Mike's Pizza Park Ridge

30 Reviews

$$

742 Higgins Road

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Fries
#1 Jumbo Slice Combo

Mike's Daily Specials

Monday- Rigatoni Alfredo

Monday- Rigatoni Alfredo

$11.00

Perfect al dente rigatoni pasta with our delicious homemade Alfredo sauce.

Tuesday- Chicken Parmesan Dinner

Tuesday- Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$12.00

Breaded or grilled tender chicken breasts topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of spaghetti or penne pasta tossed in our delicious homemade marinara.

Wednesday- Greek Chicken with Potatoes

Wednesday- Greek Chicken with Potatoes

$10.00

Juicy half roasted Chicken bursting with lemon and Greek spices. Served with roasted potato wedges tossed in a Greek vinaigrette.

Thursday- Lasagna

Thursday- Lasagna

$14.00

An Italian classic! Our lasagna comes in a meat or vegetarian. Filled with a creamy herb cheese topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked to golden perfection.

Friday- 12" One Topping Deep Dish Pizza

Friday- 12" One Topping Deep Dish Pizza

$13.00
Saturday- 1/2 Slab BBQ Rib Dinner

Saturday- 1/2 Slab BBQ Rib Dinner

$11.00

Tender juicy 1/2 slab BBQ Ribs with an order on fries and a side of Cole Slaw.

Linguini Mascarpone

Linguini Mascarpone

$13.00

Linguini pasta with a mascarpone cream sauce topped with chicken, bacon, mushrooms and roasted red peppers

Weekly Specials

Pizza of The Week: Caesar Pizza 14"

$18.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

For all the garlic lovers ! come and enjoy our garlic bread with your choice of marinara or ranch included ! if you want to upgraded we also have a cheesy garlic bread also in our menu if you love garlic and cheese!

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Delicious fresh crispy fries.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.75
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Our crispy fries drizzled in melted cheese sauce.

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$7.75

Sautéed Spinach with lemon, garlic and olive oil. A delicious healthy option that will leave you feeling great.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Gooey, garlicy, cheesy bread served with marinara or ranch.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.75

Old-fashioned onion rings deep fried until golden brown.

Fried Jalapeño Poppers

Fried Jalapeño Poppers

$9.50

Fried jalapeños stuffed with a warm cream cheese filling.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.75

White button mushrooms fried in a light, crispy batter.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Sweet potato tots fried to crispy golden brown deliciousness.

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$8.75

Hand made Guacamole made with fresh avocados. Served with made to order tortilla or pita chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

Fried to golden brown perfection, these mozzarella sticks are bursting with warm melted cheese in every bite.

Fried Zucchini Sticks

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$6.99

Fresh zucchini is lightly battered and fried to golden brown perfection.

Pizza Slices

Thin Crust Jumbo Cheese Slice

Thin Crust Jumbo Cheese Slice

$4.75

Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce makes for a pizza full of flavor.

Thin Crust Pepperoni Slice

Thin Crust Pepperoni Slice

$4.75

Spicy Pepperoni slice paired with our five Italian cheese blend and homemade tomato sauce.

Thin Crust Sausage Slice

Thin Crust Sausage Slice

$4.75

Home made sausage with our 5 Italian cheese blend with a garlicy, tomato based sauce.

Thin Crust Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.50+

Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza brimming full of flavor.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$13.50+

Our blend of five Italian cheeses, homemade sausage and tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50+

Our blend of five Italian cheeses, spicy pepperoni, and our homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.

Meat Lover Pizza

Meat Lover Pizza

$16.25+

A meat lover's paradise-Loaded with pepperoni, homemade sausage, bacon, and ham. Topped with our five Italian cheese blend and delicious tomato sauce.

Mike's Pizza

Mike's Pizza

$14.75+
Spinach Pizza

Spinach Pizza

$13.50+

Fresh spinach sautéed with butter and garlic tops our tomato base and five Italian cheese blend pizza.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$14.30+

Earthy mushrooms, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with our five Italian cheese blend and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$13.50+

Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and sweet Italian basil garnish.

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$12.99+

Our blend of five Italian cheeses, ripe sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and homemade sauce. It's a classic!

BBQ Chicken and Pineapple

BBQ Chicken and Pineapple

$13.99+

Tangy BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, pineapple, and our five Italian cheese blend.

Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza

Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza

$14.75+

Customer favorite! A blanket of bite sized elbow noodles baked with a creamy Wisconsin cheddar cheese base.

Gluten Free Thin Crust - 10 inch Pizza!!

Gluten Free Thin Crust - 10 inch Pizza!!

$13.00

Our Traditional Thin Crust Pizza made with Gluten Free flour! Healthy Lite Option. Margarita Gluten Free shown in *picture: *add tomatoes and Basil

Hawaiian pizza

Hawaiian pizza

$14.50+
calzone pizza

calzone pizza

$15.00

come and try our traditional calzone we have going on with your choice of topping we offer

Chicken Bufalo Pizza

Chicken Bufalo Pizza

$18.00

come and have a taste of our salad pizza we have going on!!! Chicken ,Lettuce , Tomatoes and pizza!

Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$10.75+

Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.

Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza

Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza

$11.75+

Spicy Pepperoni paired with gooey mozzarella cheese and our homemade pizza sauce.

Deep Dish Sausage Pizza

Deep Dish Sausage Pizza

$11.75+

Crumbly, home-made sausage with mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce.

Deep Dish Veggie Pizza

Deep Dish Veggie Pizza

$16.99+

Earthy mushrooms, fresh spinach, sliced ripe tomatoes and bell peppers.

Deep Dish Meat Lover Pizza

Deep Dish Meat Lover Pizza

$14.75+

A meat lover's paradise - packed with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham.

Deep Dish Spinach Pizza

Deep Dish Spinach Pizza

$11.75+

Fresh spinach sautéed with butter and garlic with our homemade tomato sauce and five Italian cheese blend. A classic!

Deep Dish Greek Pizza

Deep Dish Greek Pizza

$12.50+

Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and sweet Italian basil garnish.

Deep Dish Margarita Pizza

Deep Dish Margarita Pizza

$11.75+

Fresh mozzarella cheese, Italian Basil, extra virgin olive oil sprinkled in parmesan cheese. A classic!

Deep Dish Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza

Deep Dish Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza

$12.75+

Our delicious cheese pizza with a blanket of bite sized elbow macaroni baked with a creamy topping of Wisconsin cheddar cheese.

Combo Meals

#1 Jumbo Slice Combo

#1 Jumbo Slice Combo

$6.50

Jumbo slice of New York Style thin crust with the option of Cheese, Sausage or Pepperoni including fries and a drink.

#2 Italian Beef Meal

#2 Italian Beef Meal

$9.50

Italian Beef Sandwich with Fries and Drink with option of sweet or hot peppers

#3 Cheeseburger Meal

#3 Cheeseburger Meal

$9.50

Cheeseburger with Fries and a drink with the option for Bacon!

#4 Chicken Caesar Wrap Meal

#4 Chicken Caesar Wrap Meal

$9.50

Grilled or breaded Chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, buttery Caesar dressing on your choice of tortilla.

#5 Spaghetti with Marinara

#5 Spaghetti with Marinara

$10.50

Spaghetti with Marinara sauce with an option for meat sauce and comes with a drink

#6 Italian Sausage Meal

#6 Italian Sausage Meal

$9.50

Italian pork sausage served with sweet peppers, sautéed onions, and homemade marinara sauce on a French Baguette.

#7 Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Meal

#7 Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Meal

$10.00

Breaded or grilled juicy chicken breast on a French baguette. Topped with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

#8 1/2 Sandwich Meal

#8 1/2 Sandwich Meal

$9.50

Choose half a sandwich between a BLT, Ham and Cheese Sub or Italian Sub. Then your choice of our side Garden Salad or our Soup of the Day with a drink.

Chicken Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.50

Our famous hand tossed Chicken wings, lightly breaded and packed with flavor tossed in your choice of sauce.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$22.99

Our famous hand tossed Chicken wings, lightly breaded and packed with flavor tossed in your choice of sauce.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$14.50

Diablo Parmesan Chicken Wings

$12.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger and Fries

Cheeseburger and Fries

$11.90

8oz juicy beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, ketchup, mustard and melted cheese of your choice.

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$13.50

8oz juicy beef patty topped with bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, creamy mayo and melted cheese of your choice.

Mike's House Burger and Fries

Mike's House Burger and Fries

$14.50

8oz juicy beef patty topped with jalapeños, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, creamy mayo and ketchup.

Custom Burger and Fries

Custom Burger and Fries

$10.95

8oz juicy beef patty with any combination of toppings and cheese.

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Tender 6 oz. rib-eye steak sautéed with onions and mushrooms, melted blue cheese served on a French baguette.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.50

Savory Italian beef on a French baguette. Giardiniera is optional Add melted Mozzarella cheese for .95!

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$10.00

Italian pork sausage served with sweet peppers, sautéed onions, and homemade marinara sauce on a French Baguette. Add melted Mozzarella cheese for only a .95!

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.25

Breaded or grilled juicy chicken breast on a French baguette. Topped with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy breaded or grilled Chicken breast smothered in spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with cool lettuce, ripe sliced tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing served on a brioche bun.

Meat Ball Sandwich

Meat Ball Sandwich

$12.99

Delicious marinated meatballs on a toasted roll. Add Cheese for even better flavor!

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Grill Chicken Sandwiche

$10.95

Turkey Panini

$12.95
BLT Panini

BLT Panini

$10.95

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.95

Grill Vegie Panini

$11.95

4 Cheese Panini

$10.95
Breaded Tender Pork Loin

Breaded Tender Pork Loin

$11.95

Includes coleslaw and sweet potato fries

Build Your Own Pizza

Thin Crust

Thin Crust

$12.50+

Delicious crispy pizza with melted mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce. Load up with toppings and enjoy!

Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Pizza

$10.75+

Our blend italian cheeses and our homemade tomatoe sauce make for a pizza brimming with flavor! Add toppings and enjoy. Best Deep Dish Pizza around 😋

Entrees, Ribs, and Chicken

Full Slab Ribs and Fries

Full Slab Ribs and Fries

$24.99

Full slab of tender Ribs smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce. Served with choice of fries and side of refreshing coleslaw.

Half Slab Ribs and Fries

Half Slab Ribs and Fries

$13.99

Half slab of tender Ribs smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of fries and refreshing coleslaw.

Greek Chicken w/ Potatoes

Greek Chicken w/ Potatoes

$12.25
Chicken Parmesan Dinner

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.75

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap with Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap with Fries

$10.99

Grilled or breaded Chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, buttery Caesar dressing on your choice of tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Burrito Wrap

Southwest Chicken Burrito Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Steak or Chicken, creamy avocado slices, spring mix, corn salsa with a spicy Jalapeño ranch dressing on your choice of tortilla. Upgrade to shrimp or chicken

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.99

Spring mix, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, tangy feta cheese, crisp cucumbers, and house made Greek dressing. Add chicken or steak!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy breaded or grilled chicken, spring mix, bacon bits, spicy buffalo sauce with creamy ranch on your choice of tortilla.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Fresh grilled portabella mushrooms, zucchini, and red bell peppers. Tossed with spinach, sweet corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and a house made Greek vinaigrette wrapped in your choice of tortilla.

Specialty Pastas

Mike's Mammas Spaghetti

Mike's Mammas Spaghetti

$13.50

Mike's Mammas famous Spaghetti noodles tossed in any of our freshly made sauces.

Baked Rigatoni Pasta

Baked Rigatoni Pasta

$14.50

Perfect al dente rigatoni pasta with your choice of any of our delicious homemade sauces. Baked to golden cheesy perfection.

Vodka Chicken Penne

Vodka Chicken Penne

$14.50

Al dente penne pasta with sliced grilled chicken tossed in a creamy vodka tomato sauce.

Lemon Angel Hair Pasta

Lemon Angel Hair Pasta

$13.50

Thin al dente angel hair with earthy sliced mushrooms, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers tossed in a rich garlic lemon butter sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.75

An Italian classic! Our lasagna comes in a meat or vegetarian. Filled with a creamy herb cheese topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked to golden perfection. Vegetarian option comes with fresh sautéed spinach and sliced mushrooms. Meat option comes with crumbled Italian seasoned beef.

Anjel Hair Pasta With Marinara Or Meat Sauce

Anjel Hair Pasta With Marinara Or Meat Sauce

$14.50
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.75

baked Mostaccioli

$14.00

Build Your Own Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

Angel Hair

Angel Hair

Penne

Penne

Fettuccine Pasta

Fettuccine Pasta

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$9.95

Fresh Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, ripe cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded carrots and red cabbage. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.15

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with onions, sweet Cherry Tomatoes, aged parmesan cheese topped with croutons served with a rich made in-house Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.95

Fresh spring mix, feta cheese, crisp green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, ripe cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers with a house made Greek dressing. A customer favorite!

Spinach Salad and Chicken

Spinach Salad and Chicken

$14.50

Fresh spinach leaves topped with blackened chicken, onions, sweet juicy pears, crisp almonds tossed in a refreshing mango vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with onions, sweet Cherry Tomatoes, aged parmesan cheese topped with croutons served with a rich made in-house Caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.50

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, ripe cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded red cabbage and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Turkey Salad

Cranberry Turkey Salad

$12.95

Soups Of The Day

Egg Lemon Rice Soup

Egg Lemon Rice Soup

$4.30

A classic! Shredded Chicken, rice soup in a silky lemon avgolemono broth.

Soup Of The Day

$4.77

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender with Fries

Chicken Tender with Fries

$9.00

4 piece Chicken Tenders with crispy fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.50
Grilled Cheese with Fries

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.50
Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Mostaccioli

$8.88

Kids Mostaccioli

$8.00

Kids Nuggets And Fries

$8.50

Beverages

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.75
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.75
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.75
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$1.75
Dr. Pepper Can

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.75
Fanta Can

Fanta Can

$1.75
Root Beer Can

Root Beer Can

$1.75
Squirt Can

Squirt Can

$1.75

Delicious refreshing lemon drink.

Gatorade

$3.15
Glass Bottle Lemonade

Glass Bottle Lemonade

$3.25

Pure Leaf

$2.50
Bottle of water

Bottle of water

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50
La Croix Sparkling Water Can

La Croix Sparkling Water Can

$1.75

lemonade

$3.25
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50
Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$6.50

1 Liter Coke

$3.00

1 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

1 Liter Sprite

$3.00
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.75
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

Desserts

chocolate Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Specials

Pizza Party

$40.00

Pizza On Monday 16 Wit 1 Toping

$15.50

Extras

Side of Sweet Potato Tots

Side of Sweet Potato Tots

$4.20
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.25
Shrimp

Shrimp

$9.10
Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$6.30
Bacon

Bacon

$1.33
Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices

$1.33
Side of Giardiniera

Side of Giardiniera

$1.05
Side of Sweet Peppers

Side of Sweet Peppers

$1.05
Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.40
Side of Pizza Sauce

Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.05
Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$1.05
Ranch

Ranch

$1.05
Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.05
Greek Dressing

Greek Dressing

$1.05
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$1.05
Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.05
Balsamic Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

$1.05
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.05
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$1.05
Mango Habanero Sauce

Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.05
Pineapple Habanero Sauce

Pineapple Habanero Sauce

$1.05
Side of Mayo

Side of Mayo

$1.05
Side of Garlic Basil Pesto Mayo

Side of Garlic Basil Pesto Mayo

$1.05

Kethcup Packets

Side of Mustard

Red Peppers Flakes

$0.28

Parmesan Cheese Packet

$0.28
Side Of Ceasar Salad

Side Of Ceasar Salad

$5.53

Family Size

Family size meal deals! Feed 4-6 people! Great deals!

Family Salads

$25.00

Family Pastas

$35.00

Family Italian Beef

$45.00

Family Meatballs

$15.00

Family Wings

$45.00

Family Salad and Pasta Combo

$55.00

Family Salad and 2-XL Pizza Combo

$55.00

One Topping Thin Crust

$20.72

Thursday Special

18" Large pizza

18" Large pizza

$23.99

18' Large one topping pizza and a 2 liter soda

2 liter soda

Tuesday Special

Get a 18' Large Taco pizza and a 2 liter soda for 23.99 (plus taxes) only!

18" Large Taco Pizza

$25.99

2 liter soda

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Just One Bite and You Are Hooked!

742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068

