Mike's Drive In - Tigard 11634 SW Pacific Highway
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Since 1971 we’ve been making the best burgers and shakes in town. All food served at Mike’s is fresh, made-to-order and hot. Our motto says it all, “All food cooked fresh to order so it’s fresh and hot just for you! It may take a little longer, BUT WE FEEL YOU’RE WORTH IT.” For fastest service, order online now. Come on in and say “Hello” and grab a soft cone for only $0.99, all day, everyday.
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard, OR 97223
