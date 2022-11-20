  • Home
  • Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway
Mike's Drive In - Tigard 11634 SW Pacific Highway

11634 SW Pacific Highway

Tigard, OR 97223

Popular Items

Deluxe Cheese
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95

A perfect blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck. Served on a brioche bun and topped with A-1 mayo.

Mike's Special Deluxe

Mike's Special Deluxe

$9.75

Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.

Blues Bacon Burger

Blues Bacon Burger

$9.75

Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Guacomole Swiss and Bacon

Guacomole Swiss and Bacon

$9.75

Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, natural swiss cheese and our guacamole.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.

Chipoltle Jalapeno Burger

Chipoltle Jalapeno Burger

$8.05

Our famous Deluxe Burger with Jalapeno slices, pepperjack and chipotle spread.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$8.05

Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.

Deluxe Cheese

Deluxe Cheese

$6.95

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$6.40

Our famous Deluxe Burger is the burger that started our reputation more than 40 years ago!

Gardenburger

Gardenburger

$7.50

Gardenburger served on a wheat bun with mayo, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and onions.

Long Hot Dog

Long Hot Dog

$5.40

Served with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, onions and sauerkraut.

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$9.75

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.75

Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches

Cod Fish Fillet

Cod Fish Fillet

$12.05Out of stock

Crispy breaded cod fillet served with tartar sauce, tomato, and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Crispy Chicken Fillet

Crispy Chicken Fillet

$8.35

5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$6.05

Served on sourdough.

Crispy Cod Fillet

$9.95

Crispy Cod Fillet served with tartar sauce, tomato, and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.05
Clam Strip Basket

Clam Strip Basket

$11.05

1/2lb with choice of sauce.

2pc Cod & Chips Basket

$12.95

2 pc crispy panko breaded cod, served with choice of fries, side, and sauce.

3pc Cod & Chips Basket

$15.95

3 pc crispy panko breaded cod, served with choice of fries, side, and sauce.

Kid/Senior

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.95

Mayo, pickle, lettuce and American cheese

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.35

Mayo, pickle and lettuce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.35
Corndog

Corndog

$2.00

Chicken Meal (2pc)

$7.90

Cod Meal (1pc)

$8.95

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.90
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.60
Thick Seashore Plank Fries

Thick Seashore Plank Fries

$3.60
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.60
Battered Mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms

$4.25
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Chicken Strips

$4.50

2 strips with dip

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Clam Chowder (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY

$4.50

Clam Chowder (5oz) FRIDAY ONLY

$2.75

Clam Strips (side)

$4.50

Coleslaw

$1.25

Potato Salad Small

$1.25

Dips and Sauces 2 oz

$0.40

Guacamole

$1.50

Small Patty (8x1)

$1.50

Cod (1pc 3oz)

$4.95

Chili

$4.75

Jalapenos

$1.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50+

Milk

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Small Water

Shakes

Soft shakes made with our creamy soft serve ice cream blended with your choice of flavors. Old fashioned shakes are made with your choice of hand scooped Umpqua ice cream

Soft Serve Shakes

$5.50+

Old-Fashioned Shakes

$6.50+

Floats

Floats - Large

Floats - Large

$3.95

Your choice of soft drink with our vanilla soft serve ice cream. Large 20 oz

Floats - Small

Floats - Small

$3.55

Your choice of soft drink with our vanilla soft serve ice cream. Small 16 oz

Old-Fashioned Floats - Large

Old-Fashioned Floats - Large

$4.55

Your choice of soft drink flavor with Umpqua Vanilla Ice Cream. Large 20 oz

Old-Fashioned Floats - Small

Old-Fashioned Floats - Small

$4.05

Your choice of soft drink flavor with Umpqua Vanilla Ice Cream. Small 16 oz

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Since 1971 we’ve been making the best burgers and shakes in town. All food served at Mike’s is fresh, made-to-order and hot. Our motto says it all, “All food cooked fresh to order so it’s fresh and hot just for you! It may take a little longer, BUT WE FEEL YOU’RE WORTH IT.” For fastest service, order online now. Come on in and say “Hello” and grab a soft cone for only $0.99, all day, everyday.

Location

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard, OR 97223

Directions

