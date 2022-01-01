Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mikes York Street Bar and Grill

250 Reviews

$$

544 York Road

Warminster, PA 18974

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Wrap
Cheese Burger
Stingers

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Oven roasted, then sautéed with bacon & dusted with parmesan

Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari served with marinara

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Traditional French Onion soup topped with a crostini and provolone

Loaded Fries

$11.00

mikes seasoned fries, layered with cheese, crumbled bacon and scallions. w/ a side of sour cream

Mediterranean Board

$13.00

fresh hummus, roasted red pepper pesto, and feta cheese with vegetables, olive salad & pita bread

Nachos

$12.00

house-made tortilla chips, topped with chili, salsa, scallions, pickled jalapenos & cheese

Southwestern Quesadilla

$14.00

spicy chicken and cheddar jack cheese, onions & peppers in a flour tortilla served with salsa, pickled jalapenos & sour cream

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$14.00

tenderloin pieces seasoned & sauteed, served with mesquite ranch dressing

Stingers

Stingers

$12.00

boneless breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with blue cheese and celery

Bacon Bites

$14.00

Bacon cubes sauteed in a maple bourbon glaze

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.00

served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.00

Phillies Pierogies

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with classic Caesar dressing

Chopped Chicken Walnut Salad

Chopped Chicken Walnut Salad

$13.00

Oven roasted chicken breast, chilled, with chopped romaine, walnuts & shredded carrots with a honey mustard dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, field greens

Fiesta Salad

$11.00

avocado, roasted corn and fresh pico de gallo over romaine lettuce with citrus vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

iceberg lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes & croutons choice of dressing

Kale Salad

$10.00

julliened green kale, red onion, feta cheese & toasted almonds with dijon peppercorn ranch

Southwest Salad

$11.00

chopped romaine topped with pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado, & crispy tortilla strips with a spicy ranch dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, shaved red onion & cherry tomatoes with blue cheese dressing

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Classic hand made patty hamburger, cooked to your liking, with multiple topping options. Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Classic hand made patty cheeseburger cooked to your liking with multiple topping options. (Bacon Cheeseburger shown) Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Mike's Super

Mike's Super

$15.00

Hand made patty with bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onions & wisconsin cheddar cheese and served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Hand made patty topped with sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese, served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Cowboy

$14.00

Hand made patty topped with bbq sauce, bacon, sautéed onions & wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Texas

Texas

$14.00

Hand made patty with onion petals, hot sauce, & pepper jack cheese. Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Brunch

Brunch

$15.00

Hand made patty topped with LTO, sausage patty, chipotle mayo, scrambled eggs with wisconsin cheddar & topped with sweet potato fries. Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00
Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

breaded buffalo chicken with lettuce, cheddar & monteray jack cheese in a flour wrap

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Philly classic made in the burbs, with your choice of American, provolone or wiz cheese

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

homemade crab cake with lettuce tomato served on a toasted bun

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00Out of stock

thinly sliced roast beef, horseradish mayo, provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll & a side on au jus

Hawaiian Sliders

Hawaiian Sliders

$13.00

shaced ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard aioli & pineapple chutney, served on toasted buns

Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, mayo, LTO, grilled pineapple, bbq sauce served on a bun and with our home made chips

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

(2) blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, tomato, monterey jack cheese, in a soft flour tortilla, topped w/ pineapple pico & served side of sweet & spicy chili sauce & chips

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

pastrami, cole slaw, swiss cheese, russian dressing, rye bread

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, provolone cheese, LTO and cajun mayo

Phillies Cheesesteak

$7.00

Phillies Chili Dog

$7.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

tender boneless chicken breast sauteed in marsala wine with fresh mushrooms and shallots, served over your choice of pasta or mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmesan Entree

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$22.00

Old time classic, fried chicken breast, topped with marinara & provolone cheese. Served over house pasta

Crab Cakes Entree

Crab Cakes Entree

$24.00

two homemade crab cakes, served with mixed green salad

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

fresh atlantic salmon with lemon dil beurre blanc, rice and seasonal vegetables

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

tender, spicy pork ribs char broiled and served with seasoned fries & coleslaw

Half Rack Ribs

$19.00

tender, spicy pork ribs char broiled and served with seasoned fries & coleslaw

Smothered Chicken

$19.00

grilled herb-seasoned chicken breast topped with bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onions & monteray jack cheese. served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes

Southwest Chicken Pasta

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed vegetables, tomatoes & cajun cream sauce served over pasta

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

$20.00

sauteed shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy chili sauce with pineapple pico de gallo. served over rice

Vodka Penne

Vodka Penne

$14.00

Mike's favorite, penne pasta tossed in a creamy tomato-vodka blush sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese ($ add chicken or shrimp)

Adult Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

4 chicken tenders & fries

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Onion Petals

$7.00

Side Plain Fries

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Dinner Rolls

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Refill Chips

$2.00

Side of Housemade Chips

$4.00

Side of Pita Bread

$4.00

fresh hummus, roasted red pepper pesto, and feta cheese with vegetables, olive salad & pita bread

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Wiz

$2.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bbq chicken, bacon, shredded mozzarella & carmelized onions

Bianco Pizza

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, blended mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese

Fig & Proscuito Flatbread

$12.00

fig jam & thin sliced prosciutto & mozzarella cheese topped in arugula lightly tossed in tuffle oil

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzerella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, & parmigiano-reggiano

New Yorker Pizza

$15.00

sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomatoes and parmegianno reggiano

Rustic Flatbread

$11.00

applewood smoked baconm carmelized onions, arugula, dried cranberries & smoked mozzarella on a crispy flatbread

Sweet Jalapeno

$15.00

our bianco pizza topped with sweet sausage & jalapeños then drizzled with honey

Three Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

white pizza with partobello, shitake, & buttonn mushrooms, blended mozarella, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley

Traditional Pizza

$13.00

blended mozzarella, san marzano tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano & oregano

Phillies pizza

$10.00

Hawaiian chicken pizza- fire roasted chicken, pineapple, mozzarella & red onion with a sweet & spicy sauce

A la Carte

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Eagles Special

$30.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Churro's

$8.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Toppings

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Xtr Dressing

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Kids

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00
Grilled Cheese & Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Classic grilled cheese with american cheese.

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mike's where no matter if it's family night, your looking for a night of entertainment, just need our delicious pizza for takeout or delivery. We take pride in everything we do.

Location

544 York Road, Warminster, PA 18974

Directions

Gallery
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill image
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill image
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill image
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Emiliano's Pizza II - 348 York Rd, Warminster
orange star4.6 • 586
348 York Rd Warminster, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
HG COAL FIRED PIZZA WARMINSTER
orange starNo Reviews
1179 York Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Tranquility Brewing Company - 780 falcon circle
orange starNo Reviews
780 falcon circle Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Blue Bar Co - Warminster
orange starNo Reviews
119 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warminster

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warminster
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston