Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mike's Drive In - Oregon City 905 7th St

review star

No reviews yet

905 7th St

Oregon City, OR 97045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Deluxe Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Soft Serve Shakes

HH Burgers

Free small fry or small tot with any regular priced burger
All American Cheeseburger

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95

A perfect blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck. Served on a brioche bun and topped with A-1 mayo.

Mike's Special Deluxe

Mike's Special Deluxe

$9.75

Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.

Blues Bacon Burger

Blues Bacon Burger

$9.75

Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Guacomole Swiss and Bacon

Guacomole Swiss and Bacon

$9.75

Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, natural swiss cheese and our guacamole.

Pastrami and Swiss

Pastrami and Swiss

$9.40Out of stock

Thin sliced pastrami and Swiss cheese on our famous Deluxe burger.

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$9.75

1/4 pound lean buffalo served on a sesame seed bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.

Chipoltle Jalapeno Burger

Chipoltle Jalapeno Burger

$8.05

Our famous Deluxe Burger with Jalapeno slices, pepperjack and chipotle spread.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$8.05

Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.

Deluxe Cheese

Deluxe Cheese

$6.95

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$6.40

Our famous Deluxe Burger is the burger that started our reputation more than 40 years ago!

Gardenburger

Gardenburger

$7.50

Gardenburger served on a wheat bun with mayo, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and onions.

Long Hot Dog

Long Hot Dog

$5.40

Served with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, onions and sauerkraut.

HH Sandwiches

Halibut Fish Fillet

Halibut Fish Fillet

$12.05Out of stock

5oz Halibut fillet hand breaded to order and served with tartar sauce, tomato, and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Grilled Chicken Fillet

Grilled Chicken Fillet

$7.35Out of stock

5oz grilled chicken breast garnished with mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a brioche bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$9.40Out of stock

Thin sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, topped off with sauerkraut and our special sauce. Grilled on light caraway rye.

Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$9.40Out of stock

1/4lb thinly sliced pastrami grilled with swiss cheese, garnished with mayo, tomato, and served on sourdough.

Crispy Chicken Fillet

Crispy Chicken Fillet

$8.35

5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$6.05

Served on sourdough.

HH Specials

HH Floats Small

HH Floats Small

$1.50

Your choice of soft drink with our vanilla soft serve ice cream. 16 oz

HH Corndog

HH Corndog

$1.25

HH Fried Pickles

$2.96

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95

A perfect blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck. Served on a brioche bun and topped with A-1 mayo.

Mike's Special Deluxe

Mike's Special Deluxe

$9.75

Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.

Blues Bacon Burger

Blues Bacon Burger

$9.75

Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Guacomole Swiss and Bacon

Guacomole Swiss and Bacon

$9.75

Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, natural swiss cheese and our guacamole.

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$9.75

1/4 pound lean buffalo served on a sesame seed bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.

Chipoltle Jalapeno Burger

Chipoltle Jalapeno Burger

$8.05

Our famous Deluxe Burger with Jalapeno slices, pepperjack and chipotle spread.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$8.05

Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.

Deluxe Cheese

Deluxe Cheese

$6.95

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$6.40

Our famous Deluxe Burger is the burger that started our reputation more than 40 years ago!

Gardenburger

Gardenburger

$7.50

Gardenburger served on a wheat bun with mayo, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and onions.

Long Hot Dog

Long Hot Dog

$5.40

Served with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, onions and sauerkraut.

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$9.75

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.75

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Fillet

Crispy Chicken Fillet

$8.35

5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$6.05

Served on sourdough.

Cod Fillet

$9.95

Crispy Cod Fillet served with tartar sauce, tomato, and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.05
Clam Strip Basket

Clam Strip Basket

$11.05

1/2lb with choice of sauce.

2pc Cod & Chips Basket

$12.95

2 pc of panko breaded cod fried golden brown with your choice of side, fries and sauce.

3pc Cod & Chips Basket

$15.95

3 pc of panko breaded cod fried golden brown with your choice of side, fries and sauce.

Kid/Senior

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.95

Mayo, pickle, lettuce and American cheese

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.35

Mayo, pickle and lettuce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.35
Corndog

Corndog

$2.75

Chicken Meal (2pc)

$7.90

Cod Meal (1pc)

$8.95

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.90
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.60
Thick Seashore Plank Fries

Thick Seashore Plank Fries

$3.60
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.60
Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$4.25
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Chicken Strips

$4.50

2 strips with dip

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Clam Chowder (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY

$4.50

Clam Chowder (5oz) FRIDAY ONLY

$2.95

Clam Strips (side)

$4.50

Coleslaw 3.25oz

$1.25

Potato Salad 3.25oz

$1.25

Dips and Sauces

$0.40

Guacamole

$1.00

Small Patty

$1.50

Large Patty

$2.25

Cod (1pc 3oz)

$4.95

Chili

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.25

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50+

Coffee (OC only)

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Shakes

Soft Serve Shakes

$5.50+

Old Fashion Shakes

$6.50+Out of stock

Floats

Floats - Large

Floats - Large

$3.95Out of stock

Your choice of soft drink with our vanilla soft serve ice cream. Large 20 oz

Floats - Small

Floats - Small

$3.55Out of stock

Your choice of soft drink with our vanilla soft serve ice cream. Small 16 oz

Old-Fashioned Floats - Large

Old-Fashioned Floats - Large

$4.55

Your choice of soft drink flavor with Umpqua Vanilla Ice Cream. Large 20 oz

Old-Fashioned Floats - Small

Old-Fashioned Floats - Small

$4.05

Your choice of soft drink flavor with Umpqua Vanilla Ice Cream. Small 16 oz

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All food cooked fresh to order. It may take a little longer, but your worth it!

Website

Location

905 7th St, Oregon City, OR 97045

Directions

Gallery
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City image
Banner pic
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lil' Cooperstown - Oregon City
orange star4.0 • 1,018
19352 Molalla Ave Oregon City OR, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
orange star4.0 • 14
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Happy Valley
orange star4.7 • 2,622
14682 SE Sunnyside Rd Happy Valley, OR 97015
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
orange starNo Reviews
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152 Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon
orange star4.6 • 497
12436 SW Main St Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oregon City

Lil' Cooperstown - Oregon City
orange star4.0 • 1,018
19352 Molalla Ave Oregon City OR, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
The Hive Social
orange star4.8 • 35
602 7th St Oregon City, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oregon City
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston