with Homemade Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
Build your Own Sandwich
Triple Onion Buffalo
fresh baked foot-long baguette, buffalo schnitzel, mike's creamy ranch, shredded iceberg lettuce, dill pickle chips, slow roasted tomato, topped with shoestring onions, red onions and sweet brandied onions
Classic Crunchy
Fresh baked soft (mezonos) pretzel bun, sprinkled with sea salt, loaded with our original mike's chicken schnitzel, house special sauce, topped with pastrami, iceberg lettuce, red onion, pickles and tomato
Grilled Tender
fresh XL burger bun, classic grilled chicken, mike's roasted garlic mayo, red onions, fresh tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, and grilled pastrami
BBQ Grilled Tender
fresh XL burger bun loaded up with tender grilled chicken, brushed with our homemade maple BBQ sauce, chipotle mayo, topped with Homemade onion rings, crispy beef fry, dill pickle chips, iceberg lettuce, tomato
Peruvian Sandwich
Fresh baked foot-long baguette with guacamole, shredded iceberg lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, and red onions topped with homemade tortilla strips and jalapeño lime dressing
Pretzel Crazy
Fresh XL (mezonos) Pretzel Bun, Pretzel Schnitzel, Beer Soaked Knockwurst, Topped with Roasted Tomato, Crispy Onions and honey Mustard
Southern Fried
2 pieces of batter dipped chicken breast fried to a golden brown served on a toasted XL burger bun topped on a bed of creamy coleslaw, Gus's dill chips, ranch and drizzled with 100% pure maple syrup
Baby Southern Fried
3 pieces of batter dipped baby chicken fried to a golden brown served on a toasted XL burger bun topped on a bed of creamy coleslaw, Gus's dill chips, ranch and drizzled with spicy honey syrup
Spicy Korean Fried Chicken
Juicy dark cutlet, marinated and battered in our secret seasoned flour, fried golden and tossed in our house sweet and spicy Sweet-Racha sauce. Served on an XL Bun with Ginger Garlic mayo and coleslaw.
Sticky BBQ Sandwich
Try our new delicious Sticky BBQ sandwich loaded with coleslaw, crispy onions and our delicious new sticky BBQ Shnitzel dipped into our homemade BBQ sauce and drizzled with ranch served on an XL (mezonos) Pretzel Bun.
STEAK SANDWICHES
Steakhouse Sandwich
Fresh-baked french baguette with homemade bearnaise sauce, loaded with marinated grilled sliced london broil steak, topped with sweet brandied and shoestring onions. (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)
BBQ Texas Toast
fresh garlic bread baguette, 1/2 lb. secret spice rubbed London broil steak, bbq sauce, garlic mayo, red onions, shoestring onions (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)
Pastrami Sandwich
Fresh baked baguette, loaded with 3/4 pound of grilled pastrami, deli mustard, topped with brandied and crispy onions and of course, finished off with pickles.
Backyard Bourbon
fresh-baked baguette, BBQ seasoned London broil, Bourbon Hickory schnitzel, house bbq sauce, chipotle mayo, topped with shoestring onions and dill pickle chips (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)