Pizza

Mikes Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

0 Greene Ave

Amityville, NY 11701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$21.00
Vodka Sicilian

Vodka Sicilian

$27.00

Square, 12 slices

Grandma

$23.00

Square, 12 slices

PIZZA

PIZZA

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$21.00

Grandma

$23.00

Square, 12 slices

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$31.00

Meatball Pie

$29.00

Sausage Pie

$29.00
Detroit

Detroit

$22.00

White cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, 2 stripes of sauce added after it is baked. 6 slices

Detroit Fondue

Detroit Fondue

$29.00

Gorgonzola fondue, bourbon bacon tomato jam

Sicilian

Sicilian

$26.00

Square, 12 slices

Vodka Sicilian

Vodka Sicilian

$27.00

Square, 12 slices

Marinara Pie

$24.00

No Cheese, 12 slices

Margherita

$24.00

Ricotta Pie

$31.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella, no sauce

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$35.00

Shaved dry aged ribeye with American Cheese, red & yellow peppers, onions, spicy cherry peppers & may

Clam Pie

$35.00

Breadcrumb, garlic

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$37.00

Bacon, breadcrumb, peppers & onions

Funghi

$33.00

Portobello, Shittake, Oyster mushrooms, drizzled truffle infused porcini mushroom sauce

Mike's Special

$35.00

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & roasted peppers

Pesto Pie

Pesto Pie

$35.00

Crispy Pancetta, pesto, ricotta, fresh Pomodoro, locatelli chesse

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$42.00

Toasted breadcrumb, fresh arugula (square-9 slices)

Spinach & Artichoke

Spinach & Artichoke

$34.00
Steak Pizzaiola

Steak Pizzaiola

$36.00

Shaved dry aged ribeye, mushrooms, olives, peppers & onions, capes, garlic and fresh oregano, red sauce

Steakhouse Pie

$150.00

Vegetable Pie

$26.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach

Vodka Round

$24.00

CALZONES

Calzone

$16.00Out of stock

ROLLS

Chic. Roll

$16.00

S/P/O Roll

$16.00

Mtb. Roll

$16.00

PIZZETTAS

SMALL CASINO

$17.95

SMALL CHEESESTEAK

$17.95

SMALL CLAM PIE

$17.95

SMALL FUNGHI

$17.95

SMALL MARGHERITA

$14.95

SMALL MEATBALL

$15.95

SMALL NEOPOLITAN

$13.95

SMALL PESTO

$17.95

SMALL RICOTTA

$16.95

SMALL RONI

$16.95

SMALL SAUSAGE

$16.95

SMALL SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.95

SMALL SPIN/ART

$17.95

SMALL VODKA

$16.95

PASTAS

BUCATINI AMATRICIANA

BUCATINI AMATRICIANA

$23.00

pancetta, onions, pecorino, tomato sauce

GARGANELLI

GARGANELLI

$23.00

veal and sage ragu

LING RED CLAM SAUCE

$23.00
LING WHITE CLAM SAUCE

LING WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$23.00
ORECCHIETTE

ORECCHIETTE

$23.00

sausage & broccoli rabe, garlic & olive oil, pecorino

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$23.00

porcini mushroom cream sauce drizzled with white truffle olive oil

PENNE NEW ORLEANS

PENNE NEW ORLEANS

$22.00

blackened chicken breast, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, spicy cajun cream sauce

PENNE VODKA

$23.00

SALADS

Beet Salad

$14.95

Cesare Salad

$12.95

Mike's House Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, carmaleized walnuts, bacon, Asiago, tomato, onion, sherry vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$14.95

iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing

APPS/ENTREES

Crabcake

Crabcake

$20.00

Served with corn love

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Mussels Luciana

$17.00

White wine, garlic

Veal Chop Parm

Veal Chop Parm

$45.00

Meatballs (3)

$13.95

Meatballs w/Mozz Cheese (3)

$13.95

Broccoli Rabe

$14.95

Cream Spinach

$16.95

Pint

Sweet Corn

$14.95

Pint

Truffled Parm Pots

Truffled Parm Pots

$12.95

French Fries

$10.95

Short Rib Dinner

$25.00
Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$35.00

Roasted on the bone, sausage, peppers, onions, potatoes

Kids Pasta w/butter

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/marinara

$10.00

Chic Fingers & FF

$12.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Pint Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Quart Marinara Sauce

$17.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Pint Vodka Sauce

$11.00

Quart Vodka Sauce

$21.00

Side Parm Cheese

$1.50

DESSERTS

PB Decadence

$12.50

Oreo cookie bottom, two layers of fudge, served warm laying on a bed of peanut butter

NY Cheesecake

$11.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mike's Underground is open Wednesday-Sunday (12-8pm). We accept checks or cash upon delivery. Text us (516-589-2523) for menus or to ask any questions. Please know that there is a 15-minute window before and after your desired delivery time. Mike wishes you Buon Appetito!!

Website

Location

0 Greene Ave, Amityville, NY 11701

Directions

