Mike's New York Pizzeria

Popular Items

New York Classic Cheese
Wings
Garden Salad

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Homemade Fried mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with Marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Fresh fried cheese ravioli. Served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Traditional hero toasted with our house-made butter garlic spread. Served with Marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella Cheese

Garlic Bread W/ Mozzarella Cheese

$7.00

Traditional hero toasted with our house-made butter garlic spread. Served with Marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fresh baked and tossed in our garlic butter sauce topped with parsley. Served with Marinara sauce.

Pesto Cheese Sticks (8 pieces)

Pesto Cheese Sticks (8 pieces)

$8.99

4 Bread Sticks topped with our homemade pesto sauce melted with mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Baked Chicken wings in Buffalo, BBQ, Hot or Lemon Pepper.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.75+

Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Carrots & House Dressing On The Side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine Lettuce Tossed w/ Croutons, Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese

Amalfi Salad

Amalfi Salad

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Olives & Feta with our House Dressing on the side

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Olives & Mozzarella cheese with our Italian House Dressing on the side

Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Almalfi with Chicken Cutlet

Almalfi with Chicken Cutlet

$17.50

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese topped with Chicken Cutlet.

Garden Salad With Mozzarella

Garden Salad With Mozzarella

$12.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Carrots topped with shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

Garden With Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella

Garden With Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella

$17.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Chicken Cutlet.

BYO Pizza

New York Classic Cheese

New York Classic Cheese

$20.50

Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza

Square Pie (Grandma)

Square Pie (Grandma)

$24.50

Build Your Own (Square) pizza. 8 peices.

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$21.00

Build Your Own Gluten-Free(crust) Cheese Pizza. ( The Image illustrates extra toppings added)

Half & Half Specialty

Half & Half Specialty

$26.00+

Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!

Specialty Pizza

Grandma Pizza Pie

Grandma Pizza Pie

$24.50

Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil

Tomato + Garlic ( Square Pie)

Tomato + Garlic ( Square Pie)

$28.50

Square Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Tomatoes , fresh garlic + Basil

Honey Deniro Grandma Pizza Pie

Honey Deniro Grandma Pizza Pie

$28.50

Square Pizza w/ Fresh Ricotta Cheese, Honey, Mozzarella, Basil , + Crushed Tomatoes

Spicy Pepperoni Grandma Pizza Pie

Spicy Pepperoni Grandma Pizza Pie

$28.50

Square Pizza w/ Pepperoni, Spicy Sauce, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Basil , + + SPICY Sauce!

Spicy Sausage Grandma Pizza Pie

Spicy Sausage Grandma Pizza Pie

$28.50

Square Pizza w/ Spicy Sausage, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Basil , + + SPICY Sauce!

Half & Half Specialty

Half & Half Specialty

$26.00+

Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!

Pesto Italiano

Pesto Italiano

$28.50

Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic with our house made pesto sauce topped with basil + pecorino

Meat Lovers Pie

Meat Lovers Pie

$28.50+

Meatball. Pepperonni, Bacon & Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese and homemade red sauce.

Turkey Meatball Parm Pizza Pie

Turkey Meatball Parm Pizza Pie

$28.50+

Homemade Turkey Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella + Sauce

The Greek Pizza Pie

The Greek Pizza Pie

$26.00

Red sauce topped with mozzarella, Feta, kalamata olives, red onions, tomato + spinach

Spinach Artichoke Pie

Spinach Artichoke Pie

$26.00+

Spinach, and Artichoke in Cream Sauce with Mozzarella

Tomato & Garlic Pie

Tomato & Garlic Pie

$24.50+

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Oregano, Grated Cheese, No Sauce!

Spinach Ricotta Pizza Pie

Spinach Ricotta Pizza Pie

$24.00+

Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano, No Sauce!

Eggplant Parm Pie

Eggplant Parm Pie

$25.50+

Eggplant, Ricotta, Marinara, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese

Chicken Alla Vodka Pie

Chicken Alla Vodka Pie

$26.50+

Vodka Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Sauteed Chicken & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$26.50+

Spicy Buffalo Chicken generously topped with Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pie

BBQ Chicken Pie

$26.50+

Barbeque Chicken generously topped w/ Mozzarella, red onions, fresh cilantro + topped off with ranch dressing

Pesto Chicken + Basil Pie

Pesto Chicken + Basil Pie

$26.50+

Our Fresh Pesto Sauce , Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino , and Fresh Basil.

Tomato + Pesto Ricotta

Tomato + Pesto Ricotta

$28.00+

Tomato, Ricotta, mozzarella, pesto sauce and fresh garlic topped with pecorino and Basil⁠

Calzones/Rolls

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Our Calzones stuffed with a Delectable Mix of Cheeses and Spices

Buffalo Chicken Roll

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$12.00

Our Famous Spicy Buffalo Chicken rolled with Melted Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Roll

BBQ Chicken Roll

$12.00

BBQ Chicken rolled with Melted Mozzarella

Spinach Roll

Spinach Roll

$11.00

Spinach rolled with Ricotta, Feta & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$11.50

Fried Eggplant rolled with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella

Stromboli

Stromboli

$12.00

Ham, salami & Pepperoni rolled with Provolone & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$12.00

Meatballs with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on Fresh Garlic Toasted Hero Bread

Brooklyn Sausage & Peppers Hero

Brooklyn Sausage & Peppers Hero

$13.00

Hot & Sweet Sausage with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on Fresh Toasted Garlic Hero Bread

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on Fresh Garlic Toasted Hero Bread

The Butanna Special

The Butanna Special

$14.00

Chicken cutlet topped w/ mozzarella cheese and vodka sauce on toasted garlic hero.

Pasta

Spicy Nana - (Pink Sauce)

Spicy Nana - (Pink Sauce)

$15.00

Nana's spicy Fra Diavolo Pink Sauce over penne pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

Mushrooms & Diced Onions in a Pink Sauce over penne pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Fresh fettuccine tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese

Baked Ravioli w/ Mozzarella

Baked Ravioli w/ Mozzarella

$15.00

Fresh baked cheese filled ravioli in our red marinara sauce and baked iwth mozzerella cheese.

Baked Ziti w/ Ricotta

Baked Ziti w/ Ricotta

$15.00

Fresh penne pasta baked with ricotta cheese, red sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Choice of pasta: Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini

Marinara

Marinara

$11.00

Choice of pasta: Spaghetti, Penne, Linguine, Fettuccini

Desserts

Filled with chocalte chip & pistachio.
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

filled with chocolate chip and pistachio

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.75

7oz Homemade banana pudding ! Ingredients lists: Bananas Heavy Whipping Cream Vitamin D Milk Vanilla Wafers Brown Eggs Cane Sugar Vanilla Extract Corn Starch Unsalted Butter

Beverages

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

16.9 ounces

Coca Cola 16.9 oz Bottle

Coca Cola 16.9 oz Bottle

$2.99
Fiji Water 16.9 FL Oz

Fiji Water 16.9 FL Oz

$2.99
12 oz Shirley Temple

12 oz Shirley Temple

$2.99

12 Oz Shirley Temple

12 Oz. Boylan Grape

12 Oz. Boylan Grape

$2.99
12 Oz Boylan Orange

12 Oz Boylan Orange

$2.99
12 Oz. Boylan Root Beer

12 Oz. Boylan Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite - 12 Oz. Can

$2.50

Extra Sauce & Dressings

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegrette

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Mild Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Pesto Sauce

$2.00

Pink Sauce

$2.00

12 Oz Ranch Dressing

$3.99

12 Oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles, CA 90056

Directions

