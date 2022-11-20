Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Mike's Pizza of Sonora

198 Reviews

$$

14721 Mono Way

Next to Sears

Sonora, CA 95370

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Combination
Large Pepperoni
Large Half/Half Specialty

Mini 6"

Mini Build Your Own

$7.35

Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.

Mini Cheese

$8.10

Personal pizza with our housemade marinara, freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.

Mini Pepperoni

$8.10

Mini Pepperoni pizza

Mini BBQ Chicken Combo

$9.20

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon

Mini Three Cheese Bacon Burger

$9.20

Bacon, Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomatos w/ our Three Cheese Blend

Mini Pesto California

$9.20

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Chicken, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts

Mini Vegetarian

$9.20

Mushrooms. Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

Mini Greek Goddess

$9.20

Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatos

Mini Monster Meat

$9.20

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef

Mini Motherlode

$9.20

Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomato

Mini Mike's Mexican Pizza

$9.20

Chunky Salsa, freshly grated Mike's cheese blend, carnitas pork, in-house-made chicken thigh meat, black olives, onions & jalapenos

Mini Combination

$9.20

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions

Mini Margherita

$9.20

Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese w/ a dash of salt and pepper

Mini Italian Meatball Pizza

$9.20

Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan

Mini Hawaiian

$9.20

Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.

Mini Bacon & Blue

$9.20

Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzerella & Tomato

Mini Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$9.20

Mini BBQ Pork Pizza

$9.20

Mini 1000 Island Burger Pizza

$9.20

Small 10"

Small Build Your Own

$12.95

Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.

Small Cheese

$14.20

Smalll pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.

Small Pepperoni

$14.20

8 slices of Pepperoni pizza.

Small BBQ Chicken Combo

$15.70

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon

Small Three Cheese Bacon Burger

$15.70

Bacon, Ground Beef, Onions, Tomatos w our Three Blend Cheese

Small Pesto California

$15.70

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts

Small Vegetarian

$15.70

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

Small Greek Goddess

$15.70

Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatoes

Small Monster Meat

$15.70

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausgae & Beef

Small Motherlode

$15.70

Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomato

Small Mike's Mexican Pizza

$15.70

El Paso Salsa, Three Cheese Blend, Carnitas Pork, Chicken, Black Olives, Onions & Jalapenos

Small Combination

$15.70

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions

Small Margherita

$15.70

Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Cooked Tomato & Fresh Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese slices, sprinkled with a dash of salt and pepper, baked and topped with fresh chopped Basil and Asiago cheese. Thin crust recommended!

Small Italian Meatball

$15.70

Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan

Small Hawaiian

$15.70

Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.

Small Bacon & Blue

$15.70

Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomato

Small Half/Half Specialty

$15.70

Small Quarter Specialty

$15.70

Small 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni

$14.20

Small Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$15.70

Small BBQ Pork Pizza

$15.70

Small 1000 Island Burger Pizza

$15.70

Medium 12"

Medium Build Your Own

$16.50

Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.

Medium Cheese

$18.00

Medium pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.

Medium Pepperoni

$18.00

10 slices of Pepperoni

Medium BBQ Chicken Combo

$21.50

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon

Medium Three Cheese Bacon Burger

$21.50

Bacon, Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomato w/ our Three Cheese Blend

Medium Pesto California

$21.50

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts

Medium Vegetarian

$21.50

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

Medium Greek Goddess

$21.50

Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatoes

Medium Monster Meat

$21.50

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef

Medium Motherlode

$21.50

Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomatos

Medium Mike's Mexican Pizza

$21.50

Chunky Salsa, freshly grated Mike's cheese blend, carnitas pork, in-house-made chicken thigh meat, black olives, onions & jalapenos

Medium Combination

$21.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions

Medium Margherita

$21.50

Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Cooked Tomato & Fresh Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese slices, sprinkled with a dash of salt and pepper, baked and topped with fresh chopped Basil and Asiago cheese. Thin crust recommended!

Medium Italian Meatball

$21.50

Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan

Medium Hawaiian

$21.50

Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.

Medium Bacon & Blue

$21.50

Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomatos

Medium Half/Half Specialty

$21.50

Medium Quarter Specialty

$21.50

Medium 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni

$18.00

Medium Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$21.50

Medium BBQ Pork Pizza

$21.50

Medium 1000 Island Burger Pizza

$21.50

Large 14"

Large Build Your Own

$19.99

Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.

Large Cheese

$21.74

Large pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.

Large Pepperoni

$21.74

12 Slices of Cheese and Pepperoni.

Large BBQ Chicken Combo

$27.75

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon

Large Three Cheese Bacon Burger

$27.75

Bacon, Ground Beef, Onions, Tomato w/ a Three Cheese Blend

Large Pesto California

$27.75

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomato & Artichoke Hearts

Large Vegetarian

$27.75

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

Large Greek Goddess

$27.75

Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatoes

Large Monster Meat

$27.75

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef

Large Motherlode

$27.75

Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini & Tomato

Large Mike's Mexican Pizza

$27.75

Chunky Salsa, freshly grated Mike's cheese blend, carnitas pork, in-house-made chicken thigh meat, black olives, onions & jalapenos

Large Combination

$27.75

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions

Large Margherita

$27.75

Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Cooked Tomato & Fresh Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese slices, sprinkled with a dash of salt and pepper, baked and topped with fresh chopped Basil and Asiago cheese. Thin crust recommended!

Large Italian Meatball

$27.75

Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan

Large Hawaiian

$27.75

Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.

Large Bacon & Blue

$27.75

Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomato

Large Half/Half Specialty

$27.75

Large Quarter Specialty

$27.75

Large 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni

$21.74

Large Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$27.75

Large BBQ Pork Pizza

$27.75

Large 1000 Island Burger Pizza

$27.75

Giant 20"

Giant Build Your Own

$35.00

Start here to specialize your pizza to your tastes! Includes Red sauce. You may change the sauce if you would like. You need to add cheese if you want. Great place to start for cheeseless pizza.

Giant Cheese

$38.00

Giant pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.

Giant Pepperoni

$38.00

20 huge slices of our fresh cut 3 cheese blend and 12oz of pepperoni

Giant BBQ Chicken Combo

$46.95

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon

Giant Three Cheese Bacon Burger

$46.95

Bacon, Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomatos w/ our Three Cheese Blend

Giant Pesto California

$46.95

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Chicken, Tomato & Artichoke Hearts

Giant Vegetarian

$46.95

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

Giant Greek Goddess

$46.95

Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives & Tomatos

Giant Monster Meat

$46.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italian Sausage & Ground Beef

Giant Motherlode

$46.95

Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini and Tomatos

Giant Mike's Mexican Pizza

$46.95

El Paso Salsa, Three Cheese Blend, Carnitas Pork, Chicken, Black Olives, Onions & Jalapenos

Giant Combination

$46.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions

Giant Italian Meatball

$46.95

Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs w/ Mozzarella & Parmesan

Giant Hawaiian

$46.95

Freshly sliced hardwood smoked ham topped with pineapple bits on our housemade marinara sauce.

Giant Half/Half Specialty

$46.95

Giant Quarter Specialty

$46.95

Giant 1/2 Cheese & 1/2 Pepperoni

$38.00

Giant Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$46.95

Giant BBQ Pork Pizza

$46.95

Giant 1000 Island Burger Pizza

$46.95

Gluten Free

GF Build Your Own

$21.00

GF Cheese

$23.25

Gluten Freee Medium size pizza with our freshly shredded provolone mozzarella mix, topped with a little cheddar mix.

GF Pepperoni

$23.25

GF BBQ Chicken Combo

$26.00

BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives , Onions, Bell Peppers, Chicken & Bacon

GF Three Cheese Bacon Burger

$26.00

Bacon, Ground Beef, Onions, Fresh Tomatos w/ our Three Cheese Blend

GF Pesto California

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatos & Artichoke Hearts

GF Vegetarian

$26.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

GF Greek Goddess

$26.00

Garlic Sauce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives and Tomatos

GF Monster Meat Combo

$26.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Italaian Sausage, & Beef

GF Motherlode

$26.00

Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Asparagus, Zucchini and Tomatos

GF Mike's Mexican Pizza

$26.00

El Paso Salsa, Three Cheese Blend, Carnitas Pork, Chicken, Black Olives, Onions & Jalapenos

GF Combination

$26.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions

GF Pizza Margherita

$26.00

Olive Oil, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Basil, Tomatos, Mozzarella Cheese & A Dash of Salt and Pepper

GF Italian Meatball Pizza

$26.00

Thick Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Italian Meatballs, Mozzarella & Parmesan

GF Hawaiian

$26.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Tomatos

GF Mike's Bacon & Blue

$26.00

Olive Oil, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Bacon, Lite Mozzarella & Tomatos

GF Half/Half Specialty

$26.00

GF Quarter Specialty

$26.00

GF Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$26.00

GF BBQ Pork Pizza

$26.00

GF 1000 Island Burger Pizza

$26.00

Appetizers & Sides

7 Wings

$15.00

7 Bone-in wings with a mild to medium flavorful rub & a side of celery. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese dip.

11 Wings

$21.00

11 Bone-in wings with a mild to medium flavorful rub & a side of celery. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese dip

SM BUFFALO BITES

$10.00

7 Bites Tossed in mix of Franks Hot Sauce and BBQ Sauce

LG BUFFALO BITES

$15.00

11 Bites Tossed w/ Franks Hot Sauce and BBQ Sauce.

REGULAR FRIES

$4.75

Baked crispy Fries

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.25

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

ONION RINGS

$6.75

Crispy Onion Rings

7 CHICKEN NUGGETS

$10.00

Great for kids

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$6.75

Crispy baked zucchini sticks

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.95Out of stock

7 Breaded Stuffed Jalapenos with mozzarella cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.95

6 Mozzarella Sticks

5 LOADED TATER KEGS

$6.95

5 Giant Taters with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Chives. Served with a side of Ranch

SIDES

Extra sides of sauce

Salads

SMALL BOWL

$5.12

Small 1 trip salad

BIG BOWL

$6.75

TO GO BOWL

$7.69

SMALL TO GO BOWL (Lunch Only)

$6.88

Lunch time only. Small to go salad

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Fresly grated Asiago Cheese, Croutons and Specialty Caesar Dressing.

CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$14.95

Our Traditional Caesar salad w/Chicken breast. No Croutons

FAMILY SALAD

$28.00

*NO SUBSTITUTIONS* Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Olives, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Baby Corn Ranch and Italian Dressing

Breadsticks

MINI BREADSTICK 6"

$4.95+

SMALL BREADSTICK 10"

$6.95+

Garlic butter and parmesan

MEDIUM BREADSTICK 12"

$8.99+

Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan

LARGE BREADSTICK 14"

$9.95+

Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan

GARLIC FRENCHROLL

$4.95

French Roll Cut in Half w/ a Butter-Poppyseed Spread Topped w/ Three Blend Cheese

Caramel Cinnamon Sticks

$7.50+

Our own homemade pizza dough with butter, cinnamon, frosting and caramel.

Sandwiches

PIZZA SANDWICH

$9.99

French Roll, Choice of Sauce & 3 Pizza Toppings

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$10.99

Choice of Bread and Cheese, Choose 1 of our 4 sauces w / Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side

HOT HAM SANDWICH

$9.99

Your Choice of Bread and Cheese w/ Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickle on the side.

HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$9.99

Choice of Bread & Cheese w/ fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$9.99

Choice of Bread and Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Onions, Mushrooms & Bell Pepper

LOUISIANA HOT LINK SANDWICH

$9.99

Choice of Bread and Cheese w/ Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

Choice Of Bread and Cheese, Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on the side

Burgers

HAMBURGER

$9.99

Fresh Ground Beef, Toasted Bun, Choice of Cheese w/ Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on the side

CHEESEBURGER

$10.50

WESTERN BURGER

$12.00

BBQ, ONION RINGS, CHEDDAR

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

GARLIC JALAPENO BURGER

$12.00

BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Party Specials

Lg Pep, Lg Chz, Med brdstk, 8 drinks or 1 2-liter

$50.53

Large Pepperoni, Large Cheese, Medium Breadstick, 8 fountain drinks, or (1) 2-liter soda No Substitutions

Giant Pep, Giant Chz, Lg Brdstk, 16 drinks or 2 2-liters

$88.96

Giant Pepperoni, Giant Cheese, Large Breadstick, 16 fountain drinks or 2- 2 liters.

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter Orange Crush

$4.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.00
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are the #1 Award-winning Pizza restaurant in Sonora. We specialize in quality ingredients, handmade pizza, a Fresh salad bar, excellent 81/19 housemade burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers!

Location

14721 Mono Way, Next to Sears, Sonora, CA 95370

Directions

Gallery
Mike's Pizza of Sonora image
Mike's Pizza of Sonora image

