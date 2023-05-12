Mike's Italian Beef 8001 Mackenzie Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Menu

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$12.50

Our signature Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers. dipped or undipped.

Monster Italian Beef

Monster Italian Beef

$13.50

Loaded up with our signature Italian Beef, giardiniera, sport peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.

Chicken Ranch Cheesesteak

Chicken Ranch Cheesesteak

$12.75

Mouthwatering chicken served on a hoagie roll, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.75

Thinly sliced beef, served on a hoagie with onions and provolone cheese.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Made in house Corned Beef. on Marbled Rye, served with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing.

Roast Beef and Cheddar

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$11.50

Our signature Italian Beef with Cheddar cheese sauce.

Crispy Hot Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast. Served with Pepperjack cheese and pickles. tossed in sauce, Buffalo or Nashville Hot.

STL Cheesesteak

STL Cheesesteak

$12.75

Beef or Chicken with provolone cheese, caramelized onion, peppers and mushrooms

Chicago Cheesesteak

Chicago Cheesesteak

$12.75

Beef or Chicken with hot giardiniera, sport peppers and pepperjack cheese

Mike's Cheesesteak

Mike's Cheesesteak

$12.75

Beef or Chicken with caramelized onions, jalapeno and pepperjack cheese

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$12.75

Beef or Chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce, with diced red onion, pickles and provolone cheese. Ranch optional

Mike's Chopped Cheese

$11.50

Two Burger patties, chopped up with cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning. Served on a hoagie

Jalapeño Chopped Cheese

$11.75

Two burger patties, chopped up with pepperjack cheese, jalapeño and Cajun seasoning, served on a hoagie

Onion and Mushroom Chopped Cheese

$11.75

Two burger patties, chopped up with provolone cheese, caramelized onion, mushrooms and Cajun seasoning. Served on a hoagie

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.00

All Beef Hot dog. choice of conidments

Mac and Cheese Dog

Mac and Cheese Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog with Mac and Cheese.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog, served with chili and cheddar cheese.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog, served on a poppy seed bun, with onions, mustard, pickle, sport pepper, tomato and that classic neon green relish.

New York Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog, served with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and mustard.

Coney Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog, served with chili , onion and mustard.

Burgers

Mike's Double Cheeseburger

Mike's Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

Two 4 oz patties, smashed. caramelized onions, with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. choice of cheese.

BBQ Burger

$12.50

Two patties, smashed, with smokey BBQ sauce, two onion rings and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Garlic and Swiss Burger

$11.75

Two 4 oz patties, smashed. with garlic sauce, sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Jalapeño Crunch Burger

$11.75

Two Patties, smashed. With fried jalapeño, jalapeño aioli and pepperjack cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00+

Battered French Fries. Seasoned with fresh chopped garlic, parmesan, parsley and salt and pepper. Options include cheese fries and chili cheese fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Creamy cheese sauce and elbow noodles

Chips

$1.50

Assorted Lay's chips

Arincini Balls

$7.00

3 deep fried risotto balls, filled with italian beef and giardiniera

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tater Tots topped with sour cream or chipotle sour cream, parmesan and chives.

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog. choice of condiments.

Kids Burger

$8.00

4oz patty. smashed. choice of cheese and condiments.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

3 chicken strips

Extras

Extras

All of our sides and toppings available on the side, for an extra cost.

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain 16 oz

$2.00

Fountain 24 oz

$2.50

Water

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab and Go

Location

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis, MO 63123

Directions

Gallery
Mike's Italian Beef image
Mike's Italian Beef image
Mike's Italian Beef image

