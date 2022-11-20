Mike's Pizza of Sonora
14721 Mono Way
Next to Sears
Sonora, CA 95370
Mini 6"
Mini Build Your Own
Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.
Mini Cheese
Personal pizza with our housemade marinara, freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.
Mini Pepperoni
Mini Pepperoni pizza
Mini BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon
Mini Three Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomatos w/ our Three Cheese Blend
Mini Pesto California
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Chicken, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts
Mini Vegetarian
Mushrooms. Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
Mini Greek Goddess
Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatos
Mini Monster Meat
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef
Mini Motherlode
Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomato
Mini Mike's Mexican Pizza
Chunky Salsa, freshly grated Mike's cheese blend, carnitas pork, in-house-made chicken thigh meat, black olives, onions & jalapenos
Mini Combination
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
Mini Margherita
Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese w/ a dash of salt and pepper
Mini Italian Meatball Pizza
Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan
Mini Hawaiian
Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.
Mini Bacon & Blue
Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzerella & Tomato
Mini Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Mini BBQ Pork Pizza
Mini 1000 Island Burger Pizza
Small 10"
Small Build Your Own
Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.
Small Cheese
Smalll pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.
Small Pepperoni
8 slices of Pepperoni pizza.
Small BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon
Small Three Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onions, Tomatos w our Three Blend Cheese
Small Pesto California
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts
Small Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
Small Greek Goddess
Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatoes
Small Monster Meat
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausgae & Beef
Small Motherlode
Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomato
Small Mike's Mexican Pizza
El Paso Salsa, Three Cheese Blend, Carnitas Pork, Chicken, Black Olives, Onions & Jalapenos
Small Combination
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
Small Margherita
Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Cooked Tomato & Fresh Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese slices, sprinkled with a dash of salt and pepper, baked and topped with fresh chopped Basil and Asiago cheese. Thin crust recommended!
Small Italian Meatball
Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan
Small Hawaiian
Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.
Small Bacon & Blue
Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomato
Small Half/Half Specialty
Small Quarter Specialty
Small 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni
Small Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Small BBQ Pork Pizza
Small 1000 Island Burger Pizza
Medium 12"
Medium Build Your Own
Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.
Medium Cheese
Medium pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.
Medium Pepperoni
10 slices of Pepperoni
Medium BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon
Medium Three Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomato w/ our Three Cheese Blend
Medium Pesto California
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts
Medium Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
Medium Greek Goddess
Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatoes
Medium Monster Meat
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef
Medium Motherlode
Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomatos
Medium Mike's Mexican Pizza
Chunky Salsa, freshly grated Mike's cheese blend, carnitas pork, in-house-made chicken thigh meat, black olives, onions & jalapenos
Medium Combination
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
Medium Margherita
Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Cooked Tomato & Fresh Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese slices, sprinkled with a dash of salt and pepper, baked and topped with fresh chopped Basil and Asiago cheese. Thin crust recommended!
Medium Italian Meatball
Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan
Medium Hawaiian
Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.
Medium Bacon & Blue
Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomatos
Medium Half/Half Specialty
Medium Quarter Specialty
Medium 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni
Medium Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Medium BBQ Pork Pizza
Medium 1000 Island Burger Pizza
Large 14"
Large Build Your Own
Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.
Large Cheese
Large pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.
Large Pepperoni
12 Slices of Cheese and Pepperoni.
Large BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon
Large Three Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onions, Tomato w/ a Three Cheese Blend
Large Pesto California
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomato & Artichoke Hearts
Large Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
Large Greek Goddess
Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatoes
Large Monster Meat
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef
Large Motherlode
Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomato
Large Mike's Mexican Pizza
Chunky Salsa, freshly grated Mike's cheese blend, carnitas pork, in-house-made chicken thigh meat, black olives, onions & jalapenos
Large Combination
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
Large Margherita
Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Cooked Tomato & Fresh Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese slices, sprinkled with a dash of salt and pepper, baked and topped with fresh chopped Basil and Asiago cheese. Thin crust recommended!
Large Italian Meatball
Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan
Large Hawaiian
Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.
Large Bacon & Blue
Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomato
Large Half/Half Specialty
Large Quarter Specialty
Large 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni
Large Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Large BBQ Pork Pizza
Large 1000 Island Burger Pizza
Giant 20"
Giant Build Your Own
Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.
Giant Cheese
Giant pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.
Giant Pepperoni
20 huge slices of our fresh cut 3 cheese blend and 12oz of pepperoni
Giant BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon
Giant Three Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomatos w/ our Three Cheese Blend
Giant Pesto California
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Chicken, Tomato & Artichoke Hearts
Giant Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
Giant Greek Goddess
Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatos
Giant Monster Meat
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef
Giant Motherlode
Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini and Tomatos
Giant Mike's Mexican Pizza
El Paso Salsa, Three Cheese Blend, Carnitas Pork, Chicken, Black Olives, Onions & Jalapenos
Giant Combination
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
Giant Italian Meatball
Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan
Giant Hawaiian
Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.
Giant Half/Half Specialty
Giant Quarter Specialty
Giant 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni
Giant Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Giant BBQ Pork Pizza
Giant 1000 Island Burger Pizza
Gluten Free
GF Build Your Own
GF Cheese
Gluten Freee Medium size pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.
GF Pepperoni
GF BBQ Chicken Combo
BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives , Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon
GF Three Cheese Bacon Burger
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomatos w/ our Three Cheese Blend
GF Pesto California
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts
GF Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
GF Greek Goddess
Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives and Tomatos
GF Monster Meat Combo
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italaian Sausage, & Beef
GF Motherlode
Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini and Tomatos
GF Mike's Mexican Pizza
El Paso Salsa, Three Cheese Blend, Carnitas Pork, Chicken, Black Olives, Onions & Jalapenos
GF Combination
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
GF Pizza Margherita
Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomatos, Mozzarella Cheese & A Dash of Salt and Pepper
GF Italian Meatball Pizza
Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs, Mozzarella & Parmesan
GF Hawaiian
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos
GF Mike's Bacon & Blue
Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomatos
GF Half/Half Specialty
GF Quarter Specialty
GF Jalapeno Popper Pizza
GF BBQ Pork Pizza
GF 1000 Island Burger Pizza
Appetizers & Sides
7 Wings
7 Bone-in wings with a mild to medium flavorful rub & a side of celery. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese dip.
11 Wings
11 Bone-in wings with a mild to medium flavorful rub & a side of celery. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese dip
SM BUFFALO BITES
7 Bites Tossed in mix of Franks Hot Sauce and BBQ Sauce
LG BUFFALO BITES
11 Bites Tossed w/ Franks Hot Sauce and BBQ Sauce.
REGULAR FRIES
Baked crispy Fries
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Baked Sweet Potato Fries
ONION RINGS
Crispy Onion Rings
7 CHICKEN NUGGETS
Great for kids
ZUCCHINI STICKS
Crispy baked zucchini sticks
JALAPENO POPPERS
7 Breaded Stuffed Jalapenos with mozzarella cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS
6 Mozzarella Sticks
5 LOADED TATER KEGS
5 Giant Taters with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Chives. Served with a side of Ranch
SIDES
Extra sides of sauce
Salads
SMALL BOWL
Small 1 trip salad
BIG BOWL
TO GO BOWL
SMALL TO GO BOWL (Lunch Only)
Lunch time only. Small to go salad
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Fresly grated Asiago Cheese, Croutons and Specialty Caesar Dressing.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Our Traditional Caesar salad w/Chicken breast. No Croutons
FAMILY SALAD
*NO SUBSTITUTIONS* Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Olives, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Baby Corn Ranch and Italian Dressing
Breadsticks
MINI BREADSTICK 6"
SMALL BREADSTICK 10"
Garlic butter and parmesan
MEDIUM BREADSTICK 12"
Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan
LARGE BREADSTICK 14"
Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan
GARLIC FRENCHROLL
French Roll Cut in Half w/ a Butter-Poppyseed Spread Topped w/ Three Blend Cheese
Caramel Cinnamon Sticks
Our own homemade pizza dough with butter, cinnamon, frosting and caramel.
Sandwiches
PIZZA SANDWICH
French Roll, Choice of Sauce & 3 Pizza Toppings
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
Choice of Bread and Cheese, Choose 1 of our 4 sauces w / Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side
HOT HAM SANDWICH
Your Choice of Bread and Cheese w/ Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickle on the side.
HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH
Choice of Bread & Cheese w/ fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side
MEATBALL SANDWICH
Choice of Bread and Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms & Bell Pepper
LOUISIANA HOT LINK SANDWICH
Choice of Bread and Cheese w/ Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side
BBQ PORK SANDWICH
Choice Of Bread and Cheese, Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on the side
Burgers
Party Specials
Lg Pep, Lg Chz, Med brdstk, 8 drinks or 1 2-liter
Large Pepperoni, Large Cheese, Medium Breadstick, 8 fountain drinks, or (1) 2-liter soda No Substitutions
Giant Pep, Giant Chz, Lg Brdstk, 16 drinks or 2 2-liters
Giant Pepperoni, Giant Cheese, Large Breadstick, 16 fountain drinks or 2- 2 liters.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
We are the #1 Award-winning Pizza restaurant in Sonora. We specialize in quality ingredients, handmade pizza, a Fresh salad bar, excellent 81/19 housemade burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers!
