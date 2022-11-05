Mike's New York Pizzeria
608 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles, CA 90056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shefs Catering @ Edward Vincent Jr. Park
No Reviews
5354 West 64th Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurant
Pann's Restaurant - 6710 La Tijera Blvd
No Reviews
6710 La Tijera Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurant
The Court Café - 5496 W. Centinela Ave.
No Reviews
5496 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurant
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson
No Reviews
4427 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043
View restaurant