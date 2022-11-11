Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Seafood

Mike's Restaurant Inc.

1,306 Reviews

$$

390 Huttleston Ave

Fairhaven, MA 02719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza with Topping(s) + $
Cheese Pizza
Cup of Chowder (8oz)

Tonight's Specials!

Onion Bleu Rib Eye

Onion Bleu Rib Eye

$34.00

18oz hand-cut rib eye steak grilled to order, topped with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese, served with choice of potato and vegetable

Scallops Florentine

Scallops Florentine

$26.00

8oz Local Sea Scallops baked with baby spinach in a Garlic-Parmesan cream sauce, lightly topped with our house-made seafood stuffing

Garlic Grilled Prime Rib

Garlic Grilled Prime Rib

$28.00

12oz cut of our tender, slow roasted beef char-grilled to order and topped with whipped garlic butter. * Not available Rare

Appetizers

Stuffed Quohog

Stuffed Quohog

$4.00

Mildly Spiced

Scallops & Bacon

Scallops & Bacon

$15.00

Six local scallops wrapped with brown sugar coated bacon, baked to order

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

8pc sautéed in white wine with onions, garlic and red pepper oil, served with bread for dipping

Mussels

Mussels

$12.00

A Full pound of sweet mussels sauteed with garlic butter, white wine and onions, served with bread for dipping

Alaskan King Crab Legs (1 lb Appetizer)

Alaskan King Crab Legs (1 lb Appetizer)

$55.00

1 full pound served with melted butter

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo diced chicken breast baked with 3 cheeses and served with tortilla chips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Baked with 3 cheeses and served with tortilla chips

Philly Cheese Steak Rolls

Philly Cheese Steak Rolls

$10.00

Shaved steak, Monterey Jack cheese, peppers, mushrooms and onions in a crispy, chewy egg roll, served with a side of Chipotle Aioli

Cheesy Garlic Flat Bread

Cheesy Garlic Flat Bread

$9.00

Topped with garlic butter, cheddar and Parmesan cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce for dipping

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

8oz Breaded & Baked Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$10.00

6 Chinese style pork and vegetable dumplings steamed with Teriyaki-Asian sweet chili sauce $8

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Six half skins baked with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with side of sour cream

Soup & Salad

Cup of Chicken Soup

Cup of Chicken Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Chicken Soup

$7.00

Quart of Chicken Rice Soup

$11.00
Garden Salad Small

Garden Salad Small

$5.00

Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion

Garden Salad Large

$8.00

A double portion of our small garden salad

Cup of Chowder (8oz)

Cup of Chowder (8oz)

$5.00

"Award Winning" Traditional New England style creamy quahog chowder

Bowl of Chowder

Bowl of Chowder

$8.00
Quart of Chowder (32oz)

Quart of Chowder (32oz)

$14.00

32ounces of our home-made New England style quahog chowder

Cup Minestrone (8oz)

Cup Minestrone (8oz)

$4.00

Bowl of Minestrone

$7.00

Our Vegetarian option thick with veggies and pasta

Quart of Minestrone (32oz)

$11.00
Small Antipasto

Small Antipasto

$10.00

(Feeds 1-2) Garden Salad topped with green and black olives, pepperoncini, ham , salami, pepperoni and lots of pizza cheese

Large Antipasto

Large Antipasto

$16.00

(Feeds 3-5) Garden Salad topped with green and black olives, pepperoncini, ham , salami, pepperoni and lots of pizza cheese

Cup Kale

Cup Kale

$5.00Out of stock

Our "Award Winning" Portuguese favorite!

Bowl Kale

Bowl Kale

$8.00Out of stock

Portuguese style soup loaded with linguica, chourico, potatoes, kale and beans. A local favorite!

Quart Kale Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Sm Greek Salad

$7.00

Lg Greek Salad

$12.00

8" Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Toasted sub roll with Pan fried, breaded chicken breast, melted cheese and marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.00

8oz seasoned and grilled breast served on a toasted sub roll with your choice of sandwich toppings

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$9.00

Toasted Sub roll with slices of ham, pepperoni & salami

Italian Sausage Sub

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.00

Toasted sub roll with grilled sweet Italian Sausage

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Toasted Sub Roll with 4 whole Italian Meatballs in Marinara sauce

BLT

BLT

$6.00

6 slices of bacon with lettuce and tomatoes on an 8 in sub roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Slices of American Cheese on a buttered and grilled "inside-out" sub roll

Tuna Sub

$8.00

Mike's Famous Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Tender, sweet claw and knuckle meat mixed with mayo, served on a grilled Brioche hot dog roll with potato chips

Double Stuffed Lobster Roll

Double Stuffed Lobster Roll

$27.00

a Double portion of our house-made lobster salad on a grilled Brioche hot dog roll

1/2lb Lobster Sub

1/2lb Lobster Sub

$34.00

Three times the meat of our regular lobster roll, served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a cup of chowder

Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)

Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)

$23.00

12oz cut of our slow roasted rib of beef served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our house-made Au Jus

Sirlion Steak Sandwich (12oz)

Sirlion Steak Sandwich (12oz)

$23.00

Hand-cut 12oz NY sirloin Char grilled to order, served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll with a side of Au jus

Open Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)

Open Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)

$16.00

Thinly sliced Prime Rib served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our famous Au Jus

Closed Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)

Closed Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)

$16.00

8oz of thinly sliced prime rib on a toasted sub roll with a side of Au Jus

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

11" Thin Crust Pub-Style Pan Pizza

Pizza with Topping(s) + $

Pizza with Topping(s) + $

$9.00

Choose up to 5 toppings

Specialty Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Made with a ketchup and mustard sauce base with ground beef & American cheese, topped with pizza cheese, pickles, onions and bacon

Barbecue Chicken

Barbecue Chicken

$13.00

Diced chicken breast in tangy barbecue sauce topped with pizza cheese and sliced red onion

Buffalo Chicken PZ

Buffalo Chicken PZ

$13.00

Diced Chicken In Buffalo Sauce topped with Pizza Cheese and served with a side of our "famous" Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chicken Broc Alfredo Pz

Chicken Broc Alfredo Pz

$13.00

Alfredo sauce and cheese pizza topped with diced chicken breast and broccoli florets

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Lovers

$13.00

Cheese pizza topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza topped with baby spinach, sliced tomatoes, black olives, onions & Feta cheese

Marguerita Pz

Marguerita Pz

$12.00

Garlic & oil sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and basil

White Pizza

White Pizza

$12.00

Alfredo sauce with chopped onions, garlic and basil

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$12.00

Cheese Pizza topped with Sliced Ham and Pineapple tidbits

Italian Meats Pz

$13.00

Our Cheese pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, salami and banana peppers

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Cheese Pizza topped with Linguica, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon and Hamburger

Mike's "Original" Special

Mike's "Original" Special

$15.00

Our Cheese Pizza topped with Linguica, Pepperoni, Onions, Green peppers & Mushrooms

Clam Boil Pz

Clam Boil Pz

$14.00

Cheese Pizza topped with chopped clams, linguica, sausage and onions

Scallop & Bacon PZ

Scallop & Bacon PZ

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce and Cheese Pizza topped with Sea scallops and chopped bacon

Three Little Pigs

$13.00

Our Crispy cheese pizza topped with Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage

Italian Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Hand breaded and Pan fried breasts baked with mild cheddar cheese and house-made Marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded and fried eggplant slices baked with mild cheddar cheese, topped with Marinara sauce and served with choice of pasta

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$19.00

Piled high with beef, pasta and 3 types of cheese!

Italian Pupu Platter for 2

Italian Pupu Platter for 2

$32.00

Baked lasagna, 4 meatballs, 2 Italian sausages, linguini and cheese ravioli with marinara sauce

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions and peas served over linguini topped with our creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce

Chicken n Broccoli Alfredo

$21.00

Grilled breast and steamed fresh broccoli topped with creamy parmesan-Alfredo sauce

Grilled Chicken Scampi

Grilled Chicken Scampi

$17.00

8oz grilled chicken breast over linguine with lemon and garlic butter, finished with diced tomatoes and scallions

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$23.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

8 large shrimp sautéed with lemon and garlic butter, finished with diced tomatoes and scallions

Buff Shrimp Scampi

Buff Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

8 large shrimp sautéed in a spicy Buffalo scampi butter served over linguini topped with diced tomatoes, scallions and Bleu cheese crumbles

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Six large lobster filled pasta pillows topped with house-made shallot cream sauce and fresh scallions

Pasta Dishes

LG Pasta

$11.00

LG Pasta w/ Meatballs (4)

$15.00

LG Pasta w/ Italian Sausage (2)

$15.00

SM Pasta

$6.00

Choice of Penne or Linguine with choice of Sauce

SM Pasta w/ Meatballs (2)

SM Pasta w/ Meatballs (2)

$9.00

Choice of Penne or Linguine with 2 Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce

SM Pasta w/ Italian Sausage (1)

$9.00

Choice of Penne or Linguine with One Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage topped with our Marinara Sauce

Seafood

Baked Scrod

Baked Scrod

$21.00

8oz Cod filet baked with seasoned bread crumbs

Stuffed Scrod

Stuffed Scrod

$23.00

8oz cod filet topped with our house-made seafood stuffing and baked with butter & lemon

Alaskan King Crab Legs (1 lb Dinner)

Alaskan King Crab Legs (1 lb Dinner)

$63.00

Sweet and Delicious!

Alaskan King Crab Legs (2 lb Dinner)

Alaskan King Crab Legs (2 lb Dinner)

$118.00
Seafood Casserole

Seafood Casserole

$26.00

Scrod, Shrimp & Scallops baked with Crab meat & Lobster Stuffing

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

5 jumbo Shrimp baked with our house made seafood stuffing

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$21.00

10oz steak grilled with your choice of seasoning or sauce

Blackened Bleu Swordfish

Blackened Bleu Swordfish

$23.00

10oz Swordfish steak char grilled with Cajun Spices and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, broiled until golden

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$25.00

10oz Norwegian filet broiled with choice of seasoning or sauce

Sweet N Spicy Salmon

Sweet N Spicy Salmon

$28.00

10oz Norwegian Salmon Filet broiled with Asian Sweet Chili Sauce and served on a bed of rice pilaf with steamed fresh broccoli

Baked Scallops

Baked Scallops

$24.00

8oz local sea scallops baked with seasoned bread crumbs

Lobster Saute

Lobster Saute

$39.00

Un-shelled Lobster tail, knuckle and claw meat baked "Lazy Man's" style with butter!

Saute With Stuffing

$41.00
Single Steamed Lobster

Single Steamed Lobster

$27.00

1 1/4 lb local lobster steamed to order

Twin Steamed Lobsters

Twin Steamed Lobsters

$46.00

Beef & Chicken

Prime Rib Dinner 10oz

Prime Rib Dinner 10oz

$23.00

A lighter portion of our slow roasted beef

English Cut Prime Rib (12oz)

English Cut Prime Rib (12oz)

$27.00

A 12oz cut of our slow roasted beef

Prime Rib Dinner (16oz)

Prime Rib Dinner (16oz)

$31.00

Slow Roasted and served with our house-made Au Jus

Cattleman's Cut Prime Rib (20oz)

Cattleman's Cut Prime Rib (20oz)

$36.00

Our Thickest Cut!

Rib Eye (18oz)

Rib Eye (18oz)

$33.00

18oz Hand cut and grilled to order with our garlic house spice

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

8oz breast grilled to order with your choice of seasoning or sauce

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$18.00

Grilled 8oz breast topped with Buffalo Sauce and crumbled Bleu cheese, broiled until golden

Southwest Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sweet and spicy Chipotle aioli and melted cheddar

Bourbon Steak Tips (12oz)

Bourbon Steak Tips (12oz)

$27.00

Tender chunks of beef marinated in sweet & tangy Bourbon sauce and grilled to order (12oz)

New York Sirlion (12oz)

New York Sirlion (12oz)

$27.00

Hand cut 12oz NY sirloin grilled to order

Filet Mignon (8oz)

Filet Mignon (8oz)

$39.00

10oz Center Cut, Char-grilled to order

Lighter Fare

10oz Prime Rib

10oz Prime Rib

$19.00

A 10oz cut of our Famous Prime rib topped with Au jus and served with Two side choices

French Meat Pie

French Meat Pie

$11.00

Our own recipe made with Beef, pork and potatoes in a flaky crust served with two side choices

Two Stuffed Shrimp Meal

Two Stuffed Shrimp Meal

$14.00

A lighter version of our Baked Stuffed Shrimp Dinner. Two Stuffed shrimp served with Two Side choices

(4oz) Grilled Chicken

$7.00
(8oz) Chicken Tenders

(8oz) Chicken Tenders

$10.00

8oz breaded and baked, served with choice of sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

1/4 pound all beef served on a grilled Brioche roll served with chips

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Made in house, Ask about this weeks flavor!

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chewy chocolate brownie with caramel and pecan brownie bites, served warm with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

4 Layers high, with walnuts, raisins & cream cheese frosting

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Creamy, rich NY style traditional cheese cake served with sweetened strawberries on the side

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$9.00

Warm & gooey hot fudge filled extra thick chocolate chip cookie served with a side of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Ice Cream

$3.00

A Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream served plain or topped with choice of sauce

Mini Chocolate Cake

Mini Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Individual chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate fudge glaze served warm, topped with sweet caramel sauce, sea salt and vanilla ice cream

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$8.00

Made in house with Coffee Bean Ice Cream, Chocolate Cookies and Fudge!

Spumoni

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Two slices of buttery pound cake topped with vanilla ice cream & sweetened strawberries

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Sweet Belgian Waffle served warm, topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of sauce(s)

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ice Cream Cake

$7.00

Extras

Extra Sides

$3.00

1 Roll oil

$0.50

2 Rolls oil

$0.95

Half Sub Roll

$0.75

Full Sub Roll

$1.50

Pizza Cheese

$1.50

Feta Chz

$1.50

Cup of Pizza Cheese

$2.00

1/2lb of Pizza Cheese

$4.00

1lb of Pizza Cheese

$7.00

Cup Dipping Oil

$5.00

Extra Side Salad Dressing 3oz

$0.75

Cup of Salad Dressing

$4.00

Take home your favorite (Bleu Cheese Excluded)

Pint of Salad Dressing

$7.00

Take Home a Pint of your favorite (Bleu Cheese excluded)

Quart of Salad Dressing

$12.00

Cup of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$5.00

Made in house daily, loaded with chunks of bleu cheese. A Mike's favorite!

Pint of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$9.00

Quart of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$15.00

Cup of Au Jus

$2.00

Pint of Au Jus

$4.00

Quart of Au Jus

$7.00

Cup of Sauce

$3.00

Pint Of Sauce

$5.00

Quart Of Sauce

$9.00

Italian Meatballs (per each)

$1.50

4oz Italian style in Marinara Sauce

Sausage

$4.00

Side of Seafood Stuffing

$2.00

Cup of Seafood Stuffing

$4.00

Pint of Seafood Stuffing

$7.00

Quart of Seafood Stuffing

$13.00
Two Stuffed Shrimp

Two Stuffed Shrimp

$10.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Oyster Crackers

$0.10

Saute Mushrooms

$0.75

Saute Onions

$0.75

Saute Peppers

$0.75

Wine Bag

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Incorporated in 1976, Mike's Restaurant opened with the idea of serving the finest meats and the freshest local seafood at reasonable prices. Our goal was to establish long-term relationships and to become a place where family and friends gather to celebrate their lives. That is still our aim today. We are family owned and operated and, although our family has changed and grown over the years, the commitment to our customers and staff has not. Fairhaven is our home and we are proud to be considered one of its landmarks. We truly appreciate your business and look forward to serving you and your family for generations to come.

Website

Location

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven, MA 02719

Directions

