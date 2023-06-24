- Home
- /
- West Chester
- /
- Mike's Pizza
Mike's Pizza
No reviews yet
1502 West Chester Pike suite 11
West Chester, PA 19380
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano
Upside Down Pizza
Cheese on the bottom, Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese
Tomato Pie
Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese
White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spices & Mozzarella Cheese
Vegetable Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Broccoli, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatballs, Ground Beef, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese.
Lebanese Pizza
Homemade Sweet Red Sauce, Ham, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Steak Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Steak, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Dressing, Hot Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza
Honey Mustard Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Italian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Greek Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
Strombolis
Italian Stromboli
Comes with Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Ham & Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Comes with Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese
Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Comes with Ham & Mozzarella Cheese.
Vegetable Stromboli
Comes with Mushroom, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Steak Stromboli
Comes with Steak & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Stromboli
Comes with Chicken Breast & Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Comes with Chicken Breast, BBQ sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Comes with Chicken Breast, Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
CYO Stromboli
Strombolis Start with Mozzarella Cheese and the rest is up to you.
Calzone
Regular Calzone
Ham, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Broccoli Calzone
Fresh Broccoli, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Spinach Calzone
Fresh Spinach, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Calzone
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken, Spinach & Garlic
Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken, Broccoli & Garlic
Chicken Breast, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Steaks
Steak (No Cheese)
Cheese Steak
Special Cheese Steak
Veggie Cheese Steak
Pizza Steak
Chicken Steak (No Cheese)
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken Breast Special
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Buffalo Chicken Finger
Chicken Finger Hoagie
Chicken Parmesan
Sweet Italian Sausage
Sausage, Pepper, Onion & Cheese
Meatball & Cheese Parmesan
Hoagies & Sandwiches
Small 8" Mike's Special Italian Hoagie
Capicola, Salami, Pepper Ham, & Provolone Cheese
Small 8" Regular Hoagie
Ham, salami, cooked salami, and provolone cheese
Small 8" American Hoagie
American and provolone cheese
Small 8" Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Small 8" Mixed Cheese Hoagie
Small 8" Ham, Capicola & Cheese Hoagie
Small 8" Veggie Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and cheese
Small 8" Tuna Hoagie
Small 8" Turkey Hoagie
Small 8" Roast Beef Hoagie
Small 8" Chicken BLT Ranch Hoagie
Small 8" BLT Hoagie
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo
Small 8" Chicken Caesar Hoagie
Small 8" Chicken Cordon Bleu Hoagie
Chicken breast, ham, ranch, and melted swiss cheese
Small 8" BBQ Chicken Breast Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Small 8" Honey Mustard Chicken Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Small 8" Chicken Breast Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Large 12" Roll Mike's Special Italian Hoagie
Capicola, salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese
Large 12" Roll Regular Hoagie
Ham, salami, cooked salami, and provolone cheese
Large 12" Roll American Hoagie
American and provolone cheese
Large 12" Roll Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Mixed Cheese Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Ham, Capicola & Cheese Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Veggie Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and cheese
Large 12" Roll Tuna Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Turkey Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Roast Beef Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Chicken BLT Ranch Hoagie
Large 12" Roll BLT Hoagie
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo
Large 12" Roll Chicken Caesar Hoagie
Large 12" Roll Chicken Cordon Bleu Hoagie
Chicken breast, ham, ranch, and melted swiss cheese
Large 12" Roll BBQ Chicken Breast Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Large 12" Roll Honey Mustard Chicken Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Large 12" Roll Chicken Breast Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Mike's Special Italian Hoagie Wrap
Capicola, salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese
Regular Wrap
Ham, salami, cooked salami, and provolone cheese
American Hoagie Wrap
American and provolone cheese
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Mixed Cheese Wrap
Ham, Capicola & Cheese Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, and cheese
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Chicken breast, ham, ranch, and melted swiss cheese
BBQ Chicken Breast Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Chicken Breast Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Mike's Special Italian Hoagie Sandwich
Capicola, Salami, Pepper Ham & Provolone Cheese
Regular Hoagie Sandwich
American Hoagie Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Mixed Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Capicola, & Cheese Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
CLUB Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese w/HAM
Grilled Cheese w/BACON
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, and olives
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, olives, and feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croûtons, and grated Parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Antipasta Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, pickles, olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese
Chef's Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, pickles, olives, roast beef, turkey, ham, salami, and provolone cheese
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, and pickles
Cheese Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Cheese Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Finger Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Turkey BLT Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, and provolone cheese
Cheese Burger Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Small Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Pizza Burger
Angus Patty smothered with Pizza sauce and topped with melted Provolone Cheese.
Blue Burger
Angus Patty with fried onions and a healthy serving of Blue Cheese Dressing.
BBQ Burger
Angus Patty with topped with Onions Rings and topped off with some Hickory smoked BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus Patty topped with freshly grilled Onions and Mushrooms and melted Swiss Cheese.
Hawaiian Burger
Angus Patty with Ham, Pineapple and melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Dynamite Burger
Angus Patty, Homemade Aioli sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mozzarella Sticks to top off this amazing burger.
Pasta
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Pizza sauce and melted mozzarella
Lava Fries
Hot sauce and cheese whiz
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Chicken steak, blue cheese, and hot sauce
Buffalo, Bacon & Mozzarella Fries
Loaded Fries
Cheese whiz, bacon, and fried onion
Bacon Ranch Fries
Melted mozzarella
Philly Cheese Steak Fries
Steak, fried onion, and cheese whiz
Chicken Fingers (5)
Honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Chicken Fingers Platter (4)
Served with French fries and honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Jalapeño Poppers (6)
Side of sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Side of sauce
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Side of sauce
Broccoli Bites (8)
Sauce or ranch
Wings
SIDES
SIDE Marinara
SIDE Large Marinara
SIDE Wizz Cheese
SIDE Ketchup
SIDE Mustard
SIDE Sweet Peppers
SIDE Hot Peppers
SIDE Pickles
SIDE Jalapenos
SIDE Mayo
SIDE Lettuce
SIDE Tomato
SIDE FRIED Onions
SIDE RAW Onions
SIDE Anchovies
SIDE Italian Dressing
SIDE Lite Italian Dressing
SIDE Balsamic Dressing
SIDE Ranch Dressing
SIDE Caesar Dressing
SIDE 1000 Island
SIDE Oil
SIDE Vinegar
SIDE Oil & Vinegar
SIDE Blue Cheese
SIDE Ranch
SIDE BBQ
SIDE Honey Mustard
SIDE Honey BBQ
SIDE General Tso
SIDE Hot Sauce
SIDE Medium Sauce
SIDE Mild
Drinks
Pizza (Deep Copy)
Slice of Pizza
2.79 per slice toppings additional
12" Medium 6 Slices Cheese
2.79 per slice toppings additional
16" Large 8 Slices Cheese
2.79 per slice toppings additional
12"x12" Sicilian Square 12 Slices Cheese
2.79 per slice toppings additional
16"X16" Sicilian Square 16 Slices Cheese
2.79 per slice toppings additional
Gluten Free Crust Pizza
Sauce and cheese
Pizza (Deep Copy)
Cheese Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano
Upside Down Pizza
Cheese on the bottom, Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese
Tomato Pie
Pizza Sauce, Spices & Parmesan Cheese
White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Spices & Mozzarella Cheese
Vegetable Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Broccoli, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatballs, Ground Beef, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese.
Lebanese Pizza
Homemade Sweet Red Sauce, Ham, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Steak Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Steak, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Dressing, Hot Sauce, Chicken Breast, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza
Honey Mustard Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Seasonings, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
Italian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Greek Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese.
|Sunday