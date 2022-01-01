Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken - Austin Landing

No reviews yet

10655 Innovation Drive

Miamisburg, OH 45342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Dinner Tender Basket
Lunch Tender Basket
Hot Chicken Sandwich

Lunch And Dinner Plates

Kids Tender Basket

$7.00

1 Jumbo chicken tender With (1) 5.5 oz side dish. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Lunch Tender Basket

Lunch Tender Basket

$8.00

2 Jumbo chicken tenders With (1) 5.5 oz side dish. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Dinner Tender Basket

Dinner Tender Basket

$11.00

3 Jumbo chicken tenders With (2) 5.5 oz side dishes. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

2 Jumbo chicken tenders on a honey bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served With (1) 5.5 oz side dish. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Whole Belgian waffle with 3 jumbo tenders and (2) 5.5 oz side dishes. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Mike's Snack Size Chicken and Waffles

Mike's Snack Size Chicken and Waffles

$4.00

Half a belgian waffle and 1 Jumbo chicken tender cut up into a cup

House Salad

$7.00

An Iceberg Romaine salad blend with diced tomatoes and red onions

Strawberry Fields Salad

$8.00

An Iceberg Romaine salad blend with crushed walnut, Feta cheese, and fresh cut Strawberries

Perch Lunch Plate

$8.00

2 Perch fillets With (1) 5.5 oz side dish. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Perch Dinner Plate

$11.00

3 Perch fillets With (2) 5.5 oz side dishes. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

PERCH Sandwich

$9.00

2 Perch fillets on a honey bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served With (1) 5.5 oz side dish. You Choose your heat Level (see heat scale)

Bowl of Mac ‘N’ Cheese

Bowl of Mac ‘N’ Cheese

$6.00

8 oz Bowl of baked mac and cheese and (1) 5.5 oz side dish.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Made with 10" tortilla shell, honey chipotle, and cheddar cheese. Served With (1) 5.5 oz side dish.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Made with 10" tortilla shell, honey chipotle, cheddar cheese, and Jumbo chicken tenders. Served With (1) 5.5 oz side dish.

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.99

HomeMade

Brownie

$4.99

DLM Killer Brownie Non-Nutters

Extra Side Items

Baked Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Baked Mac ‘n’ Cheese

$2.50
Hash brown Casserole

Hash brown Casserole

$2.50
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.50
2 Cornbread Muffins

2 Cornbread Muffins

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Side salad

$3.50

Coke Products

Drink

$1.99

Water Cup

Pre-Built Meal (Approximately 5.99 per Person)

Fast Pack

$24.00

12 jumbo chicken tenders, 1/2 pint of dipping sauce, 1/2 pint of pickles

Small Pack (Feeds 5-6 People)

$35.99

12 jumbo chicken tenders, 1/2 pint of dipping sauce, 1/2 pint of pickles, two pint size sides, 1 gallon of tea

Family Pack (Feeds 6-8 People)

$56.99

18 jumbo chicken tenders, 1/2 pint of dipping sauce, 1/2 pint of pickles, 3 pint size sides, 1 gallon of tea

Crowd Pack (Feeds 16-18 People)

$113.99

36 jumbo chicken tenders, 1 pint of dipping sauce, 1 pint of pickles, 3 quart size sides, 2 gallons of tea

Build Your Own Meal

Paper packs

$0.50

Cutlery kit, Wet wipe, Drinking cup, Lid, Plate, Serving spoons/ Serving tongs

36 Tenders

$72.00

36 jumbo chicken tenders with 1 pint of dipping sauce

1 Gallon of Banana Pudding (Feeds 15-20 People)

1 Gallon of Banana Pudding (Feeds 15-20 People)

$18.00

Homemade pudding topped with fresh cut bananas and crushed vanilla wafers. Whipped cream served on the side.

1/2 Pan Strawberry Fields Salad

1/2 Pan Strawberry Fields Salad

$22.00

Iceberg and romaine salad mix topped with crushed walnuts, feta cheese, and fresh strawberries. Raspberry vinaigrette served on the side.

1/2 Pan House Salad

$18.00

Iceberg and romaine salad mix topped with diced tomatoes and red onions. Choice of dressing served on the side.

Dozen Cornbread Muffins

$12.00

A dozen homemade sweet cornbread muffins. Butter available on the side.

Gallon of Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Gallon of Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

ONE PINT FEEDS 3-5 PEOPLE

Pint of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pint of Hash Brown Casserole

$6.00

Pint of Green Beans

$6.00

Pint of Baked Beans

$6.00

Pint of Cole Slaw

$6.00

ONE QUART FEEDS 8-10 PEOPLE

Quart of Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Quart of Hash Brown Casserole

$10.00

Quart of Green Beans

$10.00

Quart of Baked Beans

$10.00

Quart of Cole Slaw

$10.00

ONE GALLON FEEDS 18-20 PEOPLE

1 Gallon of Mac & Cheese

1 Gallon of Mac & Cheese

$30.00
1 Gallon of Hashbrown Casserole

1 Gallon of Hashbrown Casserole

$30.00

1 Gallon Green Beans

$30.00

1 Gallon of Baked Beans

$30.00

1 Gallon of Cole Slaw

$30.00

1 Pint Pickles

$5.00

1/2 Pint Pickles

$3.00

1 Quart Pickles

$8.00

1/2 Pint Dipping Sauce

$3.00

1 Pint Dipping Sauce

$5.00

1 Quart Dipping Sauce

$8.00

1/2 Pint Honey Chipotle

$5.00

1 Pint Honey Chipotle

$10.00

1 Quart Honey Chipotle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit the one and only Mike's Nashville Hot location! Our locally owned establishment brings southern style casual dining and catering to the Dayton area! Orders may be placed in store, on our website, over the phone, or through Door Dash.

Location

10655 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Directions

Gallery
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken image
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken image
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken image

