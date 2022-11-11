Mike's Restaurant Inc.
390 Huttleston Ave
Fairhaven, MA 02719
Tonight's Specials!
Onion Bleu Rib Eye
18oz hand-cut rib eye steak grilled to order, topped with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese, served with choice of potato and vegetable
Scallops Florentine
8oz Local Sea Scallops baked with baby spinach in a Garlic-Parmesan cream sauce, lightly topped with our house-made seafood stuffing
Garlic Grilled Prime Rib
12oz cut of our tender, slow roasted beef char-grilled to order and topped with whipped garlic butter. * Not available Rare
Appetizers
Stuffed Quohog
Mildly Spiced
Scallops & Bacon
Six local scallops wrapped with brown sugar coated bacon, baked to order
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
8pc sautéed in white wine with onions, garlic and red pepper oil, served with bread for dipping
Mussels
A Full pound of sweet mussels sauteed with garlic butter, white wine and onions, served with bread for dipping
Alaskan King Crab Legs (1 lb Appetizer)
1 full pound served with melted butter
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spicy Buffalo diced chicken breast baked with 3 cheeses and served with tortilla chips
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Baked with 3 cheeses and served with tortilla chips
Philly Cheese Steak Rolls
Shaved steak, Monterey Jack cheese, peppers, mushrooms and onions in a crispy, chewy egg roll, served with a side of Chipotle Aioli
Cheesy Garlic Flat Bread
Topped with garlic butter, cheddar and Parmesan cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce for dipping
Chicken Tenders
8oz Breaded & Baked Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce
Pot Stickers
6 Chinese style pork and vegetable dumplings steamed with Teriyaki-Asian sweet chili sauce $8
Potato Skins
Six half skins baked with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with side of sour cream
Soup & Salad
Cup of Chicken Soup
Bowl of Chicken Soup
Quart of Chicken Rice Soup
Garden Salad Small
Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
Garden Salad Large
A double portion of our small garden salad
Cup of Chowder (8oz)
"Award Winning" Traditional New England style creamy quahog chowder
Bowl of Chowder
Quart of Chowder (32oz)
32ounces of our home-made New England style quahog chowder
Cup Minestrone (8oz)
Bowl of Minestrone
Our Vegetarian option thick with veggies and pasta
Quart of Minestrone (32oz)
Small Antipasto
(Feeds 1-2) Garden Salad topped with green and black olives, pepperoncini, ham , salami, pepperoni and lots of pizza cheese
Large Antipasto
(Feeds 3-5) Garden Salad topped with green and black olives, pepperoncini, ham , salami, pepperoni and lots of pizza cheese
Cup Kale
Our "Award Winning" Portuguese favorite!
Bowl Kale
Portuguese style soup loaded with linguica, chourico, potatoes, kale and beans. A local favorite!
Quart Kale Soup
Sm Greek Salad
Lg Greek Salad
8" Subs
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Toasted sub roll with Pan fried, breaded chicken breast, melted cheese and marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken Sub
8oz seasoned and grilled breast served on a toasted sub roll with your choice of sandwich toppings
Italian Grinder
Toasted Sub roll with slices of ham, pepperoni & salami
Italian Sausage Sub
Toasted sub roll with grilled sweet Italian Sausage
Meatball Sub
Toasted Sub Roll with 4 whole Italian Meatballs in Marinara sauce
BLT
6 slices of bacon with lettuce and tomatoes on an 8 in sub roll
Grilled Cheese
Slices of American Cheese on a buttered and grilled "inside-out" sub roll
Tuna Sub
Mike's Famous Sandwiches
Lobster Roll
Tender, sweet claw and knuckle meat mixed with mayo, served on a grilled Brioche hot dog roll with potato chips
Double Stuffed Lobster Roll
a Double portion of our house-made lobster salad on a grilled Brioche hot dog roll
1/2lb Lobster Sub
Three times the meat of our regular lobster roll, served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a cup of chowder
Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)
12oz cut of our slow roasted rib of beef served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our house-made Au Jus
Sirlion Steak Sandwich (12oz)
Hand-cut 12oz NY sirloin Char grilled to order, served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll with a side of Au jus
Open Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)
Thinly sliced Prime Rib served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our famous Au Jus
Closed Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)
8oz of thinly sliced prime rib on a toasted sub roll with a side of Au Jus
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Bacon Cheeseburger
Made with a ketchup and mustard sauce base with ground beef & American cheese, topped with pizza cheese, pickles, onions and bacon
Barbecue Chicken
Diced chicken breast in tangy barbecue sauce topped with pizza cheese and sliced red onion
Buffalo Chicken PZ
Diced Chicken In Buffalo Sauce topped with Pizza Cheese and served with a side of our "famous" Bleu Cheese Dressing
Chicken Broc Alfredo Pz
Alfredo sauce and cheese pizza topped with diced chicken breast and broccoli florets
Veggie Lovers
Cheese pizza topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
Greek Pizza
Cheese Pizza topped with baby spinach, sliced tomatoes, black olives, onions & Feta cheese
Marguerita Pz
Garlic & oil sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and basil
White Pizza
Alfredo sauce with chopped onions, garlic and basil
Hawaiian
Cheese Pizza topped with Sliced Ham and Pineapple tidbits
Italian Meats Pz
Our Cheese pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, salami and banana peppers
Meat Lovers
Cheese Pizza topped with Linguica, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon and Hamburger
Mike's "Original" Special
Our Cheese Pizza topped with Linguica, Pepperoni, Onions, Green peppers & Mushrooms
Clam Boil Pz
Cheese Pizza topped with chopped clams, linguica, sausage and onions
Scallop & Bacon PZ
Alfredo Sauce and Cheese Pizza topped with Sea scallops and chopped bacon
Three Little Pigs
Our Crispy cheese pizza topped with Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage
Italian Dinners
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded and Pan fried breasts baked with mild cheddar cheese and house-made Marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded and fried eggplant slices baked with mild cheddar cheese, topped with Marinara sauce and served with choice of pasta
Baked Lasagna
Piled high with beef, pasta and 3 types of cheese!
Italian Pupu Platter for 2
Baked lasagna, 4 meatballs, 2 Italian sausages, linguini and cheese ravioli with marinara sauce
Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions and peas served over linguini topped with our creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce
Chicken n Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled breast and steamed fresh broccoli topped with creamy parmesan-Alfredo sauce
Grilled Chicken Scampi
8oz grilled chicken breast over linguine with lemon and garlic butter, finished with diced tomatoes and scallions
Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
8 large shrimp sautéed with lemon and garlic butter, finished with diced tomatoes and scallions
Buff Shrimp Scampi
8 large shrimp sautéed in a spicy Buffalo scampi butter served over linguini topped with diced tomatoes, scallions and Bleu cheese crumbles
Lobster Ravioli
Six large lobster filled pasta pillows topped with house-made shallot cream sauce and fresh scallions
Pasta Dishes
LG Pasta
LG Pasta w/ Meatballs (4)
LG Pasta w/ Italian Sausage (2)
SM Pasta
Choice of Penne or Linguine with choice of Sauce
SM Pasta w/ Meatballs (2)
Choice of Penne or Linguine with 2 Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce
SM Pasta w/ Italian Sausage (1)
Choice of Penne or Linguine with One Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage topped with our Marinara Sauce
Seafood
Baked Scrod
8oz Cod filet baked with seasoned bread crumbs
Stuffed Scrod
8oz cod filet topped with our house-made seafood stuffing and baked with butter & lemon
Alaskan King Crab Legs (1 lb Dinner)
Sweet and Delicious!
Alaskan King Crab Legs (2 lb Dinner)
Seafood Casserole
Scrod, Shrimp & Scallops baked with Crab meat & Lobster Stuffing
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
5 jumbo Shrimp baked with our house made seafood stuffing
Grilled Swordfish
10oz steak grilled with your choice of seasoning or sauce
Blackened Bleu Swordfish
10oz Swordfish steak char grilled with Cajun Spices and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, broiled until golden
Broiled Salmon
10oz Norwegian filet broiled with choice of seasoning or sauce
Sweet N Spicy Salmon
10oz Norwegian Salmon Filet broiled with Asian Sweet Chili Sauce and served on a bed of rice pilaf with steamed fresh broccoli
Baked Scallops
8oz local sea scallops baked with seasoned bread crumbs
Lobster Saute
Un-shelled Lobster tail, knuckle and claw meat baked "Lazy Man's" style with butter!
Saute With Stuffing
Single Steamed Lobster
1 1/4 lb local lobster steamed to order
Twin Steamed Lobsters
Beef & Chicken
Prime Rib Dinner 10oz
A lighter portion of our slow roasted beef
English Cut Prime Rib (12oz)
A 12oz cut of our slow roasted beef
Prime Rib Dinner (16oz)
Slow Roasted and served with our house-made Au Jus
Cattleman's Cut Prime Rib (20oz)
Our Thickest Cut!
Rib Eye (18oz)
18oz Hand cut and grilled to order with our garlic house spice
Grilled Chicken Breast
8oz breast grilled to order with your choice of seasoning or sauce
Buffalo Bleu Chicken
Grilled 8oz breast topped with Buffalo Sauce and crumbled Bleu cheese, broiled until golden
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with sweet and spicy Chipotle aioli and melted cheddar
Bourbon Steak Tips (12oz)
Tender chunks of beef marinated in sweet & tangy Bourbon sauce and grilled to order (12oz)
New York Sirlion (12oz)
Hand cut 12oz NY sirloin grilled to order
Filet Mignon (8oz)
10oz Center Cut, Char-grilled to order
Lighter Fare
10oz Prime Rib
A 10oz cut of our Famous Prime rib topped with Au jus and served with Two side choices
French Meat Pie
Our own recipe made with Beef, pork and potatoes in a flaky crust served with two side choices
Two Stuffed Shrimp Meal
A lighter version of our Baked Stuffed Shrimp Dinner. Two Stuffed shrimp served with Two Side choices
(4oz) Grilled Chicken
(8oz) Chicken Tenders
8oz breaded and baked, served with choice of sauce
Hot Dog
1/4 pound all beef served on a grilled Brioche roll served with chips
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Made in house, Ask about this weeks flavor!
Brownie Sundae
Chewy chocolate brownie with caramel and pecan brownie bites, served warm with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce
Carrot Cake
4 Layers high, with walnuts, raisins & cream cheese frosting
Cheese Cake
Creamy, rich NY style traditional cheese cake served with sweetened strawberries on the side
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie
Warm & gooey hot fudge filled extra thick chocolate chip cookie served with a side of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
Ice Cream
A Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream served plain or topped with choice of sauce
Mini Chocolate Cake
Individual chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate fudge glaze served warm, topped with sweet caramel sauce, sea salt and vanilla ice cream
Mud Pie
Made in house with Coffee Bean Ice Cream, Chocolate Cookies and Fudge!
Spumoni
Strawberry Shortcake
Two slices of buttery pound cake topped with vanilla ice cream & sweetened strawberries
Waffle Sundae
Sweet Belgian Waffle served warm, topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of sauce(s)
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Ice Cream Cake
Extras
Extra Sides
1 Roll oil
2 Rolls oil
Half Sub Roll
Full Sub Roll
Pizza Cheese
Feta Chz
Cup of Pizza Cheese
1/2lb of Pizza Cheese
1lb of Pizza Cheese
Cup Dipping Oil
Extra Side Salad Dressing 3oz
Cup of Salad Dressing
Take home your favorite (Bleu Cheese Excluded)
Pint of Salad Dressing
Take Home a Pint of your favorite (Bleu Cheese excluded)
Quart of Salad Dressing
Cup of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Made in house daily, loaded with chunks of bleu cheese. A Mike's favorite!
Pint of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Quart of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Cup of Au Jus
Pint of Au Jus
Quart of Au Jus
Cup of Sauce
Pint Of Sauce
Quart Of Sauce
Italian Meatballs (per each)
4oz Italian style in Marinara Sauce
Sausage
Side of Seafood Stuffing
Cup of Seafood Stuffing
Pint of Seafood Stuffing
Quart of Seafood Stuffing
Two Stuffed Shrimp
Garlic Butter
Oyster Crackers
Saute Mushrooms
Saute Onions
Saute Peppers
Wine Bag
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Incorporated in 1976, Mike's Restaurant opened with the idea of serving the finest meats and the freshest local seafood at reasonable prices. Our goal was to establish long-term relationships and to become a place where family and friends gather to celebrate their lives. That is still our aim today. We are family owned and operated and, although our family has changed and grown over the years, the commitment to our customers and staff has not. Fairhaven is our home and we are proud to be considered one of its landmarks. We truly appreciate your business and look forward to serving you and your family for generations to come.
