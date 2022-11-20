A map showing the location of Mikes Port Pub 6269 Highway 57View gallery
American

Mikes Port Pub 6269 Highway 57

No reviews yet

6269 Highway 57

Sturgeon Bay, WI 53051

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Onion Haystack

$5.75

Cheese Curd

$9.00

Fiji Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Filet Sliders

$16.00

breaded cauliflower

$7.50

Sweet Potato tots

$8.00

Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Walleye Bites

$14.00

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$14.00

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

$10 goat cheese bruschetta

$10.00

Burgers

Mikes Famous Cheeseburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Blazin Burger

$13.00

BBQ Onion Haystack Burger

$13.00

The Piner

$15.00

Bet The Farm

$15.00

Bley Farm Smash Burger

$16.00

Box Car Burger

$16.00

Nelly Burger

$9.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

The Birdie

$15.00

Beefie & Clyde

$17.00

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.00

Turkey Ruben

$14.00

Italian Beef

$14.00

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

The Bogey

$17.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Walleye Ruben

$15.00

Vegan Farmer

$14.00

Beef & cheddar Crossiant

$15.00

Brats & Other Items

Wisconsin Combo

$13.00

Brat Special

$13.00

Single Brat & Chips

$7.00

Chili Cheese Brat

$9.00

Pineapple Teriyaki Brat

$11.00

Soup, Salad & Kids Menu

Chili

$3.50+

Soup Of Day

$4.00+

House Salad

$6.00

Mango Fig Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids - Mac n Cheese bites

$8.00

Kids - Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Dessert

Pie

$5.99

Ice cream

$5.00

funnel cake

$6.00

Tacos

Southern Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Kickin Chickin Pancake

$16.00

Prime Time Tacos

$16.00

Walley E Cleaver Tacos

$16.00

Italian beef tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

Small chicken Tenders

$12.00

Large Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Sides

Whipped Sweet Pot SIDE

$4.00

Truffle Parmsean Fries SIDE

$5.00

Vegetable SIDE

$3.00

Sweet potato Tots SIDE

$6.00

Cucumber Salad SIDE

$3.00

Parm-Herb Fingerling pot SIDE

$5.00

German Potato Salad SIDE

$3.00

Dinner

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$16.00

Perch Dinner

$22.00

Walleye Dinner

$19.00

Friday Fry Dinner - Walleye

$12.00+

Friday Fry Dinner - Perch

$14.00+

SUNDAY CHICKEN$14.99

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Broasted Pork chop

$12.00+

Bone in Ribeye

$40.00

Queen Prime Rib

$21.00

King Prime Rib

$31.00

Lexington Hot Chicken

$18.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Miller Light Draft

$3.50

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Moon Man

$6.00

Little Solder American Amber

$6.50

Stella

$5.00

Ocktoberfest

$6.50

Little Sister

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Busch light

$3.50

Bottled/Canned

O douls

$4.00

St pauli

$3.50

Anti hero

$6.00

BEER SPECIAL $2

$2.00

BEER SPECIAL $3

$3.00

BEER SPECIAL $4

$4.00

BEER SPECIAL $5

$5.00

Mic ultra

$3.75

beer special 2.50

$2.50

WEll Drink $5

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Keystone Light

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Michelob

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Guinnes

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Two Women

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Polka King Porter

$6.00

Green 19

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Crooks & Marker

$6.00

Drinks - Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Brandy Old Fashion

$7.00

Door County Apple Shot

$5.00

Honey Dew Me

$8.00

Just Peachy Margarita

$7.50

Manhatttan

$7.50

Margarita

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Sheep Dog PB Shot

$6.00

Special Shot

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

White russian

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Long island

$9.00

Black russian

$7.00

Jamo shot

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Well Brandy

$6.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Door County Vodka

$9.00

Grey Good

$9.00

Grey Goose SHOT

$9.00

Ocean Vodka

$7.00

Sky Vodka

$6.50

Smirnoff Vodka

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Vodka

$7.50

Titos Vodka

$8.00

UV Blue Vodka

$6.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$6.50

Meyers

$6.50

Canadian Club

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Other

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek SHOT

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark SHOT

$7.00

Mount Royal

$6.00

Ole Smokey

$8.00

Ole Smokey SHOT

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Sheep Dog

$8.00

Sheep Dog SHOT

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

V.O.

$7.00

Bullet bourbon

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Fireball SHOT

$5.00

Kalua

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Wine

Riesling

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

White Zinfendel

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

NA Beverage

Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Specialty cocktails

margaritas

$7.00

strawberry basil marg

$12.00

Choco martini

$11.00

key lime Martini

$12.00

The Dean Martin

$11.00

Scotty with a Y

$10.00

Fly Rye OF

$9.00

Cherry OF

$10.00

Loco Coco

$12.00

Kick Back

$10.00

Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Shots

Apple PIE SHOT

$3.00

Peanut Cracka

$6.00

Cherry BOMB

$5.00

Blackberry

$3.00

WINE

Pinunsula White Glass

$10.00

peninsula white bottle

$30.00

Amigo Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Amigo Cabernet Bottle

$29.00

Campo Viego Rioja Glass

$7.00

Campo Viego Rioja Bottle

$24.00

Riesling

$8.00

Riesling Bottle

$32.00

QSS Vihno Verde glass

$7.00

QSS Vihno Verde bottle

$24.00

untouchable CAB

$34.00

Lauren Bach Raspberry

$9.00

Breakfast

Jacksonport Sandbox

$13.00

Fishermans Breakfast

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Egg Breakfast

$11.00

Egg breakfast no meat

$7.99

Summer Hash

$12.00

chicken Fajita Skillet

$13.00

Benedict

$13.00

sandwich egg

$12.00

Cereal Platter

$10.00

Side meat

$3.00

prime rib Benedict

$17.00

Omelettes

Ham & Cheese Omelete

$12.00

LumberJack Omelet

$15.00

The Goat Omelet

$15.00

Veggie Omelete

$13.00

Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.00

Apple walnut Cakes

$12.00

Chocolate chip pancakes

$10.00

RAW Banana Pancake

$16.00

Banana Cream Pie Pancakes

$14.00

Strawberry French Toast

$12.00

Cherry French Toast

$12.00

French Toast

$8.00

Cherry Cheesecake Pancakes

$15.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

KIDS PANCAKE

$6.00

KIDS Chocolate chip pankcake

$7.00

Breakfast Sides

BACON side

$5.00

Sausage SIDE

$4.00

Ham Side

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Toast Side

$2.50

HAshbrown SIDe

$3.00

Fruit Side

$4.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

to go charge

TOGO

$1.00

Split plate

split plate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6269 Highway 57, Sturgeon Bay, WI 53051

Directions

Photos coming soon!

