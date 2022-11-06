Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

16 Reviews

$

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Original Crunchers
Hot Poppers
Triple Onion Buffalo

CRAZY 24

CHICKEN

$24.00

Choose 1 lb. of any chicken + small fries + small fountain soda

SANDWICH

$24.00

Choose any chicken sandwich + small fries + 1 small fountain soda

ALL DAY SPECIALS

Chicken (choose 2)

Chicken (choose 2)

$40.00

Choice of 2lbs of Chicken for $40.

Sandwiches (choose 2)

Sandwiches (choose 2)

$35.00

Choice of 2 Chicken Sandwiches for $35

CHICKEN

Original Crunchers

The sweet, savory and crunchy chicken that started it all. Battered and breaded chicken tenders in sweet and crunchy cornflakes,

Bourbon Hickory

slightly sweet and smoky tender white-meat, marinated overnight in our secret bourbon-spiked hickory sauce, breaded in crunchy golden panko crumbs

Pretzel Bites

Beer battered tender chicken fingers with a crunchy salted pretzel coating

Hot Poppers

our award winning poppers! bite-sized crunchy coated chicken tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy buffalo sauce

Chipotle Poppers

bite-sized crunchy coated chicken tossed in our homemade spicy, smoky, sweet sauce

Chili Lime Poppers

Mike's poppers tossed in our sweet and tangy chili sauce.

Sticky Bbq (Spicy)

Our new chicken fingers coated in a delicious, in house made, BBQ sauce. For all BBQ lovers its a must try.

Southern Fried Fingers

Tender white meat breaded in a crispy flakey coating with a slightly spicy kick.

Flourless Fingers

please note; this is fried in the same oil as flour.

Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites

Combo Basket

$24.00

By popular request! a combo of our 3 most popular flavors, Original, Bourbon Hickory and Pretzel Bites.

Sesame Chicken & White Rice

Mike's spin on a classic, Boneless thigh meat breaded, battered and fried crispy, tossed in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.

Sweet Racha Poppers

Bite-sized crunchy dark meat chicken tossed in our house sweet sriracha chili sauce, This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.

Boneless Buffalo Wings (Spicy)

Bite-sized crunchy, dark meat chicken tossed in our new spicy house buffalo sauce. This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.

Popcorn Chicken

Crunchy coated bite-sized pieces of flavorful tender dark meat chicken. This is now Bishul Yisroel Lesfardim at all times.

Grilled Chicken

The most tender and flavorful grilled chicken you'll ever have! choose from original, cantonese or peruvian style

Baby Grilled Chicken

Tender and flavorful dark meat chicken, choose from Original, Cantonese, Pesto, Cajun, Peruvian style

SALADS

Build Your Own Salad

$17.00

This Salad comes with a base of Romaine Lettuce and a large variety of dressings and toppings to choose from.

Regular Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$21.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Grilled Chicken with Homemade Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.

Regular Schnitzel Ceasar Salad

$21.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, our Famous Original Crunchers Chicken with Homemade Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.

Regular Steak Ceasar Salad

$31.00

fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled sliced boneless rib steak with homemade caesar dressing NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)

Regular Grilled Chicken & Steak Ceasar Salad

$26.00

fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, grilled chicken, sliced boneless rib steak with homemade caesar dressing NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)

Regular Schnitzel & Steak Ceasar Salad

$26.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, our Original Crunchers and Boneless Rib-eye Steak with Homemade Caesar dressing (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red) NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.

Regular Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad

$21.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potato, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Cajun Grilled Chicken with Homemade Citrus Vinaigrette NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.

Regular Health Chicken Caesar

$21.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade WW Croutons, Grilled Chicken with Homemade Vegan Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.

Regular Peruvian Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.00

Peruvian grilled chicken together with fresh romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomato, homemade tortilla chips, guacamole and topped off with Jalapeno lime dressing NOTE: Dressing will come on the side unless specified otherwise

Regular Ceasar Salad (NO CHICKEN)

$15.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Red Onions with Homemade Caesar dressing NOTE: Dressings will come on the side unless specified otherwise.

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Build your Own Sandwich

$21.00
Triple Onion Buffalo

$21.00

fresh baked foot-long baguette, buffalo schnitzel, mike's creamy ranch, shredded iceberg lettuce, dill pickle chips, slow roasted tomato, topped with shoestring onions, red onions and sweet brandied onions

Classic Crunchy

$19.00

Fresh baked soft (mezonos) pretzel bun, sprinkled with sea salt, loaded with our original mike's chicken schnitzel, house special sauce, topped with pastrami, iceberg lettuce, red onion, pickles and tomato

Grilled Tender

$19.00

fresh XL burger bun, classic grilled chicken, mike's roasted garlic mayo, red onions, fresh tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, and grilled pastrami

BBQ Grilled Tender

$19.00

fresh XL burger bun loaded up with tender grilled chicken, brushed with our homemade maple BBQ sauce, chipotle mayo, topped with Homemade onion rings, crispy beef fry, dill pickle chips, iceberg lettuce, tomato

Peruvian Sandwich

$21.00

Fresh baked foot-long baguette with guacamole, shredded iceberg lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, and red onions topped with homemade tortilla strips and jalapeño lime dressing

Pretzel Crazy

$19.00

Fresh XL (mezonos) Pretzel Bun, Pretzel Schnitzel, Beer Soaked Knockwurst, Topped with Roasted Tomato, Crispy Onions and honey Mustard

Southern Fried

$19.00

2 pieces of batter dipped chicken breast fried to a golden brown served on a toasted XL burger bun topped on a bed of creamy coleslaw, Gus's dill chips, ranch and drizzled with 100% pure maple syrup

Baby Southern Fried

$19.00

3 pieces of batter dipped baby chicken fried to a golden brown served on a toasted XL burger bun topped on a bed of creamy coleslaw, Gus's dill chips, ranch and drizzled with spicy honey syrup

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken

$19.00

Juicy dark cutlet, marinated and battered in our secret seasoned flour, fried golden and tossed in our house sweet and spicy Sweet-Racha sauce. Served on an XL Bun with Ginger Garlic mayo and coleslaw.

Sticky BBQ Sandwich

$19.00

Try our new delicious Sticky BBQ sandwich loaded with coleslaw, crispy onions and our delicious new sticky BBQ Shnitzel dipped into our homemade BBQ sauce and drizzled with ranch served on an XL (mezonos) Pretzel Bun.

STEAK SANDWICHES

Steakhouse Sandwich

$24.00

Fresh-baked french baguette with homemade bearnaise sauce, loaded with marinated grilled sliced london broil steak, topped with sweet brandied and shoestring onions. (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)

BBQ Texas Toast

$24.00

fresh garlic bread baguette, 1/2 lb. secret spice rubbed London broil steak, bbq sauce, garlic mayo, red onions, shoestring onions (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)

Pastrami Sandwich

$23.00

Fresh baked baguette, loaded with 3/4 pound of grilled pastrami, deli mustard, topped with brandied and crispy onions and of course, finished off with pickles.

Backyard Bourbon

$24.00

fresh-baked baguette, BBQ seasoned London broil, Bourbon Hickory schnitzel, house bbq sauce, chipotle mayo, topped with shoestring onions and dill pickle chips (the steak is served medium rare-medium, the inside will be pink or red)

BURGERS & HOT DOGS

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$20.00