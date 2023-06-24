Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mike's Pizza

No reviews yet

1502 West Chester Pike suite 11

West Chester, PA 19380

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Large French Fries

$4.75


Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano

Upside Down Pizza

$12.99+

Cheese on the bottom, Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese

Tomato Pie

$10.99+

Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese

White Pizza

$15.49+

Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spices & Mozzarella Cheese

Vegetable Pizza

$20.74+

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Broccoli, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.74+

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatballs, Ground Beef, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese.

Lebanese Pizza

$15.49+

Homemade Sweet Red Sauce, Ham, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99+

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99+

Pizza Sauce, Steak, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.99+

Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.49+

Blue Cheese Dressing, Hot Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza

$18.99+

Honey Mustard Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99+

Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Italian Pizza

$17.24+

Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Greek Pizza

$17.74+

Pizza Sauce, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

Strombolis

Italian Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Ham & Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Ham & Mozzarella Cheese.

Vegetable Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Mushroom, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Steak & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Chicken Breast & Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Chicken Breast, BBQ sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Comes with Chicken Breast, Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

CYO Stromboli

$11.99+

Strombolis Start with Mozzarella Cheese and the rest is up to you.

Calzone

Regular Calzone

$11.99+

Ham, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Broccoli Calzone

$11.99+

Fresh Broccoli, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Spinach Calzone

$11.99+

Fresh Spinach, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Calzone

$11.99+

Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken, Spinach & Garlic

$11.99+

Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken, Broccoli & Garlic

$11.99+

Chicken Breast, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Steaks

All of our Steaks are made with 100% USDA Choice Sirloin Steak. No marinates, no fillers, just Steak.

Steak (No Cheese)

$9.75+
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Special Cheese Steak

$11.99+

Veggie Cheese Steak

$11.49+

Pizza Steak

$10.49+

Chicken Steak (No Cheese)

$9.75+

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Chicken Breast Special

$11.49+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.25+

Buffalo Chicken Finger

$9.99+

Chicken Finger Hoagie

$9.99+

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99+

Sweet Italian Sausage

$9.99+

Sausage, Pepper, Onion & Cheese

$10.49+

Meatball & Cheese Parmesan

$9.75+

Hoagies & Sandwiches

Our Hoagies are assembled with top quality lunch meats that are freshly cut and always served on Conshohocken Bakery roll that are delivered daily!
Small 8" Mike's Special Italian Hoagie

Small 8" Mike's Special Italian Hoagie

$10.25

Capicola, Salami, Pepper Ham, & Provolone Cheese

Small 8" Regular Hoagie

$9.49

Ham, salami, cooked salami, and provolone cheese

Small 8" American Hoagie

$9.49

American and provolone cheese

Small 8" Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.49

Small 8" Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$9.49

Small 8" Ham, Capicola & Cheese Hoagie

$9.49

Small 8" Veggie Hoagie

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and cheese

Small 8" Tuna Hoagie

$10.25

Small 8" Turkey Hoagie

$10.25

Small 8" Roast Beef Hoagie

$10.25

Small 8" Chicken BLT Ranch Hoagie

$10.49

Small 8" BLT Hoagie

$7.19

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo

Small 8" Chicken Caesar Hoagie

$8.25

Small 8" Chicken Cordon Bleu Hoagie

$9.49

Chicken breast, ham, ranch, and melted swiss cheese

Small 8" BBQ Chicken Breast Hoagie

$9.90

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Small 8" Honey Mustard Chicken Hoagie

$9.90

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Small 8" Chicken Breast Hoagie

$9.90

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Large 12" Roll Mike's Special Italian Hoagie

Large 12" Roll Mike's Special Italian Hoagie

$12.50

Capicola, salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese

Large 12" Roll Regular Hoagie

$11.49

Ham, salami, cooked salami, and provolone cheese

Large 12" Roll American Hoagie

$11.49

American and provolone cheese

Large 12" Roll Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$11.49

Large 12" Roll Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$11.49

Large 12" Roll Ham, Capicola & Cheese Hoagie

$11.49

Large 12" Roll Veggie Hoagie

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and cheese

Large 12" Roll Tuna Hoagie

$12.50

Large 12" Roll Turkey Hoagie

$12.50

Large 12" Roll Roast Beef Hoagie

$12.50

Large 12" Roll Chicken BLT Ranch Hoagie

$12.99

Large 12" Roll BLT Hoagie

$8.45

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo

Large 12" Roll Chicken Caesar Hoagie

$9.79

Large 12" Roll Chicken Cordon Bleu Hoagie

$11.99

Chicken breast, ham, ranch, and melted swiss cheese

Large 12" Roll BBQ Chicken Breast Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Large 12" Roll Honey Mustard Chicken Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Large 12" Roll Chicken Breast Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Mike's Special Italian Hoagie Wrap

$10.25

Capicola, salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese

Regular Wrap

$9.49

Ham, salami, cooked salami, and provolone cheese

American Hoagie Wrap

$9.49

American and provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.49

Mixed Cheese Wrap

$9.49

Ham, Capicola & Cheese Wrap

$9.49

Veggie Wrap

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and cheese

Tuna Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Wrap

$10.25

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.25

Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap

$10.49

BLT Wrap

$7.94

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$11.25

Chicken breast, ham, ranch, and melted swiss cheese

BBQ Chicken Breast Wrap

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Chicken Breast Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Mike's Special Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$8.99

Capicola, Salami, Pepper Ham & Provolone Cheese

Regular Hoagie Sandwich

$8.99

American Hoagie Sandwich

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Mixed Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Capicola, & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.50

BLT Sandwich

$7.19

CLUB Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Grilled Cheese w/HAM

$6.99

Grilled Cheese w/BACON

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, and olives

Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, olives, and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croûtons, and grated Parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Antipasta Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, pickles, olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese

Chef's Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, pickles, olives, roast beef, turkey, ham, salami, and provolone cheese

Tuna Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, and pickles

Cheese Steak Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Cheese Steak Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken Finger Salad

$15.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$15.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Turkey BLT Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, and provolone cheese

Cheese Burger Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Small Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

$5.25

Burgers

USDA Choice Angus Beef Patties that are fresh and never frozen! Served on a Brioche Bun or a Wrap.

Hamburger

$7.25+

Cheese Burger

$7.75+

Pizza Burger

$7.99+

Angus Patty smothered with Pizza sauce and topped with melted Provolone Cheese.

Blue Burger

$7.99+

Angus Patty with fried onions and a healthy serving of Blue Cheese Dressing.

BBQ Burger

$8.99+

Angus Patty with topped with Onions Rings and topped off with some Hickory smoked BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.25+

Angus Patty topped with freshly grilled Onions and Mushrooms and melted Swiss Cheese.

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$9.99+

Angus Patty with Ham, Pineapple and melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Dynamite Burger

Dynamite Burger

$9.25+

Angus Patty, Homemade Aioli sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mozzarella Sticks to top off this amazing burger.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$12.99

With tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Lasagna

$14.99

Meatballs, sausage, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella

Ravioli & Cheese (6)

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Side of Meatballs

$5.99

5 oz of meat in marinara sauce

Side of Sausage

$6.99

5 oz of sausage in marinara sauce

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers (2)

$7.99

With fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

With fries

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

With marinara sauce or butter

Kids Ravioli (3)

$7.99

With marinara sauce or butter

Kids Ziti

$7.99

With marinara sauce or butter

Kids Meatballs (5 oz.)

$7.99

With marinara sauce

Side Orders

Small French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$4.75

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$6.49

Pizza Fries

$6.99

Pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

Lava Fries

$6.99

Hot sauce and cheese whiz

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$9.49

Chicken steak, blue cheese, and hot sauce

Buffalo, Bacon & Mozzarella Fries

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Cheese whiz, bacon, and fried onion

Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.99

Melted mozzarella

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$10.99

Steak, fried onion, and cheese whiz

Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.49

Honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Chicken Fingers Platter (4)

$12.50

Served with French fries and honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$7.99

Side of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Side of sauce

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Side of sauce

Broccoli Bites (8)

$6.99

Sauce or ranch

Wings

10 Pieces Wings Bone In

$14.99

20 Pieces Wings Bone In

$29.99

30 Pieces Wings Bone In

$44.99

40 Pieces Wings Bone In

$59.99

50 Pieces Wings Bone In

$74.99

10 Pieces Wings Boneless

$11.99

20 Pieces Wings Boneless

$23.98

30 Pieces Wings Boneless

$35.97

40 Pieces Wings Boneless

$47.96

50 Pieces Wings Boneless

$59.95

SIDES

Sides of your favorite sauces

SIDE Marinara

$1.00

SIDE Large Marinara

$1.99

SIDE Wizz Cheese

$1.29

SIDE Ketchup

SIDE Mustard

SIDE Sweet Peppers

$1.00

SIDE Hot Peppers

$1.00

SIDE Pickles

$0.50

SIDE Jalapenos

$1.25

SIDE Mayo

$0.50

SIDE Lettuce

$1.25

SIDE Tomato

$1.25

SIDE FRIED Onions

$0.50

SIDE RAW Onions

$0.50

SIDE Anchovies

$1.99

SIDE Italian Dressing

$1.00

SIDE Lite Italian Dressing

$1.00

SIDE Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

SIDE Ranch Dressing

$1.00

SIDE Caesar Dressing

$1.00

SIDE 1000 Island

SIDE Oil

$0.75

SIDE Vinegar

$0.50

SIDE Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

SIDE Blue Cheese

$1.00

SIDE Ranch

$1.00

SIDE BBQ

$1.00

SIDE Honey Mustard

$1.00

SIDE Honey BBQ

$1.00

SIDE General Tso

$1.00

SIDE Hot Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Medium Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Mild

$1.00

Drinks

20oz Drinks

$2.79

2-Liters

$3.49

Water

$1.49

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Teas

$2.99

Juice

$1.99

Tummy Yummy

$1.49

Milk Products

$2.25

Energy Drinks

$3.25

Chips

Small Chips

$2.49

Large Chips

$4.59

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano

Upside Down Pizza

$12.99+

Cheese on the bottom, Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese

Tomato Pie

$10.99+

Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese

White Pizza

$15.49+

Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spices & Mozzarella Cheese

Vegetable Pizza

$20.74+

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Broccoli, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.74+

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatballs, Ground Beef, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese.

Lebanese Pizza

$15.49+

Homemade Sweet Red Sauce, Ham, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99+

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.99+

Pizza Sauce, Steak, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.99+

Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.49+

Blue Cheese Dressing, Hot Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza

$18.99+

Honey Mustard Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99+

Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

Italian Pizza

$17.24+

Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Greek Pizza

$17.74+

Pizza Sauce, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.

