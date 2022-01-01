- Home
Mike's Pizza Park Ridge
30 Reviews
$$
742 Higgins Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Popular Items
Mike's Daily Specials
Monday- Rigatoni Alfredo
Perfect al dente rigatoni pasta with our delicious homemade Alfredo sauce.
Tuesday- Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Breaded or grilled tender chicken breasts topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of spaghetti or penne pasta tossed in our delicious homemade marinara.
Wednesday- Greek Chicken with Potatoes
Juicy half roasted Chicken bursting with lemon and Greek spices. Served with roasted potato wedges tossed in a Greek vinaigrette.
Thursday- Lasagna
An Italian classic! Our lasagna comes in a meat or vegetarian. Filled with a creamy herb cheese topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked to golden perfection.
Friday- 12" One Topping Deep Dish Pizza
Saturday- 1/2 Slab BBQ Rib Dinner
Tender juicy 1/2 slab BBQ Ribs with an order on fries and a side of Cole Slaw.
Linguini Mascarpone
Linguini pasta with a mascarpone cream sauce topped with chicken, bacon, mushrooms and roasted red peppers
Weekly Specials
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
For all the garlic lovers ! come and enjoy our garlic bread with your choice of marinara or ranch included ! if you want to upgraded we also have a cheesy garlic bread also in our menu if you love garlic and cheese!
Fries
Delicious fresh crispy fries.
Waffle Fries
Cheese Fries
Our crispy fries drizzled in melted cheese sauce.
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Spinach with lemon, garlic and olive oil. A delicious healthy option that will leave you feeling great.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Gooey, garlicy, cheesy bread served with marinara or ranch.
Fried Calamari
Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.
Onion Rings
Old-fashioned onion rings deep fried until golden brown.
Fried Jalapeño Poppers
Fried jalapeños stuffed with a warm cream cheese filling.
Fried Mushrooms
White button mushrooms fried in a light, crispy batter.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato tots fried to crispy golden brown deliciousness.
Guacamole and Chips
Hand made Guacamole made with fresh avocados. Served with made to order tortilla or pita chips.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried to golden brown perfection, these mozzarella sticks are bursting with warm melted cheese in every bite.
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Fresh zucchini is lightly battered and fried to golden brown perfection.
Pizza Slices
Thin Crust Jumbo Cheese Slice
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce makes for a pizza full of flavor.
Thin Crust Pepperoni Slice
Spicy Pepperoni slice paired with our five Italian cheese blend and homemade tomato sauce.
Thin Crust Sausage Slice
Home made sausage with our 5 Italian cheese blend with a garlicy, tomato based sauce.
Thin Crust Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza brimming full of flavor.
Sausage Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses, homemade sausage and tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
Pepperoni Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses, spicy pepperoni, and our homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
Meat Lover Pizza
A meat lover's paradise-Loaded with pepperoni, homemade sausage, bacon, and ham. Topped with our five Italian cheese blend and delicious tomato sauce.
Mike's Pizza
Spinach Pizza
Fresh spinach sautéed with butter and garlic tops our tomato base and five Italian cheese blend pizza.
Veggie Pizza
Earthy mushrooms, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with our five Italian cheese blend and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
Greek Pizza
Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and sweet Italian basil garnish.
Margarita Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses, ripe sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and homemade sauce. It's a classic!
BBQ Chicken and Pineapple
Tangy BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, pineapple, and our five Italian cheese blend.
Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza
Customer favorite! A blanket of bite sized elbow noodles baked with a creamy Wisconsin cheddar cheese base.
Gluten Free Thin Crust - 10 inch Pizza!!
Our Traditional Thin Crust Pizza made with Gluten Free flour! Healthy Lite Option. Margarita Gluten Free shown in *picture: *add tomatoes and Basil
Hawaiian pizza
calzone pizza
come and try our traditional calzone we have going on with your choice of topping we offer
Chicken Bufalo Pizza
come and have a taste of our salad pizza we have going on!!! Chicken ,Lettuce , Tomatoes and pizza!
Deep Dish Pizza
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza
Spicy Pepperoni paired with gooey mozzarella cheese and our homemade pizza sauce.
Deep Dish Sausage Pizza
Crumbly, home-made sausage with mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce.
Deep Dish Veggie Pizza
Earthy mushrooms, fresh spinach, sliced ripe tomatoes and bell peppers.
Deep Dish Meat Lover Pizza
A meat lover's paradise - packed with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham.
Deep Dish Spinach Pizza
Fresh spinach sautéed with butter and garlic with our homemade tomato sauce and five Italian cheese blend. A classic!
Deep Dish Greek Pizza
Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and sweet Italian basil garnish.
Deep Dish Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, Italian Basil, extra virgin olive oil sprinkled in parmesan cheese. A classic!
Deep Dish Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza
Our delicious cheese pizza with a blanket of bite sized elbow macaroni baked with a creamy topping of Wisconsin cheddar cheese.
Combo Meals
#1 Jumbo Slice Combo
Jumbo slice of New York Style thin crust with the option of Cheese, Sausage or Pepperoni including fries and a drink.
#2 Italian Beef Meal
Italian Beef Sandwich with Fries and Drink with option of sweet or hot peppers
#3 Cheeseburger Meal
Cheeseburger with Fries and a drink with the option for Bacon!
#4 Chicken Caesar Wrap Meal
Grilled or breaded Chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, buttery Caesar dressing on your choice of tortilla.
#5 Spaghetti with Marinara
Spaghetti with Marinara sauce with an option for meat sauce and comes with a drink
#6 Italian Sausage Meal
Italian pork sausage served with sweet peppers, sautéed onions, and homemade marinara sauce on a French Baguette.
#7 Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Meal
Breaded or grilled juicy chicken breast on a French baguette. Topped with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
#8 1/2 Sandwich Meal
Choose half a sandwich between a BLT, Ham and Cheese Sub or Italian Sub. Then your choice of our side Garden Salad or our Soup of the Day with a drink.
Chicken Wings
10 Wings
Our famous hand tossed Chicken wings, lightly breaded and packed with flavor tossed in your choice of sauce.
20 Wings
Our famous hand tossed Chicken wings, lightly breaded and packed with flavor tossed in your choice of sauce.
10 Boneless Wings
Diablo Parmesan Chicken Wings
Burgers
Cheeseburger and Fries
8oz juicy beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, ketchup, mustard and melted cheese of your choice.
Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries
8oz juicy beef patty topped with bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, creamy mayo and melted cheese of your choice.
Mike's House Burger and Fries
8oz juicy beef patty topped with jalapeños, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, grilled onions, creamy mayo and ketchup.
Custom Burger and Fries
8oz juicy beef patty with any combination of toppings and cheese.
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Tender 6 oz. rib-eye steak sautéed with onions and mushrooms, melted blue cheese served on a French baguette.
Italian Beef
Savory Italian beef on a French baguette. Giardiniera is optional Add melted Mozzarella cheese for .95!
Italian Sausage
Italian pork sausage served with sweet peppers, sautéed onions, and homemade marinara sauce on a French Baguette. Add melted Mozzarella cheese for only a .95!
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded or grilled juicy chicken breast on a French baguette. Topped with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded or grilled Chicken breast smothered in spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with cool lettuce, ripe sliced tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing served on a brioche bun.
Meat Ball Sandwich
Delicious marinated meatballs on a toasted roll. Add Cheese for even better flavor!
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grill Chicken Sandwiche
Turkey Panini
BLT Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grill Vegie Panini
4 Cheese Panini
Breaded Tender Pork Loin
Includes coleslaw and sweet potato fries
Build Your Own Pizza
Thin Crust
Delicious crispy pizza with melted mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce. Load up with toppings and enjoy!
Deep Dish Pizza
Our blend italian cheeses and our homemade tomatoe sauce make for a pizza brimming with flavor! Add toppings and enjoy. Best Deep Dish Pizza around 😋
Entrees, Ribs, and Chicken
Full Slab Ribs and Fries
Full slab of tender Ribs smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce. Served with choice of fries and side of refreshing coleslaw.
Half Slab Ribs and Fries
Half slab of tender Ribs smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of fries and refreshing coleslaw.
Greek Chicken w/ Potatoes
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap with Fries
Grilled or breaded Chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, buttery Caesar dressing on your choice of tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Burrito Wrap
Grilled Steak or Chicken, creamy avocado slices, spring mix, corn salsa with a spicy Jalapeño ranch dressing on your choice of tortilla. Upgrade to shrimp or chicken
Mediterranean Wrap
Spring mix, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, tangy feta cheese, crisp cucumbers, and house made Greek dressing. Add chicken or steak!
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded or grilled chicken, spring mix, bacon bits, spicy buffalo sauce with creamy ranch on your choice of tortilla.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Fresh grilled portabella mushrooms, zucchini, and red bell peppers. Tossed with spinach, sweet corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and a house made Greek vinaigrette wrapped in your choice of tortilla.
Specialty Pastas
Mike's Mammas Spaghetti
Mike's Mammas famous Spaghetti noodles tossed in any of our freshly made sauces.
Baked Rigatoni Pasta
Perfect al dente rigatoni pasta with your choice of any of our delicious homemade sauces. Baked to golden cheesy perfection.
Vodka Chicken Penne
Al dente penne pasta with sliced grilled chicken tossed in a creamy vodka tomato sauce.
Lemon Angel Hair Pasta
Thin al dente angel hair with earthy sliced mushrooms, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers tossed in a rich garlic lemon butter sauce.
Lasagna
An Italian classic! Our lasagna comes in a meat or vegetarian. Filled with a creamy herb cheese topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked to golden perfection. Vegetarian option comes with fresh sautéed spinach and sliced mushrooms. Meat option comes with crumbled Italian seasoned beef.
Anjel Hair Pasta With Marinara Or Meat Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
baked Mostaccioli
Build Your Own Pasta
Salad
House Salad
Fresh Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, ripe cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded carrots and red cabbage. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with onions, sweet Cherry Tomatoes, aged parmesan cheese topped with croutons served with a rich made in-house Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh spring mix, feta cheese, crisp green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, ripe cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers with a house made Greek dressing. A customer favorite!
Spinach Salad and Chicken
Fresh spinach leaves topped with blackened chicken, onions, sweet juicy pears, crisp almonds tossed in a refreshing mango vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with onions, sweet Cherry Tomatoes, aged parmesan cheese topped with croutons served with a rich made in-house Caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, ripe cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded red cabbage and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Turkey Salad
Soups Of The Day
Kids Menu
Beverages
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Coke Zero
Sprite Can
Ginger Ale Can
Dr. Pepper Can
Fanta Can
Root Beer Can
Squirt Can
Delicious refreshing lemon drink.
Gatorade
Glass Bottle Lemonade
Pure Leaf
Bottle of water
Vitamin Water
La Croix Sparkling Water Can
lemonade
Vanilla Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake
1 Liter Coke
1 Liter Diet Coke
1 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
Desserts
Extras
Side of Sweet Potato Tots
Grilled Chicken Breast
Shrimp
Side of Meatballs
Bacon
Avocado Slices
Side of Giardiniera
Side of Sweet Peppers
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Marinara
Ranch
Blue Cheese Dressing
Greek Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Mango Vinaigrette Dressing
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Mango Habanero Sauce
Pineapple Habanero Sauce
Side of Mayo
Side of Garlic Basil Pesto Mayo
Kethcup Packets
Side of Mustard
Red Peppers Flakes
Parmesan Cheese Packet
Side Of Ceasar Salad
Family Size
Tuesday Special
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Just One Bite and You Are Hooked!
742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068